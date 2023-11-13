Nicholl: ‘These is absolutely zero chance’ of Prince Harry coming to the UK for Xmas

After four years, even royal reporters are starting to understand that they’re stuck in a holding pattern of their own creation. As much as the Windsors expected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to fail, to capitulate, to come crawling back “to heel,” so to were the expectations of the royal media. They can’t believe that they ran two attractive royal superstars out of the country and now they only have (strained) access to the lazy, ashy Royals. Some reporters try to play make-believe, pretending that they still have a say in what the Sussexes do, or that Harry and Meghan’s lives are their business. At least Katie Nicholl – the Wig’s biographer – is acknowledging that Harry will not be “home” for Christmas.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be planning for a Christmas in California as their feud with senior members of the Royal Family continues, according to an expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the last three Christmases in the US. Meghan Markle has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl told GBNews.com that there is zero chance of the Sussexes returning to Britain during the festive period this year.
Nicholl said: “He [Harry] is getting used to a California Christmas. I don’t see that this Christmas will be any different. Relations with his family are very strained. He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father. There is absolutely zero chance of him coming back to Britain for a British Christmas.
“He seems to be enjoying his Californian life and everything that the lifestyle affords him. California is home, his children are growing up very much steeped in their culture, speaking in American accents, and enjoying Thanksgiving before Christmas. I think that is what we will see them enjoy again this year.”
I know Nicholl probably said this in a perky, matter-of-fact way, but the way GB News reported it, it comes across as seething. Like, four years later, their worlds are still being rocked. “You mean to tell me that he hasn’t enjoyed a British Christmas since 2018? You mean he celebrates American holidays now? What do you mean, the children open gifts on Christmas morning??” I would absolutely love to know the holiday traditions Harry and Meghan have made for themselves these days. I want to know if Meghan cooks for Thanksgiving, and whether Harry wanted to carry on some of his family’s Germanic Christmas traditions. Anyway, yeah, lmao, they’re not coming back. They weren’t asked and they probably would have laughed if they were asked. Nicholl and the rest of them have to make do with leaks from the Kensington Palace bewigletted gopher.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, the Sussexes’ 2021 Christmas card.
Katie Nicholl finally said something true!
It’s been a long wait, but we’ve finally reached the day.
She’s stating the obvious, nothing new, same same. Next.
Uh, it was clearly sarcasm.
I agree with you, ADVISOR2U. I’m actually very disappointed in CB’s decision to give evenb the tiniest wiff of credibility to anything Nichols has to say. That woman is lying when her lips are moving. Here she is stating the most innocuous fact, as if she has some inside info about the Sussexes, which she clearly hasn’t. Any of us could have made those comments based on observation of the Sussexes Xmas activities over the past few years. The problem with citing her as some authority on such mondain topics, is that you give her the credibility she needs to justify more h as harmful lies.
@Advisor2U: “She’s stating the obvious, nothing new…”
Exactly. We do not need any so-called ‘royal expert’ to tell us what’s obvious in the first place. Plus, there are no leaks in Montecito! H&M do not engage with the craven, clamoring tabloids. The carnival crew need to be rounded up and hauled off to the nutty farm. 🤡 💩 🙄
I’m looking out for a rain of frogs or similar. Clearly the world is unsettled!
OMG, the children speak in American accents! Oh, the horror – oh, the humanity!!
Do they? How would she know? It’s always possible that they imitate PH’s speech or their accents are somewhere in between.
They probably do have American accents because that’s what they hear the most. Harry’s is the only Brit accent they’re exposed to. One parent with an accent is not enough to overcome the total environment. Been my experience anyway.
Archie sounded American to me. I think it stands to reason that both him and Lili don’t have British accents.
We also don’t really know that PH’s is the only Brit accent they are exposed to.
Of course, she has no idea – none of us do. But her general horror of all things American shines right through.
Archie is in school. So he is most likely overwhelmingly exposed to American accents than any other. And he had a little American accent in the Netflix doc.
I’m not proud of everything I’m about to say, but my oldest daughter, who has only ever lived in Texas, had a bit of a British accent around Archie’s age because we watched Peppa Pig 😂 It’s possible.
One of the few times we’ve heard Archie was in the doc when he says something like papa, I’ve got a dirty foot. Sounded like he had some British in his voice to me. Probably nothing like if he was growing up in the UK but his dad’s accent will surely rub off some. But apparently according to Nichols he only has an American accident. Like she knows🙄
Children generally acquire their accents from the children around them rather than their parents.
So, do any of you on here think Harry will ever become a dual citizen? I hope so. Or just renounce lol.
