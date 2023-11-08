King Charles gave away his environmental principles the second he became king

Something I think about a lot is how much time and energy the Tories have spent grooming Prince William into their future right-wing king. The Tories never really got their hands on King Charles in that way – while Charles has had Tory political operatives on his staff before, for years, he’s been associated with more progressive issues and he’s never been seen as some kind of de facto right-wing figure. On a personal level and private level, Charles is probably more apolitical than his critics give him credit for – he’s more interested in the trappings of being the king and he’ll do anything to not rock the boat. Which includes a dry recitation of Tories’ political goals in front of Parliament. Here’s some of the NYT’s coverage of the king’s speech on Tuesday:
King Charles III opened a session of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time as monarch, outlining the British government’s legislative priorities as part of a tradition-steeped ceremony that tested his skill at displaying the political neutrality for which his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was famous.
Drafted by the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but delivered by King Charles, the centerpiece speech is a constitutional oddity — and one with a particular twist this year, as the new sovereign read out a list of government bills that included some policies likely to be sharply at variance with his personal views.
Among those were Mr. Sunak’s plan to exploit more of Britain’s oil and gas reserves in the North Sea. Although the Conservative government argues that it will still meet its targets for Britain to become a net zero emitter of carbon dioxide by 2050, the decision to license more fossil fuel extraction has angered campaigners against climate change — a cause close to the king’s heart for decades.
Still, wearing the heavy, jewel-encrusted Imperial State Crown and seated on a throne, King Charles on Tuesday showed the poker face expected of a British monarch as he delivered the “King’s Speech,” an occasion famous less for politics than for protocol, elaborate royal regalia and intricate choreography. As he announced that one of the government’s bills “will support the future licensing of new oil and gas fields,” there was little hint of royal disapproval in his expression.
The sovereign’s speech to open Parliament “is an oddity we have kept because the ceremonial is part of the monarchy — but the speech itself is just the government setting out its policies. That’s where the weirdness originates,” said Catherine Haddon, program director at the Institute for Government, an independent think tank. The monarchy’s commitment to political neutrality was consolidated during Elizabeth’s reign, and “everything we have seen suggests that Charles is looking to show continuity,” Ms. Haddon said.
Yep, after decades of polishing his environmental credentials, Charles folded like a cheap suit when confronted with the realities of “the job.” He’ll do anything to cling to whatever power he has, so drill baby drill. Heads he’s the Tories’ useful idiot, tails he’s an unprincipled hypocrite. Catherine Haddon’s explanation of the king’s speech is a perfect example of Britain’s circular logic when it comes to the monarchy too – Haddon is basically like, yes it’s weird that we expect an apolitical unelected monarch to recite one party’s political agenda in Parliament but that’s the way we’ve always done it and we expect it now so what can be done.
Charles got slammed on late night tv talk shows wearing his regalia and talking about the economy
I had.a good laugh at Kimmel saying don’t talk about a cost of living crisis while wearing a 45 million dollar hat.
I think the European monarchs have the right idea. You do need to be a bit more elevated than the norm, but the Brits just end up looking like cosplay foolishness at this point. The Queen at least looked like a Queen. Charles and Camilla just don’t. It’s not even their faces. They just don’t have that innate confidence.
Cosplay foolishness is the right words for this. Everytime I see pictures of him in regalia it reminds me of Monty Phyton’s Flying Circus.
Since when has Chuckles not had some sort of hand in the government. He was the Prince of Wales when he wrote some letters can’t think of the name they gave that. Chuckles will get involved in government when it suits him. The climate issue I believe might be something he dares to get involved in but who knows. Chuckles is rotting at a rapid rate.
Spider letters? He’s not apolitical, the royals, his mum too! have always had a hand in legislation that affects them. That being said, this is his job. He has to read this out publicly for the government, such as ever was. It would be a constitutional crisis if he did not.
I am no fan of Charles but I don’t really think you can totally call him out for this. The Speech from the Throne, is a symbolic opening of Parliament. The sovereign doesn’t have any say in what is in the speech. That is totally up to the government. He just reads the paper that they hand him.
Thank you Kate. There is much one can criticize Charles for. The UK political system is not it. He is reading Sunak‘s program, because he must.
Yes, I was going to post the same thing. Elizabeth read out her speeches in the same dry way. The thing is that Elizabeth became queen very early and had no opportunity to reveal political interests of her own. So, she could just be a mouthpiece for the government without us knowing what she was thinking. But we’ve seen Charles’ personal interests for his whole life, so we see how doing his ceremonial job ends up going against his personal beliefs.
