Insurrectionist Jim Jordan will probably be the next Speaker of the House

Less than two weeks ago, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House when a handful of deranged Republicans orchestrated what amounted to a vote of no confidence. McCarthy only lost by six votes, but that was enough, given the Republicans’ razor-slim majority in the House. What has happened since McCarthy’s ousting has been sad, hilarious and ridiculous. The House Republicans can’t get their sh-t together and apparently none of them can do a proper whip count. Last Thursday, Steve Scalise suddenly withdrew from the Speaker race amid the chaos. Now Jim Jordan is trying to consolidate his insurrectionist credentials and assume the speakership. There will be another speaker vote today.
Opposition to House GOP Speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) is crumbling as Republicans return to Washington for a House vote to try to officially elect him.
Four key lawmakers who signaled opposition to Jordan last week fell like a set of dominos Monday, giving the Ohio Republican a significant boost ahead of an expected floor vote Tuesday.
“My gut tells me we’re somewhere south of 10 who are still being recalcitrant,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told conservative radio host Erick Erickson on Monday when asked about the opposition to Jordan.
It is a remarkable development after 13 days of turbulence in the House GOP following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which left many lawmakers and outside observers skeptical Republicans could coalesce around any candidate.
From what I’ve seen, Republicans still aren’t sure that they’ve got the votes for Jordan, but Jordan’s position is better than Scalise’s. Unfortunately, Jordan is popular with the dumbest, craziest and most felonious Republicans because he’s very much part of that caucus. Jordan is a full insurrectionist who still claims that Trump won the 2020 election. Jordan should be in prison with all of his terrorist cronies.
It seems Republicans in Congress agree.
Jim Jordan should never be Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Tgf87g7ZN5
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2023
I don’t think it’s dramatic to say…if Jim Jordan is 2nd in line to the presidency—the threat of domestic terrorism targeting President Biden and VP Harris will be off the charts.
These are violent extremists who tried to overthrow our government. They’ll do anything for power.
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 16, 2023
NEW AD: Every Republican who votes for Jim Jordan to be Speaker of the House should be held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, support for the attack on our country on January 6th, and attacks on our democracy.
WATCH >> pic.twitter.com/rJDqKgAei7
— Congressional Integrity Project (@usintegrityorg) October 16, 2023
This is a case of FAFO for the Democrats. In trying to teach McCarthy a lesson they may have subjected our country to this.
Democrats voted exactly the same way they always voted. Stop blaming Democrats and start calling out trash republicans.
I’m also a believer in watching where the Republicans have been leading themselves; their path is their path and I’m sure we’ve all experienced the futility of trying to “save” another. They’ve been determined and their own “moderates” rarely show a backbone.
This is not the Democrats fault. They’re the minority party. The GOP has the majority and the responsibility for electing the Speaker. It’s the Republican reps who are at fault if they put party before country and elect a MAGA extremist as Speaker.
How is this the Democrats fault? They voted for Jeffries, who has 212 votes through all of this crap show the GQP created.
Y’all really are amazing thinking that Democrats are responsible for the mess they did not create.
It makes zero sense to blame the Democrats. They didn’t vote for McCarthy to get the job, they sure as hell weren’t about to save his job now. Also in the media the only persons blaming the Democrats were right-wing idiots who were crying because they weren’t able to behave like functional adults.
Busy Bee: your claim is a textbook definition of gaslighting. Gaslighting, in case you weren’t aware, is a form of manipulation, control and abuse.
Republicans have shat the bed. And now it’s their time to lie in it. Democrats cannot save the Reps from themselves if they are unwilling to accept their accountability and admit to their wrongdoing.
Whoa. Pretty sure this is on the republicans🙄.
AYFKM? You’re saying this debacle is the DEMOCRATS fault and not the fault of the GQP for electing terrible people?
Speaker of the House is chosen by the majority party. McCarthy was shived by Gaetz, who is being investigated for being deeply shady (and trafficking minors).
