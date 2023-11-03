King Charles’ Kenyan trip was an attempt to rebrand as The Listening King?

This was/is King Charles and Camilla’s final day in Kenya, and their last events had to be shifted around because of a big rainstorm. You know Camilla can’t wait to put up her feet on the private plane and order the biggest gin-and-tonic anyone has ever seen. While Charles and Camilla’s Kenyan tour had many terrible moments, there was seemingly no huge controversy which drew international headlines or condemnation. The biggest headline was “the king didn’t apologize for the brutal colonialist rule of Kenya,” but it doesn’t even seem like many people were realistically expecting it. Plus, Buckingham Palace went on a briefing spree to let people know that Charles can’t formally or informally apologize for anything without the permission of the government. Convenient.
CNN had an interesting piece about how this trip is supposedly some kind of rebrand for Charles, that he will now be known as “The Listening King.” As in, he goes to formerly colonized countries and “listens” to people who were brutalized or harmed by Britain and… that’s it. He listens but he can’t do anything about it, nor can he offer them a sincere apology.
Meanwhile, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column pointed out that Charles’s upcoming trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference means that he won’t have to attend the Royal Variety show. He hasn’t attended the Royal Variety since 2016 (!!) and that task will likely be delegated to Sophie and Edward again. Remember how Sophie was rude as hell to a comedian at last year’s Royal Variety? Yikes, maybe the king can send someone else. Oh wait, there’s no one else!! Y’all know that Peg and Gopher Wig will try to go to Dubai too, especially Peg.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The King attended an interfaith meeting At Momba CathedraL The King heard about the work of the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics in promoting peace, security and development on the Kenyan Coast..
The King attended an interfaith meeting At Mombasa Cathedral.The King heard about the work of the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics in promoting peace, security and development on the Kenyan Coast…
Kenyan President William Ruto (C) walks with Britain’s King Charles III (CL) before the King’s departure from Moi International Airport in Mombasa on November 3, 2023.
Kenyan President William Ruto CR) walks with Britain’s King Charles III CL) before the King’s departure from Moi International Airport in Mombasa on November 3, 2023.
Britain’s King Charles III (C) greets members of the Kenyan delegation before departing from Moi International Airport in Mombasa on November 3, 2023.
Britain’s Queen Camilla walks to the plane before departing from Moi International Airport in Mombasa on November 3, 2023.
The listening king? what on earth kind of rebrand is that?
I mean I guess its better than “the king who used security and money to try to bring his son and black daughter in law to heel and then kicked them out of their house they had paid for” but its still not the best rebrand.
I feel like the trip did more harm than good. They look ridiculous and Camilla sulking in the car til it’s over, awkwardly dancing with women who don’t look happy to join her just makes it worse.
What is even the point of him listening?
He’s not learning.
He’s not having uncomfortable or hard discussions.
He’s not looking inwards to his experiences and looking at them though the lens of what he has learned.
Because he very well may listen – and I’m
sure he thinks that’s the highest form of tribute, to be in his presence and have him listen to you when you could all be talking about him Instead – but he doesn’t learn. He doesn’t want to learn. He doesn’t want to know any different than he does right now.
He refuses to grow or change or become better in any way. Because he likes eveything how it is now. It suits him best. Why change any of that.
He also won’t be expected to help in any way, because he’s just there to “listen”. JFC, this makes Willnot doling out smiles and pats on the back look generous.
When is the U.K. going to finally kick this worthless family to the curb? You can still report on them endlessly rota! They will still be there!
What proof do we have that he’s even listening?
How nice to have a King who doesn’t know who he really is!
Monday morning – I think I’ll be the “Listening King’ today.
Tuesday morning – I can’t stand another day of listening, today I’ll accept bags of cash for honors.
Wednesday morning – “I need to go pick mushrooms”.
…..Friday morning – “Oh God I hate this (with apologies to the pen)”
Mary Pester (whose comments I adore) would do a much better job of this but my point is that Charles and William are bone selfish and criminal in their actions and are always looking for the next thing to run with to cover up their behavior.
Always effing “listening”, never any action or accountability.
I guess it’s a better brand than “worst grandfather ever” or “head bigot of a racist clan”. 🤷🏾♀️
The listening king? Sounds kinda lame. Always listening and learning. Kate learned from the best, I guess. How about the thoughts and prayers king? Sorrows sorrows and prayers.
Way to make it obvious that he is just a puppet of the government. Couldn’t they buy a cheaper puppet?
Pretty sure he’s not even listening. Every information goes through one ear and comes out straight through the other.
Listening King? My god what a waste. I will listen and do absolutely nothing. Just here for photo ops like the other lazy leftovers but his shelf life is expiring very soon.
Recently he was the “grandfather king” that went over like a lead balloon so now we get “listening king.” However he already named himself Tampon so in my book he is the Tampon Kang until the monarchy is abolished. May I see it happen!!
Ooohhh…… the Keens are going to be so mad that Charles is co-opting their “listening and learning” bs.
And he lowered the bar! He doesn’t have to actually LEARN! This family’s garbage PR is particularly hilarious today.
