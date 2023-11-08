Princess Kate did her first event as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards

Camo Keen! The Princess of Wales did her first event since last Thursday’s messy trip to Scotland with her husband. My theory is that Kate was told to stay invisible during William’s Singapore trip as well as King Charles’s first Parliament opening as monarch. Now that William’s Asian trip is done (I believe he’s flying back to the UK right now), Kate stepped out in Dereham to do her first-ever event as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards. The king handed her that military patronage over the summer, as part of the shuffling of many military patronages specifically.
The Princess of Wales, 41, made her debut as the Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) on Wednesday, visiting the regiment for the first time. Over the summer, King Charles appointed his daughter-in-law with the new royal role (and in the same sweep, she became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby).
Princess Kate sported a camouflage coat and helmet during her visit as she rode in an armored vehicle. She adorned her camo outfit (as well as her blazer and turtleneck inside) with a red poppy pin. The symbol has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war, and members of the royal family sport the accessory in November as Remembrance Day approaches.
Princess Kate received a brief from the regiment’s senior officers and got a chance to experience elements of operational life for service personnel, from seeing how the teams communicate with radios to learning about their utilization of reconnaissance drones.
She also met with families of QDG personnel to hear about their experiences, including learning about the welfare support they receive. Kate also took a moment to pay tribute to those the QDG have lost in active service ahead of Remembrance Day.
Princess Kate also took on the task of handing out some awards, including long service and good conduct medals to a number of men and women in the regiment. And there was also a promotion to attend to: Kate formally promoted the regiment’s mascot, a Bay Welsh mountain pony called Trooper Longface Emrys Jones, from “Lance Corporal” to “Corporal.”
To summarize, Kate went to Dereham, posed in camo, quickly changed into a somber black suit and turtleneck, chatted with some military peeps and gave a promotion to a pony. Like… no shade, actually, that’s exactly what is expected of her and that’s what she’s supposed to do. Just show up places, perform some skit in a costume and hang out with ponies. I guess George didn’t need her “support” today for his exams??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
At least there are no photos of her braying like a demented donkey. That’s a positive, I suppose.
The pictures of her playing dress-up with camo are truly embarassing though. It’s just a terrible look all around and having a patronage for any military/guard group is just rubbish.
So yeah, I get that she is the patron but not sure why she has to dress up in their uniform for pictures. Maybe they asked her to idk? But if it wasn’t at their request then it’s deeply weird.
What a poseur. My god.
It’s absolutely insane/hilarious that an engagement is considered “successful” for Kate when she doesn’t bray like a demented donkey 😭
(I love the way you worded that, btw! So accurate)
No donkey bray, but she’s got her T-Rex hands* out!
*not to be confused with the notorious “Jazz Hands,” the T-Rex hands point down a la the “claw machine” rigged to ensure everyone loses.
Yes, what about those traumatic exams?
Apparently, Kate was only going to help George on Monday and Tuesday. He is on his own now.
That was the lamest excuse for why Will didn’t want Kate there.
Apparently the exams were just timed so they were the exact same minute as Earthshot. Gee, what a coincidence.
I am surprised a Lambrook parent hasn’t yet revealed on social media when that assessment was actually going to take place. Even just wishing their own child well on the day.
If she wanted to know what life is like for combat veterans, she could ask her brother-in-law Harry. She didn’t need to cosplay a soldier.
He’s not taking her calls so she needs to find a different source.
Seriously. I cannot believe she dressed in camo. The Kate cosplays a soldier is beyond embarrassing and I didn’t think they could get any lower.
I’m so curious as to what the servicemembers think when they have to go to these types of things with Kate (especially when she’s dressed up in that ridiculous camo 🙄). Some of them were vocal about their disappointment about the military patronages being pulled from Harry, right?
I noticed that in the pics posted here, it looks like there’s one older man posing for a photo with Kate, which isn’t surprising since royalists tend to skew older. But I really wonder if the majority of them are resentful that they have to waste their time with Kate.
Many of them *must* know the details of how she treated Meghan and Harry, and absolutely hate her.
Didn’t royalists and the press say that royals were only allowed to wear all black outfits at funerals?
Yes but a French Vogue editor recently called her out for not being sophisticated enough to wear everyday black, so the dancing monkey wore all black today.
They airbrushed the crap out of these photos. She looks like she got a tan and is using too dark a foundation. Wig is a hot mess too. Smh.
Wow, it’s wild if she’s dressing all black just in reaction to French Vogue. Like she’s a princess duchess. Have some chill.
@AmyBee, they sure did!
But that was one of the amorphous, ever-changing “rules” that was only meant to apply to Meghan.
@Jais, 😂 at “have some chill”
BTW, @Harper, did you catch that the Vogue editor said in the same interview that she thinks Kate should wear DARKER EYELINER. Darker eyeliner!!
Is that even possible? Kate already looks like she applies her thick black eyeliner with a shovel, ffs.
No shade for her today. This is what she should be doing several times a week.
