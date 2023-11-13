Prince William plans to take the Earthshot Awards to China next year, oh brother

So many people completely ignored this year’s Earthshot Awards. It was amazing. I love that for Prince William. The stupidest part about the Singapore awards was that William really was faced with one of the biggest dilemmas of his soft, lazy life: bring Kate and get more attention OR be able to launch himself as a sexy single statesman with significantly less attention. If he truly wanted to get the most attention for himself or Earthshot, he should have brought Kate along. But he can’t stand to be around her and he didn’t want his ass groped in Singapore, so here we are. People paid such little attention to Earthshot that we forgot that William was supposed to announce where next year’s Earthshot would be held. Well, the big news: Earthshot is going to China.
The Prince of Wales will take his annual Earthshot prize awards to China in an attempt to engage with the country and fast-forward change to its environmental policies. He will visit the world’s biggest polluter despite severely strained relations between China and the West, a decision that is in marked contrast to his father’s approach.
The King, who will be 75 on Tuesday, has never visited mainland China because of his views on the regime’s treatment of Tibet and its human rights record. By comparison, William is said to believe that you “can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future”.
William, 41, discussed his plans for China with the prime minister and president of Singapore last week, during his three-day visit to the country which hosted this year’s Earthshot prize awards ceremony.
A royal source said: “Prince William believes that when it comes to the climate and the environment, Asia is critical. He’s of the view you can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future. To fast-forward the change and impact he wants, he knows he has to engage with China and India — two of the world’s biggest economies and biggest emitters of carbon dioxide. This is not him commenting on government policy. This is about his approach to the environment and ability to create real global change. It is him thinking, ‘Where can I deliver impact and change not just here but around the world?’ That is his longer-term view.”
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Scale and ambition is something the prince thinks a lot about. He wants to make Earthshot truly global.”
While I know there are many American politicians who use China as one of their go-to boogeymen, I don’t think I realized until just now, with this Times piece, that British politicians are so wary of even going to China or doing any kind of diplomacy. When your country is stuck in an isolationist rut, perhaps “sending a dumb, lazy prince to China” is groundbreaking or important. But… it’s not 1955 anymore. China has opened up in some ways. The rest of the world is in China, and China has reached out to the rest of the world. That being said, given China’s strict social media and media censorship policies, next year’s Earthshot is going to get even less attention.
Meanwhile, Peggington posted these “behind-the-scenes” photos on Instagram where he was preparing for his big Invictus speech. He made sure to pose like Prince Harry at Invictus. It’s just sad that Will and Kate are so insecure, so obvious and so unoriginal.
Hahahahah, he is pathetic. China will be something…
The picture of him standing next to a giant globe made me laugh out loud after how much we’ve been hearing the whole “global statesman” schtick recently 😭
its the hot shite spotlight glaring off his hairless dome for me…
bhahahhaha! And the BRIGHT WHITE SNEAKERS?!
Has he taken over from Andrew as the firm’s roaming suitcase collector?
We should give him some credit. He is standing next to Africa and didn’t write MINE on it.
@Lorelei: “The picture of him standing next to a giant globe made me laugh out loud after… the whole ‘global statesman’ shtick.”
😂 Better yet, Peggers is standing right next to the entire continent he owns! 👀 🤣🤣😂😜 🍆🌍
Hahahaha! Of course he goes back to Asia. This is the only continent where at least some people still think this ugly, uncharismatic Peg is great. But I can imagine that the Chinese will thwart his plans. Poor thing…
I bet that unfortunately Karen won’t be able to be there again next year.
Sorry to break it to you but China doesn’t give af about his performative PR events. Sure, they might humour him, but he is irrelevant in their eyes.
@Ally, you’d be surprised. Most people in China are outspoken about being pro-Will and Kate/Royal family in the whole Sussexit debacle; it appears to be the “accepted” stance. My Chinese friend showed me endless screenshots of people making fun of Meghan’s suicidal ideation, when to them, she had the world at her fingertips. She asked me to rebut them and while I easily can, it’s very hard to get the message across to minds that outwardly accept authority without question, where status is everything. The British class system and the Chinese government/wealth system are more similar then you might think. Further, for them, Meghan did the unthinkable—she exposed corruption, she went against the almighty institution, she “betrayed” and “disgraced” her “family”.
I am not at all surprised that Will has chosen to go to China, but make no mistake—this is a PR play on both sides. China will think they caught a big fish with Big Willy; whoever thinks they don’t care about performative PR doesn’t know China; everything they put out—via state media, social mandates, social media—is PR/propaganda. They just don’t look as ridiculous as Putin on a horse or Kim Jong-un pointing at things.
