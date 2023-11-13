Princess Kate repeated her ‘Sgt. Pepper’ coat for Remembrance Sunday

Here are some photos from Remembrance Sunday in London, where the Windsor men laid wreaths at the Cenotaph as the royal women looked on from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Keeping with Kate’s recent style theme, she repeated a coatdress from a previous Remembrance Sunday – this is her “Sgt. Pepper” coatdress, as I like to think of it. It’s from Catherine Walker, back when Kate would regularly drop thousands of dollars on a coat with loads of buttons and tassels. Her hat is a repeat too – a Philip Treacy hat she previously wore in 2006, 2012 and 2017.

The real news is that Kate seemingly got to “borrow” a particularly gaudy pair of earrings from the royal collection. These are diamond-and-pearl earrings which are part of a suite including an equally gaudy brooch, which Kate wore at one of QEII’s funeral events. QEII rarely, if ever, wore any of these pieces but the earrings are being called a “tribute to QEII.”

Kate got to stand beside Queen Camilla and they spoke to each other a few times. Kate didn’t pull a face or indicate that she was not happy with Camilla. Which shows that she can act when she wants to – I’m absolutely sure that Camilla and Charles have authorized a big part of the Middletons’ downfall this year.

(Before now, I never realized that someone has to actually put tape down on the road to show the royals their “marks” for the wreath-laying.)