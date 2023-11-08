Democrats had an amazing election night, outperforming in nearly every race

I didn’t go into Election Day with much faith that there would be good news for Democrats in most states. It’s an “off year” with no national races and most states didn’t even have state-wide races. It felt like Ohio was going to be good news – they had abortion rights and marijuana on the ballot – but here in Virginia, the vibe going into the state and local races was pretty bad. The GOP spent tens of millions of dollars to ensure that Virginia Democrats would lose the legislature and VA Republicans would inevitably severely limit abortion access. Well, guess what? Resounding Democratic Party success across the board in state after state, resounding abortion rights success across the board, and a resounding rejection (in an off-year election!!) of the Republicans’ dumbf–k priorities.
Andy Beshear won re-election as Kentucky governor, performing even better than he did in his first gubernatorial race. His opponent was a Mitch McConnell protege and a MAGA Trumper, so Beshear’s victory is a plain rejection of turtles, insurrection and Trumpism. Meanwhile, Ohio “resounding approved” Issue 1, which enshrines abortion rights into the state’s constitution. Literally every time abortion has been on the ballot in state races post-Dobbs, abortion rights has won. It is THE winning issue for Democrats.
Here in Virginia, Democrats took control of the General Assembly, holding onto our majority in the State Senate, but also flipping the House of Delegates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had promised to ban abortion in the state if he got a Republican legislature. Virginians heard him, believed him and voted accordingly. This was a HUGE blow to Virginia Republicans, the national GOP (which poured money into Virginia) and to Youngkin. Youngkin had national ambitions, but that dream effectively died last night. LMAO!!!
KY Gov: Held
PA SC: Held
OH Abortion: Passed
OH Weed: Passed
VA Sen: Held
VA House: FLIPPED
Just an absolute bloodbath.
Well done!
Keep voting. Thank you for reporting on this, Kaiser. It’s so important to emphasize that everyone should vote and to talk about the progressive things Democrats are doing.
Well done, by 6.30 am I had coffee in hand, jumped in my car and was done voting 😍
The world needs people like you!
Yesterday afternoon some talking head was jammering on about how voters care about the economy, not abortion. And I was like “it’s abortion, stupid.” People demand the right to bodily autonomy.
I hope Alito was sitting in his Barco lounger crying last night. When he flippantly pointed out women have access to the ballot box in the Dobbs decision, he certainly didn’t expect to hear, “hold my beer.”
This comment cracked me up but Megan is absolutely right, the Supremes who are trying to take away our hard-earned rights need to be shut down at every turn. ‘Hold my beer’….still chuckling.
When I tell you I could not sleep because of the pure adrenaline rush from these wins! I was really feeling it you guys. Just so anxious and on edge, to the point of a stomachache. I had to take a moment in prayer to calm myself. I left work, went to vote in the special election here in my state and waited for the results to come in while watching Amazon’s Jack Reacher.
Whew. What a night. We have to keep our foot on those Gilead Republican F!ckers necks though. We can’t let up. We’ve got a year to make sure Biden-Harris are re-elected.
I was hard asleep for about 30 minutes last night,woke and started to flip channels and then started to google Ohio election results .Most results were in -a resounding yes to issue one,I prayed too,and then my daughter was texting me from her dorm also so excited.
About 1:30 am my husband had the lights on reading results
We are a little sleep deprived but so grateful!
Wow, congratulations to Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky and all the other smaller local elections!!! Sitting over here in GA wishing there was a way to undo our 6 week abortion ban with our republican state legislation🙄
In Texas wishing for the same. I think all of the amendments put to vote passed, which one is to increase teacher retirement, so yay that, some of the others were real freaking problems though.
Surprised about Beshear. Really thought the ReThugs would take that office back. Regarding Virginia, there was talk about getting Youngkin to run for President as replacement for Trump, seeing that neither DeSantis and Haley aren’t getting the needed support. Let’s see how that goes now.
I’m afraid Abbott from Texas will do that. I mean it’ll be good for me in Texas to get him tf out of the state, but bad for humanity. He’s been doing Florida level legislating, I’m sure to swoop in once DeSantis quits/runs out of money. He’s DeSantis without the sweet personality.
‘He’s DeSantis without the sweet personality.’ Oh, dear. 🤮🙇♀️
He really is, even in his off time. When I lived in Austin Abbott was still AG. I worked PT at J Crew up at the Domain. He’d periodically come in with his daughter and was such a condescending jerk (daughter wasn’t a peach either) for no reason.
