Princess Kate did her first event as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards

Camo Keen! The Princess of Wales did her first event since last Thursday’s messy trip to Scotland with her husband. My theory is that Kate was told to stay invisible during William’s Singapore trip as well as King Charles’s first Parliament opening as monarch. Now that William’s Asian trip is done (I believe he’s flying back to the UK right now), Kate stepped out in Dereham to do her first-ever event as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards. The king handed her that military patronage over the summer, as part of the shuffling of many military patronages specifically.

The Princess of Wales, 41, made her debut as the Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) on Wednesday, visiting the regiment for the first time. Over the summer, King Charles appointed his daughter-in-law with the new royal role (and in the same sweep, she became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby).

Princess Kate sported a camouflage coat and helmet during her visit as she rode in an armored vehicle. She adorned her camo outfit (as well as her blazer and turtleneck inside) with a red poppy pin. The symbol has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war, and members of the royal family sport the accessory in November as Remembrance Day approaches.

Princess Kate received a brief from the regiment’s senior officers and got a chance to experience elements of operational life for service personnel, from seeing how the teams communicate with radios to learning about their utilization of reconnaissance drones.

She also met with families of QDG personnel to hear about their experiences, including learning about the welfare support they receive. Kate also took a moment to pay tribute to those the QDG have lost in active service ahead of Remembrance Day.

Princess Kate also took on the task of handing out some awards, including long service and good conduct medals to a number of men and women in the regiment. And there was also a promotion to attend to: Kate formally promoted the regiment’s mascot, a Bay Welsh mountain pony called Trooper Longface Emrys Jones, from “Lance Corporal” to “Corporal.”