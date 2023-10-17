Taylor Swift loves that Travis Kelce is demonstrative & affectionate in public

The thing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is that they can be two things at once: a real relationship in its early days AND an incredibly convenient duel-marketing event at the highest level. There are layers to the cross-promotional aspect of Traylor, but I also believe that Travis and Taylor are genuinely happening and they’re into each other. Still, it’s amazing to watch Taylor’s PR go into overdrive this week, following a weekend full of Traylor photo-ops. Travis came to New York this past weekend, and they went to SNL, they partied with the SNL cast, and they went out to dinner on Sunday too. People’s “sources” had all kinds of details about Traylor’s Saturday outing:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were “so happy” on their PDA-filled date night at the Saturday Night Live afterparty, a source tells PEOPLE. The pop superstar, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, enjoyed their time together at the afterparty at Catch Steak following the season 49 premiere of SNL on Saturday in New York City.
“Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,” the source says. “They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them. They were super cool. Super nice, super happy,” the insider adds, noting that Swift and Kelce stayed at the party “until after 4 a.m.”
The source also says the pair was definitely not shy with each other. At one point in the night, Kelce “takes both her hands and puts them on his shoulder, so they’re face to face, and then he takes both his hands and grabs her waist. They’re leaning in, they’re kissing each other,” the insider says. “They’re whispering. They’re talking, going back and forth about what to order, like, ‘Should we get a steak? Should we get espresso martinis?’ And then they lean in and they’re kissing again. They’re touching each other the whole time.”
Although Swift and Kelce “mingled separately,” the pro athlete “kept going over to her and checking in on her every little while, like, ‘Are you good?’ ” the source says. According to the source, Kelce was “going over and touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist and then they would do a little kiss and then they would go back to talking to whoever they were talking to. He kept checking in with her, but gave her space to talk to other people in the room, both male and female, and he talked to a ton of people in the room too,” the insider adds.
“They were always connected throughout the night,” the source notes of the pair. “They were super comfortable with each other. They were very cuddly; they weren’t awkward. She was really comfortable with him, and he was a total gentleman.”
Please, this came directly from Taylor and I LOVE IT. She’s telling us that she appreciates Travis’s whole deal, that she loves that he checks in with her while they’re at a party, that he was being demonstrative in public. This is Taylor’s love language – someone she can be with publicly, someone she can talk about and get pap’d with. “They were very cuddly; they weren’t awkward.” LOL. Meanwhile, People’s “sources” also dished on how Travis thinks this is the real deal.
Dating the biggest superstar in the world may come with a unique set of challenges, but a source tells PEOPLE that Travis Kelce is ready for it as his romance with Taylor Swift continues.
“Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before,” the source shares as the 34-year-old NFL star hit the town with the “Bejeweled” singer, 33, in New York City over the weekend. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy. Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” referring to Kelce’s attempt to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to the insider, Swift and Kelce are “having a great time getting to know one another” and “have introduced some of their friends to each other” in recent weeks. The source adds, “Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple.”
You know what I think? I think Taylor forgot what it’s like to date an American guy. She got so used to those British guys with all of their hangups and neuroses. To be fair, Travis seems like one of the better versions of an “American guy.” He’s smart, he’s self-assured, he’s chatty and cool. God, I hope they can figure out a way to make it last.
Hiddles 2.0
Does he know what’s coming for him? Hope can he can the eventual ridicule when he’s painted as someone who comes on too strong. Taylor is rough on her exes.
she really hasn’t said much about Joe, Matt, or Calvin. she’s remained on good terms with Taylor and Harry. honestly, Tom did himself the least amount of favors when he did that interview with Taffy, to be honest. I wouldn’t expect her to be on good terms with Jake or John Mayer.
Matty was the transitional rebound anyway, so if we’re doing a comparison, Joe would be Calvin, Matt would be Tom, and Travis would be Joe. so hopefully it lasts six years! 😂
I agree, Arizona. If/when she and Travis break up, I could see Travis handling it very much like Harry Styles: publicly, he’s never been anything but polite about her and even has said neutral to positive things about being the (alleged lol) subject of her songs. He even appears to go out of his way to say hi to her at events like the Grammys. Travis strikes me as similarly mature, confident, and media savvy.
We also need to stop the narrative that all TS’s exes are bad dudes (Harry, Taylor L, and even Joe deserve better) and that she is on bad terms with them all.