It continues to boggle the mind how bad these people are at PR.
This is what I think of every time I see Charles
In the Dutch news (in Dutch), they very much did notice that KC didn’t apologize. First they mentioned KC talking about a painful past (without an apology), then a day later, there were headlines about KC being in Kenya, but part of the local population wanted him gone. This trip did not go unnoticed.
Part of listening is hear what people say, understanding and making changes. Charles is incapable of doing that.
I mean, he reportedly didn’t read Spare or watch Harry and Meghan, so I think it’s pretty clear how interested this man is in “listening”.
Let me get this straight. When people want apologies & reparations, Chuck is only allowed to listen. When people show up with big bags of cash, they receive honors. Got it.
See I thought it was a misprint and it was the “listing king” because he can’t walk a straight Line.
Look Charlie boy only listens to camzilla, no advisors, no well meaning staff (are there any?) it doesn’t matter. Just watch him, he’s not even listening to the people talking to him. I watched him sat flashing his god awful socks and I swear his feet and head were moving to a tune only he could hear. Yep camzillas going to get in that plane and be main lining G+T all the way back to ray mill
Just a thought, was Charlie Listening to the sound track from the Lion king?imgongyama. The circle life is closing Charlie, so please, go climb that rock, and shove bullyam of it, or do we have to wait for the birthday balcony
That awful, awful face and his heinous behaviour literally turns my stomach. Every time.
Sure, he can’t apologize in his role as sovereign of the UK without permission from the UK government, but what about in his role as Head of the Commonwealth? Depending on how you count, Charles has at least 16 separate jobs (Head of the Commonwealth plus monarch of 15 independent nations). If he cannot speak or act freely in one role because of concerns that it will be perceived as coming from another role, then I call that a conflict of interest and shows he is unable to appropriately fill all the positions simultaneously.
I’m getting off the topic of the post, but it’s always been ridiculous to me that the Windsors want to be monarchs of all these other countries that they visit for just a handful of days every several years. Only about 44% of Charles’ subjects live in the UK, but they get way more than 44% of the royal family’s “work” (such as it is 🙄).
@EE Thanks for summarizing this nonsense. Those stats make the Windsors’ indifference to the Commonwealth and recent increased funding an even worse look. Global statesmen and soft diplomacy my __! At this rate, the UK govt should demand a refund from this worthless family!
So totally passive.
Remind me what’s the point of the monarchy?
Yes very passive. He is old and tired, he used all his energy just getting to Kenya. So he will show himself, show that he sees and listens to his subjects and perhaps (?) brings their concerns back to Britain. If William was smart he would be very active and dynamic right now so when he’s old he will have earned some rest. However, if Spare is accurate, Charles doesn’t want an active, dynamic Prince of Wales.
Monday he’s a monarch
Tuesday he’s a twerp
Wednesday he says he’s listening, to what?? His brother perv?
Thursday he’s with camzilla
And listenes to brahms and litz
NO it’s not the music, it’s just camzilla, she’s pssd
Friday’s the day to grab a pen and fire of notes to will
But will said “nope not doing that but Edward should fit the bill
Saturday is for mushrooms, he travels far and wide, to get that little fungi and shove it all inside
Sunday is for resting, though god alone knows why
He’s no idea what work is the public they do cry.
So Charlie says he’s listening, of course he really is, but what the hells he listening to, is it the rustle of his quids!?
LOL! This is GORGEOUS!
I’d love to see the lyrics for the whole musical x
Well done, Mary!!!
@Mary Pester: I love the rhyme 🤣😂🤣🤣😆😄🥰
When you are not in the chat, you’re snark is dearly missed 🥰😍
I do love all your colorful commentary on the Royals. I do have a few Rf titles that should be put into rotation though:
– KCll aka. The jusband (Jockey + husband), King Tampon, King Ruthless who’s Useless, King No Class married to an Ass, King Suck Up who’s a F$%÷ Up, King Dummy who’s not Funny etc.
– Whorsilla (self explanatory) aka. Ms. G&T, Queen Drunk & Stumble, The Ass with no Class, The Dagger with no Swagger etc.
– Lil Dick aka. Slick Willie, Duke of Littlebridge, TOB, Punk of Wails, The Woody with no Goodies, Duke of Thunder with Nothing Under, etc.
– Little Wait Kate aka. Duchess Dolittle, Waity Katie, The Clothes Hanger, Duchess of Littlebridge, Puke of Wails, Princess Listen and Learn, Duchess Silly married to Billy etc.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😁😆😁😆😄😉🥰
Frank Skinner (the comic Sophie insulted) hasn’t apologised for his role in the blackface sketches he and his comedy partner David Baddiel ran on their show, soooo….screw him.
Am I the only one to notice that Cowzilla wasn’t walking “the red carpet”
Nope, it’s the best part. I think she was delighted to find a straight line, she could follow.
KFC can’t apologize because the government won’t let him. Hmmmm, you know, wasn’t it the Monarch who funded those ships to abduct, sell and enslave people? Is KFC afraid that if he apologizes, he will be sued and have to pay reparations?