Yep, there are still plenty of people happy to meet a royal and making those people feel special, handing out awards (not on a big stage with lots of cameras), etc. is what she should be doing daily, week in week out. Not standing somewhere and pointing at things with a quick wave at the rent-a-crowd.
What a f ing joke this is. Military photo ops dressed as GI Jane. Then she changes into something else so that she can mesmerize the servicemen with her jazz hands. But what a good little girl staying out of the public eye for Peg and Chuckles events her divorce settlement is safe for now.
Finally no hyena grins and no Karen Carpenter wig.
Wow, does she ever look haggard under the makeup though, and as usual dead and empty-eyed.
@kelleybelle, like a bloomin shark
Oh no! Not Camo Kate! Another member of this atrocious family playing soldier. They do love their military cosplay. And promoting a horse? Camilla will be so jealous. Horse play is hers!
Fine, hand out the awards. “Listen and learn” if you must, although how much richer would the conversations be if you actually read something and and came into these events with some knowledge and context instead of treating these visits like your personal Wikipedia download of information.
I just cannot with the titles. Why does she need to be Commodore-in-Chief and Colonel-in-Chief to visit these bases and hand out awards?!
That is so weird to me. There was a guardian piece, commenting on Kate being like a Barbie, putting on costumes like a topical Barbie. Did Diana do that kind of thing? I don’t remember if other royals did that and it looks weird only because it is her.
Sophie has done it recently in canada. But I don’t think the women wore uniforms to visit back when Diana was doing it.
I remember one photo of Diana wearing camo, but no hat. In another she wore an all black track suit with a yellow stripe on the chest, she learned to drive a tank in this outfit. Otherwise she wore her normal clothes, from memory
It’s giving Private Benjamin, without the talent, comedy and charismatic protagonist. Does anyone remember that delightful Goldie Hawn romp?
I do — Goldie was brilliant in it. Kate is no Goldie no matter how much military cosplay she does.
Omg that movie is hilarious. “Do you have this is another color besides green?” 🤣
No David Cassidy wig, looks like she opted for the wiglets today.
Lol, I love that there are so many of us here who are in this age bracket by your reference. “David Cassidy-” I just about spat out my cold brew ( and *that* would be a shame )!
So much for helping with George’s exams. It’s obvious Willy didn’t want her making a fool of him in Singapore. Now she’s benched, lonely and relying on military dress up to feel something. I have to laugh.
The camo always makes me uncomfortable. i know some of the other royals do it as well, and technically I guess she’s wearing the uniform of the QDG, right? But it just always feels like she’s playing dress up.
That’s exactly what she’s doing @Becks1, and none of those royals with the exception of Harry, who has actually done not one but two tours of duty in dangerous circumstances, should be allowed to wear a uniform. And yet he was prevented from it at the Queen’s funeral and the Con-a-nation despite the rest of his family faffing around in unearned and undeserved uniforms, medals, ribbons and caps. The hypocrisy is stunning.
Honestly, it feels uncomfortable and almost disrespectful. The only thing I can wonder is if the guards ask her to dress like them and it’s a fun thing for them? The alternative being that KP is the one arranging for the cosplay…which yeah no.
Isn’t Norfolk where Rose lives? William’s away, Kate’s got a tank and guns….run, Rose, run!
No, Kate & Rose are friends now. Rose even invites her to things since Kate has no friends.
I actually want pictures to really believe they are ‘friends’.
When it was first reported, no one believed that Kate would go somewhere to socialize, so they leaked a blurry pic of Kate talking to two Jeremy Clarkson-like old men. So, I guess we have to believe that Kate is very best friends with Rose.
Meh. I always get the feeling that the event is completely out of her head and forgotten the second she gets in the car to leave. The smart thing for her to do, especially if she is on the outs with Will, would be to do a whole bunch of events where she promotes ponies and cuts ribbons. People want to like her–she’s pretty and quiet and seemingly innocous. A bunch of bread and butter events couple improve her popularity a great deal, and give her some leverage. The bar for her is so low, as infantalized as she is. All she has to do is show up and smile and there are a lot of people who will be happy about it. She needs to start outshining the others to build a safe space for herself. She’s the only hope of glamour that family has got. If she doesn’t use that to her own advantage, she’s an even bigger fool than I already think she is.
“Pretty” is the last word that comes to mind when I see this odious creature.
I wonder why she doesn’t do a ton of bread and butter events. It would keep her image constantly out there, they don’t require much from her mentally or emotionally, and that’s what she’s supposed to do in the first place. But I suppose she has to be asked, unless she turns down tons of events, in which case surely we would hear about it?
@Lanne, if in fact a divorce is in Kate’s future, she might start doing exactly this.
If you’re going to cosplay in camo at least wear the jacket AND the pants. Kate wore leggings on the bottom to show off how skinny her legs are.
And she’s definitely wearing Big Blue with the camo outfit. Gotta wear that thing everywhere, or at least a copy of it.
The whole point of them cosplaying the military is to wear the actual uniform. If she can’t even be bothered to wear the full outfit then she should stick to a coatdress.
