Taylor Swift loves that Travis Kelce is demonstrative & affectionate in public

The thing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is that they can be two things at once: a real relationship in its early days AND an incredibly convenient duel-marketing event at the highest level. There are layers to the cross-promotional aspect of Traylor, but I also believe that Travis and Taylor are genuinely happening and they’re into each other. Still, it’s amazing to watch Taylor’s PR go into overdrive this week, following a weekend full of Traylor photo-ops. Travis came to New York this past weekend, and they went to SNL, they partied with the SNL cast, and they went out to dinner on Sunday too. People’s “sources” had all kinds of details about Traylor’s Saturday outing:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were “so happy” on their PDA-filled date night at the Saturday Night Live afterparty, a source tells PEOPLE. The pop superstar, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, enjoyed their time together at the afterparty at Catch Steak following the season 49 premiere of SNL on Saturday in New York City. “Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,” the source says. “They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them. They were super cool. Super nice, super happy,” the insider adds, noting that Swift and Kelce stayed at the party “until after 4 a.m.” The source also says the pair was definitely not shy with each other. At one point in the night, Kelce “takes both her hands and puts them on his shoulder, so they’re face to face, and then he takes both his hands and grabs her waist. They’re leaning in, they’re kissing each other,” the insider says. “They’re whispering. They’re talking, going back and forth about what to order, like, ‘Should we get a steak? Should we get espresso martinis?’ And then they lean in and they’re kissing again. They’re touching each other the whole time.” Although Swift and Kelce “mingled separately,” the pro athlete “kept going over to her and checking in on her every little while, like, ‘Are you good?’ ” the source says. According to the source, Kelce was “going over and touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist and then they would do a little kiss and then they would go back to talking to whoever they were talking to. He kept checking in with her, but gave her space to talk to other people in the room, both male and female, and he talked to a ton of people in the room too,” the insider adds. “They were always connected throughout the night,” the source notes of the pair. “They were super comfortable with each other. They were very cuddly; they weren’t awkward. She was really comfortable with him, and he was a total gentleman.”

Please, this came directly from Taylor and I LOVE IT. She’s telling us that she appreciates Travis’s whole deal, that she loves that he checks in with her while they’re at a party, that he was being demonstrative in public. This is Taylor’s love language – someone she can be with publicly, someone she can talk about and get pap’d with. “They were very cuddly; they weren’t awkward.” LOL. Meanwhile, People’s “sources” also dished on how Travis thinks this is the real deal.

Dating the biggest superstar in the world may come with a unique set of challenges, but a source tells PEOPLE that Travis Kelce is ready for it as his romance with Taylor Swift continues. “Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before,” the source shares as the 34-year-old NFL star hit the town with the “Bejeweled” singer, 33, in New York City over the weekend. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy. Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” referring to Kelce’s attempt to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. According to the insider, Swift and Kelce are “having a great time getting to know one another” and “have introduced some of their friends to each other” in recent weeks. The source adds, “Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple.”

You know what I think? I think Taylor forgot what it’s like to date an American guy. She got so used to those British guys with all of their hangups and neuroses. To be fair, Travis seems like one of the better versions of an “American guy.” He’s smart, he’s self-assured, he’s chatty and cool. God, I hope they can figure out a way to make it last.