I am not sure why every new relationship has to be the 2.0 of something. They are not even remotely the same people with the same personalities. Travis seems so much more easygoing and seems to roll with the hoopla around him. He isn’t trying to win an Oscar or be seen as some serious thespian in the arts.
He’s a funny guy who plays a high-level sport and enjoys spending time with Tay Tay. Good for them.
Wait – I knew you were trouble when I walked in is not about Harry?
I agree. The dude is a big, tall, fun, is enjoying himself and his relationship publicly and very probably privately too. I hope they make it far, because I am enjoying seeing them together. There are too many horrors and sad stories in this world, we need this.
Ohhhh shhhhhhh why does everything need to be dissected in such a negative way for some of you! There’s so many angry women on this site now. Urgh. Who cares if they break up? They’re adults. Who cares if she writes 46 songs about them. They’re both gorgeous & I’m here for all of it.
Love your comment @geoff’s mum. I feel the same way. Live and let live (I don’t bother with royal posts).
I dunno. Trav seems like a “regular dude”—minus the toxicity. He seems secure enough in himself to like women, to _not_ be scared to say gay, to not kowtow to NFL rudeboys like Aaron DipSh:t Rodgers and his pals. Hmmmmm. This relationship could actually have legs.
AND he’s vaccinated. :’D
Covid and his flu shot at the same time!
I just got my flu shot and the first appt I could get for a Covid booster is early November. I got Covid last year and was around my 75 year old Mom visiting for the holidays. She had gotten the booster a month before. She never got sick. The vaccines work, and I will never go that long again between vaccines. They work and save lives.
I could believe that this is Taylor’s childhood dream come true:
The hunky football player who is in love and charmed by the somewhat dorky band nerd. It likely feeds her ego and soothes any insecurities. The fact that it’s PR gold is just a bonus. If it’s the real deal, it’s a win-win-win.
I think that’s why the world is watching – it’s the Hollywood version of the American dream come to life: they’re white, blonde, gorgeous, the prom king and queen, football meets pop music. If they actually get engaged, married, have kids, there’ll be fictional movies about it, like those royal ones, and documentaries about it too. He’ll win the Superbowl while she watches, she’ll write epic love songs about him. They’ll become Posh and Becks for the 21st century, only more talented, and forge a business empire.
Yes! This is exactly who they remind me of Posh and Becks.
It actually wouldn’t surprise me at all if they get married. They seem to speak each other’s love language. They seem to be very into each other. It certainly works for them both on a PR level. They are both successful and unafraid of each other’s success.
Maybe they won’t last forever, but I could definitely see them getting married.
I know he’s conventionally american attractive but he’s so not my type b/c I like taller lankier, intellectual guys. I keep thinking ugh refrigerator size football head/jock!
But its good gossip and if it floats her boat…
As someone who married a former refrigerator-sized football jock, I can say that not all fit the stereotype. Mine is a history nerd — who has to watch every single football game on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
I get a lot of reading done during football season. 🙂
I agree that I think it’s real and they’re also both savvy enough to use this PR to their advantage.
Plus he comes from a supportive close family. His early years must have been on point, don’t you think? I heard rumors that they had been together much longer before the public reveal, which would make sense.
Uh it’s still very very early days here people.
I also think this is the real deal and the publicity is just a bonus for them, but it would make a great movie script if 2 celebs faked a relationship for PR or image rehab (cough, *Matt Healy* cough) and then ended up falling in love.
I’ll be the bucket of cold water and say marriage for women isn’t the boost it is for men. He has everything to gain and she gets the expectations of being someone’s wife which doesn’t exactly line up with what it takes to be a world famous, recording breaking artist.
But, yes, I hope she’s enjoying herself and I hope he’s a decent guy.
I must say, this whole thing is top notch gossip and very distracting. Tay Tay is resuming touring and it looks like the Chiefs are making a run for the Super bowl. Some good stuff ahead folks.
I completely agree. I like some of Taylor’s music, and I only ever watch the Superbowl because of the party aspect, but I am totally paying attention to them. They are a fun couple to watch, and I truly hope the PR is just a bonus for them, and they are having a lot of fantastic sex.
This story is so over the top. LOL. I’m kind of embarrassed for them.
