Insurrectionist Jim Jordan will probably be the next Speaker of the House

Less than two weeks ago, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House when a handful of deranged Republicans orchestrated what amounted to a vote of no confidence. McCarthy only lost by six votes, but that was enough, given the Republicans’ razor-slim majority in the House. What has happened since McCarthy’s ousting has been sad, hilarious and ridiculous. The House Republicans can’t get their sh-t together and apparently none of them can do a proper whip count. Last Thursday, Steve Scalise suddenly withdrew from the Speaker race amid the chaos. Now Jim Jordan is trying to consolidate his insurrectionist credentials and assume the speakership. There will be another speaker vote today.

Opposition to House GOP Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) is crumbling as Republicans return to Washington for a House vote to try to officially elect him. Four key lawmakers who signaled opposition to Jordan last week fell like a set of dominos Monday, giving the Ohio Republican a significant boost ahead of an expected floor vote Tuesday. “My gut tells me we’re somewhere south of 10 who are still being recalcitrant,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told conservative radio host Erick Erickson on Monday when asked about the opposition to Jordan. It is a remarkable development after 13 days of turbulence in the House GOP following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which left many lawmakers and outside observers skeptical Republicans could coalesce around any candidate.

From what I’ve seen, Republicans still aren’t sure that they’ve got the votes for Jordan, but Jordan’s position is better than Scalise’s. Unfortunately, Jordan is popular with the dumbest, craziest and most felonious Republicans because he’s very much part of that caucus. Jordan is a full insurrectionist who still claims that Trump won the 2020 election. Jordan should be in prison with all of his terrorist cronies.

It seems Republicans in Congress agree. Jim Jordan should never be Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Tgf87g7ZN5 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2023

I don’t think it’s dramatic to say…if Jim Jordan is 2nd in line to the presidency—the threat of domestic terrorism targeting President Biden and VP Harris will be off the charts. These are violent extremists who tried to overthrow our government. They’ll do anything for power. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 16, 2023

NEW AD: Every Republican who votes for Jim Jordan to be Speaker of the House should be held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, support for the attack on our country on January 6th, and attacks on our democracy. WATCH >> pic.twitter.com/rJDqKgAei7 — Congressional Integrity Project (@usintegrityorg) October 16, 2023