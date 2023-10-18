Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris are now dating after their respective marriages fell apart

Here’s a 2023 sentence: Lesbian TikTok called this! They figured out this story before it broke this week. Some backstory: in August, Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, her husband of only 13 months. It was a big mystery and no one could figure out if there was some big drama lurking behind the divorce, given the sudden nature. Then, JUST LAST WEEK, people learned that soccer star Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger (also a soccer star) back in September. They were married for nearly four years and they have two children together, a two-and-a-half year old and a 14-month-old. Crash cut to this week, and Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are a new couple.
Sophia Bush is getting a fresh start. Two months after splitting from husband Grant Hughes, the actress, 41, is spending time with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
“After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source from inside their social circle tells PEOPLE. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”
Harris, 37, filed for divorce from her wife and fellow soccer pro, Ali Krieger, 38, with whom she shares two kids, in September.
“Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer,” the insider says.
The source believes “there is no salacious story” when it comes to Bush and Harris’s recent coupling, “though the public may want there to be.”
Reps for Bush and Harris did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
[From People]
Oh my god. “Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer…there is no salacious story…though the public may want there to be.” It plainly looks like Ashlyn and Sophia started an affair months ago and filed for their respective divorces after test-driving the relationship over the summer. As I said, Lesbian TikTok has been all over this for weeks. There were lots of rumors! I’ll admit, I was not expecting this kind of mess.
Damn. I was not expecting this At. All. Listen, the world is a dumpster fire right now and if you can find your true love, then go get it. Also Ashlyn kind of has Grant’s style and definitely his hair cut.
I think Grant and Ashlyn share really simulcast facial features too: strong jaw, close set eyes, small lips
*similar not simulcast
I saw this on the bird app last night and laughed, and then say ‘Huh’, and then laughed again. Talk about out of nowhere.
Apparently Sophia and Ali are or were friends.
This just might be the gossip story of the fall. 🤣🤣🤣
Plot twist I didn’t expect for $1,000, Alex.
A LOT of people are upset about this
I just really want this to all be above board and no cheating. Either way I hope those little kiddos are ok
Whoa! I somehow missed that Sophia had filed for divorce. This is all surprising.