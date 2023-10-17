Express: Prince William & Kate need to go on a royal tour immediately

It’s genuinely hilarious to watch the Windsors, the British media and the Tory government go back and forth among themselves about “royal tours.” Last year, there seemed to finally be some kind of consensus on the fact that royal tours had outlived their usefulness, especially following Prince William and Kate’s disastrous Caribbean Flop Tour. It was during that tour where we really got to see the whole thing in stark terms: Will and Kate see their jobs as “dressing up in colonialist cosplay and performing skits amongst ‘the natives’ for an entirely domestic/British audience.”
Their Caribbean tour was such a disaster that Kate apparently refuses to travel overseas these days, and William has become solely obsessed with spending time in America. Add to all of that, King Charles doesn’t want to send these two idiots out on the world stage. He knows, better than most, how incapable they are. And yet, the media desperately wants Will and Kate to perform their colonialist skits, and the British government is desperate for some soft-diplomacy from the royals. So, they’re all damned if they do, damned if they don’t. It’s glorious. So, this column appeared in the Daily Express this week: “Prince William and Kate need to schedule a royal tour – and one move guarantees success.”
Princess Kate and Prince William have consistently proven themselves to be two of the most popular members of the Royal Family, both at home and abroad. In the past few years however they have been noticeably absent from the world stage, naturally in part due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and their three children all starting school, meaning they need to be at home more. It is also true that their last big royal tour to the Caribbean did not exactly play out as planned, with many criticising it as a symbol of past colonialist sentiment. But it is now time for the Waleses to shrug off these concerns and see the world again, to nurture important links with the Commonwealth and promote themselves as the future of the Firm for all people to see.
Diplomacy and maintaining international friendships is of course the major reason for these visits, but it cannot be overstated how seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales as normal and accessible future monarchs will help the Firm boost its standing in all countries they visit.
It was this relatability factor which seemed to be the sticking point when it came to the Waleses last tour, a trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March 2022. While they were their usual charming selves, an unfortunate image of them greeting Jamaican locals behind a chained fence was slammed as them showcasing their position as colonisers, as the local people made a stand for independence. One planned trip in Belize was called off due to protest fears, and everywhere they went rumblings of reparations for slavery followed them.
It seemed that the royals in this part of the world had come to be seen as at best outdated, and at worst a symbol of the tragic and painful history of racism and colonisation that the Caribbean nations wish to put behind them. Australia too has seen a growing movement for republicanism, with another referendum on the question all but guaranteed if Anthony Albanese wins another term in office.
Which is why it is so vital for them to start touring the world again and promoting the Wales brand as an international one once more. By embarking on more royal tours they can continue to show how the monarchy is moving forward and listening to the people, rather than being subdued by one misjudged photograph. If the royals want to stay relevant they need to show themselves out among all their people, getting to know them and all the countries they represent. With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow, the Wales clan would be a royal force to be reckoned with.
[From The Daily Express]
“Rather than being subdued by one misjudged photograph.” The Caribbean Tour didn’t flop because of “one misjudged photograph.” They had already been flopping before they even arrived in Jamaica, they had already been criticized and protested and they had already made colonialist asses out of themselves. The chain-link fence photos were just the icing on the white supremacist cake. Anyway, in case you need the point underlined, the media is now openly advising Will and Kate to travel to “white countries” with their children and perform family skits so that the media can have the content it needs. This is more chain-yanking – the invisible contract needs to be serviced, and “Kate’s bandaged fingers” and “lies about George’s test-taking” are not placating their media masters.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
No they were not misjudged with the one photo that was the truth being told and through more than just one photo. They were fired in Jamaica I believe that was televised. You can’t make fetch happen with these two no matter how hard you try to shine the turds they have become. Start spilling the tea and see all the clicks you get. Your leftovers are now rancid.
Exactly @Susan Collins! 💯 WanK are the pettiest, and most incompetent royals ever. They are so awkward, ill-prepared and vastly unsuited to the roles they have been unfortunately adorned with, only because of Will’s birth order and Khate’s and her mother’s 10 years of stalking. Yuk!
The earlier stop in Belize was already an issue because of protests and William wanting to chopper in despite objections from the locals.
And lets not forget they took a full day off in Belize to go scuba diving.
That was also the day they publicized that Kitty was drinking her favorite “crack babies” at their exclusive hotel. I am never going to get over the fact there is a drink called “crack babies”, and that the Wails had no problem putting it out there for the media.
