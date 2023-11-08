Prince Harry didn’t wear his ‘coronation medal’ in the Stand Up for Heroes video

As we discussed, on Monday evening’s Stand Up for Heroes gala, Prince Harry appeared via a prerecorded video. Harry has made taped appearances at the gala before, and of course, he’ll always support organizations and charities which focus on veterans. The Bob Woodruff Foundation finally posted the full video, which you can see here as they don’t allow the YouTube videos to be embedded. I’m including a Twitter copy below:
Around the 1-minute mark, that’s Meghan off-camera, correct? Someone (a woman) clears her throat and says “no” – I could swear that’s Meghan’s voice. Anyway, it’s cute and cheeseball (like the Sussexes) and I’m glad he did this. I’m especially glad he did this because Isla de Saltines can’t shut up about Harry wearing his British medals in the video. Hilariously, the Mail added an even worse wrinkle to the scandal of Harry wearing medals – Harry didn’t wear ALL of his medals. He left out his father’s coronation medal. LMAO.
Prince Harry did not wear a Coronation medal given to him by King Charles as he delivered a gag-filled video monologue for US veterans in New York last night. The Duke of Sussex wore four British military medals, including three given to him by his grandmother the Queen, and a Royal British Legion poppy on his suit jacket, during a monologue filmed at his £12million home in Montecito.
Notably absent was the medal minted to mark his father Charles’ coronation, which Harry was awarded alongside members of the Armed Forces and frontline emergency service workers. The medal, which is made of silver and plated in nickel, features an image of The King and Queen Camilla and was also given to those directly involved in the delivery of the Coronation. A total of 400,000 were issued.
It comes as relations between Harry and his father remain strained, with a spokesperson for the Sussexes revealing they have not had any contact from Buckingham Palace about any invitation to Charles’s 75th birthday party next week.
Is this going to be one of those things where the British media claims Harry is making some kind of pointed snub and then, days or weeks later, we hear that actually, Harry never received a coronation medal because Charles is a dogs-t father who wanted to “punish” Harry? It’s hilarious if Harry chose not to wear the coronation medal, but my guess is that it’s probably a case of “Charles punishes Harry constantly because he married a Black American woman.” I hope the palace briefs Roya Nikkhah at the Times about Harry snubbing the coronation medal so that Harry can issue another clapback on his dumb father.
What I’m also hearing is that the King opened parliament. The future King is hanging out with celebrities in Singapore. Yet the tabloids would rather talk about a 2 minute video that was filmed in Harry’s backyard and obsess about one of the many medals Harry did not wear on a jacket that could only fit four medals. Irrelevant where? How? In what way? And yes that was definitely Meghan laughing offscreen.
I hope he issues a statement that confirms he didn’t wear the Coronation Medal because going forward he will only wear medals that he earned from his military service.
Not all boys want to be like their fathers when they grow up. I think it’s hilarious that the RR is pointing out that Harry chose to not wear a medal. They aren’t used to that. Check out KC here last month: https://www.celebitchy.com/841149/queen_camilla_wore_a_bruce_oldfield_gown_qeiis_diamonds_for_a_london_dinner/
As I understand it only 1 of his medals is from the military. The other 3 are the jubilee medals from QE2
I imagine he is wearing what he earned while actually in the military. That would be the appropriate thing to do for a military event. This line “including three given to him by his grandmother the Queen” sounds like an attempt to say he didn’t earn them (or maybe I’m over-sensitive to anything the BM says about PH).
I thought that was a very fine line as well. Even if he is wearing medals given to him by the queen for something like her diamond jubilee, he was in the military at that point so probably viewed the medal differently than one for his father’s coronation.
Yes three medals are from the Army, the Queen may have presented them to him, but he earned them.
When you think of Eddie wearing more medals that are heavier than him, and he did not finish basic training.
I pretty sure he has one service medal and the rest are the ceremonial ones, so I think (in this case) the Fail is accurate. What’s always funny to me though is all the fake Pegs/Kkkeen fans who were trying to somehow make fun of Harry for wearing the non-service ones…not even realizing that those are the ONLY type that their ‘I’m a big boy global statesman, sexiest egg alive’ has. Just like uncle Eddie and aunt Anne.
