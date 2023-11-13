Princess Kate repeated her ‘Sgt. Pepper’ coat for Remembrance Sunday

Here are some photos from Remembrance Sunday in London, where the Windsor men laid wreaths at the Cenotaph as the royal women looked on from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Keeping with Kate’s recent style theme, she repeated a coatdress from a previous Remembrance Sunday – this is her “Sgt. Pepper” coatdress, as I like to think of it. It’s from Catherine Walker, back when Kate would regularly drop thousands of dollars on a coat with loads of buttons and tassels. Her hat is a repeat too – a Philip Treacy hat she previously wore in 2006, 2012 and 2017.
The real news is that Kate seemingly got to “borrow” a particularly gaudy pair of earrings from the royal collection. These are diamond-and-pearl earrings which are part of a suite including an equally gaudy brooch, which Kate wore at one of QEII’s funeral events. QEII rarely, if ever, wore any of these pieces but the earrings are being called a “tribute to QEII.”
Kate got to stand beside Queen Camilla and they spoke to each other a few times. Kate didn’t pull a face or indicate that she was not happy with Camilla. Which shows that she can act when she wants to – I’m absolutely sure that Camilla and Charles have authorized a big part of the Middletons’ downfall this year.
(Before now, I never realized that someone has to actually put tape down on the road to show the royals their “marks” for the wreath-laying.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.,Image: 821532741, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PA OUT, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564036, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564043, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821566588, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821567509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821569091, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821569097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
Somebody at KP has to tell Kate that if she wants good pictures she has to stop wearing those broad brim hats. Apparently it’s harder for the Royal photographers to re touch her face when she wears those big hats.
It feels like a new deal has been struck. I’m not sure she’s getting retouched anymore. All is not well and perhaps she’s finally figured out her prize was pyrite after all.
Agreed. I think her clothing and beauty budget has been cut as well as her photoshop services.
@Josephine: I’d believe this if I didn’t see her photos from the night before. Kate is still very much protected by the Palace and the press.
That or she has surpassed the amount given to her…remember since the queen died we saw her constantly wearing new and very expensive clothes..it’s only after summer break that she wears repeats
I think it just depends on the photographer because the photos from the concert the previous night (Chris Jackson?) were definitely touched up. At least some of them were.
With the Fail continuing to tell stories about MaMidds fall from grace and these photos, Kkkeen must know she’s on the way out. Maybe that’s why at both the concert and here she looks like she’s just sucked a lemon. Maybe the papers have been signed?
Some of the photos from the concert event were touched up, but touching up cant make Kate look happy and relaxed when she’s too busy shooting daggers at William all night.
Becks, that video of her shooting daggers at her separation spouse was cray cray. Wow. I only saw a gif of it but so you know what was going on at the time? Was Pegs being mentioned or Invictus?
SussexWatcher, rumor has it that they deliberately didn’t pan towards any of the royals during the Invictus tribute. So the Will daggers were festive glances “just because”…lol
Swirlmamad – thanks. And, festive glances. That never gets old lol.
Wonder if Chris Ship realized how long the phrase “festive glance” would endure. honestly that phrase is still funny.
In these pictures, it’s not just that she looks older than her age. She looks devastated, like she lost a relative or something that serious. It’s in her eyes, she looks so broken. I know she is an idiotic mean girl, but this is the point where she should realize (and tell her mom) that it’s just not worth it. Peg was stupid for marrying her, but he is a cruel shithead for doing this to her. Her children will suffer for it if she doesn’t put an end to this situation for her sanity.
There was too much going on and too many other people to photo for the editing to catch up. She always gets photo’d more her like real self at these large scale events. They’ve released a video of the two of them snorkelling around an eco project today; I’m sure it’s to detract from yesterday’s pictures. I know Kate had agency, but Carole Middleton should be ashamed for going full tilt at getting her daughter into this position. She looks either unhappy or bitter, or both. Carole looked like the cat that got the cream on Kate’s wedding day, whereas Doria looked graceful with a tinge of concern for her daughter on her wedding day. I think that says it all.
I zoomed in on one of them so I could see the (hideously tacky) earrings more clearly, and holy sh!t, she looks EXACTLY like her mother in that one. Like…she looks like her mother’s *slightly* younger sister. Yikes.
I actually feel sorry for her because she’s dealing with the combination of
1) not being photoshopped as heavily anymore, and 2) not being able to make those ridiculous grinning faces in order to disguise her jowls since it’s a somber event. Put those two factors together and you get…these pictures. 😬
She always looks puffy and exhausted at morning events. She must not hydrate enough in the morning.
@Megan – it’s not as simple as “not hydrating enough”. She always looks like she has a sleeping pill hangover at early morning events, which makes her eyes saggy and baggy like she can’t hold them open. No amount of water will make that go away.
British vogue used this pic online and the comments were brutal. I realize that people aren’t used to seeing her real face, but that must sting a crap ton when you’re used to getting lines like “our future queen is magnificent!” Vrs “how did she age overnight??”
@Watson that’s why in the end the photoshopping of her does her no favors, because then it gives a worse impression when people see what she actually looks like.
So jowly. She looks in her 50s easy.
Sparrow, I had the same impression about Carole and Doria on the wedding days. And yes, shame on Carole, for many many things, but especially for grooming her own daughter to be a soulless doormat. I don’t believe for a minute that she didn’t see the red flags about Peg’s personality in the waity years. As an older and more experienced woman, she should have steered her daughter away from that mess.
Now, I’m not one of those who thinks the WanKs will ever divorce, but if she and William have had some “hard” conversations about their living arrangement, then some women would try to save any money they get. Maybe instead of wasting her money on the 11th version of the same outfit, Kate is now saving her allowance so that she has something to fall back on.
She is on official business, yet is behaving like a toddler about to have a tantrum. Where is K’s perfect oval shaped face and her breathtaking beauty. Obviously photoshopping created it all, plus she actually has a similar face shape to her mother.
Hi Ales, when did K ever have “breathtaking beauty”?
I do not believe anyone has ever alluded to her as having such beauty. Ever.
@Jaded, I think she drinks too much and too close to bedtime.