ALSO… I am a similar personality type as Taylor (OBVIOUSLY not a superstar musician, but I’m a people pleaser and a workhorse and I care about my image). And reading this–yes, this kind of stuff Travis does is exactly what drew me to my husband, who is also unlike every other guy I dated before him. Most of the guys I dated were shy and introverted and I was the outgoing one. Then I got with my man, and saw how nice it was to have someone who could hold his own in a social setting–but still come back and check in with me and make me feel connected. Someone who sees social interactions the same way as me. It’s a game-changer. The way he is with her reminds me of the way my husband is with me and I love to see it.
So as dumb as this article is, I can totally see it. I’m rooting for them. I hope the fans and the media can chill out about it though!
Wasn’t she papped with Jake when they dated? Jake and his family?!? Jake is an American and though they ended he seemed fine with affection. Tom Hiddleston with pretty affectionate with Taylor when they were together. But if we are to believe that her songs tell a story she used him to get Joe or whaterever. I hope for her sake she give herself a chance to love and enjoy relationships and not just another means for a song to write.
She was a teenager in that relationship with Jake, if they’d been papped doing anything other than holding hands everyone would’ve figured out how gross it was. I am hoping there isn’t a Tom flame out, because they are bringing me joy somehow.
Also, his brother and his wife are really funny, sweet people too.
I’m with you. This whole press roll-out has given me the biggest crush on the entire Kelce family. They seem like really good people.
I think based on her songs she didn’t use him to get Joe, she used him as a reason to leave Calvin (“I wanted to leave him, I needed a reason”).
I dunno, the logistics of who had their hands where doesn’t sound v professional – more like a gawker or restaurant employee who got paid to talk.
Still LOVING this.
Timeline prediction:
They get engaged when Taylor has an Eras tour break in August-October next year.
Married in spring 2025. Maybe baby already on the way by then. Or in 2026 at the latest.
Also, Taylor has a concert in Japan on the 10th of February but could be in US for the super bowl on the 11th…
I think they will get married too. I predict engagement in Spring 2024 during her break and after football season. Wedding Spring 2025.
That seems soon considering they will be apart for months at a time until then. I know marriage culture is slightly more extreme in the US but to get married after 5-6 months max cohabiting (they will have had no opportunity to live together prior to an engagement on this timeline) seems crazy to me.
If it’s the one, why the need to rush things? But I’m sure there are plenty of people who can tell their stories of things working out great with less time together so what does this old crone know.
Re: marriage culture – We’re capitalism first and marriage is a very profitable industry. Weddings are a cash cow. Then divorce and the next wedding. Ka-ching. I’m cynical AF about this, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think two adults can’t commit long term after 5 months. You absolutely can know that fast if you know yourself and what you want.
She’s in her 30s now and I noticed that a lot of my friends who married in their 30s moved fast to engagement and marriage. They were Good relationships too. I think they had kissed enough frogs to know when they found a prince.
I’m cynical as well, @bettyrose. Her history speaks for itself; looking for love in all the wrong places. “They are so cute together” just doesn’t do it for me, however, I’m curious and will watch this play out. I hope all the commentators optimism is rewarded.
She really does love to be showy with her romances(and probably piss off the previous Ex) cant believe she was with Joe for six years and there are probably less than 5 pics of them in public. So its clear the privacy thing was 100% his preference.
I believe the narrative at that time was that she wanted to avoid the scrutiny of being in a high profile relationship and have privacy to develop something real. I believe she had this with Joe but obviously it just didn’t work out. It’s hard to have a real relationship with the world triangulated into it detailing your every move. For me that would be unsustainable but hey, maybe they are the new Posh and Becks and can make it work.
taylor is clearly not over joe and that’s why she does both these over the top calculated and pr hungry romances with racist matty and travis. just pathetic and they will be done in a few months if that and he will be the bad guy again. she needs therapy and to stay single for a while.
And your evidence for Travis being racist? I haven’t heard that at all.
Savey called Matty racist, not Travis.
I agree with Savey. Taylor is NOT over Joe, she was madly in love with him & wanted to marry him but he ended the relationship, which hurt her ego tremendously. This whole article (which i agree w/Kaiser—it came directly from Taylor) is one big dig at Joe and she’s trying to rub her new “relationship” in his face, trying hard to make him jealous. Going on about how affectionate Travis is in public—that was one of Taylor’s big issues with Joe.—He wanted to be very private and didn’t do PDA, which Taylor hated. She wants a man who’ll be just as show-off-y & publicly demonstrative as she is.