I’ll bet that Harry didn’t even get a coronation medal from his dogshit father because my guess is that if Harry had, he would have worn it for the actual coronation. I noticed that Pegs suddenly had 4 as well at one point (gotta compete with Harry!) but Harry has only ever worn 4. So my guess is he didn’t even get one.
*oh, I see other people clarifying about his medals above. I still think the ones for the jubilees are considered more ceremonial though, right? They weren’t for military service, no? If so, how could Pegs and Eddie and Anne (and Sofiesta? Etc) have gotten them? Or were there various jubilee medals given so family members could continue stacking up their false valor?
I don’t know how it all works, because William and Edward wear a lot a ton of medals for men who have never been in active combat (and for edward, didn’t even make it out of basic training.) they can’t all be jubilee medals, can they?
But my guess is one of two things – either Harry didn’t get the medal from his father, or its closer to what I said above – he views the medals (even if ceremonial) given to him from his grandmother during his military service differently than anything given to him after he left the military.
Anyway, as I’m typing this out, what I think now is most likely is that he did NOT get a coronation medal and the DM is trying to provoke a response from his camp like the Times got about the bday invite – they want a statement that he did not receive a medal. Too bad the Sussexes don’t respond to the DM, lol.
The jubilee medals are given to military personnel who have served a certain number of years. They aren’t exclusive to the royals. PH considered QE to be his commander-in-chief and would have “earned” those jubilee medals in the same way that the other personnel had, by serving.
I’m LOLing at my own comment they wear “a lot a ton of medals”…….can you all tell its early here haha.
Becks – I wish I had screenshot it but someone on twitter last night identified what all of Harry’s medals are. Okay I just searched online and Harry’s 4 medals are: an Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, the the queens golden jubilee, diamond jubilee and platinum jubilee. He also has a KCVO worn around the neck.
What I was trying to say about Edward and Anne and Pegs is that ALL of their medals are things like “personal service to the queen” or for the golden and platinum jubilees. None were earned for anything of their own merit – like Harry and his military service.
I’ll post the link to the yahoo article separately in case it’s not allowed so my whole comment isn’t eaten.
Link to the yahoo article
https://news.yahoo.com/medals-does-prince-harry-did-110754041.html
Meaningful medals only. Gotta be selective. There’s not much room on his lapel, without it looking tacky and, in some people’s cases, unearned.
He’s giving a speech to veterans who all earned their medals. Why is he going to wear a medal given to him for……attending a ceremony where his father is given the ultimate unearned “medal” so to speak?
Exactly, wearing a vanity medal when giving a speech to veterans who’ve actually served their country would be laughable.
Considering Harry didn’t wear the coronation medal in May, I’m going to assume that Harry wasn’t given one. I agree with Kaiser that somewhere down the line the Palace will brief to Roya Nikkhah that Charles didn’t give Harry a coronation medal because of his behaviour towards the family. I suspect Harry is fine with not receiving a coronation medal. He’s never served King Charles and the medal has Camilla on it.
AmyBee, I agree that he wasn’t given one, because his father is a stinking rotting pile of trash.
I noticed that at one point Pegs suddenly had 4 medals so I also firmly believe part of the reason Harry wasn’t given a coronation medal is that Pegs has to have more medals than Harry. If they both continued to receive the same medals, Harry would always have one additional one, for his service in Afghanistan.
And I agree that the British trash media will use this to write a million articles about how Harry is snubbing his father and then later we’ll find out that Harry never even received the coronation medal. Same play, different day.
Prince Harry is a veteran who won his military medals legitimately and is proud of them and both past and present serving members of the Forces. I cringe when Edward at Remembrance Day presents a chest of decorative medals given to him by his late mother.
as a spouse to a veteran, medals aren’t won, like a contest. They are earned through service to your country. (I’m a little sensitive to the language here).
@EasternViolet please accept my sincere apologies, my uncles are both veterans, and you rightly correct me that medals are earned through service to your country. They are not “won” like a contest but are earned through service and sadly can commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of one’s life in such service. I will be bowing my head in respect on 11 November for everyone past or present who served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice of their own lives.
Harry’s great! I love that he chose not to wear the clowning medal if he got it. it reminds me that they chose not to let him wear the QEII logo on his military uniform for her funeral. So this is real snub and they can all go f themselves. Love the skit
Service medals trump make-believe medals every single day! If I were him, I wouldn’t give the rotted Windsors the time of day!
