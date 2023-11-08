DM: Prince Harry thinks the palace lied about him to distract from the Kenya flop tour

This is a tried-and-true process for King Charles and the British media. The palace will openly brief a big lie about Prince Harry and the British media will insist that Harry is a villain and that his poor father and brother just don’t know what to do. Then if Harry corrects the lie or claps back in any way, guess what? He’s still the villain, because why is he constantly talking about his father, why is he constantly revealing all of the family secrets? So it is with this week’s dumb palace lie, that Prince Harry was invited to his father’s birthday party but Harry “snubbed” the invitation. The Archewell spokesperson denied the story to the Messenger yesterday. Now the Mail is running an exclusive… from the Sussexes’ perspective? Is this the Mail’s way of clapping back on the palace for lying to them, or is it a more undercover version of “this is still Harry’s fault?”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had ‘no contact’ from Buckingham Palace about an invitation to King Charles’ 75th birthday party next week, their spokesperson told MailOnline today.
‘There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,’ they said. The same spokesperson also denied that Meghan, who found fame on Suits, will be making a return to acting following reports earlier this week.
A source close to the Sussexes told MailOnline that they were not invited to Charles III’s party in London next week. ‘They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out,’ the insider said, adding: ‘I’m sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done’.
A friend of the couple suggested the Palace could even have leaked the ‘snubbing’ story to take attention away from the recent royal visit to Kenya, where the King faced calls to apologise for Britain’s colonial past.
‘The story is being positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not,’ the friend said. ‘Considering the trip [to Kenya] didn’t go well, this might be a welcome distraction.’
Royal and Government sources have been clear that they consider the Kenyan trip last week was a ‘resounding success’.
A friend of the Sussexes told MailOnline that they would normally have been included in plans for significant events in the UK, despite the widening gap between themselves and the rest of the royal family. ‘The story in The Times as well as subsequent stories have been positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not.’
Look at the wording there – the spokesperson didn’t suggest that the palace lied to deflect from the Kenyan tour, it was the Mail’s so-called “friend of the Sussexes.” I tend to believe that the friend in question is just some Mail editor who wanted to point out the quid pro quo of the visible contract. The British media agreed to praise the Kenyan tour in exchange for a palace briefing about the Sussexes. The palace lied, so therefore the media is bringing up the idea (and crediting it to Team Sussex) that the Kenya tour was a flop and the birthday party lie was always meant as a distraction. Still leaves an open question about why the palace lied in the first place. My theory: the palace is in much the same situation as the royal press – they don’t have access to the Sussexes, they don’t know what the Sussexes are up to, they have no information to trade. So they just made up a lie and never expected Harry to correct them.
Do I…do I agree with the DM? It’s so dumb they play coy with this stuff. At this point they’d have more interest if they were actually analyzing palace source shenanigans like Omid has been. I fully believe the palace threw the birthday story out, partially as distraction, and didn’t expect any push back. The fact that multiple “friends” are quoted saying non crappy things is a change.
Lord Rothermere of the DM made Meghan’s life hell, and she called him out on it when she sued. Rothermere made the DM private last year and he is/was busy trying to acquire the Telegraph (I believe that failed, but I could be wrong about that). Rupert Murdoch just stepped back recently, though his company (which includes the Times) has the biggest portion of the BM. Question: what is the relationship between Rothermere and the Murdochs? Since news profits have been decreasing is this the DM changing tack?
The only person who speaks for Harry is Harry. On the rare occasion Harry wants something fixed it will be his spokesperson not a friend. Gotta keep the clicks coming and they have to use the Sussexes to get the clicks. They will continue to will he won’t he, he is he isn’t until god knows when about this stupid birthday and Christmas at balmoral.
I keep seeing people say an official spokesperson for Harry gave this quote but none of the articles give a name of the spokesperson. Harry and Meghan have made it crystal clear they will not use anonymous sources to speak for them so I don’t understand why so many people are convinced that was an official response.
A Balmoral Christmas would be very quiet considering the Royals always go to Sandringham.
Every now and then the press like to tug on the Windsor wig to let them know they can turn on them at any moment if they don’t uphold their end of the deal.
Thats all this was. They really want them to bring them back into the fold to get more material for their lies.
Lies and more lies from the Daily Fail. We know for a fact that the Sussexes spokespeople will never talk to the tabloids so the opening statement is a bald faced lie. Wasn’t the spokesperson’s statement just made generally? Or was it to the Times directly? And now the Fail is trying to pretend they were told directly? So pathetic.
Also, no way no how are any Sussex friends giving quotes or info to the Fail. As Kaiser said, this is just a sneaky, not sneaky, way for the Fail to expose the invisible contract and rag on the king’s Kenyan flop tour. And once again, Harry and Meghan are dragged into the mess since their names sell.
I think this is DM relatiating against the Palace for lying to them about Harry being invited to the birthday party. The friend of the Sussexes is most definitely a DM editor. We know that Harry’s team doesn’t communicate with the DM but at least the press is admitting that the Kenya tour was a flop.
The press controls whether the tour was a success or a flop for most people in the UK who are even paying attention, so my guess is that you’re right and this is retaliation, like Kaiser also said. The press said the tour was a success, and the palace gave them some Sussex news. the Sussexes corrected that news and so now the press is changing course and saying “oh that was just a distraction bc the tour WAS actually a big flop after all.”
As others are saying, no one close to the Sussexes is speaking to the mail. Periodt. But here, the DM actually words it to say that the sussex spokesperson spoke to mail online. That’s a lie. They’re just repeating what the spokesperson told the messenger. But saying their spokesperson spoke to the mail is a lie. Are they goading the Sussexes?
The Daily Fail and other rota rats are in this space and other Sussex friendly spaces. The “friend” being quoted is us.
It’s certainly true that the Windsors have no dirt to spill on the Sussexes. And this will, over time, greatly affect the invisible contract. I think to compensate for this Kate and the Middletons now find themselves in the crosshairs.
Look, the DF is no friend of the Sussexes and vice versa. This is probably not about anything H may/not have said. Either this is getting back at misinformation in a rival newspaper, getting back at misinformation (and s fear of being sued again?) from the palace, or this might have something to do with the power struggle between BP and KP. The king and prince are essentially almost openly feuding and the RR is going to want to pick the most profitable side.
You can see that responding to their lies could actually be a good technique because the palace people start panicking and running around showing how unprofessional they truly are.