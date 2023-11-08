Nicky Haslam: Prince William & Kate are dreadfully common & childish

Nicky Haslam is a British interior designer and professional snob. He’s well-connected and counts King Charles and Queen Camilla as good friends and supporters. He makes news every so often for talking sh-t about royals and celebrities. In 2018, he talked sh-t about the Duchess of Sussex and her family, although Haslam apparently thinks Doria Ragland is above reproach. Well, Haslam has released his annual list of what’s “common” (as in, low class) in Britain. And he ended up slamming Prince William and Kate:
Born to one of Queen Victoria’s goddaughters, Nicky Haslam socialised with Princess Diana, has worked for King Charles, is a good friend of Queen Camilla and once sang in front of Queen Elizabeth. The waspish interior designer is, however, not impressed by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Haslam, 84, accuses the heir to the throne and his wife of being ‘childish’, unsophisticated and dressing like dummies in a department store window.
So disappointed is he that he’s included them on his ‘Common List’, his playfully snobbish compilation of things that have caused him distress over the past year.
The family are included as ‘The Waleses in blue’, referring to the way that they have worn colour co-ordinated outfits. ‘You see endless pictures of the whole family in various shades of blue,’ he tells me. ‘It’s common. It’s so odd to see an entire family dressed in blue. Wouldn’t little Princess Charlotte like to wear white? It’s supposed to suggest a calm upper-classness, which is so dull. If you look at pictures from the old days, the royals had wonderful exotic clothes. But now they look like dummies in Peter Jones’s window.’
He adds of William and Catherine: ‘They do childish things, like play football and games. They couldn’t be less sophisticated. They don’t go to literary lunches and read extraordinary books or go to the theatre.’
The Old Etonian also includes ‘fly-pasts’ on his list. ‘They come at every single opportunity, they even happen in France now,’ he tells me. ‘The royals must also find them common. Wouldn’t you after the 100th fly-past? Wouldn’t you rather get inside and have a drink?’
Haslam, whose clients have included Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Rod Stewart, also condemns Wimbledon, telling me: ‘The people who go to it, the whole atmosphere, is now common, there is no glamour whatsoever. It’s no longer elite.’
[From The Daily Mail]
The Wimbledon thing is funny because so many celebrities turned out for Wimbledon this year, and the royal reporters rushed to give Princess Kate “credit” for creating such an A-list atmosphere, even though she only turned up one time before the finals. The All-England Club is actually trying to be a touch more “common” and user-friendly – they’re trying to make money, after all.
As for Haslam’s criticism of Rage and Wiglet… he’s right? The thing is, Kate used to be praised for bringing her “middle class” values to the Windsors. Things like coordinating colors with her children, going to sporting events, being anti-intellectual, all of that was praised back in the day. More than twelve years into the marriage, it’s wearing thin. They expected Kate and William to bring more sophistication and pizzazz to the Wales titles, but instead, they’re the same old, dull, unimaginative, childish, lazy a–holes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar, Cover Images and Kensington Palace.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Luois, Princess Charlotte
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67244070
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 17 Apr 2022,Image: 683742403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children leaving The Deanery after the service .,Image: 683762758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2610347 – Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, to take part in an event with Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
-
What a gift to be a tedious snob and so correct at the same time.
Oh Bettyrose-so beautifully and accurately expressed.
RIGHT???? Lordy he sounds awful but he’s also not wrong lol.
Praising Doria shows he knows what he’s talking about.
Well he isn’t lying they are so very dull. It seems to me he is calling out their intelligence or lack there of by saying the don’t do literary lunches or the theater. I’m sure somewhere in Singapore there is a temper tantrum being thrown with pillows of course just to dull said tantrum down😂😂😂😂😂.
I’m torn here because I usually detest this kind of snobbery as part of what is wrong with the monarchy and peerage system in general but in this instance, said snob is not wrong.
And the only real reason it even matters because the Wails are in a one sided glitz and charisma-off that they can’t possibly hope to win. It really must gall William after his Earthshot attempts to court glamour.
The Wails are snobs, so I think it is fair game for this person to engage in some posh on posh crime and call them out for being oh-so-middle class. There’s nothing wrong with being middle class of course but tell that to the Keens. They thrive on their so called superiority.
Posh on posh crime – I love it!
Charles and Camilla had to authorize this hit piece and I think it’s a class dig at Kate. The future king married a girl whose family is three generations from the coal mines and now exposed as welchers thanks to Party Pieces going bust. He is also going on that family dressing alike is such a middle-class thing, you might as well has matching Xmas pajamas.
I also think it’s payback for stepping over Charles’ opening Parliament with William’s Singapore trip.
From an American standpoint it’s infuriating, the idea that middle class = anti-intellectual. The keepers of education, teachers and professors, are often clinging to middle class status by a mere thread with low salaries, but thrive on intellectual pursuits. Meanwhile the wealthy benefactors of art and culture often couldn’t be less interested in their patronages.
Kate three generations from the coal mines and given a top tier education could absolutely challenge those ugly stereotypes. Access to culture is about opportunity not pedigree.
This is the thing, @BettyRose the British royal family was never intellectual and didn’t like intellectual pursuits. They like horses, dogs, guns, gin. I’ll never forget the story of TS Eliot going to Buckingham Palace to read his new poem the Waste Land-the Queen Mother and Princess Elizabeth and Margaret were laughing behind their hands because they thought his poem was so stupid. Charles is the only intellectual, and his father bullied him for it.