There’s free beauty apps they could have used to enhance her photos 😀
What a miserable life she is stuck in. 🤷🏻♀️
I love Kate, as does the rest of the world (besides this blog)…BUT, yeah. She looks pretty rough here lol.
Not the FUTURE QUEEN’S best look. Yeah I said it. Get over it 🙄
The rest of the world doesnt love her, the rest of the world barely thinks about her, because she has done nothing impactful or meaningful with her platform.
Bahaha, the rest of the world? That’s certainly wishful thinking. She’s a nonentity to mostly everyone, including her own (soon to be) ex-husband. And you do realize she’ll never be queen if they divorce, right? With the way things have been looking, I wouldn’t count those chickens before they hatch.
Most of the rest of the world doesn’t know who Kate is.
If William marries again the second wife will be the star and praised because she married the future king.
@Allison. Surely you are joking, right. Loved world wide……not quite. LOL. But thank you for the morning laugh!!
Perhaps she’s loved in certain parts of the UK? I don’t know. I can only speak about the parts of the world I inhabit. When she has made an actual visit, there has been polite interest. Apart from that, it’s “out of sight, out of mind.”
Tessa – especially if she’s younger (or just looks her age) and hardworking. Kkkeen will be relegated to a footnote of history.
Allison – I agree that CB is way too hard on Kate and blames her for the RF’s atrocious treatment of Meghan and Harry.
BUT you’re going to have to convince me she’s worth loving! The way I see it, she wastes the opportunities of her position to actually engage in public service. She doesn’t produce anything, and she doesn’t have a personality.
Allison. It’s not a case of her looking pretty rough here. This is Kate Middleton as she really is. The stuff you normally see is photoshopped to hell and back. She always looks rough, ie herself, at this event and other major engagements where the tabloids have to publish multiple pictures of her and others very quickly. She can’t hide underneath huge amounts of editing. Love her all you want, but this is what she looks like. And then some. Your future queen is not that great looking and prematurely aged. This isn’t a shock to people who know about photoshop and have seen what she looked like growing up. She has always had a droopy face, and was never a natural beauty, such as Diana. This is all OK, but when all she has to offer is her looks, pictures of her real self undermine her fans’ faith in their soon to be queen.
Sorry, but unimpressed. Future Queen is definitely an unearned title based on the privilege of marrying someone. Doesn’t show personal accomplishment at all. Just like her husband’s future kingship based only on shooting out of the right birth canal in the right order. List her actual accomplishments for others if you want to impress. No, she’s not responsible for how others in the family treated H&M, but she is responsible for her own failures toward them.
The world is not composed solely of your right-wing echo chamber, Allison. I think most of the world doesn’t even know her. It was only recently that Kate described herself to some British youngsters (who didn’t know her), as “William’s wife.” I bet those kids were like, “and whose William?”
The rest of the world doesn’t love Kate.
Nor does her husband, who shipped her off to Adelaide while he helicopters back to Kensington Palace every night.
I’m glad you love your racist Karen future Kween though. The Kween title has made Camilla beloved worldwide too. Oh, wait…
Another point, Allison. I’m not sure whether you’re Brit, as I am and several others are on here. Kate was not beloved by the UK public in any major way until the arrival of Meghan, at which point they rallied around her as the focus of their hatred of her sister in law. Kate was carried high on the negative emotions of those who didn’t like someone else, rather than the positive emotions of people who liked her for her. Now that Meghan has gone, Kate has been brought down a peg or two by people who have returned to their more natural state, ie finding her lacking in purpose, worth ethic and personality. This site is hard on her; too hard at points, I agree. But let’s face it, Kate is not loved worldwide. She is not even loved nationwide here in the UK. People are beginning to lose their temporary liking of her, and many don’t even care. I’d say the overriding feeling outside tabloid land is that she is irrelevant.
Kate did cause much of the trouble regarding Meghan. Kates diva behavior when Meghan stressed and immersed in her wedding plans caused much of the trouble. She let a fake story about Meghan stay in the media. And if that were not enough there were the threatening steps she took towards meghan. Of course the primary trouble makers were Charles and william.
Allison is trying to rile everyone up, just ignore her and move on.
You need to get out more if you really think the “rest of the world” loves her. She’s a boring non-entity who has done nothing to connect with the “rest of the world”. Fascinating to me that people in the UK are ok with forking over their hard earned money to support this dysfunctional family.
The way royalists constantly make declarations about the rest of the world is so small minded and comical that it’s no wonder they’re easily fooled by the British press. You must think the world is as small as your village.
For one, I can assure you that most of the world doesn’t think about her, and many around the world, especially people of colour, support Meghan and Harry. I can speak authoritatively for my side of the world that people barely remember or mention Kate. Most of us love Meghan and Harry. Also FUTURE QUEEN IS NOT AN ACHIEVEMENT. WHO CARES ABOUT BEING CAMILLA’S HEIR?
As Kate mentioned on a recent outing when asked by a child who she was, she stated, I am William’s wife. This is how many view her. She nor William have any substantial work to associate them with. She is the heir’s wife and he is their King’s son. This is how many view them.
One of these days KKKate will be revealed to be the one who expressed concern that M&H’s baby would be ‘too dark’. Let’s see what the rest of the world thinks of her then.
William is probably waiting for the divorce to roll this out.
I’m actually dying with laughter at this post. This site is not the one for you my dude.
Satire? Cause if not that is a very delusional train of thinking! LOL
@ALISON, The rest of the world think she is a shallow button loving clothes horse, with the personality of the original mean girl, so suck it up buttercup
Hahaha! I only come here to read the unhinged comments of people who HATE this woman or LOVE her & find both really fascinating cuz she’s just another human….who looks really rough rn :/
The rest of the world sees her for who she is- an aging relic in a racist institution who thought she had bagged the quarterback, but is in fact wed to the world wide bully.
Dude. She went to SCOTLAND and they didn’t know who she was!
@Allison — count me and many others in here as not loving her. She’s proved again and again that she’s a lazy, self-absorbed mean girl who helped drive Meghan to suicidal ideation. She’s done nothing worthy of love or respect in her role as Duchess, Princess and FQC. The only thing you can give her credit for is her single-minded focus on bagging William. She got what she wanted but now she’s in a loveless marriage with someone who can barely stand being near her. Be careful what you wish for comes to mind.