As a Canadian, we also have a speech from the throne, written by the government for the King’s representative here, the Governor General. If the king in Britain, or the governor in general refuses to read the speech they are given, it causes a constitutional crisis. He has no legal choice other than to read it! There’s lots you can criticize him for but in this case it’s out of line with reality.
But that is exactly one of the points of this article. This speech makes no sense (why can’t the PM read their own speech?) and it makes even less sense when you consider Charles’ own political leanings.
It’s something that’s always been “done” but that doesnt mean it makes sense.
kind of like the electoral college I guess lol.
agreed. And it’s been a few years that the Queen has delivered a throne speech. The conservatives government seems to delight in making their puppet say what they want.
At least, he could stop wearing costume. It looks stupid. They always talk about modernization, but still put on a cape during this kind of serious business.
The english wank over this nonsense. Ever seen Boris or Rees Mogg at the opening of Parliament? Yuck
The required ventriloquist act is just one more thing where the “change of reign” ends up shining a light on traditions that just seem ludicrous when Charles is doing them. Also, Charles in the crown always brings me to the George III scene in Hamilton. Just substitute Harry and his family for the American colonies, and it fits perfectly … “I will send a fully armed battalion to remind you of my love, da da da da da….”.
Exactly! Charles is George III reincarnated, right down to his “problems” with the (American) colonies.
I also don’t believe KC had a choice with that speech. The same thing happens in other European constitutional monarchies. I do think it’s fair to analyze his behavior (ie, plane travel, egg usage, etc…), but this is not something that KC can legally avoid.
Chuck has a choice. Recall that Vicky stopped showing up to Parliament after Bert died in 1861, then attended irregularly. Didn’t she show up one time just because Parliament was voting on a dowry for one of her daughters?
Thanks to all of the above CBs for clarifying that C-Rex had no choice in doing this. This also served as a sharp reminder to him of the limited role he really has.
The protocol/tradition of this may be ridiculous but it isn’t his choice in any way. This is the job and unless he abdicates he has to read whatever the government of the day gives him.
The good news is that people are ever more aware of the truly awful optics of him in his diamond hat reading things about the terrible state of the economy. #abolishthemonarchy
Exactly. His only job is to say and do what the Government tells him to, if he unilateraly decided to or say something else it would be a mess. They’re just puppets in silly clothes.
Oh Kate. Surely you’re not suggesting Chandra just flaps her yap without having any idea what she’s talking about? Just because that’s been her only job for a decade and a half doesn’t mean that’s all she’s capable of doing.
I think Charles should have scaled down and not worn the elaborate coronation outfit.
He had no choice but to fold like a cheap suit. He wants to remain King after all. As for who’s the Tory operative in Clarence House, that would be Camilla.
Flying Bentleys to France and Germany (but not Kenya, of course; no need, they’re only colonials! Wait, they’re not a colony anymore?) kind of put the nail in his environmental credentials coffin…
Seriously; whomever took the photo of the Not My King placard through Chaz’s coach window deserves a fucking Pulitzer. It’s DELICiOUS.
And how about you put all that frippery on auction and donate the proceeds to enviromental foundation, Chaz? Or maybe RETURN STOLEN PROPERTY. You also could put The Lush out to pasture and save ££ when you no longer have to regularly clean the stench of gin and tobacco from the halls of Clarence House.
I *guess* get all the regalia at coronations and state dinners and the horsey events and such, but HOW is this a thing where government is supposed to be functioning? How is this even respectful to the MPs who have family and ancestors from lands colonized and brutalized by the royal family to stuff their crowns with stolen goods? It all seems so bananas to me (by the way, Americans are 100% just as guilty – we’re probably just better at “peeing down your back and calling it rain” as we say in the south.) Gah.
he’s the face of the government as head of state so this is part of the price he pays for that – folding like a cheap suit.
I “liked” the part where he talked about the cost of living crisis…..while wearing that crown. Even Jimmy Kimmel called him out for that.
I saw the kimmel show and the Charles clip and it was great.
He sits on a gold throne, dripping in diamonds, gold and precious jewels while reading out loud the government’s austerity policies. Did he happen to mention his $45m raise?
The shot of “Not My King” through the window Charles & Camilla’s moving buggy is priceless. LOL
OK, I’m still thinking of how bloody ridiculous this Clown looked. He has a raft of military uniforms (complete with chocolate shop medals) that he could have worn, but chose to dress like a complete and utter cockwomble! It’s not asif he hasn’t done it before!! He wore a uniform last year when he stood in for the Queen! And NO where in the rules, does it say Charlie has to dress like a clown to read a speech to benches full of them. And sorry, I used to believe he REALLY was into the environment, but then I read how he “LEASES THE SEA BEDS” for windfarms WTF, yes windfarms are good, but who the hell lays claim to the sea beds. It’s archaic and feudal Roll on the revolution!