THE WAR IS ON WITH CHARLES AND WILLIAM😁😁
The coordinating blue outfits have always struck me as weird. Normal families don’t dress like that.
Here its very common for the very typical family pictures, usually from an untrained photographer with a nice camera, everyone is all matching and coordinated. And there’s a certain uniform too. In the fall? Burgundy, gold, navy. On the beach? White and khaki. etc.
I both agree and disagree. Normal families don’t dress like that, but I do think normal families think about that kind of thing when they know they’re going to be photographed. Like when my husband and I are going to an event – whether it’s a wedding, a gala, or the Kentucky Derby (we live in Kentucky), we don’t try to match, but I do base certain things I am wearing around the color of his tie or vice versa. So like if we are going to an event and he’s wearing a dark green tie, I wouldn’t wear red just so we don’t look Christmassy. Or if I’m wearing a blue dress, he’d consider wearing a blue or navy tie and not like, a red tie, so people don’t think we are dressing as a house divided in Kentucky (University of Kentucky vs University of Louisville) even though we are totally a house divided. Haha!
But also we aren’t famous and we dont have children that we are also dressing to match.
I have OCD like tendencies too, though. Mild symmetry OCD is what my doctor told me in high school. Not everyone is like that! But it stresses me out to have on like, a nude bra with a black top when I can wear the exact same bra in black with the black top. Or when I do the dishes all of the spoons go in first slot, then forks, then butter knives, then sharp knives in the last slot. Makes putting them away much easier! Anyway my point is that some of this may be compulsion on Kate or Will’s part.
Just because Nicky’s a pretentious snob doesn’t mean he isn’t right. Kate overdid the blue with the family photos, especially with Charlotte. A cute little princess, a nice clothing budget, access to every brand on earth, but repeatedly turns out in nothing but shades of blue. Boring.
He failed to mention the significance of Kate dressing the family in “royal blue.” At the engagements of both Diana & Kate, they wore blue. A fuss was made when Meghan showed up in green and a white coat. Here’s the tea:
The name “royal blue” was first used in 1810-1820. The “royal” in royal blue comes from England, where the hue was said to have been created for a competition to make a dress for Queen Charlotte (1744—1818).
The shade of blue associated with the name has actually changed over time. Before the 1950s, royal blue was considered to be much darker. In the late 1980s, the World Wide Web Consortium—which is the international group for web standards—matched this brighter blue, along with its RGB code, to the name “royal blue”.
“Queen blue” and “imperial blue” are lesser-known versions of royal blue. Queen blue is a medium tone version of royal blue, with a more subdued effect, while imperial blue describes a darker shade, close to navy.
In keeping with its association with British history, the color royal blue features on the United Kingdom’s flag, which is known as the Union Jack.
I’m curious about what he calls the old days when royals wore wonderfully exotic clothes. Like when was that fr? Margaret? Who and when is he taking about?
Anne experimented quite a bit in the 70’s with Pucci prints, lots of color, etc. But yeah, he’s basically talking about Margaret.
Margaret, but even the Queen was more interesting back in the day. Everyone said that Kate’s coat dresses were fine bc she was dressing like the queen, but QEII didn’t dress like that when she was 25, 30. Yes she wore coatdresses but those were just the style in general back then. Her hats were interesting, her evening gowns were interesting (think of Beatrice’s wedding dress), she didn’t always wear the exact same cut or style, etc.
I guess pretentious, elitist snobs are like broken clocks… right twice a day.
Why this accurate take is being allowed to be published is the real question.
And really-you don’t have to be “upper crust” to love art, music , theater and literature. I think the fact that William and Kate exhibit ZERO intellectual or artistic curiosity is really telling. They are common and boring.
I look at the images of Pegs and Wiglet and all I can think of is:
Yo, listen up here’s a story
About a little guy
That lives in a blue world
And all day and all night
And everything he sees is just blue
Like him inside and outside
Blue his house
With a blue little window
And a blue corvette
And everything is blue for him
And himself and everybody around
Cause he ain’t got nobody to listen
I’m blue
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
I’m blue
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
Da ba dee da ba di
I have a blue house
With a blue window
Blue is the colour of all that I wear
Blue are the streets
And all the trees are too
I have a girlfriend and she is so blue
Blue are the people here
That walk around
Blue like my corvette its in and outside
Blue are the words I say
And what I think
Blue are the feelings
That live inside me
I’m blue
Interesting I see no lies in Halsams assessment of Meghans family. He didn’t talk about her per the article just her heel of a father. And her dress, which he said was too thick of a material and I don’t detect any lies their either.
Looks like people tried to spin it as calling her common. Just wanted to point that out because I’m tickled pink that he THRASHED the Wales’ and only gave the Duchess a light tap
So this reminds me of an article from years ago, I think maybe it was one of those Ephraim Hardcastle columns – about how boring W&K were and about how they weren’t glamorous or elegant at all and they were too everyday. The gist of the article was basically that people WANT the royals to be seen as elegant, as above them, as a little mysterious – or else what are they paying for?
I feel like this is similar – he’s saying what’s the point of the Waleses being people we’re supposed to look up to when they’re just like us?
And honestly, nothing is wrong with football or whatever, but the lack of intellectual curiosity or cultural interest from the Waleses is pretty astounding.