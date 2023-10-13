Taylor Swift & Beyonce had dinner together at Katsuya before Tay’s premiere

While I pay attention to Taylor Swift’s fans (the Swifties/snake fam) and Beyonce’s fans (the Beyhive), I am not part of either group. I am Switzerland of the stan wars, I just enjoy the drama from afar. But I honestly didn’t realize, before this week, that there’s been some drama between the hive and the snakes. Beyonce and Taylor both had massively successful tours this year, and their cultural and economic impact on the domestic and international level has been discussed side-by-side all year as well. That apparently started a low-level fan war about who is more important, prosperous, talented, etc. Nevermind the fact that Taylor and Beyonce have literally been friends for 15 years, and they’ve consistently shown their fans that they support each other, woman to woman, that entire time.
I guess the fans weren’t paying attention, because it came as a shock to many that Beyonce made a point of coming to Taylor’s big premiere on Wednesday night. I was surprised too, but for another reason – Beyonce doesn’t go to other people’s premieres. She’s not random like that. Her best friend in the world could be getting the biggest award out there, and Beyonce will send a note and some flowers in lieu of leaving her house. It says a lot about Beyonce’s affection and respect for Taylor that B made a point of coming out for the Eras Tour film.
Not only that, but reportedly, Beyonce and Taylor had dinner together before the premiere, and they seemingly filmed a little video together in the movie theater before the premiere. Entertainment Kyle Buchanan reported exclusively that they went to Katsuya and “shared a platter,” I’m assuming that means sushi. Do you know how amazing that is? Like, Beyonce really cares about Tay. Taylor gave Beyonce her flowers too, check out what she wrote on Instagram.
To be fair, the snake farm has beef with pretty much everybody.
Yes they do. Those vipers made it racist to the core and couldn’t handle the smoke coming from Beyhive.
Then the audacity to say just because Swifty was going to have her concert in theaters, Beyonce called to do the same. BEYONCE. THE GOAT.
Like AMC didn’t see the numbers and make a call to her people to get it done. The woman has a full videography crew on retainer.
@Tiffany… Rrrriiiggghhttt %100 Agree
The Swifty need to get their facts straight Beyonce did it first. In 2007 Beyonce released “The Beyoncé Experience Live” in 96 AMC theaters across the U.S before it was released on DVD.
CORRECT!!
This was started with a bunch of Tay stan accounts trolling and posting tweets about how Taylor was more important than, more popular, more successful, etc. than Beyonce. Which naturally the Beyhive responded to lol.
Bleh even my cold heart can admit that this is genuinely sweet. Beyoncé is a great friend for showing up and I can see how she would be an incredible mentor to Swift. So yeah, this is cute god damn it.
Mostly I’m thinking of logistics. Did they eat sushi in regular clothes, go and get glammed up and then meet up again at the premiere? I’m just imagining them trying to eat sushi in a breast plate and princess dress. Maybe they just avoided the soy sauce.
Bahahahaaaaa! I was sitting here wondering the SAME THING! For example – What time did they get dinner? When did they have to leave to get ready? Did they get half ready then take an hour break in between to get dressed? Who asked who to dinner? Whose idea was it for Beyonce to come? Who would even be so bold to suggest she come? So many questions flooded my mind. 🤣
I love this. Some good news for a change. Both women look amazing.
I think it is fantastic that Beyonce showed up for Taylor! These two women had history making tours at the same time. I get chills thinking about all the little girls that are growing up with two powerful women supporting each other out loud, especially in the music industry. This didn’t happen when I was growing up, except for country music. Reba and Dolly are the obvious ones, but there were a lot of country music women supporting each other, and it felt great for this kid who grew up in Oklahoma.
They are such good role models for girls ( and boys) out there.There is room at the top for more than one hard working successful woman, and women should not be pitted against each other.
Beyoncé strikes me as being a very genuine person but I believe that her appearance was about more than just her friendship with Taylor. Bey has her own concert film coming out in a few months, so I think this is also a bit of advance promotion on her part. It was smart of her and I hope Taylor also supports Bey’s film.
Also, anyone Taylor likes, the snake fam likes. If they weren’t already Beyonce fans, they are now.
I love it too. Women supporting women! This is a good example of don’t always assume the worst. Don’t always assume some crazy fans speak for their idol. Should I say it again? Should I say it louder?