😂😂😂Will his ping pong in China?? China Billy, China???? Ooo what about mental health, do you have any idea what that’s like in China? What a pathetic fame hungry little prince he is. Billy earthsht is always going to be bland and uninteresting to the majority of people because it’s YOU that fronts it, and let’s face it, bland and uninteresting is you to a T. All that’s going to happen is the Chinese government will pat you on the head, say “there there” and send you home again, smiling as they wave you bye bye, thinking “what a pratt
He wants to be Harry so bad.
That B&W slideshow is a sight to behold. I CAN BE CAUSAL TOO!!
Beyond the spotlight shining out of his bald head, those B&W photos of him under “princeandprincessofwales” are a choice after she was unable to join him.
HE IS BLATANLY COPYING HARRY WITH NO SHAME 🤣🤣🤣does he spend his days searching for images of Harry on line and then copy it 🤣🤣🤣this is so so sad 🙄 CAIN AND ABEL.
Will somebody PLEASE give this guy a cookie so that he’ll stop with this air polluting, performative display! Good God.
Wow one of the worlds biggest polluters! Sure let’s go there. Sexy hunk statesman is a very big fool. Hope he leaves all his phones and electronics at home because China will hack it all and then all his secrets will be theirs. I remember the last Olympics held there the journalists and broadcast and crews stuff was all hacked.
Oooh! 😉 All his secrets will be theirs? Yeah, Peg, do it.
Someone please delete Susan’s post so none of William’s aides see it! We want him to bring alllll of his electronic devices with him, lol.
I’m sure the government doesn’t allow him or Charles to have any state secrets. And I’m sure William isn’t smart enough to even run a smartphone. So I’m sure he would be safe.
@RobertPhilips. Not government secrets I’m talking about on his personal electronics. He knows how to use emojis so I think he can run a smart phone.
China is the biggest polluter by absolute numbers, but not the biggest polluter by percentage. western countries are still the biggest polluter by percentage. Also most western companies off load their productions in countries like China etc. So,…its a bit unfair to say to say China is the biggest polluter, when so much polltion there, is because western countries offload their productions in China. I’m all for criticising the autocrative regime, the genocide of Uyghurs and violation of human rights there in China though….
@R. Disagree. Why not take it to Switzerland they do a lot to protect the environment. They were recently testing fabric to combat glacier melts. But sure China were the pollution is so thick in the air they shut production plants down for the last Olympics because it’s so bad. The people China don’t wear masks just for Covid they have been wearing them because of the pollution. China doesn’t get a pass!!
Yes, China is a huge country and a huge polluter, which is why they need to be part of the solution to combats climate change.
The hacking angle (thanks @Susan Collins) is an enticing prospect. When I travelled to China for work (with a government agency) we had to take clean new hardware and surrender it as soon as we returned home. W or KP will also need to use We Chat to get any engagement in China and it is non encrypted and under constant surveillance as well as a gateway to hacking other accounts like the eggplant’s messaging app. Having said that the Chinese probably already have all sorts of dirt on the RF which they could use if they wanted to.
If William cares about wildlife conservation, he should be vehemently opposed to China’s actions in African countries too. Wonder if he ever thinks before he does.
Is that last sentence rhetorical? ;P
Thinking means you have a brain and Peg doesn’t have one.
Oh, he’s the scarecrow!
The strict media control may be part of the appeal for William.
But won’t that also mean that Earthshot will get less coverage? Actually, forget I even asked that — it’s almost impossible for it to get less coverage than it already does, especially without Kate there.
At this point I’m assuming his handlers pick the destinations for him (he may not realise this is what they’re doing) so there’s clearly a plan behind this. What that is remains to be seen!
The plan is solely based on the fact that Charles has never been to China. In Will’s idiotic, shortsighted head, this is one way he can outdo the king while still feigning obedience and hierarchy. IMHO this is the latest in the tit-for-tat between Charles and Will. Will skips parliament, Earthsh*t gets no coverage, Will gets desperate and gives an interview slating the entire royal way, Charles immediately changes the name of the Prince’s Trust which simultaneously highlights HIS achievements as prince of wales while ensuring no one will ever mistake those for Will’s.
Obviously there’s Harry jealousy involved here too, but I think that just adds to the general incandescence motivating every decision these two make right now. Can’t wait to see how Charles responds.
Word of warning for Wills: Russia’s not the only adversary gathering kompromat on susceptible and arrogant people in high places.
They are probably paying him.