I immediately thought dear old dad didn’t give him the coronation medal.
That was my first thought — and question — as well. My second was: IF Harry didn’t get a medal, then why on earth would the DM want to call attention to that? Do they not get that pettiness — and public pettiness at that — is not universally viewed as a leadership skill? The more they write about Charles and William — the less respect many of us have for them.
Do we know for a fact that he was given coronation medal by his father? He left the coronation in a hurry, would they mail it to him? I am sure, they would make up a rule that only working royals will get these medals or something.
Right, all I remember seeing is him holding a hanger as he bounced.
That doesn’t wash when Mike Tindall and Beatrice’s husband have coronation medals. Plus Harry was given a Jubilee medal.
When Harry said, he knows the Windsors are not going to apologize, so they’re moving with their lives, he meant it.
Even before the Queen’s funeral, Meghan had peace out, and after the funeral, she was done.
F!ck em. Chuckles only uses Harry for publicity. Hopefully Harry “forgot” that trash medal back on Salt Island. Unlike the frauds in his family, Harry has real military medals he earned while serving his county.
It would be hilarious if he left it on the Frogmore Cottage kitchen counter the last time he was there.
I have to wonder if he is only wearing SERVICE medals… not participation award medals. My husband is in the Cndn Forces and wears a medal for years of service, (I can’t remember the years… I think 12? its a weird number) as well as medals for the foreign missions he’s served on. So, it may be one of those things where they are dragging him based on the general public’s ignorance of the custom of medal wearing. Plus, not wearing a medal with the face of the woman who made your own mother miserable is reason enough to hard pass if he was expected to wear it.
Harry is picking up the American Lingo, putting the lawyer first in his comedy bit, Americans love to say I have to call my lawyer.
If he wanted to wear a medal with the face of an ugly rat on it, it would be more honorable to glue sone ribbon to a Chuck E. Cheese token instead of a Chuck E. Windsor token with a whorse behind him
Harry wore real medals that he earned. It’s the rest of the royal cult that wear made up medals that are not earned. Good for Harry.
Harry and his family were evicted from frogmore by his father. Not a loss for him if he did not get a medal
Harry genuinely respects veterans and military service. I seriously doubt he cares about fake medals and probably thinks they are offensive.
I doubt that Harry got that medal (with Camilla (jeeez!) and Chuck on it).
He didn’t stay long enough in the UK and at the conAnation to have been handed one, or to have accepted a ConAnation-medal; he came by car to the church, walked the procession to his seat, left in procession, stepped into the car that took him straight to the airport, still in his designer suit and with his clothing hanger) – all to be watched live. If he got one, the palace must have sent it to Montecito, after the facts.
Why would he wear a medal representing the coronation of the British King and queen, for an evert honoring U.S. veterans, anyway? U.S. soldiers fought two wars to keep us free from British rule after all.
Is Philip on any of the medals the queen handed out? WTF is Camilla doing on Charles’s medal? Thank god Harry didn’t wear that. If he even has it.
He’s not allowed to wear his military uniform even after actually serving in the military. If he did get the coronation medal, why on earth would he wear it? The only way to earn a coronation medal is to be a full on grifter, welfare recipient. H does not fall into that category.
I did a quick search about the medals. The golden and platinum medals were awarded to commemorate a jubilee and were awarded to people who worked public service. The Silver medal also commemorate a jubilee but was not distributed at large; 9K UK military go it. Those, I guess, are precious to him.
I can’t believe (actually I can) that a family of valor thieves is trying to make an issue of Harry’s medals.
If he had gotten a coronation medal, wouldn’t he have worn it to the coronation? I don’t think he did so he probably didn’t get one. The Fail is hoping for their spokesperson to comment on the story, good luck with that, but I expect another article soon about how he didn’t get one because he signed a Netflix contract of some of the usual bs. But we all know the real reason.
Although it would be hilarious if he had it and decided not to wear it because I bet it would annoy Chuck to no end.
It seems like he only wore the medals that actually MEAN something – his military medals. LOL.
I hope the the Sussexes responding to lies about them is not a one-time thing because it’s really good. Harry replying “I would have worn it if i had been send one” would be so embarassing for Charles.