Timbaland thinks Justin Timberlake should ‘put a muzzle on that’, ‘that’ being Britney

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake used to be frequent collaborators, and Timbaland was the producer of most of JT’s solo albums. While I think they’ve absolutely made some great music together, historically, they seem to bring out the worst in each other at a personal level. Justin is currently hiding out “on vacation” with his wife, trying desperately to wait out the onslaught of bad press he’s gotten in the wake of Britney Spears’ memoir. I’m sure somewhere, a crisis manager is convinced that all of this will blow over in a few months. Maybe it would have if Justin apologized thoroughly and publicly. Maybe it would blow over if JT’s surrogates, like Timbaland, weren’t publicly bad-mouthing Britney.
Britney Spears’ fans are furious over Timbaland’s “disgusting” comments about her bombshell memoir. During a recent panel, the record producer said the “Toxic” singer has been “going crazy” after being asked about his and Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” collaboration “making headlines again” because of the bestselling book.
Timbaland also said he was tempted to reach out to the “Mirrors” crooner following the Oct. 24 release of “The Woman in Me.”
“I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,’” he joked while speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, for “Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation” on Oct. 30. While many audience members laughed at Timbaland’s comment, Twitter users took issue with the viral interview clip.
“Timbaland saying that Justin Timberlake should have put a ‘muzzle’ on Britney is actually INSANE considering Britney has been treated like a caged animal for the past 13 years,” one social media user wrote, referring to Spears’ conservatorship.
Timbaland, 51, continued to slam Spears’ memoir in the interview, claiming the “Crossroads” actress, 41, wanted to “do something to get people’s attention.”
He said, “You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.”
I don’t even understand the “muzzle” comment in context? What is Timbaland suggesting that Justin do, go back in time and muzzle Britney, or muzzle Britney here in 2023? All Britney has done is tell her story and, considering what we already knew about the seriously dark stuff she’s gone through, she actually went easy on a lot of people, Justin included. The muzzle comment is even weirder given Timbaland’s remark about Britney trying to “go viral.” Britney is… one of the most famous women in the world. She could step outside barefoot and make global headlines. She’s not some C-list TikToker trying to get 10,000 views. Anyway, Timbaland has already “apologized.” What a bizarre way for Timbaland to attempt to go viral!
Timbaland recently expressed his desire to silence Britney Spears “I wanted to call JT and say 'Man! You should have put a muzzle on that girl.” pic.twitter.com/sh2scgdoJB
— Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) November 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m offended for Ms Spears, for all women and for the Kennedy Center. That’s a prestigious venue. They need to take the timba whatever trash out.
Disgusting.
And when was the last time Timbaland (I had to check my spelling) was relevant? The Kennedy Center should do a better job vetting.
What a hateful thing to say to someone we all know is in pain and struggling. Truly ugly.
Note he doesn’t say Britney isn’t telling the truth, only that she should be muzzled. What a loser.
both of the Timbs need to have all of the seats.
and note that he apologies to her FANS and then adds that he apologies “even to her”. He’s only worried about her fan base. he doesn’t care a thing about her and isn’t even treating her like a human being. that apology was just as disgusting as his original statement.
Looks like he’s the one who’s gonna get muzzled by the Britney fans. Good for him. Let Britney have her voice. If the dude in question (JT) is saying nothing, and gone on vacation to avoid the noise, he should definitely shut up and mind his own business. Timba’s going down in 3,2,1…
We have an entire country full of men who want women to be silent, and being famous, talented and rich is no protection. Men really are emboldened to say the silent part out loud and we need to hear that crap and take action.
This!
At least with Timbaland. Did Timberlake ask his buddies to defend his (dis)honor?! And that is a terrible “apology.”
💯
I don’t think they made such great music together.
Their music, like a lot of that era, was very meh, in my opinion.
I can just imagine the disgusting mysoginistic bro chats these two have while creating music.