I don’t think you’re qualified to speak for the “rest of the world” Allison. England is a TINY little island. Despite its love of colonialism it hardly represents the rest of the world. And from what I understand even in the UK most people are pretty indifferent to her.
There was a time when people were somewhat interested in her fashion, but never in her opinions or work or anything of slight substance from her. The difference is now, the world sees her for what she is and we all know she’s a hater, a racist, a lazy azz princess and a soon to be divorcee.
For a short minute, Princess Kate appeared on my Facebook feed. Before I deleted and blocked, every single comment was positive; ” love her, she’s so beautiful, the perfect wife”. I was amazed that there was not one negative, so clearly some people are drinking the Koolaide
@Tate, agreed. Kate’s life really does suck *so hard* and is likely only going to get worse. She’d have so much more sympathy and goodwill if she hadn’t been such a raging bitch to Meghan.
It’s hard not to feel at least a shred of sympathy for someone who is so clearly and publicly spiraling, but after the way she treated Meghan? It comes across as getting what she deserves.*
*Not William cheating— I don’t think anyone deserves to be cheated on. But the lessening of the Photoshopping, the obvious benching of Kate starting with the Diana statue unveiling and continuing with W’s international trips, and her parents financial shenanigans being reported on honestly? All fair game, IMO.
@Allison, do you really think every single person on here is jealous of her? Because…no. And IDK why her fans gloat constantly about the fact that she’s going to be the future queen, because, I mean…look at your current queen, lol: Camilla dragged the standard to be queen into hell and it’s not exactly anything to brag about anymore!
Being queen will not make Kate happy, or beloved, or even content. She’ll have the same life with a new title if she’s still married then, and she’ll need to attend the opening of Parliament and stuff like that. Nothing significant will change for her. And I’m not sure where you got the impression that she’s loved by “the rest of the world” because many people don’t even know who she is, and many dislike her simply based on what they’ve heard about her.
But if it makes you feel better about the fact that not everyone likes her as much as you do, then sure, tell yourself that we’re all just “jealous.”
The rest of the world doesn’t gaf about Kate. Lol though.
Apart from looking mean like Cinderellas stepmum she has been looking PISSED lately. They did not retouch these pics AT ALL.
Honestly, I do not understand why she doesn’t ask for a divorce at this point. It’s clear that she spends little time with her husband, doesn’t get along well with him, is isolated and sidelined, she’s got less access to the “perks” of her “job” like clothing, jewelry, photoshop… There have been articles in the BM about KC and QCC’s separate lives as well as the royal hunting Danish cheating scandal. I would be pissed at the financial and probable other abuse. Why stay?
The title of being queen means that much to her. I mean its been her life’s ambition since who knows what age. She hasnt come this far to walk away now.
But, what good is a title when you’re so visibly miserable?
I suspect she doesn’t have any other great options or she would be gone. She doesn’t have her own fortune and I don’t know if many rich Englishmen want to marry the future kings ex, and she doesn’t have the wherewithal to succeed on her own.
I doubt Kate can ask for anything. It was William’s decision to start the marriage and I suspect the Firm’s decision when it will publicly end. We don’t know if she’s dying to get out or dying to stay in. All we know is:
1) she has been looking too rough for someone who supposedly has wealth, position, and a happy family and is only 41
2) she has been downgraded to Adelaide
3) the list of events William excludes her from grows monthly
4) William is publicly cold towards her
5) the Middletons have been exposed and iced out
I’m sure there is more I’m forgetting. But things are not trending up for Mumbles in the past few years.
I don’t think it’s up to either Will or Kate to get a divorce and I don’t know that the process would be as simple for the FK and FQ as it would be for everyday people or even lesser royals.
Yes to financial abuse. I suspect we’ve been seeing that for awhile now and it explains those hideous pantsuits on repeat. I wonder if Wills has given orders about how she’s to be dressed and had most of her prettier pieces removed. Her “fans” (aka boomer tory royalists) would surely rather see her back in coat dresses.
This is how abusers operate: they strip their victim down piece by piece. Kate’s beauty and wardrobe were central to her identity, as was her family. Now both are in tatters and I suspect Will has had a hand in engineering it all.
She’s not going anywhere. There will be no divorce. They both knew what they were getting into when they married. Kate is for status for her family and William is for a dutiful wife who will do as told. I keep coming back to Charles speech where he said with Catherine by William’s side. There will never be a divorce and to be honest, the rest of the family has definitely chose Kate over Harry.
@San Diego Some of the family have chosen the monarchy (and the money they get from it) over PH. That isn’t choosing Kate.
So I do agree with @eurydice in that whether they divorce is not solely up to them. Wouldn’t the monarch have to approve? Obv it would be the height of hypocrisy for Charles to deny his son a divorce but so? Charles doesn’t care. He has Kate under his thumb and backed into a corner. Why would he want to grant his son a divorce and bring unknown entities into the fold. Didn’t Charles mention Kate in a speech recently? Maybe some of the tension bw William and Charles is due to William wanting a divorce and Charles saying no. I have no idea and am just spitballing here.
She wants to be queen. That’s her life’s mission. No way she’s going to bow out willingly.
IIRC QEII ordered Charles & Diana divorce. They’d already been living separate lives, but their antipathy for each other spilling into the public arena appalled her. Charles was the original ‘sad dad’ and Wills is following in his footsteps exactly.
Someone has to call Time Out & if history serves, this time around it has to be Chuck.
I agree with @sandiego. Kate is going nowhere. She will be kept in the fold but controlled. Tampon recently (in Kenya), referred to her as “beloved daughter-in-law”.
@Becks1- Will Kate’s financial position and influence be any different as queen? I think not. William is still her source and once all the kids are in boarding school, he and the firm will have even less use for Kate. The downgrade of Kate started with Adelaide Cottage and continued after William took control of the duchy. Kate is barely hanging on.
The sidelining of Kate and Carole this past year has been a wonder to watch.
Yes, you’re right, but that’s a more reasonable/realistic take on it. My guess is either Kate thinks things will be different when she’s queen (I also think she thought things would be different when she was PoW, so hope springs eternal I guess); or she hasn’t fully accepted her downgraded position yet.