YES!! ALL CAPS ARE CALLED FOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I would update your comment to say – *never* assume fans speak for their idol.
All right, well, I didn’t care much for Taylor before but this makes me like her 🤣
@C it makes me like her just a wee bit..LOL
The problem is with Taylor fan base they will attack anyone who selling records who are popular. They especially love to go after black woman cyberbully them look at what they are doing to Travis ex girlfriend they have been harassed her endless. When it comes to Beyoncé Taylor fans have meet their match the beehive will defend Beyoncé or anyone in her inner circle . Beyoncé has always been a support of other woman constantly through out her career it doesn’t matter if they are singer actress Beyoncé will support you . Taylor only supports white woman she very much white feminist Taylor only a feminist when it sues her her needs she will never defend any woman especially black woman from her fans .
Exactly.
@ameerah Rrrrriigghttt!!
If you’re over the age of 12 and part of the snake swiftly Team or beyhive then you have issues. The fact that adults care and argue about who is best is ridiculous
This right here. Agreed.
I love that she went I love that Taylor made a huge gushing post about it. I even love that Taylor wore that sportscaster line of jackets I’m not a swift fan per se but I will go see the movie and enjoy the silliness. Do male singers get pitted against each other? Or just boy bands with younger fan bases. Fans get crazy social media gets crazy
Let’s not forget that Beyoncé had Taylor’s back after Kanye disrespected her at the VMA’s.
I bet Kim Kardashian’s head is steaming seeing this. She thought she had destroyed Taylor lol when what happened was Taylor became more famous and richer than ever.
Why even bring Kim into this? Kim who was in Beyonce’s VIP box during the LA shows btw. I’m going to hazard a guess and say all parties have moved on.
@ Ameerah
I brought up Kim because the comment mentioned Kanye. I remembered how Kim went after Taylor thinking she could destroy her. Who cares if Kim was in Beyonce’s VIP box? What does that have to do with it? She is jealous of her own damn sisters and I can bet you she is jealous of Taylor, especially right now.
I saw some of those fan wars and it was so petty. I’m not in either group but even I could have guessed that these two women have no beef with each other. I didn’t expect Beyonce show up to Taylor’s premiere, but there you go. It was nice. Hopefully the sniping will stop now?
What I’ve seen a lot of is the beyhive taking umbrage at the constant comparisons between the two artistes when they’re of different genres and generations. Anyways, most stan beef is ridiculous to my mind lol
I don’t think Beyonce and Taylor are from two different generations. Both were born in the 80’s and I believe both are Millenials, no?
Beyonce was already huge before Taylor had even released an album. She’s a decade older than Taylor. They may both technically be Millenials but Beyonce’s been in the game far longer.
Two of the WORST-DRESSED entertainers on the planet…..
Hot take: I love them both! Both of their rabid fanbases need to take it down a few notches.
I love this so much. Talented women supporting each other and being amazing. As they are every day.
Posts like this make me realize that maybe I’m not a swiftie. Maybe I am just a Taylor Swift fan.
Because the world I live in online does not have TS people being racist, attacking Travis Kelce’s ex, or hating on Beyonce. Nobody liked Matty. Nobody’s mad about Olivia Rodrigo. I don’t see any of that and I don’t understand it either. I have seen people be unhinged on Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer’s social media, but it’s not anyone I know.
So maybe I’nm just not that far into it. As much as I enjoy thew Easter eggs and the memes and knowing all the songs and all the outfits, going to the concert and the film…. I dunno. Maybe I am just a fan, not an actual Snake Fam.
I think you can consider yourself to still be a full Swiftie if you want to. The woman has literally hundreds of millions of fans. If even 1 percent of 1 percent of them are completely nuts, that is still thousands upon thousands of them, and they are very loud. The other hundred-odd million of us can still be die-hard fans and have nothing to do with the angry loud ones that clickbait articles like to highlight.
I dipped a toe outside of my usual Swiftie bubble into the rest of the internet last month, and noped straight out of that and scampered back to my lovely pleasant little bubble. We’re all diehard Swifties in it, but everyone is nice and rational and we function like normal human beings. If you have crafted that bubble for yourself as well, excellent work and carry on being a Swiftie.