Yep…you’re undoubtedly correct!
Wasn’t his last rumoured mistress Russian?
Our defense & intelligence folks are increasingly open about just how dangerous China is to our future. Threats include hacking our public & private systems (which they & Russia already do regularly) – cybersecurity in general – and of course not interested in human rights of any kind. Wm is an idiot for ignoring that & going anyway. OTOH, go you moron. The press will be brutal lol
Wow, that first photo behind the scenes of Earthshot really said “I want the spotlight ON ME”
Yep. I defy even the most ardent deranger to name an earth shot winner. Quick! No googling!
It looks like the light is bouncing off his shiny head!
That photo *immediately* brought to mind the one of Harry practicing in Sydney (except Harry’s wife was actually there with him, lol).
We get that William wants to copy the Sussex’s media strategies, but he needs to be a little less obvious about it!! Show some subtlety ffs, William.
was it broadcasted? if so, what were the numbers lmao i wanna have a laugh? and why this “big project” was so silent? and held on Charles big day???
It was broadcasted here in the US on PBS over the weekend. I saw the listing and gave it a hard pass.
And it wasn’t on regular PBS, either. It was on PBS PRIME. Between an old episode of Rick Steve’s Europe and some random cooking show.
How is having his awards show in China supposed to improve their environmental record?
Peg will pledge to lower carbon dioxide emissions in China, then offer a smile.
And don’t forget the hand shake. It’s a smile and a handshake.
I’m sure that he will be said to have “raised the issue” behind the scenes. There might even be a bland, ambiguous pledge with nonbinding language!
It will be interesting to see if William the heir rates an audience with Xi, who tends to only meet heads of state. I think he will, and his courtiers will try to make it a thing – such a statesman! A diplomat for the modern era!
My first question is that yes William announced it. But has anyone informed China about it yet? You know how organized his people are.
Ugh. ES is really being pushed on PBS. Yesterday’s coming attractions weekly email for one of my stations (WHYY Philly) included it, and this morning’s highlighted program on the app is ES. (At least the header picture has Sterling K. Brown with Hannah Waddington, and not what’s his name.) One positive is, in addition to an hour long program on the ceremony, they did include five (very short) videos about the nominees in each category. Looked at a couple of those – they would’ve been more interesting if the audio for the woman doing the narrating wasn’t so low it was hard to hear, and occasionally drowned out by background noises on the video. And if they were longer.
I’m still completely mystified by this project. It’s no longer under the control of Will/KP and the Royal Foundation. What’s shown on the ES website, this PBS connection (I assume via Bloomberg), and the people attending the Bloomberg sponsored seminar in September, seem to imply this is an organization doing serious work. And yet – so much still seems to be half assed. Having Will as the figurehead, of course, but especially the lack of focus on the finalists, prizewinners, and the work of past recipients. Even the September seminar sessions, which could have been meaty, were oddly truncated, 15 minutes each, and with limited opportunity for networking among funders and finalists. Is anything really being accomplished?
So PBS is doing more work promoting the actual winners and their projects than KP is? Sounds about right. So embarrassing.
Today, I went to show a short clip from a PBS documentary in my class, and UP popped the trailer from Willnot’s ES. I almost shrieked. I will say the trailer looked well produced, but I will not be watching the show; may try to find the videos of the winners. SMDH at the lack of thoughtfulness.
Yes, the threat of China is being overhyped by rightwingers, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t real problems with China and the way it interacts with the rest of the world.
Maybe he wants money from Chinese investors?
He might be getting annoyed with Bloomberg demanding more action for his $$$. Maybe thinks it will be easier and less costly to roll into bed with Chinese government. 🤭
The Other Brother is desperately trying to make himself seem like a “modern statesman”, and drawing the contrast between him and his father is really the only way to do it. It’s easy to seem modern in comparison if your predecessor is basically still operating as if the sun has never set on the British Empire. To me, William’s more neocon approach is very eighties, where governments thought that if they just opened enough McDonalds and sneaker factories, that their former adversaries would magically become allies. This approach is a mere 30 years old, so relatively speaking that’s “up to date” for the royals.
I also suspect that this trip will be welcomed by William’s Tory backers, who are still trying hard to make deals with countries outside of the EU. It’s also worth mentioning that many politicians use China as a talking point but have no qualms about taking their money.
The most interesting thing about this for me is what appears to be a power struggle behind the scenes, and in particular an escalation of counter briefings from the two palaces. I suspect we will hear from Charles – he really doesn’t like to be criticized, even implicitly.