Yes, it really was so much more than the chain-fence photo. Protests in Belize and firings in Jamaica. And the absolute failure to change course. The colonial-style jeep picture with Kate in the white dress feels almost worse. They knew they were being called out as racist colonialists and still went ahead with that image.
@Jais I agree, I think the jeep picture is worse than the chain link pictures in some ways because it shows a complete refusal to change course; it tells us they really didn’t think they were doing anything wrong, and they saw nothing wrong with colonial dictator cosplay.
Agreed, that photo is by far the worst, and it’s going to age horribly.
Mr. Earthshot put that stupid old relic on an airplane, and flew it to the Caribbean for a photo op. It boggles the mind.
The picture of them riding in the jeep standing in their white dress seemed worse to me too.
The jeep photo will live in infamy after the photo of these two ding dongs getting carried in by persons of colour in Vanuatu. That was the ultimate racist photo and it has haunted them more now than when that tour originally happened. The coverage was rose coloured for all their tours. We can point to them being rude in canada or Australia and it just wasn’t mentioned much. The ass flashing happened during the first Canadian tour.
They started to get criticized for the tour in India, but there as well it was muted. They really haven’t acted any different, it is just the media calls them out on their shit now.
@Christine – I never even thought about them having to transport that Land Rover when I saw the pix!!! I just thought it was weird they wanted to be depicted as if they were King & Queen 1953.
Mr. EarthSpit indeed! OMG, thx for the notice.
Its very telling that they never took their kids to India,Carribbean but were fine to take them to Aussie and Canada.
I think one big reason why they don’t want to go on tour, among many others, is that Peg and Karen can’t stand each other and would be together from morning to evening (maybe even at night -gasp!) on a tour like that.
What a nightmare that would be!
@Sam You missed my whole point.
Sorry, that was supposed to be an addition to your comment xD
Seeing as how the kids had been to nearby Mustique it really does look bad.
LOL great point. What amuses me is how unconscious it is for them. How bad the optics are would never occur to them. They would just never consider bringing their children to non-white/developing countries.
Oh please do-we all want to see how outdated their “brand” is.
LOL! Right @MaryContrary! What ‘brand’ are they talking about? 🙄🤦♀️ These two self-interested jerks show no signs of even liking each other, much less caring about other people. They play-act, preen, and constantly cosplay the couple they can never come close to being or bettering.
WanK no longer have their former third-wheel’s coattails to ride on, nor his sparkling brand of ideas and of leadership to hide behind. They bullied H&M out of the firm, and are now exposed for the empty vessels they have always been! Reap what you have sown, despicable firm, tabloids, and WanK! The only Windsor royal brand worth following, caring about, and responsibly reporting on, is located in MONTECITO, not Salty Isle.
They might find that those countries aren’t exactly eager to have the Wails visit them either. If it’s already hard for those two to make a good impression in the best of circumstances, having to win over reluntant hosts is probably way too much for the poor dears.
If they weren’t racist colonialist assholes, the whole touring thing could be reimagined to 21st-century standards and geopolitics. For starters, what can the commonwealth as an institution do for its members? Emphasize that, bring something to the table that benefits them when you visit. Like, organize a summit for local small and medium businesses and invite some big name speaker (I know they have no connections, but in theory) to give advice and bring attention to certain sectors of their economy. Visit hospitals and give out grants, make the evening reception at the governor’s place a fundraiser. Invite local experts of certain fields to a round table conversation about the needs and accomplishments of their sector. Do all of this without cosplay and chainlink fences. I could go on forever.
All of that takes energy, brains, and enthusiasm that the headless chickens on the royal coms team just don’t have. All they have is a big steaming plate of nothing. Because Liz and Phil showed up 60 years ago, waved and smiled, the Wales should be able to show up, wave and smile. Something something tradition. But tradition for them is just a synonym for inertia.
What is the Windsor brand and why should anyone want it? It’s like they’re peddling Betamax tapes.
This is such a perfect analogy!
It truly is.
Betamax tapes actually worked though. Unfortunately consumers decided they wanted cheaper VHS players. Sony has continued their premium differentiation strategy with Blu-Ray DVD players.
Once upon a time, the monarchy “worked,” too – in that it was the government and could command superior forces to ensure respect.
Oh, it’s way worse than being 1980s outdated technology-wise. These two awkward upstarts have absolutely nothing to offer. Gone are the days of the firm and the rota media being able to puff-up, prettily portray, and falsely embiggen petty, incompetent, narrow-minded royals. Neither WanK, nor their stodgy, stuffy, conservative handlers have got one clue about how to navigate the modern world.
