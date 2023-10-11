“Queen Margrethe, 83, has a side-gig as a costume designer” links
  • October 11, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Queen Margrethe, 83, has a side-gig as a costume designer on Danish films. [Jezebel]
Lainey on Princess Kate’s curtain bangs and bad makeup. [LaineyGossip]
What’s behind the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce conspiracies? [Pajiba]
I like the idea of Emily Ratajkowski’s coat but the color is meh. [Go Fug Yourself]
I would eat the f–k out of these Krispy Kreme-Scooby Doo donuts. [Seriously OMG]
Gigi Hadid made a statement about Israel & Palestine. [Just Jared]
Rihanna’s NYC date-night looks. [RCFA]
Anya Taylor Joy looks like a punk alien in this editorial. [Egotastic]
Men’s secrets are so boring, honestly. [Buzzfeed]
Brody Jenner drinks his fiancee’s breast milk. [Starcasm]
I’m not going to cover the Aquaman drama but lord, there’s a lot. [Socialite Life]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    October 11, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I’m kind of at a loss as to how all these different royals are funded or not funded. Good for her for keeping up work at 83 years old.

    I have issue with all things Kate from her bad styling to her racism. But one of the things that annoy me most is that she doesn’t know how to blend her rouge. It’s so awful and distracting.

    Everything is a conspiracy to QAnon un-woke a$$holes.

  2. SpankyB says:
    October 11, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    I love Emily’s coat, even the color. It would look great with Kate’s sweater outfit.

  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    October 11, 2023 at 2:16 pm

    Oh look, the Queen is half in-half out! I’m glad you linked this article. She has an interesting eye and seems quite talented.

    • Christine says:
      October 11, 2023 at 3:00 pm

      LOL!

      I think this is so cool! Good for you, Queen Margrethe.

    • ArtHistorian says:
      October 11, 2023 at 3:50 pm

      She’s done costume design since the 90s. She’s also done some translation work and illustrated an edition of Lord of the Rings under the name of Ingahild Grathmer (after she wrote Tolkien fan mail).

      • angrypineapple says:
        October 12, 2023 at 12:09 am

        The layers to Queen M. I love it for her. And for me? well, to have ridiculous generational wealth, housing, etc. – what a fantasy land!

  4. P says:
    October 11, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Re drinking breast milk: so many men have way more Oedipal complexes than society is prepared to deal with and also people are so much freakier than anyone wants to admit. I support freaks, but mommy issues require therapy! I say that with love!

    • Kittenmom says:
      October 11, 2023 at 5:13 pm

      I actually think he used the stuff in the fridge that she pumped? To put in his coffee? I don’t think he was talking about “straight from the source” lol. Although that’s perfectly fine too!

      I don’t really know who he is (normally wouldn’t even bother to read stuff about a Kardashian-Jenner associate) But he seems really into his baby daughter, which is adorable.

  5. Macky says:
    October 11, 2023 at 3:22 pm

    Marge took the prince and princess titles from some of her grandkids because the older ones, monetized their titles with modeling work. Then she works as a “supposedly” unpaid costume and production designer on a “sexy” movie.

    It still kinda feels like she took their titles because they are part northeast Asian.
    Did she warn her son about potential revocation of titles.

    • May says:
      October 11, 2023 at 9:05 pm

      Agreed, @macky. According to the boys, they had no clue that she may have been displeased with some of their business ventures, for example, modeling. They understood that sometime in the future they would be “demoted,” title-wise, but they had no clue it was happening early. I get the impression that the modeling was just used as an excuse. That Queen’s great talent is looking like a nice, happy, fun-loving person. However, if she is anything like her mother she has a mean streak. And, as far as I’m concerned, yanking the titles this year was mean.

  6. bettyrose says:
    October 11, 2023 at 3:41 pm

    Are we talking about Israel/Gaza? I just want to say that I’m scared. Everyone should read Thomas Friedman’s commentary in the NYT. Whatever else one thinks about Friedman, he knows this issue as well as an American alive. I’m scared because the imagery of what happened in Israel is horrifying, because Hamas is trying to get Israel to retaliate against Gaza in a manner so brutal as to destroy all of Israel’s current alliances in the Muslim world, because Gaza is likely to see huge civilian casualties, because Israel is run by a warmonger, and because whatever Biden does will impact the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

  7. J.Ferber says:
    October 11, 2023 at 7:40 pm

    Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen) was a favorite writer of mine as a young woman. An amazing writer! I love that the queen of Denmark designed costumes for one of her stories.

