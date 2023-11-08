Patrick Dempsey is People Mag’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive: ‘This is a joke, right?’

Patrick Dempsey is People Magazine’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive. It feels like this already happened, years ago? It’s weird that Dempsey never got SMA when he was on Grey’s Anatomy, but here we are. If you’d like to know how the SMA sausage gets made, there’s a reason why Dempsey is getting SMA this year – because he’s got a role in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which has a SAG-AFTRA waiver for promotion. Thus, Dempsey is free to promote the film in print media and TV appearances, which is likely why he agreed to the SMA interview. At a personal level, I’ve never been into Patrick Dempsey – he’s nice-looking, sure, but there’s always been something “off” about him, to me at least. His People interview was fine though:
Getting the SMA title at the age of 57: “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”
This is nice: Closest to his heart is the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mom to support cancer patients and their loved ones. Other passions include being a family man to wife Jillian, 57, a makeup artist and founder of her own clean beauty line, and their kids Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby, as well as honing his penchant for race-car driving.
What went through his mind when he first heard the news: “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid! I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.” As for how his kids will respond, Dempsey insists they’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.”
He’s playing Italian driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari: “I’d been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, ‘I want to discuss being a part of this,.’ That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”
[From People]
Maybe he’s really pleased with this title, but mostly he seems more ambivalent or like “oh that’s nice, okay, what’s next.” The SMA title is a weird thing at this point – most of the recipients have to be dragged by some studio into accepting it as part of a film promotion. I also didn’t realize Patrick is 57! He looks so much younger than his 57-year-old contemporary Prince William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, People’s IG.
Yeah, it’s all part of the PR machine for sure. He looks great, though and I’ll consider it long overdue for his Grey’s years as well as now. It’s nice when we all win, his project gets the PR bump and we get to look at a handsome man. That Blake Shelton year, though…..
He is a fine looking man.
Yep. I find him to be one fine looking man.. And he looks years older than William. Not sure why PW was dragged into this. Let us just enjoy McDreamy.
Because a child told Willy to his face that he looked 57 years old when he was fishing for compliments. And PW (as you call him) should get dragged everyday all day for this lazy trash behavior.
@girl_ninja
Thanks for the explanation! I usually skip royal stories
Yes he is.
He really is an attractive man, I can’t believe he hasn’t gotten it before. But the timing makes sense PR wise with the movie.
Was there once a sexiest woman alive and it was discontinued? I swear Julia Roberts and actresses from that era used to get something from People Mag too.
The women used to be crowned “Most Beautiful”. I think they still do that, not sure though. As far as PD he’s the epitome of “aged like a fine wine.” I still can’t believe he’s the same guy from Can’t Buy Me Love (one of my all-time favorite movies from my teens)!
I think they now do a Most Beautiful issue, with lots of beautiful women, honoring both Hollywood style beauties and women doing good works. At least they did when I was last paying any attention to who was on the cover of People magazine.
Patrick is dreamy I guess. But Harry would’ve been a great choice amidst the rolling out of his brother the sezy eggplant prince THE RAGE
Anything to promote his new movie, I guess.
“He looks so much younger than his 57-year-old contemporary Prince William.”
lol. When I saw this joke, I knew the writer must be @Kaiser.
Prince William wants you to know that he will still make the ladies hot under the collar for his 65 yo athletic stud body next year.
PS. Man can be very fit and sexy at 60+, but Peg won’t be one of them. Not even next year.
Agreed, you can always count on Kaiser for the excellent royal jokes.
@SevenBlue Ditto and I’m still 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hahaha the Pegs comparison slayed me!
He’s aged nicely but I haven’t paid attention to him in decades. I liked him as a teen in the 80s because he was a big ole nerd, which was my thing.
Cant Buy Me Love is a classic.
I loved that movie!!
co-sign!
Isn’t it crazy how he keeps getting better looking but still looks like himself? I too enjoyed him as the nerd in the 80s so the crossover to heartthrob was always so strange to me.
I remember from the 80s too. Who would have thought big old nerds can age into 57-year-old hotties?
Dempsey is a snore for me. I go for a tall more muscular man with a big personality that can sing and dance and smart as hell.
Southern Fried,
Who fits this category? I need to know!
High Jackman fits that category. Maybe The Rock. Jackman for me though!
He’s one of the many reasons I love Enchanted.