But also, even under William’s financial control and limited access to funds, she would still be Queen. and I really think for her, that final goal is worth everything.
I don’t think she’s going to get that final goal, but its what she’s hanging on for.
Exactly and it’s all straight from the abuser playbook.
If kate thinks being queen will give her more power then once again we see how she is ignorant of English history. At no time has the consort had any power that isn’t permitted by the monarch. If Camilla has more power now it is because Charles lets her do what she wants. If the monarch does not want their consort to have power then they won’t have it. See spouse of George IV and even further back there is Henry VIII.
William will continue to do what he wants. That said she has the divorce option which is new and something most of the others did not have.
I’m torn on whether they’ll intentionally make the split public or not, but *if* they were planning to, then step one would be prepping the public for a split by indicating a change in the relationship. A stark visual is a simple, effective way of doing this, and Kate going from heavily photoshopped gawping young princess to heavily lined miserable woman is so obvious that even people who don’t pay attention to royal gossip can scroll by on social media or glance at a cover at the grocery store and instantly recognize that something ain’t right.
Depending on how shameless they decide to be, they might also start planting stories concern-trolling her weight, pointing out that she’s dangerously thin and could that be an indication that she can’t handle the pressure of royal life? That she repeated the hat so people can do a side-by-side of her in ~2017 looking significantly healthier is already a step in that direction. Then, Will, out of love for Kate and duty to his country (God I couldn’t even type that without gagging, lol) did the only thing he could to save Kate, the mother of his children: let her fade into obscurity (out of mercy, of course) and focus on the children while he focuses on England. Of course, it would be imperative that Kate be publicly seen to move on first. After that, if Will just happens to meet a younger, prettier woman who *can* handle the pressure, well isn’t that just great news for everyone.
The bottom line is, (1) nobody publishing that photo had any good intentions towards Kate, (2) that photo being published shows that Kate has zero power with the press any longer and (3) Will, KP, and the Firm at large have zero interest in maintaining the image they’ve spent over a decade manufacturing of her. Meanwhile, her mother is being continously, publicly humiliated all while Will is a hot stud global statesman (more gagging, lol) according to these tabs? Nope, that’s no coincidence.
She looks like the ghost portrait of her. Like she’s been attacked by a dementor.
I’m no expert but Kate appears stressed. The taut facial muscles and circles under her eyes reflect an unhappy person. Or maybe she’s exhausted from all the posing on balconies.
I still like the outfit but until KP releases Kate’s stylist from the broom closet she’ll never wow us with a complete look.
Probably because she is standing with Camilla, who just might be behind the negative Middleton press and rarely lets Kate in the royal jewel box.
@Barnabus, Kate has been appearing stressed (and miserable, and unwell, and…it’s a long list!) for a while now. We don’t know exactly what’s going on BTS, but something definitely is.
I agree with @Becks that she’ll endure anything in her quest to finally be queen, but it might not be up to her. If William decides he wants out, she’s done.
And even if she is finally crowned queen, it doesn’t seem worth it to me if it means her life on a daily basis is totally hellish and she’s 100% dependent on a man who clearly resents her and can barely stand to be in her presence.
@Becks pointed out that nothing changed for her when she got the title of POW, so maybe part of the reason she seems to have been going downhill for the past year is that she realized a title is exactly that: only a title, and it won’t improve her life or make all of her dreams come true or…whatever it was she was hoping for when she made it her life’s goal. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
What on earth is that coat monster doung to PW in that photo showing the royals standing by dots on the street?! Yikes
She’s really not aging well.
At 41, she’s already starting to develop jowls. I would feel sorry for her if she wasn’t a racist hag.
She has had those jowls for a long time now. They disappear when she does that maniac grin look
I think she has looked this haggardly for a long time. There have been occasional pics of her in the past few years showing her true face with the jowls and haggardly wrinkles. But usually outlets used the photoshopped pics. It seems there are more papers willing to use the non-phototshopped pics of her nowadays.
Agreed. I mean, remember that terrible portrait? I think it was only terrible because it ACTUALLY looked like her.
This is the worst she has ever looked. Her eyes are dead, her posture is slumped and she looks utterly defeated. What a sad and lonely existence she is leading. Things will only get worse for her.
Yikes. I don’t really like to criticize women for looking rough/old because let’s face it, it’s all downhill after 35 and there is only so much you can fight your genetics. But yikes, this dead-eyed vacant look is the same you see in mugshots of women who’ve been arrested for multiple murder. I know it’s supposed to be a sombre ceremony, but yikes again.
There’s many women that I know who are in their 40s who still look amazing and without anything done. One key ingredient: they’re happy and kind. Kate looks so miserable. At the same time won’t be defending a Mean Girl- and what comes around goes around.
Its all about her attention seeking as usual. She looks angry, bored and has no respect for the meaning of Rememberance Day.
Kate looks only 10, maybe 15 years younger than Camilla in these photos. And I don’t think it’s just biased photo choice, and I’m not just saying this to be nasty. She truly looks wretched here.
She looks in her early to mid 50s. Yikes.
I’d say late 50’s early 60’s by the jowls. She has access to the best beauty treatments and skin care. She should look better than this.
I feel sorry for her. She hasn’t got naturally strong skin; even the most expensive interventions in the world can’t help her. She’s always had a down turned face, see her eyes as a teenager. What would help is perhaps more stable nutrition and/or lifestyle. Now, I’m not going near the ED stuff but I am saying this: KM could be running on nervous energy, which doesn’t help her overall condition and is as detrimental as dieting. I don’t know whether this possible nervous energy is because she’s positive about all her projects and extra hyper, or whether she’s really unhappy and anxious.
I agree with @sparrow..I only add that while she has to adopt a stable nutrition, she also has to stop using the feelers ..they destroy the shape of her face and some of her features become more prominent… you couldn’t recognize young Kate in today’s Kate
@first comment – what are the feelers?
think @firstcomment meant fillers. But the feelers as a typo is making me laugh
Going by these photos, yes, she could be taken to be in her late 50s, early 60s, which is terrible for her actual age. Like someone else said, I ALMOST feel sorry for her but she’s behaved like nothing but a racist mean girl to Meghan so I really don’t. For a 41 year old, she looks in these photos like she’s dealing with a combination of lack of sleep, stress, illness or hangover, and very unhappy attitude — not aging well or definitely one of her worst days.