OTOH, Diana knew how; Harry and Meghan know how. But the toxic firm was/ and remains infinitely jealous of these shining stars who naturally exuded empathy and substance within the confines of the gilded cage. What a great thing it is that the latter two have successfully escaped the confinement which dared to constrain, to control, and even to destroy them! Big Fail tabloids, firm, and WanK! Go lick your wounds and stop trying to make fetch happen, you lousy, bullying losers. 🤡💩 🥱
Bullying used to work when there was an army and navy behind it – but now, being commander-in-chief means nothing and all that’s left is the bluster.
Oy vey
Love that they actually wrote “the Wales clan”. How apropos. Kkkate does love wearing white now.
This is what I’ve learned mostly from reading this site lol:
The thing about international visits is that international press will take pictures of them with no censorship or photoshopping. The pictures aren’t “unfortunate,” they are real depictions of what the Waleses are up to. It’s just that in England, the invisible contract lets them censor most of the terrible stuff.
Kate legit looked like a stroke victim in that green dress photo.
I think there are multiple reasons they aren’t going on tours. First, they are incompetent and incapable. They are TERRIBLE at soft diplomacy. They have zero charm. As horrible as Charles is, he can be charming and well spoken on a wide variety of topics. Will and Kate are incurious and ignorant.
Also, from what I’m learning recently, is that the royals impose the cost of their visit largely on the country they are visiting. There is no cost benefit these days to them being there. I’m sure a lot of countries are telling them not to come. Didn’t Australia basically say that when they were dealing with the wildfires?
But the press see the Sussexes rubbing shoulders with high powered people in the government in multiple countries and they want to be able to say the same thing with their royals.
Yes Charles comes across as charming and intellectually curious. And to a certain extent, so does camilla (well maybe not that intellectually curious lol) – if you see video clips of them talking on engagements, they’re engaging in the conversation, they’re at least faking interest. William and Kate just sound so stupid, to be honest, when you watch clips of them. they’re not interested, they don’t want to be there, they’re trying to get out as soon as they can, and that all comes across very plainly.
Their international tours are no different.
And factor in that more international coverage means less sycophantic coverage, and no wonder they’re staying home.
Man, that dress will forever be nightmare alley. Even fifth-rate Barbie knockoffs back in the day had better looking gowns than that. The tour also proved that W&K can’t dress for crap–the very very very least they should be doing.
Ah the Christmas Tree dress! Nothing else to say about it is there?
Man the media is getting desperate for something to sink their teeth into without out M&H to fuel their clicks.
The tours are part of the job description and even though it would be difficult to fire them in most countries the longer they stay away, the more likely it is to happen. Karma wins.
Their appointment diaries are made 6 months in advance, they cannot fit in one more thing! So how do they immediately schedule a royal tour which takes months of planning?
Uh, planning? What’s that?
Heard a clip of Russel Meyers complaining about the upcoming South Korean state visit. He was complaining bc he just loves Seoul and wished the state visit was being held there instead. A lot of these rota probably want to travel themselves but they can’t if William and Kate don’t go anywhere. So gross that they’re begging that the children go to. Where would they even go? They’ve already been to Canada and Australia. New Zealand?
Jais, I think the bm know that the children are needed to really get any attention on a tour. I can see where this is going, and I feel sorry for the children if they start having to do these things with WanK.
Nothing like hearing old whites men try to plan their content calendar out loud. Interesting they’re trying to turn a whole week of terrible optics and completely unhinged clothes by Kate into one misjudged photo. Trying to minimize the damage and how completely inept they were. Like they didn’t ship a freaking Jeep into Jamaica so they could cosplay something 70 years prior in the exact Jeep, emphasizing that the troops and the Jeep were equally important props.
Holy crap, that jeep was SHIPPED to Jamaica? What a wasteful horror.
So they are encouraged to walk into the future by taking a step backwards? I thought that they had already written that Royal Tours as they have been are outdated. They even feel outdated, at least by many of us reading the reports about them.
I thought the title of this post was going to be “Prince William and Kate need to get divorced immediately” for a split second before I fully read it. Apart from the Caribbean tour being a mess of colonialism and severe tone deafness, I don’t think William and Kate want to go on another royal tour because they’d be forced to spend so much time together. With them most likely leading separate lives, they don’t want to travel together and be faced with the press scrutiny over the status of their relationship. They know the media would pick up on the cold body language and they don’t want to do another tour because it would force them to announce they are separated before whatever rollout is planned. I bet it’s why Kate didn’t go to NYC and isn’t going to Singapore either. (They did go to Jordan for the royal wedding but they weren’t the main attraction, the bride and groom were and there were so many royals there that no one was paying them much attention.)
