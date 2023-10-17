Halle Bailey, 23, appears to be far along in her first pregnancy

A month ago, Halle Bailey turned up at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. There were videos of her arrival and photos of her in her little Gucci outfit, and there were internet rumors at the time that she was knocked up. While her Gucci outfit was baggy, you could plainly see that she was trying to conceal a baby bump. Well, Halle stepped out this week and she looks pretty far along:

Halle Bailey in Santa Monica, California. https://t.co/WdGJd1NE7Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2023

Halle is 23 years old, which is very young! Earlier this year, she was Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which grossed over $569 million worldwide. She could write her own ticket professionally, but she wanted to start a family. Her boyfriend is 26-year-old rapper DDG. Some of Halle’s fans are disappointed that she’s starting a family so young. I get it, especially if you wanted to see her become an in-demand actress. But y’all know that she’s still probably going to work? She’ll have the baby, bounce-back quickly (because she’s 23) and probably go back to work.