And she’s not going to make the mistake of asking any children how old they think she is!
Abusive men can kill you through your nervous system alone via stress—so says one of my favorite TikTok creators. And I fear that’s what we are seeing here. I know she was nasty to Meghan but I really do feel awful for Kate.
I feel she should split. It’s a hard call. Sometimes she seems very, I want to be seen as a serious leader, I’m taking the BRF forwards with William. And then I see her like this and my reaction is, what sadness. Forget the BRF and leave.
To each their own. Still, I wonder why people want to feel for sorry for Kate Middleton. 🙄 There are so many people in the world who are suffering horribly through no fault of their own. Those are the people I feel compassion for. Khate is someone who bought and paid for her own misery. Yeah, her mother raised her to ‘marry up,’ and then interfered and finageled and guided Khate in stalking Willy for over 10 years, till they landed Big Blue.
At some point, even with an interfering mother, a person has to grow up, wise up and make the right decisions for their own life. But nope, the bottom line is that Khate wanted to wear the bling, she wanted the titles, the status, and the attention, without having anything of substance to offer other than ephemeral, surface level prettiness, and mannequin-like obeisance.
@Snaggletooth: “Abusive men can kill you through your nervous system alone via stress … I fear that is what we are seeing here.”
Why would you care though? I thought it was Jobson who wrote that, “Kate holds her own,” and she “gives as good as she gets.”
The kicker is that Willy emotionally abused, and mistreated Khate when she were the g’friend. He broke up with her at least twice to pursue other women, and even when they were together, he was in a close friendship with Jecca Craig. One of Khate’s nicknames was, ‘The Mattress.’ Does that sound remotely close to something you would want to marry into? Khate was cool with it tho,’ and in her spare time, she hated on the York princesses, who are both younger than her. 👀 Reportedly, Khate humiliated and made fun of Beatrice at a roller skating party. Yep, Khate actually made Bea cry! 😳
Why anyone would venture to feel sorry for Kate Middleton, is confounding. The only reason I can fathom is that a few people see in Kate something to identify with (ED; domestic abuse; fairytale gone bad; controlling mother). The point is: Kate made the choices she is now living with, for the wrong reasons. Quite honestly, she is still in a position where she has resources and access to help herself. At the very least, she could deign to spend her free time working out how to ease burdens and strife for her kids, instead of Botoxing, shopping, and endlessly vacationing. Publicly, it doesn’t seem like the Wales Cambinos are even that comfortable around their mother.
I can’t pity a petty, selfish, grifting person. And I personally do not have a short memory about the heartache Meghan went through during her first pregnancy, in large part, aided and abetted by Khate’s petty gloating, and mean-spirited machinations.
I agree with that.When was with my ex in very emotionally abusive relationship for 15y I aged 10y and also become sick from constant stress.
My hair become nearly all grey age 35 (thanks God for hair dye)
Khate might not have pulled any faces but whew does she look miserable.
It’s so glaringly obvious her budget’s been cut way back. I wonder how long before CarolE has to run to one her favorite rota rats to explain how being thrifty is a deliberate choice for Khate the “leader.”
He’s stripping her dignity in a very public way.
Again, not a good look for him.
As though the cost of keeping her looking ok is really that much relative to the duchy money.
Kate is not aging well.
She doesn’t do anything well, so that’s par for the course.
THIS! I guess I’ve gotten used to her overly photoshopped pictures. She looks way older than her age.. And can is say KCIII and Prince Peg look ridiculous in those oversized coats like they’re playing dress-up. Anne looks well put together.
No she isn’t aging well at all. She looks like death warmed over. I have no sympathy for her. She deserves what she is getting.
Kate is mean and petty. Had she been civil to Meghan she could have had a friend but Kate cannot abide women friends.
Agreed. I was actually surprised at how bad she looks untouched. Her and Camilla look like age mates. Her inner ugly is truly revealing itself.
I. Don’t think she and Camilla like each other to say the least.
Hmm, but as Kaiser said, it’s interesting that she’s capable of not pulling faces and side-eyeing around Camilla. Wonder why she chooses to control herself around Camilla but not William? Is she more scared of Cam or is it just more personal with william?
Kate wants desperately to have william show pda. Clearly this is failing and now he does not have her accompany him on trips. She can’t control herself in public. She glares at Harry and Meghan and could not control herself.
She probably knows and has seen what Horsilla is capable of so she toes the line around her.
Camila is practically a DM editor at this point. There is no way Kate could pull those faces and side eyes at Camila without being dragged in the Fail.
I’m so glad she and her xenomorph-headed, soon-to-be ex-husband have the faces they deserve. Their outsides show us all just how cruel and rotten their insides are. They deserve every jowl, lump, ill-fitting gopher-wig, eye bag, clenched jaw, wrinkle, and bald egghead.
“xenomorph-headed” bwhahahahaaaa. Perfect description.
I’m going to have to google xenomorph! He does have a very ugly head shape. That’s why being bald affects so negatively on his looks. Bald men with well shaped heads don’t look bad
I have to ask this question, seriously: does Kate Middleton know anything at all about fashion, even on a basic level? Those earrings are way too gaudy for the busy cost and hat; and she also doesn’t need the broach. I saw several headlines use the word “somber” to describe her demeanor (as usual); but I think leaving the ostentatious jewelry at home would have proved that point better– remember Meghan’s final appearance there? And wow, this is what she looks without airbrushing, or has she aged 20 years in a few months?
Those earrings are so ugly! I wonder if they were chosen as some kind of a slight? “Here you go, some of QEII’s jewelry for you for this special occasion” *snicker*
The earings are actually part of a gaudy brooch that Kate wore in some event during the queen’s funeral. The late queen wore it only once… Kate just separated the brooch parts…and made those gaudy earings that my mom, who’s 74 years old, wouldn’t be caught dead wearing them…
I love the earrings but they are not appropriate in this setting at all.