Life is just a big game to Taylor. She’s constantly scheming & plotting & trying to get revenge on all the people she feels wronged her. Soooo wrapped up in herself and petty drama. Yuck.
I’ll never understand why so many people are so obsessed with this vapid, boring, cheesey-music-making, self-centered “mean girl”.
we have no idea who ended the relationship but honestly it seems like it was her.
I really loved Joe A and Taylor together, but I would say Matty was more of the “rebound, get back at my ex” guy. It’s been at least 6 months since Joe broke up with her and I think she is genuinely into Travis.
Good for her but i have to say i find it so annoying how so many of her fans on Twitter take every show of PDA from these two as an opportunity to attack Joe Alwyn. Yeah he was a more private guy and maybe Taylor over time wasn’t happy with that but things like this happen. Sometimes you realize later that you’re not a good match; that’s no reason for these stans to be still attacking Joe months later especially sinces she’s already on her second public boyfriend since their breakip.
Agreed, it’s like that classic thing with the genders flipped when guys go for someone extremely sexy and confident and then end up resenting her for it.
Joe’s appeal for her was that he was extremely low-key and private. He obviously respected her work considering they wrote music together. If she wanted their lifestyle to change after 6 years and he didn’t, it’s no one’s fault, that’s life! It’s such an immature take. Their hero is “the happiest she’s ever been” so leave the guy alone!
I can’t blame Joe for wanting to keep their life private as the tenacity of her fans are like having a third person in the relationship that you always have to answer to. That can be real scary to have the focus of fandom on you.
I’ve seen that too. But I’ve also seen others push back at this, saying that just because Travis is more open with PDA and holding her hand doesn’t mean Joe wasn’t affectionate and protective in his own way. They need to leave the guy out of this. The relationship is over and she’s with someone new and seemingly happy. Just embrace that and let Joe move on too.
Agreed and what’s crazy is if Joe had been into PDA and getting papped with Taylor, her rabid fans would have accused him of using her to get famous. He was in a lose-lose situation no matter what when it comes to the immature Swifties. You’d think they’d at least show him a little respect given he will keep it classy and will never say a negative word about Taylor.
It’s not just that she dates Brits. Her boys from both sides of the pond have always been image obsessed. Travis isn’t selling an image. I feel like this is such a good pairing. He can handle the fame and insanity but he’s not angling for the spotlight around her because he gets his attention on the field.
💯. It doesn’t help if the guys you meet and crush on are either musicians or actors. Travis seems really secure and into ALL of what Taylor is, and that can be a lot.
Their chemistry reminds me of the hilarious snl skit Travis did, The NFL Gives Back, where athletes can lift their girls in all sorts of ways and say things like “what, do you weigh 80 pounds?”
So-called neurotic British men who go on to date or marry or have children with beautiful Black British and Canadian women – Calvin Harris with Vick Hope, Tom Hiddleston with Zawe Ashton and Harry Styles with Taylor Russell.
I’m not independently a fan of either of these people but I like this pairing and am willing to give it the benefit of the doubt that it isn’t retaliation over her most recent ex and it isn’t following some pattern of hers from before (looking at the people who are like every third bf lasts 32 months). I’ve known plenty of ppl who date around for fun from teens to thirties and then settle down with someone bc they are ready for marriage – I don’t see why this couldn’t be the case for these 2. But also it’s been 3 seconds so I don’t think anyone can really say what will happen in a few months after they’re off their new lust high.
Yep. It sure is fun to watch. Let’s face it, the world is fucking depressing right now. I need this bit of fluff, and JLo and Ben Affleck are not living up to gossip expectations!
Glad to see her being helped out of cars and not dragged (like having her arm ripped off being pulled) into them.
No idea how long this will last in terms of years but definitely getting a feeling this is husband #1. As someone with tons of charisma along with being one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, he’s the perfect accessory for the Miss Americana brand. Not to mention that he just seems like he’s constantly in awe that he actually landed THEE Taylor Swift.
Agreed. I think she’s in her “I want a baby” era.