Laughing at those blindingly white sneakers. Nothing says young and hip like a pair of fresh out of the box Lawn Mowing Dad specials. Is this what his new stylist picked out for him?
The royalists loved his brand new never been worn sneakers.
Oh my god is he serious? China?
Well, it should be good for the lols, at least! (at William, to be clear, not at the poor Chinese citizens he’s foisting himself upon— at their own expense)
This can only end up being embarrassing for William especially if he goes to China with his western mindset and arrogance.
I thought I saw that China was pulled back and they said South America or Africa were next.
Wow, talk about being in the grip of a powerful fantasy – he really thinks he’s a global statesman.
I wonder if the UK government is using him, as Diana’s son, as a soft sale. I say that because I just don’t think he and his team came up with Singapore and/or China by themselves. Those things just aren’t easy to negotiate.
However, IMHO, if he were “honest” really doing something to save the planet (climate change, technology, and helping people), he’d look at countries like India, Brazil and across the African continent to see how people and communities have adapted to the heat and how they’ve had to be innovative due to lack of funding. He’d help shine a spotlight on those things and help raise people up in those communities.
Yeah, well, in William’s mind, POC couldn’t _possibly_ come up with any kind of environmental solutions–forget innovative to begin with. His choice of China is typically racist–if you can’t find a “white” country to host, go for one whose population in England would be a “model minority.”
Who won the awards? What projects were highlighted? How will the money be used? If this were a real project, then there would be worldwide discussion about these very things.
Why isn’t anyone talking about the awardees? Why hasn’t there been any followup on past winners?
What has ever come from Earthshot research? What has been achieved? Has it ever helped the environment in any way? We don’t know because no one does the work it takes to promote that info. All they seem to care about is Bill at his little awards show. So dumb.
If PW were really serious about the aims of Earthshot, the finalists and winning project should be household names by now – after all that build up and 3 days in Singapore. Instead, you have to go hunting around to find out who on earth they even are. PW is all about his fancy celeb “mates” and his glitzed up ceremony. I’m sure he only invited the contestants because his advisers suggested not inviting them (like last year) was a bad look.
When it comes down to it, Earthshot is just another body, bankrolled by big businesses, that gives out grants to environmental projects. Laudable, but not unique or even special. There are many projects like this. Even the supposed “prestige” that it gets from having PW involved is overplayed. PW doesn’t exactly open doors (see his failed and rather desperate attempts to get before the UN).
I’m also not that convinced that Kate going along would increase much interest. The press would make a couple of comments about her dress, and there’d be some photos of her braying like a demented donkey, and that would be it.
Shots fired…again! Charles has “never visited mainland China because of his views on the regime’s treatment of Tibet and its human rights record” but…”By comparison, William is said to believe that you “can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future”. I do believe we have a circular firing squad going on. Hey, Willy, one king at a time!
Yes, indeed – because human rights is so last century – not about the future at all.
There is a (strong) case for direct diplomatic involvement with China on climate – one of the very few areas of dialogue that has remained open between the US and China even in the current climate of extreme tensions between these 2 countries. That, however, requires diplomatic nous, political savviness, actual State experience, and a VERY high degree of cultural sensitivity (think John Kerry) that Prince William simply does not have. At best, it will likely achieve nothing. At worst, it will give China a veneer of respectability in their climate mitigation efforts, which need to be dramatically stepped up. This is not a mission for a diplomatic amateur.
If the tories are still in power by then, it’s a diplomatic incident waiting to happen. I can’t wait.
William with his insensitive comments is the successor to Prince Philip who often said the most rude and racist things. I remember him making a comment about Asians having “slitty eyes”. it was awful. I’m sure William thinks he’s being funny. He’s not. He’s a boor, plain and simple.
I can’t imagine the UK government is OK with Will going to China. China sent a spy to Mar-a-Lago to get state papers from Trump’s bathroom and storage closet. Given the rumors of William’s proclivities, what would stop Beijing from setting up a honey trap on the future king? MI6 must be losing it.
There is no mention of his plus one going to China with him. What excuse will they make if she’s left behind again? Silent splitting is quite the thing but it involves showing up as a couple for big events. He can’t continually bench her from foreign visits without making it obvious that he’s about to sack her.
But William is a “global statesman”! What could possibly go wrong ..?
Umm, does China know about this? I say follow the money and state controlled media.
Will he tell them not to have anymore children?
China is one of the world’s worst polluters. China’s emissions are so vast that its biggest coal mining companies, which manage to keep their names out of the media, create more pollution than several nations put together, and its carbon output is still rising every year. Now isn’t it rich that William is going to China to promote Earthsh*t to a nation that doesn’t give a sh*t about climate change and is responsible for billions of tons of carbon emissions.