@First comment: I did some googling yesterday & found some photos of TQ wearing the earrings, so either it’s a set or it is, as you suggest, a brooch that can be taken apart for earrings. But I also think it’s as JanetDR says: they laughed themselves silly over what they gave Kate from the royal vault. It’s awful as a brooch & it’s awful as a set of earrings.
Kathy is looking rough. I wonder if 20-year old Kate could see the dead-eyed, miserable photo of herself at 40 whether she would have gone through with marrying her stalking victim? I almost feel badly for her.
I’m glad Kate is rewearing her clothes, that’s what normal people do. The queen did, Camilla does it all the time. There’s no reason for a new outfit for every public appearance.
If they are to divorce she won’t do well financially, those royals/aristos are tight with their money and I doubt she’ll find a rich man to marry her and she has no known skills to earn her own living. She’s between a rock and a hard place, must be tough
She might by courted by someone overseas, rich and looking for someone royal or royal-adjacent, or notable. Diana and Dodi. Jacqueline Kennedy and Onassis. I read in a JBK biography that she welcomed Onassis’s interest because she knew he could afford the kind of security she wanted and needed.
^^ @Teagirl, neither in character nor classiness (forget about fashion sense and innate style) does Khate Middleton come even remotely close to Diana, the People’s Princess, or to former FLOTUS, Jackie Kennedy.
I have never liked that hat for Remembrance Day. The big bow or whatever on it just makes it look a little too jaunty IMO.
I honestly think she might have run to Angela Kelly as soon as William went to Balmoral when the queen was dying and snagged a few pieces of jewelry – that pearl necklace, the brooch, these earrings – she wasnt doing the school run, she was doing a jewelry run. It’s just interesting to me that we have seen her in very few new pieces since the Queen died while Camilla is out there blinging it up – I really think camilla locked the vault tight against Kate.
Are you thinking of that photo when she was in the car with sunglasses? Lol, so that was possibly an actual jewelry heist. It’s wild if Angela Kelly actually did just give some jewels to kate. And then kate just what? Never returned them. You’d think someone would ask for them back. Is it that disorganized? Or are people like well she got some really cheap looking pieces so whatever let her keep them.
I think Kate & William were given a lot of leeway when QEII was alive such that it seems they were placed ahead of Camilla and therefore were given preferential treatment. With the passing of the Queen , all of that has been taken away away.
One would have thought that being the Duchy of Cornwall means that The Wales have much more money at their disposal and can afford to up the antenna re Kate’s Wardrobe and overal presentation. Rather what we are seeing is the reversal. This could be due to the fact that William could not give a damn. All in all, I feel sorry for her.
William has been known since a teenager for being stingy with his own money, and extravagant with other peoples. So Charles gave her a clothes allowance and William didn’t mind – more of Charles money being funnelled to his wife = to his household = to him. Now all the Duchy money is Williams. And William don’t like spending or sharing his own Cash. To paraphrase Joey Tribbiani WILLY DOESNT SHARE DOUGH!!!
Meghan must have looked to the future and saw what we are seeing now; William had no intention of supporting H and M once the Queen passed. So @cairidh, you are right. Willy doesn’t share. So glad they left to earn their own living because they would have to beg for every cent if they had stayed.
@becks, I wouldn’t be surprised and I would not be surprised at all if Kelly herself didn’t end up with a few pieces. I never mentioned it before but the pearl necklace that Kelly wore to the Queen’s funeral looks suspiciously like one of the Queen’s necklaces. I think it was the one that George V gave to her as a child.
Dear heavens, the comments about her on the DM yesterday: How old and wizened she looked, and hard faced, how Camilla looked better. Her superfans just couldn’t believe it and came up with the usual when confronted with unphotoshopped Kate- she’s tired, emotional, the kids kept her up (always the best excuse), and overworked! These photos of Kate are lightly touched up and still dreadful because the nature of the event means they are published quickly. Unsurprisingly, W&K have released something to overshadow yesterday’s pictures – it’s a video of them snorkelling, which has garnered negative comments but has at least taken the heat off Kate’s appearance here.
Of course derangers will blame meghan.
Yeah, her “fans” even believe that her rough appearance is due to George’s exams!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Kate’s “fans” do her no favors. Even when they post about her, they heavily photoshop her images. When pictures come out of Kate looking more realistic in natural lighting, they get upset and attack anyone who points out the difference.
They released a snorkeling photo–???? Whooboy, these folks are just brilliant at PR, aren’t they?
The large earrings look tacky to be worn on a solemn occasion.. They look like costume jewelry on Kate
Most of the royal jewels look tacky on her. She doesn’t now how to wear them.
Wow her face is really rough… I can’t believe we are the same age! I would like to think my skin looks so much better than hers and I don’t her hair money or access. Rough face, terrible posture and terrible coat.
She is clearly unhappy – no amount of jewellery of finery can hide an unhappy soul.
There are people with jowls. Because they’re old. My goodness, she looks like the most forbidding block of ice, not someone there to mark and honor a solemn occasion.
She’s really been looking rough lately. I now firmly believe her upkeep budget has been slashed, probably around the time she was shuffled off to her cottage. Kate has been looking permanently pissed and from her point of view, I get it. I have no sympathy though.
Holy pores Batman!! Those photo’s are just awful, the press are clearly not photoshopping her to within an inch of her life as they usually do – something big is up.
The fact that she isn’t even bothering to hide her distain not just for her husband but the rest of the family is also very telling – I think she’s finally learning/learned how vindictive Charles and Camilla are and that they don’t have her back. I think Cams is asserting her authority over Mumbles and she does not like it and Peggy ain’t backing her up.
We all know Kate is a mean girl but it seems she’s being out mean girled by Cams.
@Digital Unicorn – “I think Cams is asserting her authority over Mumbles ” – I think you are right on this one. Whereas Cam could not do this while QEII was alive and therefore Kate had an unbridled freedom, now her “wings” have been curtailed. It would not have been as bad if Willnot was present as he would have fought her corner ( just as PA did for his daughters) but Wilnot seems to have checked out of the marriage and left Kate at the mercy of Cam
Everyone here seems to be on the same page with how old and miserable she looks. Wow, when I was her age, I did not have those sags and bags, even though I too enjoy cocktails. She looks worse than her repulsive mother, even. It must be misery.
