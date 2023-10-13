Taylor Swift & Beyonce had dinner together at Katsuya before Tay’s premiere

Embed from Getty Images

While I pay attention to Taylor Swift’s fans (the Swifties/snake fam) and Beyonce’s fans (the Beyhive), I am not part of either group. I am Switzerland of the stan wars, I just enjoy the drama from afar. But I honestly didn’t realize, before this week, that there’s been some drama between the hive and the snakes. Beyonce and Taylor both had massively successful tours this year, and their cultural and economic impact on the domestic and international level has been discussed side-by-side all year as well. That apparently started a low-level fan war about who is more important, prosperous, talented, etc. Nevermind the fact that Taylor and Beyonce have literally been friends for 15 years, and they’ve consistently shown their fans that they support each other, woman to woman, that entire time.

I guess the fans weren’t paying attention, because it came as a shock to many that Beyonce made a point of coming to Taylor’s big premiere on Wednesday night. I was surprised too, but for another reason – Beyonce doesn’t go to other people’s premieres. She’s not random like that. Her best friend in the world could be getting the biggest award out there, and Beyonce will send a note and some flowers in lieu of leaving her house. It says a lot about Beyonce’s affection and respect for Taylor that B made a point of coming out for the Eras Tour film.

Not only that, but reportedly, Beyonce and Taylor had dinner together before the premiere, and they seemingly filmed a little video together in the movie theater before the premiere. Entertainment Kyle Buchanan reported exclusively that they went to Katsuya and “shared a platter,” I’m assuming that means sushi. Do you know how amazing that is? Like, Beyonce really cares about Tay. Taylor gave Beyonce her flowers too, check out what she wrote on Instagram.