And remember this is the man who gets a VERY hefty annuity check for suing multiple people after the accident that caused his paralysis, yet one of his first actions when in office was tort reform and capping the amount you could sue for in civil court.
My faith is temporarily restored in my fellow Americans. Now on to 2024!!!!
Same! We just need to keep this momentum going over the next year. 🤞🏻
I was hiding my head like a turtle last night because I was so stressed about these races and then I saw the Ohio results come through and thought, WHEW.
I think this line is key:
“Virginians heard him, believed him and voted accordingly. ”
for many years, Rs have been telling us that they want to restrict abortion rights and want to overturn Roe, and I think for a long time a lot of people did not believe them – they thought, “oh sure they’re saying that but they’ll never do it” so they voted R for whatever other reason. And now, those people are hearing the politicians, believing them and voting accordingly. It’s finally sunk in for a lot of voters that Rs weren’t just spouting BS when they talked about rolling back abortion rights. and they are voting accordingly.
The “whatever other reason” they vote R is because the Republican party has firmly established itself as the white grievance party. You would think that at some point white people would notice that the politicians they regularly vote for are the ones who want the government making medical decisions for them. But that fact gets “trumped” by racism when it comes to presidential and congressional voting. We just have to outnumber them at the polls.
I was listening to the Paula Poundstone podcast yesterday & she had Dahlia Lithwick on. Ms. Lithwick is a journalist who specializes in all-things Supreme Court. She also has a podcast. She went into a brief history of how we got here & apparently, it’s pretty much always been this way. There was a brief shining moment in the 60s & then boom, they reverted to type. But we can do something about this. The SC can be brought to heel. FDR did it. When the SC was striking down all his social programs he then said he’d increase the number of justices & lo & behold, they started ruling in his favor.
I suggest listening to her on the PP podcast or going to her own socials, website, or podcast. She’s the expert, not me!
Yeah, I get what you’re saying, but the president can threaten the SC all day long. This particular SC won’t change their basic rulings. Also, FDR took a big hit politically for the “court packing” proposal. People think there must be nine SC justices, but that’s not the case.
Serious question: is there anyone today who doesn’t have a podcast? 😆😂
Great news! I gotta say, I had my doubts. I honestly think that Dems should run ads featuring young men (because we know Republicans don’t care about women) that had brief flings with women, and got stuck with babies (and child support) because of draconian abortion laws.
I think Republican mothers and fathers will bristle at the prospect of their little princes being trapped by loose women. After all, boys will be boys!
Exactly.
Just heard about this:
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/homicide-leading-cause-of-death-for-pregnant-women-in-u-s/
So not childbirth or natural complications are the leading cause of death for pregnant women in the USA, but homicide.
And that is not because some random serial killers collectively decide to go after pregnant women. By far most of the time, it’s the father.
Now what would happen to that number when women don’t have access to abortion anymore and both of them are stuck with an unwanted child about to be born, I wonder. Something tells me that number won’t go down, but up with a large amount.
Obviously, loose women should have been “loose women”!
Very proud to be a Virginian right now. We did it yall!
Well done, Virginians 🙂
I was too scared to watch last night. I was hoping we would keep senate but when I found out we flipped the house…..I laughed and laughed.
Thank you to all who voted and thank you to VA’s blue brick wall.
And Youngkin’s hopes deflated for ordering new curtains in the Oval Office. $19 million of his PAC money and some personal money too. This had to sting.
So proud to be a Virginian this morning 🎉
Ohioan here! Overjoyed about Issue 1 passing but I think we’re all shocked that Issue 2 passed as well. There wasn’t as much attention on that one leading up to yesterday. I figured it would fail since it was the first time we were voting on legalizing weed. What a great night for the blues!
Ohioan too and YES!I strongly believed issue one would win but had my doubts about two.
An abortion saved my life many years ago, I was going to die if I continued in that pregnancy. I still can’t believe,even in my happiness over this victory,that there are people out there who don’t want abortion at any cost for any reason…but at least those people were defeated in our state last night.
Another Ohioan here! So relieved today! We did it! I’m so proud of us!!
Now we actually need to see abortion codified in Ohio. The legislature is so slimy, I’m concerned they will come up with all kinds of shenanigans to stop if from happening.
