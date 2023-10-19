“The House Republicans’ clownshow now involves death threats” links

Jim Jordan keeps losing Speaker votes, and his team has sent threats to his colleagues and their spouses over the Speaker vote. It’s insane. (Jordan now says he won’t do a third Speaker vote, so House Republicans are finding some temporary solution.) [Jezebel]
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went out to dinner this week. [LaineyGossip]
A rave review of David Fincher’s The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender. [Pajiba]
Lots of drama with RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby. [Starcasm]
More photos from the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hailey Bieber is still trying to make “glazed donut” skincare happen. [Egotastic]
What happens when teachers date each other. [Buzzfeed]
What’s the New Girl cast up to these days? [JustJared]
Valentino’s Resort collection is really good. [GFY]
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore Armani, looked amazing. [RCFA]
The Masked Singer’s big reveal was a tennis legend. [Seriously OMG]
"We need a functioning Congress and I don't know how we're going to get it," Rachel @Maddow says. "[Republicans] are incapable of choosing a leader amongst themselves and so we're just waiting for them to get it together." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4kvTAhpPtI
— The View (@TheView) October 18, 2023
And in this week’s installment of FAFO…
IKR? But before we gloat, better to remember that the 2016 GOP chase for the nomination devolved into them boasting about penis size and we thought it was their death knell.
I’m glad that (some of?) the recipients are going public about the death threats. That way the lethality and craziness of the Republicans is out in the open and well-documented. At some point, someone is going to try to blame the death threats —along with the rest of the dysfunction— on the Democrats or on the “liberal elites” or something, something, and it will be good to have receipts for the historical records.
Based on everything I’ve seen about the average Repub House & Senate constituents, they seem likely to consider ‘issuing death threats to people who oppose them” a feature, not a bug.
Which is horrifying.
agree – that crap just gets their lowlife, thug base riled up. he’s already reversed on stepping aside so i do wonder if those death threats are working now. the republicant thugs are probably threatening kids now. or they went the old-fashioned route and are just buying the votes.
And anonymously texting wives of representatives!!! You should see her responses, she’s bada**. Hehehe.
Damn. Jennifer Lopez is a goddess.
She is SO. FREAKING. HOT.
I can tell she’s really loving some of the throwback fashion we’re seeing these days. That’s a really fun outfit she has on in those pics with Ben.
Hailey is just copying K cosmetic trends. Nothing new or unique to see here.
The violence started with the anti-abortion people and the media just let them get away with it, didn’t challenge politicians about supporting terrorists. And now here we are. American politics is being driven by a fear of violence. A former presidential candidate is spending $5000 a DAY protecting his family. And it’s still not being called out by people on CNN and the major networks.
You’re expecting integrity from CNN?! The network that constantly aired Trump’s 2016 campaign “rallies” which were really just thinly disguised KKK revivals. The desktop reporters (yeah, I know that’s not what they call themselves but…) viewed them as highly entertaining at the time. Admittedly, CNN wasn’t the only network to convey a cavalier attitude to Trump’s rallies, but they sure made a lot of money airing these events in their entirety for dollars while jockeying for placement. They are far from the old, respected network founded by Ted Turner decades ago.
I was looking for an RIP Suzanne Somers link; she stood up for equal pay for equal work years before others did and got fired for it.
And then she was an anti vax, naturopath trumper
It’s a bit of an overstatement to say that she stood up for equal pay. She was looking for a raise, which is fine, but it was hardly some grand stand for all women or even her female co-star.
“Seriously how is this bitch so stupidly hot all the f-cking time?”
Airbrushing, Lainey. Having millions and millions for personal trainers and chefs and also, airbrushing.
That doesn’t explain the candids, where she still looks amazing. No doubt she’s had some minor work done but I think with J Lo most of the credit goes to great genes and taking really good care of herself.
@Barbara: My Thoughts Exactly. She exaggerates her (and HIM!) so much it’s weird. They went to dinner? Okay. If Bennifer or BTS broke up, I think she would fold up her tent and retire. Obviously gossip as it is today bores her.