Archie’s and Lili’s inflections on some words will likely be influenced by their Dad’s accent and speech patterns. We heard that in the first Spotify intro when Archie said “Happy Nuuuw Year!” And then he giggled with his parents happily. 😆
For sure, Archie and Lili will grow up nurtured and loved in America, as Americans, with California regional accents. They may have a bit of British inflections on some words, which they might lapse into when conversing with their Dad.
Kids are smart. If three different languages are spoken around children while growing up, they will be able to distinguish between all three, and speak fluently in all three, especially if encouraged to do so.
And celebrating Thanksgiving before Christmas *gaaaaasp* how American!
Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving before Christmas, too. Barbarians! North Americans are barbarians, I say!!
Eurydice, that really struck me when I read it because I can’t remember anyone in the US talking about their kid’s American accent. We don’t think about American accents. We do notice a British accent, though.
Possibly because there are many American accents. Of course, there are other accents in the UK besides the posh upper-class Brit. The BM, as usual, displays ignorance whatever they write.
Well she got one thing right. They are not going to salt isle for Christmas. You can’t have a feud with someone who has completely left your life and country.
Can we stop calling it a feud. It is an estrangement. It is the only real way to go with abusive narcissist. No contact. It is not a feud. It is and estrangement. A likely permanent one.
^^ Right @GeeGee. Meghan & Harry are not engaged in any feud. The nastiness, dirty dealing, and uncooperative, petty behavior all comes from the Windsors, palace operatives and their ‘silent contract’ rota/ tabloid partners.
Yes Lorelai – FINALLY! I can hardly believe they admitted it!!
Who is Harry? The man depicted here is a husband and father of two young children. It’s Harry, Meghan, and children or it’s not a family holiday.
A montecito christmas sounds lovely – warm and friendly and the day spent together as a family, without the children being shuffled off to a different room for most of the events.
Their kids are at PRIME christmas ages, those really special ages where not only do they have lots of fine, but they are remembering past christmases (especially archie) so it just adds to the excitement of the season. My kids are 9 and 11 and christmas is still really fun and special, but man a few years ago it was just amazing.
Of course H&M are going to want to spend every minute of the holidays that they can with their children.
“… without the children being shuffled off to a different room for most of the events.”
That’s the aspect of Montecito Christmas that really gets me: that the kiddies will in all likelihood (yes, I know: I don’t know for sure either, but I’m guessing) spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their parents, celebrating and enjoying the fun. They won’t have to wear stiff little coats, knee socks, and Mary Janes. They won’t be paraded on a church walk in front of a wall of gawkers and paparazzi. They’ll get to grow up in a loving household with loving parents and no intruders. God bless and keep them! Of all the UK royal children, they have the best chance of growing up without hangups or emotional turmoil.
@booboo…I love this comment.
It’s going to be fun watching the British media spin invented stories about the Sussex holidays with no true insight or source into actual events. Thanksgiving will be especially creative as they try to piece together how they think Americans celebrate. Amazing that even manufactured stories about H&M are more interesting, and probably generate more clicks, than real stories about the rest of the family. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, kids!
@Becks1: What you say sounds all well and good, but then the children would miss that lovely before and after Christmas weigh-in, did ever think of that? So, please think of the children. /s.
It pisses me off every time one of these “experts” (in what??) act like they know what is going to happen. They simply have no idea. The Sussexes don’t even subtly telegraph their plans- we only find out when they’ve finished them.
In Spare they kept the German opening Christmas presents the day before tradition. This reminds me of when Lorraine sent that man to montecito to find out how the Sussexes would be spending Christmas like two years after they’d moved there. Even what Nichols says “what we’ll SEE them enjoy”. Why is their Christmas even their business? This is insanity. They insult this man and then beg for him.
Still clinging to control like every toxic family that ever lived. ‘Our way is the right one and if you won’t do it we’ll make up sh*t to force you to admit you were wrong’ , I’m so weary. How much more turgid water can be wrung from that dishcloth.
First, from what we’ve heard, the BRF Christmas sounds absolutely horrendous. He’s probably not missing it.
Secondly, I am getting so bored of the British Press and these “Harry coming back to the UK or not” stories. Aren’t THEY getting bored? Aren’t their readers?
Will they be doing this 10 years from now? This story expired as a story in 2020. The ratchets are offering the public a package of stale biscuits from 2020. Every year, they open that same nasty box and wave it before the public. So the royal family, in their stewardship, is the home of the stale crackers, the ones offered year after year, that makes every visitor dread their visits. Because you know they’re going to insist you take one of those rancid crackers every time and pretend to eat it.
But what happens when people stop wanting to come over? When they get the courage to make excuses? Will the royals and their flying monkeys keep offering that same disgusting box to all comers, year after year after year?