Also no one serious would do any military exercises with a ring like that. It is an actual safety hazard when you have to handle weapons or do anything physical.
I didn’t even think about the fact that she’s not wearing the full uniform. Lordy. Was trying to give the benefit of the doubt like they asked her to wear the uniform but then yeah why would she say sure but wait how about half so I can still do my skinnies.
She is actually getting a lot of bad comments in the UK press. (Daily Fail comments are hysterical) for dressing up as a soldier with all that is going on in Gaza and Ukraine. Being in the army is not ‘fun dress up’. Also a lot of questions being asked about George’s exams. I knew when they forced H&M out that eventually the press would turn on W&K and it does seem the tide is turning.
Oy inaction barbie, if your going to play dress up, GET IT RIGHT. Your appointment as colonel in Cheif of the regiment DOES NOT mean you get to wear cammo. No Colonel in Cheif goes into the field, it’s a glorified OFFICE JOB, so get the cammo of, especially with everything that’s going on in the world! Have you no sence of decency! Of are you being set up 🤔. Black doesn’t look good with that much fake tan and even faker hair!! Go back to basics katey, because your gravy train is heading for the buffers
I loved the comments about her being a Barbie… and it is so true… dress up as this today… can’t actually do the job… then tomorrow I will be another Barbie. Hope you are feeling a little better Mary, this non stop rain and dark evenings cannot be helping your mood either.
Gotta wonder if so much caked on makeup is there to cover something up.
@LRB, thanks for the good wishes lovey, I have two sure fire cures for pain, number one, Celebitchy and all my friends here, and second, morphine, lovely, lovely morphine lol
Omg, “Inaction Barbie” is my favorite one yet!
The Fail has photos showing her in what look like leggings with her combat jacket. This is disrespectful to the military. There is no good reason for not wearing the full combat outfit. Other photos show her with families. The facial expressions speak volumes.
I don’t understand how someone who just came off a two week vacation and is only going to work on a wednesday for the first time all week can possibly have bags under her eyes the size of saucers . Like how ? She has a full staff , her children aren’t at that age that they keep her up all night teething and nursing so why does Kate look so haggard like she hasn’t slept in months?
@over it, botox, droopy botox and failing fillers, BUT maybe she saw the scores SHE got on George’s tests 😂
I thought she always dressed in camouflage – no one ever sees her working!
Hahaha! This comment wins the day for me!
Remember, apparently she and William are in their “stealth” mode now 😂 (well, as of, like, two weeks ago)
The royals schedules are planned by their aides and secretaries 6 months in advance. William was going to be out of the country, away from his family for days. Kate opted to stay home with her children and help George. Since she was staying in England they scheduled her to take one day and meet with these soldiers who she is now the Commander of. It is common sense to meet with and learn all you can about a group you are made commander of. One day isn’t going to disrupt her whole family life. She is still at home in England with her children. I admire the fact that she is willing to join in and learn all she can. That is common sense. That is what anyone in charge of a group should do. Good for her.
If the royals’ schedules were planned months in advance, then Kate would have known about Earthshot when scheduling George’s exams.
And no, actually, W&K’s schedules are NOT planned months in advance – that may be true for Charles or Anne, its not true for W&K who barely work. Their vacations may be planned months in advance though.
“Kate would have known about Earthshot when scheduling George’s exams”
If something has a certain schedule, it is the school exams. So, we are supposed to believe, the royals are masters at scheduling things 6 months in advance, but oopsie they scheduled Will’s project at the same time as George’s important exam. It is the poor quality of lie they are telling that is bothering me. Find a better one or just don’t comment.
@Sevenblue, based on what others have said about these particular exams, George would have gotten to pick when he took them within a certain timeframe. Their specific date is not set by the school.
lol. ok. Kate was left behind at home because Will didn’t want her there. You can notice their increasingly separate schedules even from afar. They even take separate private jets to the same place. You can admire a woman who get paid millions for “learning” things in her 40’s, who don’t have anything else to offer or have no concrete contribution to the causes she has been advocating for a decade as the royal family member, but no one in 2023 would.
@Sevenblue, IDK if you’re new here or what, but I can assure you that @Becks most certainly does NOT “admire” Kate!!
@DELIWORKER, thank you for the laugh
@Deliworker… she has held this position for a year… and she chooses this week to go see her new regiment. Earthshot is supposed to be the big Keen project that is going to save the world… but she can’t go, but can go to a regiment she has not visited for a year.
Surely even as a fan of Kate you see the irony of this?
And just for the record I really wish Earthshot was a success… we surely do need to champion change with all the extreme weather the whole world is experiencing. But Willi is not changing anything much imo, and spending far too much of the money available on bling…flying celebrities and paying them is not going to reduce carbon emissions.
@Deliworker…bless your heart.
This is giving big – well she can chew gum and walk at the same time energy 🤨
Jeggings…..check.
Big Blue…..check.
Wig………….check.
Jazz Hands.check.
Using up people’s time.
In one pic she looks like she’s flirting with a man. I can’t blame her for that since she hasn’t had male attention for years.