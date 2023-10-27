The NYPD really did ‘arrest’ Jonathan Majors’ victim but the DA won’t prosecute her

This week, we got some very unsettling updates on the Jonathan Majors situation. Majors was arrested in New York in March for brutalizing his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors’ legal team sprang into action, pushing a narrative that his girlfriend “apologized” to him and that she “attacked” him too. The Johnny Depp Method is being used here to a crazy degree. What’s remarkable is that the Majors case seems to have revealed a profound schism between the Manhattan DA’s office and the NYPD. The NYPD leaked an upcoming “arrest” of Grace Jabbari to the Messenger. The DA’s office responded by previewing their case against Majors, including details about how Majors wanted Jabbari arrested and wanted the NYPD to create “wanted” posters with her photo. Meanwhile, the DA’s office has additional victims and they’re also trying to get their hands on police records from London, where Majors apparently assaulted Jabbari in a previous incident. The DA’s office also said that they had no plans to prosecute Jabbari for anything. So why did the NYPD arrest Jabbari this week?

Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of attacking her on March 25, has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Jabbari was arrested at the 10th precinct in Manhattan on Wednesday. She was released on a desk appearance. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has said they will not prosecute her on any charges related to the incident. “The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed,” a spokesperson for the D.A. said Thursday morning. Majors faces misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault after being arrested following the alleged domestic violence incident March 25. Police responded to a 911 call and a 30-year-old woman reported being assaulted by Majors, with police noting that she had sustained minor injuries. Majors was released from police custody later that day. In June, the Loki actor filed a cross complaint against Jabbari, alleging that she attacked him that night. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has denied all wrongdoing on behalf of her client. In court documents filed in relation to Majors’ case, prosecutors told police that they will not prosecute Jabbari, citing the belated nature of the allegations for the decision on any charges related to the incident and saying it comes as part of the routine process of evaluating cross complaints in domestic violence cases. Jabbari and her attorney were informed of this decision Sept. 21. An investigatory card, or I-Card, which is not an arrest warrant but is an NYPD document alerting officers that there is probable cause for an arrest, was also issued for Jabbari in late June, the documents state. Prosecutors asked the NYPD to issue Jabbari a desk appearance ticket, which requires her to return to court at a specified date, rather than waiting in custody for an arraignment. The prosecution had planned to provide travel and lodging to the U.S. for Jabbari, who is a British citizen, in order for her to testify at Majors’ trial, according to the documents.

[From THR]

It sounds like the NYPD “arrested” Jabbari even though the DA’s office informed them repeatedly that the office had zero plans to charge or prosecute Jabbari with anything. It also sounds like there’s a disagreement about the arrangements being made to ensure that Jabbari can testify against Majors, and the NYPD is doing the most to “muddy the waters” about who assaulted whom. Who leaked the “upcoming arrest” to the Messenger and why does it feel like the DA’s office is playing catch-up on the NYPD’s shenanigans?