I think I have a new moniker for the royals and their minions. Stale crackers. Actually, stale biscuits might be less incindiary. So stale biscuits then.
“Rancid Crackers” is perfect! Salty rancid crackers. Moldy rancid crackers. Cracked and broken rancid crackers. @Ianne — maybe you should consider trade marking this one!
Nah. I think the monarchy will be a historical footnote by then. At least I hope so.
ITA, these stories got old years ago and even the most ardent Sussex-haters must be bored out of their racist little skulls.
But the leftover royals are only going to get older and duller, so to answer @Lanne’s question, yes, they probably will still be asking this shit ten years from now.
Keep crying, salt isle. HMAL deserve to be surrounded by people who love them and wish them well.
I wonder if Ashley and her family are going to spend the holidays with them, that would be so lovely.
I’m just glad Nicholl is making a distinguishing fact: that their feud is not with the entire royal family but with the “senior members” namely Charles, William and their manipulative, jealous wives. #TheHatefulFour
I imagine the foodie part of Meghan goes all out for the holidays. She is so thoughtful and generous to all that she interacts with so her family probably gets the same times ten come Christmas.
I’m imagining a Montecito neighborhood cookie exchange. Christmas spent in pj’s and there is ALWAYS fresh guacamole no matter what else is being served.
Good. Why bother flying over here when you’ve got Kate “I’ll never forgive” and William “he really f’ing hates Meghan” to contend with. The one I’m conflicted about is Charles. Sometimes I feel he does really miss Harry and would love to see his grandchildren. But, if so, why doesn’t he try to go and see them.
Charles doesn’t miss Harry. Harry had the audacity to insult Charles’ favorite horse, so its over for him. Harry and his family will have a wonderful Christmas surrounded by love and light.
If Charles had wanted to see them, evicting them from a house that they had a legal and lawful lease on that afforded them all security and that they had spent millions of their own money renovating is not the way.
Charles’s PR is one minute to be angry but then to tell his Royal reporters he’s submitting another olive branch to Harry. While not speaking to Harry, apologizing for his past unforgivable actions or attempting to be a part of their lives in any way.
It’s good you can still see some humanity in Charles. I don’t believe Charles misses Harry or his family. I think he always saw Harry as a rival and he thought that he is too much like Diana.
This is an interesting take. Perhaps I do give him the benefit of the doubt too much. I just can’t believe a father wouldn’t miss his son and grandchildren. Too soft.
You can tell they’re upset the Sussexes aren’t begging and pleading for their acceptance hahahaaaa
While I have no expectations, I would love it if the Sussexes did a family Christmas card this year. They’re always so cute and thoughtful. Imagine one with all their pets gathered around. The kids could be strategically angled so we don’t see their faces. Maybe even matching pajamas, even if people might say that’s basic. My family does it every year for Christmas.😂 We did it once for fun and now my niece expects it for every year.
I think 2021 marked the last time the public would see a family Christmas card.
Last year, we’d just had the documentary so it made sense not to have another image. Harry and Meghan don’t play by rules so it’s really whether they want to share one or not. But yeah, they may not again.
Harry will probably only return to the UK next year for the Well Child Awards or if one of his legal cases gets a trial date in 2024. The only royal event that would get him on a flight would be a funeral.
Meghan cooks for Thanksgiving. She said so on Ellen. As for Katie Nicholl, I’m guessing her comments were due to a GB News host asking if Harry was going to spend Christmas in the UK which shows you that the British press still hasn’t come to terms with Harry being in the US.
I’m not surprised Archie and Lili are taught British Xmas tradition. It’s Charles fault that the Sussexes are not at Sandringham for the holidays just as much it’s Scam’s, Jr’s and Toxic Tom’s fault they don’t spend the holidays with them.
Meghan would never invite Scammy and Jr. the women beater to their house, even if they were not selling her down the river, as an adult, she had no contact with them.
Scammy got her phone number from toxic Tom, and as soon as Meghan heard her voice she hung up.
TT was almost crying saying they have a big house for only 4 people, he went for the easy money and now, he is of no value to the tabloids now, his birthday flowers were tossed a few years, without a thank you.
Did he actually say that the Sussexes lived in a big house for four people? How is that any of his business? He didn’t pay for the house and he doesn’t live there, so he should butt out of it.
I haven’t spoken to my sister in almost 10 years. There is no longer a “feud” nor animosity. We are estranged. I have no idea what her life is like, nor how her family are and she knows nothing about mine.
After awhile, there is no “fight” left, it’s just resignation as to this is how things are now.
The RR dragging this so called feud out over and over really is boring, and lazy.
I think they are coming to the end of their tether on Harry stories and just keep rinsing and repeating the old tired nonsense.