I Agee with you @Digital Unicorn. She is being meangirled by the Queen of Mean – Kate now feels what Diana was dealing with. I wonder if that’s what has sobered her up and left her looking so somber. Plus, Ma Middleton is in hiding with wings (and tongue) clipped. Cams has cut off her help lines.
Wow! So those earrings are meant to be acorns?? The brooch at QEII’s funeral was so OTT it didn’t occur to me it was part of a demi-parure!
Kate should definitely mix it up and wear them with that vulva necklace. /s
Those earrings look like ovaries!
It’s really unbelievable that she chooses these loud flashy statement pieces for funerals and remembrance events.
Kkkhate looks like she’s been crying all night. I love this for her!
Cry more, Kkkhate
@Mary Pester, please can you spill the tea!
Starting to think that the recent embarrassing stories about the Midds are a negotiation tool to get Kate to legally commit to the terms of a separation / ante nuptial agreement.
I wonder what privileges will be reinstated when she finally comes to heel?
My god, she really does look rough. And sour-faced. And it’s not just age (although she does look more than her age), she looks unhealthy. Smoking, lots of long sunny holidays and (I suspect) too much booze may have played their part. But there is also that saying, that after a certain age you get the face you deserve.
Kate face is not the Disney version of what happened to Cinderella after she said I do . I think Kate misunderstood the movie . She is doing it al backwards
All this could have been solved with more eyeliner.
Hahahahaha
CC your comment is pure gold 😂
Don’t know what happened to my post, but I’ll cut it down a bit. The tea is, Harry didn’t have one wreath laid at the cenotaph yesterday he had two. One from my old regiment, the Royal Military police. If you watched the procession, you would have seen our red caps /berets, when they were handed over you could see the confusion on the receivers face, bless him he still laid it RIGHT NEXT TO THE ROYALS 😂😂
@Mary Pester. I’m glad Harry got to do his part by having his wreaths laid in honor of the veterans. Bonus it was laid next to all the other royals wreath. Thank you Mary!!
Aw that was some sweet tea ❤️. Happy to hear this.
@Mary Pester do you think that there are some in the military high up who helped Harry get his wreaths brought to the ceremony??
@susanCollins, definitely Susan, a certain “officer commanding troops in Afghanistan was not going to sit still for Harry being snubbed at the cenotaph again
@Mary Pester. Thank you for the answer!! I’m glad those still in the military with some say are helping him honor the veterans. I’m sure the cult is not happy but too bad so sad for them.
Does that mean Harry’s name is somewhere on the wreath? WOW.
Good to hear! I was thinking of that whole thing yesterday when watching some video. I’ll go back & search for this part.
I love that info, thank you.
Wow, great tea! Thanks Mary Pester, that plus the great People article about the Sussexes must be chapping a few royal a$$es!
Second bit of tea being spilt! I know one of the reasons keen might have looked do pssd. Her “Early Yars” has had zero publicity later, and she had her eye on a charity that would raise her profile BIG time, BUT on Saturday, armistice day, Scotties little Soldiers posted a lovely picture of their website, with a letter from Prince Harry on it, and took great pleasure in announcing that Harry was now their World Wide ambassador!!gosh Katie, how did it feel to be told NO Thanks, we have a patron of our choosing! Scotties is a fantastic charity for children of soldiers who were killed in action or took their own lives, plus in accidents. I gave to them on Saturday, and that’s where the second came from.
Mary this is wonderful tea!! Can’t was told no and Harry is now their ambassador!!! The worm has turned. No wonder she looked so very pissed!!! I’m happy the charity has Harry in their corner because he gets things done. Guess the photo ops haven’t been serving the charities very well and they are tired of it!!
He’s been involved with that organization for years it makes sense to promote him rather than give it to Kate. But behind the scenes, hmmm. I wonder if SLS contacted Harry to discuss that Kate was reaching out. And this is what they came up with.
Lovely! Good for Harry & a stick in the eye for Keen!
I lovelovelove this for Harry and the veteran community. Both the PH wreaths making it to their rightful place and PH putting in the work for the Scotties. Thanks for the Tea and your service, @MaryPester
Thank you for spilling over!
Well thank Dog Keen didn’t get her bony fingers on it, she would have only done the bare minimum of showing up with a pack of photogs, grinning and jazz-handing for 10 minutes, then effing off in her helicopter. Well done Harry!
Great tea Mary Pester, keep it coming!!
So that bitter side eye during the Festival of Remembrance was her sour grapes over not getting her mitts on Scotties Little Soldiers!!!???
😂😂😂
The hubris is amazing! How did Kate think they would willingly hand themselves over to her Doolittle self !!!???
Lol! I was totally wrong in my guess. I thought it was going to be about that ridiculous clip of William snorkeling with the camera lovingly focused on his butt. Does he have no one to point out how embarrassing he looks?
Wills the merman, King of the Sea!
The tide is finally turning and Harry’s supporters are stepping up to defy the unwritten shunning
Mary Pester, lovely tea! I’m glad that Harry is the Ambassador for Scotties because just by his letter and the Scotties announcing this more attention is given to them. I hope they find that they get donations!
I’m happy that Harry had two wreaths placed for him–kudos that one was for the Royal Military Police. I hope you know that not just me but all here appreciate your service, Mary. Thank you.
Delicious, delicious tea – thanks so much!
Thank you, Mary Pester! It is so good to see that Prince Harry has people on his side who know who he is, what he did, know about the work he does (together with his wife) and show their appreciation in the best possible way. They see him for what he is – one of their own, with their values and their work ethics.
Both your informations today have been wonderful news.
Scotty’s Litttle Soldiers were on parade at the Cenotaph on Sunday along with the veterans. They are very distinctive with their bright scarves.
The letter is on the BBC NEWS website
‘Prince Harry writes to bereaved military children’ . It was published 9th November. I tried to copy a link but it didn’t work.
It wasn’t mentioned in the Mail/Mirror etc. Disappointing but predictable.
Thanks, Mary Pester. Thanks for that piping hot tea. And thank you for your service.
We have all become accustomed to seeing photoshopped images of Kate so it’s quite a shock to see her real self.