^^ Even at the wedding in Jordan, WanK absolutely sucked! And yes, observers noticed and gossiped about the way Willy pouted and dissed his own foolish wife as she was holding up the line spending way too much time talking to the bride. Willy had overdone the faux chatting up himself, LOL! But there he was, publicly showing irritation and disrespect for Khate and the bride and groom, with his salty, ignorant behavior. If he’d had any manners or good sense, he could have discreetly placed his hand on Khate’s arm with a bit of pressure to try and guide her to move on. But yeah, no class, and no manners, for either of them!
The video of Willy’s disdain and irritation toward Khate is probably still available. It made the rounds on social media at the time. Plus, there are still memes posted of the photo of Willy in his tux walking at such a gaping distance ahead of woeful Khate, as they entered the reception hall and headed for the receiving line. It’s as if they weren’t even there together. Either that, or Khate was merely his subservient lap dog, bringing up the rear.
No pun intended, guys. 😜 But I spy a pegging pun in what I just wrote. LOL! 🤣🤪🤭
bringing up the rear! hee hee!
It’s very telling that the British press is anxious for William and Kate to go on tour. William and Kate doing public engagements at home are not enough and are downright boring for the press. The press thinks that if William and Kate go on tour with the children that there will be some excitement and charisma. They’re sadly mistaken.
Yep! The delusion of the rota, tabloids and royal firm is so stark, salty, and off-putting. They are still uselessly and laughably trying to make fetch happen. WanK have been utterly exposed by their own ineptitude, cruel bullying, petty jealosy, and lazy unpreparedness. It’s beyond incredulous that the rota and the royal firm are still making these feeble, desperate attempts to convince the unaware that Peggers and Buttons are worth paying attention to because of their royal status. That crap don’t fly. ✖️
They truly need to stop, take a big step back, reassess, clean house, air out the dusty cobwebs, and set their sights much lower. Why don’t they work on the serious, urgent problems of the British people, starting on a small scale to actually try and make a difference by collaborating with community groups in a meaningful way? And I mean putting sincerity, money, and time behind real efforts. I mean actually listening and following through with substantive assistance, rather than lofty blowhard p.r. and useless photo-ops.
Why won’t they take this advice? Because they are incompetent, and they don’t care about anything except false pride, petty selfishness, being kowtowed to, and grifting off taxpayer money for the rest of their overdone, overly entitled lives. 🙄
If they do international tours, the royal rota would be able to sell their photos / stories to the international press. Noone in the world cares what they do in UK. So, BM probably can’t make any real money off it.
And that pointed comment about nurturing Commonwealth ties – Peggington’s obsession with America isn’t going down as well as he thinks it is, even with the media sycophants that are usually lodged firmly up his arse.
Lol at thinking the Wails will boost the Firm’s standings in the countries they visit. But sure, sent them out if you can, we need a good laugh.
^^ Exactly! 💯 @MsLove! They are so ill-suited & unequipped, and they have nothing better to do, but clown around and make utter fools of themselves, endlessly. 🤡💩😵💫 🙄
Another tour? Please don’t come to Canada. You Royals cost us a lot of money every damn time you come here. You do nothing but wave and smile. Stay home.
Isn’t the next Invictus in Canada? For sure they’ll be going to Canada either before or right after to prove they’re “better”
Oh I didn’t know the next Invictus was in Canada !
Good luck with that Wails…Invictus is now a worldwide phenomena and the Sussexes are rock stars. The next IG is being held in Vancouver and Whistler in BC, a gorgeous, scenic location. I live on Vancouver Island and will def get tickets. Hard to follow a hugely successful and inspiring event like that with two nothing-burgers like Peg and Keen.
@ME. Ditto for Australia. Stay home. Not my tax $ thanks very much.
The last great royal tour was the Sussexes in Oceania in 2018. The Waleses don’t want to be compared and Kate will be called out for copying Meghan’s style.
Yep, the Sussexes’ Oceania tour in the fall of 2018, five years ago, was the last great House of Windsor royal tour. It will go down in history as such (as will the shorter Morocco and South Africa tours). The videos, images, and memories are still palpable, stunning, and emotionally moving. ✨️🌠
Little did we know that H&M, this marvelous, caring, genuine couple, would return home to London and face ramped up jealousy and off-the-hook lies and smears, designed to marginalize and constrain them. The vicious hope of the perpetrators was that they could tear H&M apart, or at the very least break Meghan to the point of losing the child she was carrying!
