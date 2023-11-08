Democrats had an amazing election night, outperforming in nearly every race

I didn’t go into Election Day with much faith that there would be good news for Democrats in most states. It’s an “off year” with no national races and most states didn’t even have state-wide races. It felt like Ohio was going to be good news – they had abortion rights and marijuana on the ballot – but here in Virginia, the vibe going into the state and local races was pretty bad. The GOP spent tens of millions of dollars to ensure that Virginia Democrats would lose the legislature and VA Republicans would inevitably severely limit abortion access. Well, guess what? Resounding Democratic Party success across the board in state after state, resounding abortion rights success across the board, and a resounding rejection (in an off-year election!!) of the Republicans’ dumbf–k priorities.

Andy Beshear won re-election as Kentucky governor, performing even better than he did in his first gubernatorial race. His opponent was a Mitch McConnell protege and a MAGA Trumper, so Beshear’s victory is a plain rejection of turtles, insurrection and Trumpism. Meanwhile, Ohio “resounding approved” Issue 1, which enshrines abortion rights into the state’s constitution. Literally every time abortion has been on the ballot in state races post-Dobbs, abortion rights has won. It is THE winning issue for Democrats.

Here in Virginia, Democrats took control of the General Assembly, holding onto our majority in the State Senate, but also flipping the House of Delegates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had promised to ban abortion in the state if he got a Republican legislature. Virginians heard him, believed him and voted accordingly. This was a HUGE blow to Virginia Republicans, the national GOP (which poured money into Virginia) and to Youngkin. Youngkin had national ambitions, but that dream effectively died last night. LMAO!!!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “Democrats had an amazing election night, outperforming in nearly every race”

  1. Flowerlake says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:20 am

    Well done!

    Keep voting. Thank you for reporting on this, Kaiser. It’s so important to emphasize that everyone should vote and to talk about the progressive things Democrats are doing.

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      November 8, 2023 at 7:49 am

      Well done, by 6.30 am I had coffee in hand, jumped in my car and was done voting 😍

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:37 am

      Yesterday afternoon some talking head was jammering on about how voters care about the economy, not abortion. And I was like “it’s abortion, stupid.” People demand the right to bodily autonomy.

      I hope Alito was sitting in his Barco lounger crying last night. When he flippantly pointed out women have access to the ballot box in the Dobbs decision, he certainly didn’t expect to hear, “hold my beer.”

      Reply
      • GoldenMom says:
        November 8, 2023 at 9:52 am

        This comment cracked me up but Megan is absolutely right, the Supremes who are trying to take away our hard-earned rights need to be shut down at every turn. ‘Hold my beer’….still chuckling.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:25 am

    When I tell you I could not sleep because of the pure adrenaline rush from these wins! I was really feeling it you guys. Just so anxious and on edge, to the point of a stomachache. I had to take a moment in prayer to calm myself. I left work, went to vote in the special election here in my state and waited for the results to come in while watching Amazon’s Jack Reacher.

    Whew. What a night. We have to keep our foot on those Gilead Republican F!ckers necks though. We can’t let up. We’ve got a year to make sure Biden-Harris are re-elected.

    Reply
    • Spice cake 38 says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:05 am

      I was hard asleep for about 30 minutes last night,woke and started to flip channels and then started to google Ohio election results .Most results were in -a resounding yes to issue one,I prayed too,and then my daughter was texting me from her dorm also so excited.

      About 1:30 am my husband had the lights on reading results
      We are a little sleep deprived but so grateful!

      Reply
  3. Jais says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Wow, congratulations to Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky and all the other smaller local elections!!! Sitting over here in GA wishing there was a way to undo our 6 week abortion ban with our republican state legislation🙄

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:21 am

      In Texas wishing for the same. I think all of the amendments put to vote passed, which one is to increase teacher retirement, so yay that, some of the others were real freaking problems though.

      Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Surprised about Beshear. Really thought the ReThugs would take that office back. Regarding Virginia, there was talk about getting Youngkin to run for President as replacement for Trump, seeing that neither DeSantis and Haley aren’t getting the needed support. Let’s see how that goes now.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:25 am

      I’m afraid Abbott from Texas will do that. I mean it’ll be good for me in Texas to get him tf out of the state, but bad for humanity. He’s been doing Florida level legislating, I’m sure to swoop in once DeSantis quits/runs out of money. He’s DeSantis without the sweet personality.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        November 8, 2023 at 9:12 am

        ‘He’s DeSantis without the sweet personality.’ Oh, dear. 🤮🙇‍♀️

      • Dave W says:
        November 8, 2023 at 9:15 am

        He really is, even in his off time. When I lived in Austin Abbott was still AG. I worked PT at J Crew up at the Domain. He’d periodically come in with his daughter and was such a condescending jerk (daughter wasn’t a peach either) for no reason.

        And remember this is the man who gets a VERY hefty annuity check for suing multiple people after the accident that caused his paralysis, yet one of his first actions when in office was tort reform and capping the amount you could sue for in civil court.

  5. Aimee says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:34 am

    My faith is temporarily restored in my fellow Americans. Now on to 2024!!!!

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:35 am

    I was hiding my head like a turtle last night because I was so stressed about these races and then I saw the Ohio results come through and thought, WHEW.