Also, those earrings are hideous. It seems Kate is being left with the worst pieces in the royal vault. Karma.
I will admit I actually did click on the daily fail article just to see the comments and it was crammed with people talking about how bad, tired, old Kate looked. What amazed me was people didn’t say, oh she’s no longer photoshopped. People were saying something must have happened to her to make her so tired. One poster even said, what happened she looked so great last week! I only saw one poster pointing out that she is normally photoshopped up the whazoo! Are people really so naive?
Edit: it was interesting to note, however, that there were people talking about how she looks so old because she is so thin. People were dancing around a heretofore mum subject!
Are people really so naive?
You are talking about DM readers. It’s not naivety, it’s stupidity.
They always come up with, “she’s sad” or “tired”. Photoshop, photoshop, photoshop. A few pointed this out, but most fell for exhaustion. She’s actually a non advert for cosmetic procedures – she must be spending a fortune but they’re not taking.
How it it that Can’t and Horse are 30 decades apart and have the exact same jawline?
LOL Not quite 30, but close.
I meant years and you right. 🤣
That’s a hangover face if I ever saw one.
She has what I call a puffy-draggy face. Where she’s puffed out and lumpy but her face is still falling. In my experience, inflammation can cause that, for example allergies. However, another cause of the inflammation can be drinking.
She may also have to take sleeping pills before a big morning event. That can leave you baggy and puffy-faced, especially around the eyes.
Wouldn’t it be GREAT if she rebelled against the ten-ton blocks weighing her face down and wrote the most Earth-scorching tell-all that made Spare look like a Royalist puff-piece? Hahaha. the lines and bags and dead eyes would be replaced in an instant with a normal happy aging process. Of course, she would have to have brains, a sense of humor, and sense of self to pull that off, so naw. But what a feminist victory that would be.
It’s fitting that Kates coat looks so much like a costume as she only ever wears a face pretending for the cameras. Hands down ugliest coat she owns.
Kate looks ROUGH. I still can’t get over that she is younger than me and looks a good 10 years older than me.
There is lots to criticize Catherine for. Slagging her for how she is aging is shameful. Consider Lauren Sanchez’s new pics with Bezos. She did that ON PURPOSE. She isn’t the only one. It’s dirty to criticize aging, on anyone.
Perhaps if her fans didn’t spend every minute criticizing every minute detail about Meghan and photoshopping images of her an declaring Kate the most beautiful Aryan queen that has ever existed, people wouldn’t feel the need to return the favour. Something about laying your bed…
I shall slag that cruel and greedy and empty headed waste of space mercilessly, whenever and wherever and as often as I choose.
Hear, hear. Kate chased this for more than 10 years. She smokes, she drinks too much, and she runs too much. Plus being married to a miserable git, even though he doesn’t live with you, doesn’t help.
None of us are slagging her for aging badly. We are noting what is painfully obvious, that whatever awfulness is going on in her life is showing on her face. She’s clearly unable to handle the role of PoW, DoC and FQC. She has neither the intellect nor the focus, desire and interest in creating value for all the money she spends and luxe lifestyle she leads. She’s an empty shell in a dead-in-the-water marriage to a temperamental, philandering dunderhead; a mean girl full of jealousy and spite. Don’t forget she happily took part in driving Meghan to suicidal ideation.
It’s true, it’s the utter misery she’s projecting that’s such a talking point. It’s just ponging off her, and not just because she’s frowning and sagging. We’re all human and know what unhappiness looks like. It looks like her.
I will slag that racist mean girl bully until the end of time.
The most intensely critical position with regard to ageing is actually held by Kate Middleton herself. She is more than happy to be photoshopped to hide the realities of ageing. If she were less critical of ageing she would actively ask to stop being photoshopped. Kate knows that all she has to offer is the lie of what she really looks like; if she were a complete woman, with work and purpose, this side of her wouldn’t matter to her so much. She is hoist with her own facial petard.
SUZE You are correct of course it’s not that nice to comment on how people are ageing badly, especially female public figures. I’m sure absolutely everyone hopes that Kate fully receives just as much support, grace, kindness, consideration and sisterhood as she took the trouble to show to Meghan when she needed it. I know that’s exactly what I wish for her.
Beautifully said @jojo
She is being slagged because the royalist grovelers are always ignoring the photoshopping and retouching of her photos and saying that she is a beautiful goddess! At they same time they attack Meghan. If Kate had intellect, personality or relatability she would not be criticized for appearing the way she actually looks. Do you defend Meghan when she is mercilessly attacked?
Additional photos of Kate in the DM are unbelievably bad: wiping her nose with her gloved hand, rolling her eyes, pursing her lips in a flat grimace and laughing with Camilla. And for a change, lots of negative comments.
She looks utterly miserable. I almost feel sorry for her. Almost.
agree
I hate this alien stripper coat. It looks like she has five sets of boobs with tassels on them. I don’t understand why Anne’s uniform is the only one that appears to be the right size. Everyone else looks to be swimming in their uniform.
That is hilarious! Thank you for the smiles.
Alien stripper coat? 😂
To me they look like a rib cage.
😂😂😂
Wonder if she can make those nipple tassels twirl in opposite directions?
Some DM commenters were saying that her crying was performative. I think it was real. I listen to this service on the radio and yes it moves me greatly because it is a remembrance of those that gave and lost, but also because any sadness I’m feeling just comes to the fore. I think Kate was crying for herself here. She is a very unhappy woman who seems to want to push forwards as a modern royal but looks utterly overwhelmed at the same time. I don’t get her at all. Her marriage doesn’t seem supportive.
I cry during the call for the soldiers “But Sir, they do not answer” and then the bugle.
The service moves me as sparrow says above.
@Sparrow: “Her marriage doesn’t seem supportive.”
That’s a huge understatement. 😳
Her eyes look dead. She wanted to marry a prince *shrug*
^^ Exactly. 🎯
For her, removing photo shop from her pictures has probably been the cruelest cut of all. Her appearance, her “youth” and “beauty” meant the world to her. Maybe that is why she’s furious with Will, because she knows it’s his doing. That’s why her looks have been virulently “festive” lately. If she had the guts, she’d divorce him for that alone. But alas . . .