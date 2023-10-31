Kristen Stewart on why Guy Fieri won’t be officiating her wedding



Back in 2021, Kristen Stewart told Howard Stern that she wanted Guy Fieri to officiate at her wedding to her fiancee Dylan Meyer. She said she was a fan and he had previously officiated at many same-sex weddings. Guy enthusiastically accepted this proposal. It would not have been that weird to me if it had happened. But now Kristen is backing out, and I think we all know why. She doesn’t say so, but I’m sure his handshake with 45 at a UFC match this past June was a contributing factor. She blamed it on not being good at planning when Andy Cohen asked her about it on Watch What Happens Live. Kristen says she and Dylan haven’t planned their wedding yet and are going to “surprise themselves.”

The Mayor of Flavortown won’t be spicing up Kristen Stewart’s wedding after all. The Twilight and Spencer star previously made headlines when she expressed her desire to have Guy Fieri officiate her marriage to her fiancée, Dylan Meyer — which Fieri agreed to do. But now Stewart has revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she’s gotten cold feet on the idea. Fieri’s team “reached out and were like, ‘You know, we are down for this.’ And I was like, ‘Me too, but also I’m bad at planning stuff, so I’ll hit you up soon,'” Stewart told host Andy Cohen. “I think we’ll probably just marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'” Stewart, who got engaged to Meyer in 2021, explained that part of the reason she was so obsessed with having Fieri help celebrate the couple’s big day came from them having “similar fashion sense and hair.” “Also I just think he seems like a really nice dude and he marries a lot of queer people. I think his sister is one of us,” she said. “I think he officiates a lot of them. So I heard that and I was like, ‘Guy?! My guy?! Are you kidding me?!” As for when Stewart and Meyer will actually end up getting tying the knot? “I don’t know,” the actress said. “We’re going to sort of surprise ourselves.”

[From Yahoo]

For what it’s worth, Kristen and Dylan seem like the kind of couple who would spontaneously elope and don’t want to plan something elaborate. I was a fan of Guy Fieri until he started getting friendly with Bigly. I can no longer in good conscience call him the Mayor of Flavortown. He does not deserve that honorific. It was really obvious in his body language that he liked meeting the former president. I can’t imagine that Kristen didn’t find out about that. She’s too gracious to say it, of course, but that’s my hunch. All that aside, I love Kristen’s style and part of me hopes we get to see photos from her and Dylan’s wedding, whenever it happens. Celebrity weddings weren’t always these giant events with swans and thirty thousand dollar flowers and three outfit changes. They used to be pretty low-key–think of Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio getting married at the courthouse. I love the big fancy weddings. But small, spontaneous weddings are chic.

Guy Fieri greeting criminal defendant Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3rdC0Rz9Uj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023