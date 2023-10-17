Halle Bailey, 23, appears to be far along in her first pregnancy

A month ago, Halle Bailey turned up at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. There were videos of her arrival and photos of her in her little Gucci outfit, and there were internet rumors at the time that she was knocked up. While her Gucci outfit was baggy, you could plainly see that she was trying to conceal a baby bump. Well, Halle stepped out this week and she looks pretty far along:
Halle is 23 years old, which is very young! Earlier this year, she was Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, which grossed over $569 million worldwide. She could write her own ticket professionally, but she wanted to start a family. Her boyfriend is 26-year-old rapper DDG. Some of Halle’s fans are disappointed that she’s starting a family so young. I get it, especially if you wanted to see her become an in-demand actress. But y’all know that she’s still probably going to work? She’ll have the baby, bounce-back quickly (because she’s 23) and probably go back to work.
She is young for kids by today’s standards, but not by the standards of human evolution. Most women married before age 20 throughout human history. My mom (Silent generation) had 4 kids before the age of 30!
Thank god for feminism ♥
There are still many cultures around the world where women are still married off young and must produce children whether they want to or not. Don’t even get me started on those who are forced to only birth male babies. The world is no where near providing equality for all women.
Black twitter and black blogs have been calling her pregnancy for literally months now lol.She must be very far a long. I think the biggest ‘disappoinment’ from her fans is that they think her dude is an absolute loser.
Oof, just read up on this guy. He put out a song 5 months ago about being insecure about her career and being able to ruin it with one tweet.
That sounds ominous.
Yeah, never heard of him, BT were not kind in the names they were calling him, it kinda reminded me of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown….
People are more concerned about WHO she’s having a baby with. Track record of support does not seem to be there. Keke part II.
that’s what I came to say – her age is part of it, but the larger piece is because her man was complaining about her kissing other actors, etc. not sure what her career will look like if she sticks with him.
And Ciara (with future).
So many examples to count, a few recent ones:
1) Whitney Houston and Bobby
2) Ciara and Future
3) Keke and that guy
4) and now Halle and that other guy……
@Vs Im cracking up with the “that guy”!!
But facts
Itd definitely the baby daddy got folks lips turned up.
If I had Disney money, I would have had my kids younger too. More energy, body handles pregnancy better, etc.
Wouldn’t it be nice? At 23 I was working a low paying retail job and living with my parents after college.
Her being young isn’t the only reason why her fans are upset. They’re also upset bc of who she decides to have a child with. Her boyfriend literally wrote and released a dis track about her. Saying he wanted to destroy her career and how he was insecure about her fame. Along with other despicable things.
It’s no way I would be with a man that talked about me that way privately let alone publicly. And then decide to have a child with him. But what do I know? I’m old.
Exactly, it’s not her age, the boyfriend is toxic, he wants her subservient and having a child exerts control over her future choices! It’s sad
It is sad. Her boyfriend is the picture of toxicity. Halle described him as her real life prince. She gushed over him the entire Little Mermaid press tour. And he was still an insecure little boy who wrote and release a dis track about his girlfriend. Bc he had to prove to her how uncomfortable her fame made him. Her having his child proves that she loves him and would do anything for him. Even possibly giving up her career. Bc no one understands their love.
It’s giving young and dumb us against the world BS.
Too bad she didnt have a discussion of Princess Meghan about expectations of the men in relationships (or life generally).
She doesn’t need to talk to Meghan. She is signed to Beyoncé management company and CAA is her agency. They had plenty of conversations with her. She just didn’t listen.
Oh my God let a woman live already congratulations, sis
Her fans aren’t disappointed that she’s pregnant young. They’re disappointed that her baby daddy is a BUM. He’s on video trashing her own sister. He’s most likely cheat(ed)(ing) on her. He was being so out of line during the Little Mermaid promo to her and her costar. Out of all the guys she could have been stuck with for the next 18 years, she picked a gross one.
Dude lost his mind because she held her co-star’s hand at a premiere. This will not end well.
Sucks that she’ll be tied to that dirtbag for life now.
In the words of Jay-Z, Chloe – “You stupid for this one”.