I think she always wanted to be in a high profile power couple but Jake/Harry/TOM didn’t last long enough and Joe didn’t have the profile or desire. Even though Travis is not an actor he is a big f@Clint deal and will go far out in media and investment. She now has a dude that can compare to the status of her friends’ partners (Ryan R, Tatum). Even if he’s not in their profession, in success he’s in their league.
Who’s the last American guy she dated? Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy (can we forget him lol)…
Ok I actually went back on one of those stupid list pages of “people Taylor has dated” because I was curious and it looks like the last American guy she publicly dated was… Conor Kennedy?! That was back in 2012! So if that’s true, it’s been over a decade since she’s been with an American guy. Must be different for her after so much UK in her life.
I’m simultaneously grinning ear to ear and cynical about this.
I’m grinning because it’s the biggest celebrity romance I’ve seen in a long time and they really know how to serve up the cheese: the ride away from that first game in the convertible, Taylor cheering and dancing at his games, the unabashed PDA, and just their combined Golden Retriever energy. It’s been a rough couple of weeks in the world and this is a spot of neon light.
I’m also cynical because yes, these are both people who like attention. They are both recently out of long relationships so it’s easy to see it as something of a rebound, at least for her. And Taylor has generally used her relationships and their demises as fodder for her songs. What will she do here? Release a throwback corny country album, get married and do the world’s biggest white picket fence for a few years? Or will there be a breakup album in 2024? We’ll see.
That said, I tend to think they can be showing off and really into each other at the same time. He looks like the cat who got the canary. Which is not to say he doesn’t respect her and care about her; but he’s a very competitive guy. He’s not the best tight end in football for nothing. Landing someone as famous as Taylor Swift is going to put an extra spring in his step.
Anyway, it’s all quite fun right now.
Am I the only one that doesn’t believe there meet cute story? For all we know maybe they met through mutual contacts or eek, raya. I think they knew each other or had at least met prior to the concert but when Travis was so out about his thirst it just sped everything up.
I think one of her backup dancers has a brother who plays for the Chiefs too. She seems to be friendly with her dancers and team in general, so they might very have met that way. The friendship bracelet story really is too cute to be true, isn’t it? Or at least too cute to be totally spontaneous on his part. I believe he did it but I doubt that’s how it actually got kick-started.
Would be cute if he had actually given it to her. Seems odd to make up a story like that, there’s still no story out about how they -actually- made contact but I’m sure we’ll get there eventually.
The engine on this SHOWmance/Hollywood fling is just getting warmed up. I wonder what the narrative be when the break up. Those racist “I love this pairing” “I love this for her” Swiftie are going treat him just like they are currently treating his ex. Notice she hasn’t said a thing about that, but defended John Mayer who likened his penis to David Duke. “Please don’t harm the racist you guy.”
So much cynicism in these comments LOL!
I’m taking this relationship at face value because it meets my current need for a distraction from the hellscape we’re living in. I have a rich and full life, but my job is heavy right now, and so the adventures of Taylor and Travis are a fun diversion. It’s also refreshing to see a guy so comfortable with a powerful woman. Plus, he’s a Kelce — confident, kind, enthusiastic, funny, normal.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a wedding, with Jason Kelce as the best man.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
This is gonna blow up so spectacularly in their faces once they break up XD
Taylor always does this, she rolls out her new man along with a story about all the reasons why this one is so special, and not like the other ones before him, with Joe it was something like “he’s so private and she loves that he’s not interested in the limelight like Hiddleston was”, now it’s “he’s so obviously affectionate unlike hideous Joe who was a troll who hid her in a dungeon for years not letting her be herself”
Oh the drama!!! XD
Oh let them live. At least someone’s happy in this miserable scary world. Real or fake…it’s nice to see.
So all his peeps~football and fans alike~have nothing but good things to say about him. The total takeover of ALL media has been insane!! It’s either Traylor or Israel/Hamas.
Britney Spears is about to take over the headlines…
@ME I just saw the Britney Spears headline 😬.
In regards to Taylor, I’ve commented in a couple of outlets after her and Joe broke up, maybe she should try dating someone from her home country(something a bit different after a while). And Someone who’s confident about himself that he doesn’t mind her huge success. When there were rumors with Matt Healy and his troubled character, I was like oh brother.
But now with Travis, a lot of people approve – Twitter literally had a field day commenting ( what a lot of people seem to have been thinking but didn’t want to say it before): she’s finally going back to dating an American.