“Hilarie Burton predicts Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift will be engaged by May” links

Hilarie Burton thinks Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift will be engaged by May. [Just Jared]
Lupita Nyong’o looks incredible in green/teal. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gordon Ramsay & his wife welcomed their sixth child. [Seriously OMG]
Austin Butler is still talking like Elvis in Masters of the Air. [LaineyGossip]
Review of The Marvels. [Pajiba]
Sofia Richie also went to the Baby2Baby gala. [RCFA]
Trailer for HBO’s Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God. [OMG Blog]
Jinger Duggar-Vuolo put her daughter in a “Christian hybrid” school. [Starcasm]
Britney Spears has a girl crush on Taylor Swift. [Hollywood Life]
Timothee Chalamet spoofed Troye Sivan on SNL. [Socialite Life]
These people are having the toughest week ever. [Buzzfeed]
They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs
— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023
Elope! Then have an outrageously fun reception. Impromptu performances by all Taylor’s musician friends and dancers that want to. Venue be Madison Square Garden. I’m ready.
I feel silly for not knowing who Hilarie is, but I agree with her!
She is best known as Payton from One Tree Hill.
I knew her even further back from her MTV VJ days.
She is married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was one of the 1st cast to come out about the harassment on set, and she works steady, has a running farm in upstate NY and seems to be a solid person.
She’s also an author. I have both of her books but have only read the second one, Grimoire Girl. It’s really good and has been a paradigm shifter for me.
I read The Rural Diaries and loved it. I will look for her second book.
I am happy for Hilarie Burton. She seems at peace with her career away from Hollywood.
She was also in a few of seasons of White Collar and was quite good. Didn’t know about the books, and will check them out.
I had to Google her, I don’t know her either. Is she friends with them? Or just commenting like the rest of us?
I think she’s just having a bit of silly fun like the rest of us.
Celebrities! They’re just like us!
She was in the fabulous White Collar series with Matt Bomer, Tim Dekay, Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen. Quite a few Hallmark? movies and had a True Crime Story series involving small towns. She is known to be very intelligent and good. And speaks her mind. Jensen Ackles and his wife set her up on a blind date. She said, “The smokin’ hot Jeffrey Dean Morgan showed up and it was game over.”. Don’t know if they know Swift or Kelce. They do know the never aging Paul Rudd and his wife Julie. The four of them bought a candy store together in upstate New York after the owner passed away.
Lupita is beautiful and that color is great on her.
It certainly seems probable, by the looks of how smitten they are with each other
“Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them. It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you.”
Travis is probably the first guy who ever did this. Hiddles probably would have but…holding my breath she doesn’t sack him for someone else.
Hilarie says May, I’m thinking May as well because they will have a summer to plan and marry in Fall just before the football season.
I absolutely agree. I’m not a Swifty but I am the same age as her so I feel some kind of weird kinship.
I’m rooting for happiness, whatever that means for her. They seem like a very good match because they both know how to navigate the public eye with relative ease.
Plus, I’m a sucker for a good old fashioned love story.
Hilarie Burton has had a successful career but the first thing I thought about was the Ben Afflec boob incident
Re: Jinger putting her kids in a “Christian hybrid” school – It sounds like a “university model” school. Which is basically a Christian private school that the kids go to three days a week, and they homeschool the other two days working on assignments from the in-school days. For reference, I was homeschooled. My youngest brother went to a school like this. Several of my friends send their kids to this kind of school and I considered it for my own kids because you get some of the benefits of both private school and homeschool, if those benefits appeal to you. Like more flexibility on the at-home days than full time private, more involvement in educating your kids than full-time private, more structure, support and socializing than homeschooling, etc. Plus it’s usually less expensive than 5 days a week private school.
We opted not to do it because the school was too far away, it was still $$$, I work full time from home… and we are in a great public school system.
Thanks for giving this some context. After reading that article I still had no idea what they were talking about.
I think the university model is a cool idea, I wish there were secular schools doing it. I’m in Dallas and the largest, closest place doing it is super evangelical/fundie and has weird expectations. A friend of a friend sent her kids there for a year, and the “get to know you” event for moms included everyone going around in a circle and saying their Instagram handle and how many followers it had. Because they want to “influence the culture.”