I am so sorry to read this and feel so bad that the door is closed. This exists in my family and I continue to pray that there will be a resolution. I’m not at “resignation ” yet. 💘
After our mom died, I knew that would be end of our relationship. We kept it up only for her.
I hope your family doesn’t “resign” itself to the same fate.
Best of luck!
Wait for Charles to say that he now celebrates Thanksgiving just to whine to the press that Harry is not coming.
You mean they’re once again passing up on parading to church while being observed by local old folks home residents like zoo animals. Being weighed in before they eat dinner and then again afterwards. Having their children eat Christmas dinner in a different room to them alongside a bunch of strangers. Swapping passive aggressive ‘cheap’ roast type gifts as ‘a joke’ . Being ignored by Charles so no ‘difficult’ or ‘emotional’ conversations can possibly arise. Watching Cam become increasingly marinated in gin as the day wears on. Listening to Andrew’s self absorbed tales of personal woe and his wife’s financial problems. Being ranted at by an incandescent Willy & snubbed by his wig wearing wife between her visits to the loo followed by the sticking plaster drawer.
They’re not going…really?
You summed up the royal family gatherings pretty accurately. Boring AF.
@JOJO, LOVE IT
I believe the only grandchildren he is close to is his side chick queen and that’s exactly how she wants it.
I don’t think he is close to them either. Cam has her own house to visit with her family.
Last week birthday this week Christmas. This never ends
I remember thinking after the coronation that we’d stop hearing will they / won’t they stories with regard to Harry and Meghan going to England, at least until the next funeral or wedding. Boy was I wrong! I never took into account birthdays, Christmas, Easter, Groundhog Day, National Drink Milk Day…. they are never going to stop doing this!
Don’t forget Kate’s birthday. It always gets ruined by Harry and Meghan too.
In other words, THEY KNOW NOTHING, about what Harry and Megan are doing at Christmas, in fact they know nothing about harry and meghan until after they have done it! Poor little paps are lost for interesting content, because the “left behind Royals” are as boring as last years news!
There is no feud, other than the one brewing between Charlie and bully, Harry checked out on the “family /cult” years ago, and are busy enjoying their Lives and planning their futures. So far, Charlie is supposed to have offered a full Olive Grove of branches to Harry and Harry used them in his pizza oven 🍕😂. Charlie doesn’t miss Harry or Megan or their children, he’s to busy trying to stop bully grabbing the throne and keeping camzilla from drowning in her soup because she’s pssd again!why would Harry and Megan want to scare their children by taking them to a mausoleum, crammed full of stiffs for Christmas. They are going to stay in the sunshine and celebrate a FAMILY Christmas, which is something the left behind Royals won’t do
My husband’s parents were a war bride from Glasgow and a French Canadian and he speaks English just like any other english speaking Canadian. The kids may have a slight British accent when young and will probably use British expressions but otherwise they’re going to be speaking like the kids in school. It’s what happens.
“Siri. Play All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.”
Move ON Nicholl’s.
“…the feud with senior members of the Royal Family continues, according to an expert.”
WTAF…there is no feud Katie. Or if there is it’s entirely one-sided, as in Charles, Camilla, William and the Midds continuing to leak drivel like this to the rota. I doubt the Sussexes even think briefly about this other than “thank God we don’t have to go through this sh*t ever again.”
It’s absolutely heartbreaking and abominable how the Sussexes are being abused by their respective families.
I wish the Sussexes continuous happiness, great health, and strength.
Totally agree about everything you said but I was confused about the opening presents Christmas morning thing. My European family does that but in the States my American family always did presents on Christmas Eve. Only the stocking was Christmas morning. Every family is different of course.
Every time this comes up, I have to wonder. Do the tabs really think that H&M would subject their innocent toddlers to these vile, nasty relatives who consider Prince Archie and Princess Lili “beneath” them? Or allow the tabloids to photograph them? British “journalists” seem to think that these mixed race royal children should be racially abused and negatively compared to their white cousins. Why would their parents expose them to this fuckery, especially at Christmas?
The British media has gone and lost its natural mind with this ridiculous repetitive speculation. If the Sussexes ever again spend a Christmas in the UK, it won’t be anywhere near that den of royal vipers. And we probably wouldn’t hear about it until the Sussexes are back safe at home.
I was watching the Robbie Williams documentary on Netflix last week. Here in the US he’s not as big but having visited the UK in the early 2000s, I remembered how big he was there. The reason he left the UK for LA was to get away from the hateful British press. They thrive on making people miserable.
I’m glad H is happy spending Thanksgiving and Christmas here in the US with his family and American accents around him. Instead of being Miserable back home in his home country.