Great write up Kaiser.
I couldn’t agree with you more.
I’m assuming that this has to be approved by the UK government. It’ll be interesting to watch this development. Seems to me this will not be his first trip to China. Didn’t William once go to China in relation to Elephants and ivory trafficking?
How typical of William (not my Prince!). Of 17 Instagram postings about his trip to Singapore – one post shows the finalists and one post shows the winners. The other 15 posts are about William (Mr. me, me, me, me, me, me….).
What a money hungry, grubbing person William and his foundation are. How much do they take in each year and how much goes out to the winners? I believe the first year, they raised 12 million and only 5 million went to the winners. Does it cost 7 million for administration? Pathetic!!!
I had great respect for how Jacinda Ardern handled many complex issues while Prime Minister of New Zealand. I do not have respect for her, Cate Blanchett or any of the other board members for becoming members of the Earthshot board.
Lastly (and this is petty), William’s clothing styling is so atrocious that he deserves the negative commentary. He’s wearing what appears to be a dark suit with white or light runners. He will never look ‘cool’ with his attire and in this case – he looks like a dork.
Also, does he bother to look at where his clothing and all his other purchases are made so that he’s not supporting companies whose items are produced in countries with sweat shop conditions and unfair wages. I highly doubt it.
Mr. Environmentalist is all ‘do as I say – not as I do’!
Is he really going to go to China and discuss the sweatshop conditions for some of the manufacturing facilities there. Of course not! His actions are always performative with no substance.
I’ll never understand how PW is so bad at PR. I thought he envisioned ES to be England’s answer to the Nobel Prizes. Why not hire someone who worked on Nobel to help with ES? Surely hire anyone besides his current team!
To do PR right, you have to know the public. Full stop. William’s world is so circumscribed, he can’t even handle his own image, forget ES.
I think he knows that in parts of Asia there’s still a fascination of the BRF. Although China is an economic power behind the US, they are still getting overshadowed-and I have read many articles on why China prob won’t be able to overtake the US economic power. So China will welcome any big PR coming from the Western world. They need good PR esp after the pandemic.
I have friends and extended family who are Chinese, and they also don’t have big a faith on China. The people are great but their Govt only wants you to believe what they tell you and they restrict/lie on a lot of information.
This would be what the 2nd term of Trump would Look like , even worse.
Maybe the globe is supposed to remind us that, yes, William actually DID go to uni and got a degree in Geography. So, yes, he knows where each country on that big globe is without even looking at the globe! If that’s not princely erudition, I don’t know what is.
Good grief. He seems to think he “delivers impact” by merely existing.
I can’t take him seriously. He has a picture that has his bulb of a head shining from a spotlight. He has another picture with a black or dark suit and ugly white shoes that don’t go with his outfit at all. He wore a green velvet to his first earthsh!t and wore slippers with an airplane on them to a movie premiere and pathetically tried to bring attention to them.
Wasn’t China one of the countries at the last Invictus Games that wanted to put their name in the hat for the games to go to their country after this next Invictus Games? William is so sad and predictable in his desperation to have this one sided losing battle with his younger brother.
Here’s a gem from the BTL comments on the Times article – in response to someone asking “Will somebody explain to me what the Earthshot Prize has actually achieved?”…
The Earthshot Prize claims to “find and grow” initiatives to save the planet. However, on close examination, the winners are years behind the curve with competitors leading the way. “Palace sources” say William is doing this to position himself as an “international statesman”, especially in the U.S. What seems to be of most importance to him is appearing on stage in a tux surrounded by celebrities and shaking hands with world leaders.
ACCIÓN ANDINA are described by Earthshot as “a grassroots start-up” but in fact are part of a US-based NGO, have been established since 2018 and have financial backing by 12 charity foundations including those of Tui, Salesforce and Yves Rocher. But on their website today they’re still asking for funding to initiate their original 20 conservation (tree-planting) projects by 2020!
Hong Kong-based GRST Holdings Limited is backed by Taiwanese chipmaker Realtek Semiconductor and Hong Kong garment behemoth TAL Apparel. According to the South China News, GRST aim to raise US$50 million over the next two years to fund joint ventures in Europe and North America in order to develop a technology which at least four other companies (two US, one German, one Chinese) have already put into practice. Far from being “innovators”, the technology was invented in 2021 in a collaboration between Nottingham University and the Shanghai Institute of Applied Sciences.
Just 2 examples.