Pretending that it’s the Democrats’ job to clean up Republican messes, instead of maybe Republicans shouldn’t be causing chaos everywhere, is a major reason why our country is such a mess.
are you bad satire?
LOL no this is quite simply Republicans in disarray. They all wanted Scalise but they got brow-beaten by the freedom caucus MAGAts into making Gym Jordan their guy. They’re all spineless assholes on a perpetual race to the bottom.
I was afraid something like this would happen after the ouster of McCarthy. Jim Jordan is full on MAGA extremist and should be in jail rather than in Congress. It’s going to be an absolute shit show with nothing getting accomplished. Electing Jordan is putting Trump in charge of the House of Representatives.
Yeah. I can’t believe Child Trafficker Gaetz actually made Gym Jordan, Speaker, happen. It sucks on so many levels.
Not speaker yet (I’m posting at 118PM PDT); he lost the first vote.
Trump isn’t in charge, he’s too busy collapsing into dementia. It might give the Koch brothers or whoever is funding these whack jobs slightly more power, but these guys are the face eating leopards party and they’re about to eat each others faces. As long as they’re too busy fighting each other, they won’t be able to do actual harm to the country, unlike here in Texas where these assholes are aligned and just taking orders from three billionaires.
I also believe Jack Smith is in the process of building air tight cases against the congressional J6 guys, which Jordan is one. He has Rudy’s multiple phones, trumps Twitter dms, and a ton of evidence we don’t know about. I’m believing that will happen.
I pray you are correct. I get disappointed when I think it’s been a long time and nothing has happened to anyone yet-Trump is not in jail, Jordan will probably be speaker and life just goes on.
Insurrectionist AND sexual abuse enabler! Don’t forget that one, even though the GQP hypocrites who accuse every opponent of being a predator apparently have.
That comment about domestic terrorism is chilling. After Jan 6 we can’t ever assume anything is to extreme.
Downright terrifying.
People like to believe that Jan 6ht was a one-off event but I truly think it was just the beginning…scary shit.
This is just utterly appalling.
Hopefully a budget with aid to Ukraine gets passed and then they house devolves into chaos when Jack Smith starts indicating the J6 folks until democrats take it back January 25. There’s a documentary about the Ohio State scandal waiting to come out, and the republicans are so toxic at this point they are going to keep taking each other out. Plus Santos is going to jail, and McCarthy might be able to get a vote to expel Gaetz through.
Blaming the Dems for the majority’s picks for Speaker is misguided. McCarthy was an unreliable Speaker who would work with Dems when convenient and then blast them in the media when it suited his purposes (see latest temporary shutdown avoidance). The only people responsible for the Speaker drama are the Republican caucus and their voters, sorry. Place the blame where it belongs.
I agree, blaming the Democrats is utterly ridiculous. They didn’t vote for McCarthy in the first place; they were all in support of Hakeem Jeffries. This is squarely on McCarthy – for agreeing with the extreme hard-liners that one person could move to vacate his position, and on Gaetz for making that motion. This is the GOP’s infighting on full display and has nothing to do with the Democrats.
In addition, McCarthy never even attempted to reach out to the Dems to make negotiations to save his position; meanwhile, after he lost his seat, he went on national television and blamed them…do you really have to wonder why they wouldn’t support that spineless, two-faced coward?
Jim Jordan – the one who turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of his own wrestlers at OSU for years! Since the Supreme Court recently ruled that lawsuits against OSU can proceed, I cannot wait for the POS to be deposed and finally have to testify under oath, under penalty of perjury about exactly what he knew and did not know. Many victims did not know the full extent of the school’s involvement in a cover-up until 2019, when an independent investigation was done and found that the OSU administration AND athletic staff knew of the abuse and did nothing.
To think this is the kind of man that Republicans support as Speaker is vile. But then again, Trump is their leading candidate for the Republican primary. UGH…
Hope his Speakership lasts way less than a head of lettuce, before Jeffries is elected Speaker. Jordan’s Speakership is a threat to Biden’s and Harris’s lives.