That is so gross. I physically recoiled when I read that anecdote lol
@Lucy I’m in Fort Worth and I believe Grace Prep in Grand Prairie is credited with being the first “University Model” type schooling. I do wish there were secular schools that do this! I think “University Model” is a term connected to an organization that is Christian-based, so the schools that are members of that association are all christian. I think?? If I knew of non-faith based schools that did this I sure would pass them along!
I’m thinking May at the latest; early July wedding at High Watch (f/k/a Holiday House), then a 2 week honeymoon before Chiefs’ Training Camp.
TBH, marriage can be hard on a romance, and I’m not a big fan of marriage speculation. Let the kids have all the fun. Still, these are some seasoned daters, they know the risks of having a hugely public romance like this, and it feels very much like it’s a prelude to an engagement. This relationship is bringing people so much joy, and if they are truly in love and feel confident in joining their lives, I say bring it on. The world will love it.
I agree, no need to put so much pressure on a relationship. Her song Lavender Haze also calls out this kind of speculation a bit too (“The only kind of girl they see / Is a one-night or a wife”).
@kate – That’s interesting. I didn’t know those lyrics, but that is so on target.
I agree, Let them have fun and bring people joy. But like you said, they are well aware of the stir they are causing, with her attending games and him coming to her show. It feels like it is heading in an official direction. They just seem to check each others boxes in so many ways: their age, stage of life, degree of fame and level of comfort with its trappings, backgrounds, etc.
It’s like a real life rom-com right now and I’m cheesing over it.
Who the heck is Hilary burton and why is this a link? Weak
It’s the daily “links” page. It’s in the title.
I predict they are engaged by July (the one year mark of them dating) and married by the following summer if not sooner. 2 or 3 children. I think they are perfect for each other-as long as he can build a thriving career after playing football-and as long as he can handle what her career demands. I think Taylor is going to start a record company and that her wealth and success will eclipse Paul McCartney’s.
I agree with her. I remembered a few mths ago commenting that I think Taylor is ready to get married , unfortunately didn’t work out with Joe and I didn’t really believe the Matt Healy PR. And thought maybe she should try dating someone from home, she may find someone permanent. This maybe it.
Gordon Ramsay said he never changed a diaper for at least the first four kids. Has that ever changed? Tana has stuck by him through a lot of crap but hey it’s her life. Everyone says he’s a lot nicer than his TV persona but I would not be surprised if he had temper problems in reality. I heard he hit one of his employees many years ago. A lot of times there is some truth to these personas.
I so hope so!!!
I love Taylor and Travis! I think he’s the one and I think she knows it. He’s so comfortable with her fame and his down to earth sensibilities really seem to ground her. I think they will get engaged shortly after her tour ends and she’ll take a nice long break to plan and enjoy married life for a minute.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Tim Scott dropped out of the RNC presidental race.
Kate Middleton’s twin! Their styles are so different though
I wouldn’t be surprised either, Hilarie. What a neat narrative it will be to draw a line under this stage of her life. She could take a bow at the absolute pinnacle of pop superstardom, step back, get married, play WAG for a minute, have a baby and come back with new subject matter for the next stage of her career.
He’s definitely lapping up all that comes with being Mr Taylor Swift and is using it for his own benefit to smooth his post-retirement path to a media career – but that’ll be why it will stick. All her exes saw dating her as a double-edged sword or primarily downside. His legacy as a football player is secure – he doesn’t have to worry about ruining his artistic cred, or that her Grammy collection is triple his. She’s never going to be able to win a superbowl ring. Plus even though he’s arguably the best ever at what he does, he’s still second-fiddle to the quarterback on his own team – he’s used to being the support act.
Even if the friendship bracelet story is hooey, and they were set up with PR in mind – I still think they’re actually smitten and the fact it’s great publicity for both of them is only helping. I’ve seen them both ‘acting’. Neither of them are good enough at it to sell it like they are.