Thanks CBers! This is a heartwarming result! My state has safe, blue Representatives, so I feel like my vote wasn’t as spectacular, but great job over in OH, KY, and VA!
I’m the same over here in Mass. Our election yesterday was for two local positions and though I was okay with pretty much any one of the candidates winning, I made sure to vote because a) I could, b) it’s my civic duty to and c) I don’t want to send a message of apathy to anyone who thinks they’ve got an opening to populate the school committee with fascists.
Way to go Ohio! And VA and KY and everywhere else people turned out in force for democracy and human rights.
Made sure I voted too even though I knew the incumbents would all be re-elected and there were no referendums on the ballot and yes, MA, is a relatively safe place BUT I also know that if I have a problem on my street, when I call the mayor’s office or my representative on the city council, they do check on whether my local taxes are up to date AND whether I vote in the local elections. Voting means your voice gets heard beyond Election Day on all sorts of issues
I’m so happy for and proud of Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky voters! Thank you for showing up and voting!!!
Agreed!!
Thank god! Sending Dem voters hugs and kisses. Excellent job.
I live in Kentucky and I was so pumped Andy won!!!! Unfortunately the other races seemed to go to Republican candidates. But Andy winning a red state is such a testament to what a great guy he is and we are lucky to have him. I hope we see him on a presidential ballot someday.
Yes, we love Andy. Now that Cameron is defeated, will they line him up to take Mitch’s seat? I think Rs were hoping to get both the Governorship and then a youngish R senator. Foiled at least one of those.
LOCAL 👏🏻 ELECTIONS👏🏻 MATTER👏🏻
Was nervous for my home state of VA. What a victory! Suck it Mr. Fleece Vest!
What a glorious morning waking up to such good news!! I admit I punked out early on watching the coverage, but I can only take so much Steve Kornacki.
YES! YES! YES!
Loud and clear. I wasn’t so worried about Virginia, because I happen to think Youngkin is a hiccup there, but OH, RI and KY may the sun shine brighter upon you today. OH’s right wing Gov and AG really pulled out all the stops didn’t they? Tried to get it off the ballot. Tried to purge the voter rolls. Sit there and seethe at the thought of women directing their own bodies.
Safe to say most Virginians are tired of the bs. Even down to local elections – my county had a Trumper trying to get re-elected to the school board by running on “keeping wokeism out of schools” aka making sure trans kids can’t use bathrooms they feel most comfortable in and books featuring any LGBTQ characters are taken out of the library. He spent so much money on his giant signs and his snarky mailers and he still LOST. So did the majority of his cronies who were also seeking spots in local office. It’s a good day.
Local elections are so important! We had big celebrations is my small town last night after working hard to elect serious Democratic candidates after having several Trumpy stealth candidates try to get elected.
Happy and relieved here, too. But I’m so curious about the constant negative reporting for dems in regards to elections. Like, do polls even work any more? This gives me hope that the recent Trump over Biden poll results are just way off. I suspect that only old, rage filled white people have land lines and answer their phones to unknown callers. Does anyone know why the polling is so wrong these days?
I believe the polling is wrong because it is usually done over the phone. Most people answering calls from random numbers at this point are either old or stupid (or both). This tends to skew the polls to the right. That’s my theory at least.
Yesterday was my 56th birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 and the ONLY wish I made on Twitter was for White Women in OH/KY/VA to stand with Black Women and to vote for LIFE…LIBERTY & A PURSUIT FOR HAPPINESS…and BY GOLLY THEY MADE MY BIRTHDAY WISH COME TRUE❣️❣️❣️
#LetsKeepGoing
#FreedomAintNEVABeenFree
#ThisAintAboutPolitics
My Gen Z daughter is a recent transplant to Virginia, and she made sure to vote straight blue. So relieved and happy for her new state.
This is AMAZING. I looked at results too early and they were going the other way, hours later I was stunned to see all of this good news. SO MUCH GOOD NEWS.
Keep voting, campaigning, volunteering, organizing. Let’s go!
So happy and proud to be a Virginian this morning! I refused to watch the results last night, because I wasn’t sure we could defeat the GOP hate machine. I’m also a born and raised Kansan, and I was thrilled for my Kansas sisters and brothers who upheld the right of choice for women in a colossally red state last year. This is a good day, and I have a glimmer of hope for next year after last night’s results.