I haven’t actually seen him in much else but we saw a trailer for Ferrari at the cinema on Saturday and I’ve suggested to my bf that we go between Christmas and NYE when it comes out here (given that I just discovered I’m hosting his folks as well as my mother who always comes for Christmas the fact that our preferred cinema serves wine is a very happy coincidence).
We love Enchanted here, too👍
Short story here.Relatives of mine met him at some kind of race thing,like they had pit passes or whatever that’s called-idk I’m not into nascar/racing or whatever:but they raved about how genuine,down to earth and kind and unassuming he was.Said you would never know he was a celebrity based on his personality.This was during his Greys fame.
He is very handsome imo ,but yeah weird timing for him to be SMA.
My son looks just like him in his younger days, if he ages like this he will be a happy man.
Makes sense to me, they’re almost always way behind when someone is at their peak.
Unfortunately, the cast and crew on Grey’s would disagree…
His contemporary Prince William – LOL!
I don’t know if he’s the sexiest man alive, but yowza, he is one sexy man. I’m completely fascinated with his Bejamin Buttons sex appeal range too, because when he was young in his Can’t Buy Me Love and Loverboy era, I didn’t get it. I never found him attractive or saw the appeal. But good Lord, someone must have put him in an oak barrel. Once he filled out a bit and got few grays in that thick hair…wow.
I sad this and went “is it 2008?” Him not winning back then was a huge conversation and it is so weird to me that he won now. But he has aged very, very well.
My first thought when this popped up was “I wonder how much they paid for that?” because whilst he is still a handsome man, there are many others who are sexier.
Here in Italy Patrick is much loved and people are crazy with joy for him being the sexiest man alive
Italian women know how to appreciate older men. 😉
This reflects the current times — the choices were limited by the SAG-AFTRA strike — and that People mag’s audience is ageing.
OMG! “He looks so much younger than his 57 year old contemporary Prince William.” Good thing I’m not drinking coffee.
Actually, I think this is a good choice, especially for us olds, although I’m almost 20 years older. But a girl can dream! I have always thought he’s a hottie. 🔥🔥🔥
I agree with this.
I’ve loved him ever since Can’t Buy Me Love
I so wish they would have named Good King Harry as SMA! SaltIsland would have literally BLOWN UP!
Pedro Pascal was RIGHT. THERE. 😭
For real though, the SMA has never really interested me – handsome/sexy is waaaaaaay too subjective depending on who you speak with for any real consensus to be made.
And, ngl, I forgot Dempsey existed. LOL
It can’t always be Pedro. Let the mere mortals have a chance. Pedro walks the streets in middle aged dad clothes and unkempt hair and everyone he passes melts into puddles of desire. In action scenes in sexy clothes his appeal is almost too white hot for human eyes.
I think this shows who People’s demographic is: older ladies. Yes, he’s a nice looking guy but really, Sexiest Man Alive?
The only problem with all this is he’s happily married.
I thought domestic abuser Brad Pitt was peoples magazine sexiest man because considering how much water carrying they do for him I thought he was their number one man
I bet that People Mag didn’t think the SAG strike would go on this long.
My money was on Jeremy Allen White, who is on a hot streak right now.
Or Colman Domingo, who should be campaigning hard right now.
Do the people in this magazine know that other men besides white men that can be named the sexiest alive. There are Black, Asian, Spanish, and Middle Eastern men. Enough of the same white men on the cover.
I currently have a crush on Simu Liu. I recently watched the movie “One True Loves” and he was super sexy and adorable.
This. I do like looking at Xiao Zhan. Talented and beautiful.
I had forgotten Ferrari got a wavier so I was surprised because I expected People to go with a non actor this year. It amuses me to think that maybe People asked Adam Driver first since he’s the lead of the movie and got whiplash with how fast he said no.
I would have thought a musician would have been a smart choice.
I even suggested that kid from BTS. The one whose songs and Calvin Klein ad’s are everywhere. People wouldn’t have kept a issue on the shelves if they did.
I expected a musician too, but there’s no way that People would go for somebody in BTS. That’s way too out there for them no matter how many people would have bought the issue.
The first thought that came to me when I heard it was PD was “I wonder what he’s promoting.”
He’s a silver fox.
The bigger news in my circle of friends, though, is that Eagles center Jason Kelce made the list (Taylor’s future brother-in-law, maybe).
Jason is an adorable teddy bear of a man, so this made me happy. Plus, I’m looking forward to Travis making fun of him on their podcast.