His comment illustrates how persistent is the thinking that a woman is essentially property of a man. Even decades after the BS/JT breakup this mumbling anachronism contemplates a solution involving JT’s violent control over her body. No wonder they got conservatorship over her… she’s just a dog to be muzzled and kennelled after all (heavy sarcasm)
It is all very Victorian horror story to me: just put a woman in an asylum if she speaks up for herself, or if you simply want her money.
They used Britney lookalike in their music video to feed on her popularity and he thinks that Britney needs JT to go viral? I am most disturbed by the audience laughing at his “joke”. He may be one man, but you can still see there are a lot of people (men & women) who think that a woman having her voice or making their point of view public isn’t acceptable. Their friendship (JT & Tim) makes a lot of sense now, two misogynistic men talk a lot of sh*t about famous women, I am sure.
I think he means blackmail her.
So a woman who was put in a financially and emotionally abused should now be muzzled? Wtf
More than a decade of EVERYONE talking about Britney from TMZ to her PR Team to even Ronan Farrow and the NY Times and we take it all in and dissect everything they say about her whether good or bad. But when Britney gets her chance to have her say and not have someone say anything for her or about her, out come Timabaland and the mansplainers of the world. He and the rest of the misogynists can go f*ck themselves.
Maybe I just have lawyer wiring, but “muzzle” is very common shorthand for a gag order or injunction to prevent something from being published. It’s a very poor choice of words for a grown man in 2023 discussing a woman with Britney’s history but I read it more as a sensitivity/thoughtfulness issue, not necessarily intentional misogyny.
All of that said, there’s some good evidence he doesn’t deserve my generous reading on this, so… bye has-been.
Sorry, I dont know how I ended up a reply and not a standalone comment! But your point is a good one, Mireille!
OT, but I love your name! (It’s my daughter’s, too.)
Whenever a man outs himself as a potentially violent misogynist I can’t help but wonder how he has treated women and whether or not he should be investigated.
Britney’s been essentially muzzled for 20 years. She can tell her story. Sorry if it doesn’t make JT look good, maybe he shouldn’t have been such an ass to her.
This.
I was done with Timbaland after he said he married his wife bc she looked like the late great R&B singer/actress Aaliyah, who he had been in love with and produced many songs for her (along with then producing partner Missy Elliott). Which is too bad bc he was an excellent producer. I never liked JT bc of his obvious mistreatment of Britney so he can keep hiding out. I’m glad SM keeps calling out these misogynistic a-holes and I hope Britney does an interview as soon as she’s ready so they can cry some more or as they said “cry me a river”
Missy was and still is the true talent in during their collaboration.
Timb alone was meddling at best and rode the coattails of a more talented and famous woman.
No wonder he and Timberdouche get along so well.
THIS.
What an ass. I’m assuming he wanted to go viral bc the last time he was relevant was when he was working with JT.
Apparently Missy Eliot quietly handed him his ass for that bullshit. This is the second time this year he’s come off as a complete creep. Put a muzzle on your damn self.
I read her memoir and it really affected me. I actually cried while reading about her trying to see her kids and not being able to …the way she was treated by everyone in her life, by the whole world! And to have this asshat say what he said and then offer a pathetic non-apology?!
I wasn’t expecting her book to affect me like it did. I just want her to have people in her life who let her be her.
God what an asshole!!!!
I wasn’t a fan of Britney or her book. BUT OMG FOR HIM TO SAY THAT A MAN SHOULD PUT A MUZZLE ON A WOMAN….I AM UTTERLY BLOWN AWAY AND HE IS SHOWING HIMSELF AS A HUGE MISOGYNIST AND PIG… HE IS A DISGUSTING HUMAN BEING
Timbaland is a well known misogynist with his own problematic past. He once publicly declared how in love with Aaliyah he was – when she was a teenager. He’s gross. So it makes perfect sense that he would defend JT. The only person in this situation that needs to be “muzzled” is Timbaland.