Luckily, the Universe said, ‘No! That will NOT be the outcome of the firm’s and the rota’s dastardly deeds!’ Reap now the mess that you have sown, you nonces and losers!
We’ve all said that that tour seemed to kick something off in the Windsors, that was when the Great Smear Campaign kicked into high gear.
But I often think the Morocco tour just cemented the idea for the Windsors that the Sussexes had to go. (or at least one of them…..) The Moroccan government asked for them specifically, the Ambassador was so freaking excited (his twitter account was so fun to follow then, I still follow it, lol) they were gracious and well received, the king added a last minute engagement with them so he could meet them, etc.
Australia and New Zealand were a big problem for the royals in terms of the Sussex success. Morocco just made it that much worse, I think because everyone watching knew a W&K visit to Morocco would be very very different.
I for one would love to see them on tour. Please more, like one a month. *evil smile*
I am sorry, I just cannot get past the “while they were their usual charming selves”!!!
Personally that is fighting for best quote with “normal and accessible future monarchs”. I mean which is it? How do you type that with a straight face.
Whew! The out-of-touchedness of it all! The remaining countries in the Commonwealth that the RF would probably like to visit are not interested and have better things to do. And those countries that wouldn’t mind a visit, I am sure the royals don’t want to set foot on their soil for many reasons, including there would be very little international media pickup. Does the writer of this piece not realize that no amount of visits to Commonwealth nations will help them because the contrived concept of royalty is archaic in most of the modern world? Like someone said above, they are like living, breathing beta max tapes. Plus, doesn’t the British government have a Secretary of State or some similar position that heads the diplomatic/foreign service corp that could handle these trips in lieu of the RF? The government is the one that provides aid to those countries that need it. Not the royals. Why send them anyway? The Queen is gone. Their subjects are no longer enamored or beholden by the royal idea. And W&K lack the charisma needed to hoodwink the people into caring about their dying institution for another 50 years.
It’s the press that wants William and Kate to have a huge royal tour again seeing Harry and Meghan Doing two huge events back to back with such success as made the British tabloids angry and even more bitter .
Yep, one can smell the British press’s irritation/desperation from here. “Why can’t you guys at least do something tried-and-true to outpace H&M?”
I think they’re kind of right not to go on tours, or at least not any “commonwealth” tours. I mean, the more that other countries have to be reminded that they’re still part of a “commonwealth,” the faster it’s demise. I predict that William is the last king, and by the time it’s his turn, he’ll probably only be the king of England at that – commonwealth will not exist, and heck, even the United Kingdom may have separate countries by then. Of course this all depends upon how long Charles lives, but in any event, by the end of Williams rule, there is no way there is still a commonwealth. I think William realizes this is inevitable (right?) so on this one I actually agree, why do these satirical tours anymore?
Yes please! Pegs and KKKhate should travel to a Black Commonwealth country and show they colonist ass again. Let’s have more videos and photos of KKKhate recoiling from dark-skinned people and Pegs scolding non-white people about having too many children. Let them remind the world about how racist, stale, and out of touch they really are.
“Global statesman” wannabe Pegs should realize that the majority of the globe’s people aren’t white and he should try to come to peace with that fact. However, this would be a tall order for someone in which the concept of white supremacy is deeply ingrained.
I sure hope they don’t come back to Canada. We had the worst fire season in history with millions upon millions of acres scorched to the ground. Whole towns were obliterated. The entire city of Yellowknife had to be evacuated. Mr. Jaded’s daughter and her family had to evacuate their home in Kelowna and come here to Victoria for a week. The cost to rebuild and, more importantly, to put in place plans to prevent something like this ever happening again is going to be astronomical. We can’t waste money on two useless wankers like Peg and Keen — and for what? They show up, shake a few hands, attend expensive dinners, have photo ops with people of colour, then eff off back to their multitudinous luxurious homes and castles. And unless they come prepared to deal with the issue of reparations for our First Nations’ peoples and the horrors of kids being forced into religious schools then beaten, abused and killed, then we don’t want them here. Period.
To add to what you said, only if they pay their own way!!!!
I wonder if the tabloids are goading the Wails as they know the couple are separated and cannot travel together for days at a time without risk of their broken relationship becoming public. The famous fights, where Kate give as good as she gets, might be overheard/seen.
No thank you. Keep W and K in the UK. W on his own might be ok, but taking her, with her rigid mumbling and attitude of superiority would be a waste of time. She is only known for her clothes, her male shaped body, muscular arms and legs could look good but her cosplaying of stylish women is dull and boring. World tours by W and K would be a complete waste of money and make the reuptation of the BRF even worse.