    I think this line is key:
    “Virginians heard him, believed him and voted accordingly. ”

    for many years, Rs have been telling us that they want to restrict abortion rights and want to overturn Roe, and I think for a long time a lot of people did not believe them – they thought, “oh sure they’re saying that but they’ll never do it” so they voted R for whatever other reason. And now, those people are hearing the politicians, believing them and voting accordingly. It’s finally sunk in for a lot of voters that Rs weren’t just spouting BS when they talked about rolling back abortion rights. and they are voting accordingly.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:35 am

      The “whatever other reason” they vote R is because the Republican party has firmly established itself as the white grievance party. You would think that at some point white people would notice that the politicians they regularly vote for are the ones who want the government making medical decisions for them. But that fact gets “trumped” by racism when it comes to presidential and congressional voting. We just have to outnumber them at the polls.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:17 am

      I was listening to the Paula Poundstone podcast yesterday & she had Dahlia Lithwick on. Ms. Lithwick is a journalist who specializes in all-things Supreme Court. She also has a podcast. She went into a brief history of how we got here & apparently, it’s pretty much always been this way. There was a brief shining moment in the 60s & then boom, they reverted to type. But we can do something about this. The SC can be brought to heel. FDR did it. When the SC was striking down all his social programs he then said he’d increase the number of justices & lo & behold, they started ruling in his favor.
      I suggest listening to her on the PP podcast or going to her own socials, website, or podcast. She’s the expert, not me!

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 8, 2023 at 9:31 am

        Yeah, I get what you’re saying, but the president can threaten the SC all day long. This particular SC won’t change their basic rulings. Also, FDR took a big hit politically for the “court packing” proposal. People think there must be nine SC justices, but that’s not the case.

        Serious question: is there anyone today who doesn’t have a podcast? 😆😂

  7. Ponchorella says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Great news! I gotta say, I had my doubts. I honestly think that Dems should run ads featuring young men (because we know Republicans don’t care about women) that had brief flings with women, and got stuck with babies (and child support) because of draconian abortion laws.

    I think Republican mothers and fathers will bristle at the prospect of their little princes being trapped by loose women. After all, boys will be boys!

    Reply
  8. Kelsey says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Very proud to be a Virginian right now. We did it yall!

    Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      November 8, 2023 at 7:43 am

      Well done, Virginians 🙂

      Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:40 am

      I was too scared to watch last night. I was hoping we would keep senate but when I found out we flipped the house…..I laughed and laughed.
      Thank you to all who voted and thank you to VA’s blue brick wall.
      And Youngkin’s hopes deflated for ordering new curtains in the Oval Office. $19 million of his PAC money and some personal money too. This had to sting.

      Reply
    • Plunkett says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:51 am

      So proud to be a Virginian this morning 🎉

      Reply
  9. AB says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Ohioan here! Overjoyed about Issue 1 passing but I think we’re all shocked that Issue 2 passed as well. There wasn’t as much attention on that one leading up to yesterday. I figured it would fail since it was the first time we were voting on legalizing weed. What a great night for the blues!

    Reply
    • Spice cake 38 says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:18 am

      Ohioan too and YES!I strongly believed issue one would win but had my doubts about two.
      An abortion saved my life many years ago, I was going to die if I continued in that pregnancy. I still can’t believe,even in my happiness over this victory,that there are people out there who don’t want abortion at any cost for any reason…but at least those people were defeated in our state last night.

      Reply
    • Allykat says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:18 am

      Another Ohioan here! So relieved today! We did it! I’m so proud of us!!

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:41 am

      Now we actually need to see abortion codified in Ohio. The legislature is so slimy, I’m concerned they will come up with all kinds of shenanigans to stop if from happening.

      Reply
  10. ML says:
    November 8, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Thanks CBers! This is a heartwarming result! My state has safe, blue Representatives, so I feel like my vote wasn’t as spectacular, but great job over in OH, KY, and VA!

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 8, 2023 at 8:08 am

      I’m the same over here in Mass. Our election yesterday was for two local positions and though I was okay with pretty much any one of the candidates winning, I made sure to vote because a) I could, b) it’s my civic duty to and c) I don’t want to send a message of apathy to anyone who thinks they’ve got an opening to populate the school committee with fascists.

      Way to go Ohio! And VA and KY and everywhere else people turned out in force for democracy and human rights.

      Reply
      • Lightpurplei says:
        November 8, 2023 at 8:33 am

        Made sure I voted too even though I knew the incumbents would all be re-elected and there were no referendums on the ballot and yes, MA, is a relatively safe place BUT I also know that if I have a problem on my street, when I call the mayor’s office or my representative on the city council, they do check on whether my local taxes are up to date AND whether I vote in the local elections. Voting means your voice gets heard beyond Election Day on all sorts of issues

  11. BlueNailsBetty says:
    November 8, 2023 at 8:12 am

    I’m so happy for and proud of Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky voters! Thank you for showing up and voting!!!

    Reply
  12. stormyshay says:
    November 8, 2023 at 8:29 am

    I live in Kentucky and I was so pumped Andy won!!!! Unfortunately the other races seemed to go to Republican candidates. But Andy winning a red state is such a testament to what a great guy he is and we are lucky to have him. I hope we see him on a presidential ballot someday.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:10 am

      Yes, we love Andy. Now that Cameron is defeated, will they line him up to take Mitch’s seat? I think Rs were hoping to get both the Governorship and then a youngish R senator. Foiled at least one of those.

      Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    November 8, 2023 at 8:32 am

    LOCAL 👏🏻 ELECTIONS👏🏻 MATTER👏🏻

    Reply
  14. Kt says:
    November 8, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Was nervous for my home state of VA. What a victory! Suck it Mr. Fleece Vest!

    Reply
  15. Mrs. Smith says:
    November 8, 2023 at 8:52 am

    What a glorious morning waking up to such good news!! I admit I punked out early on watching the coverage, but I can only take so much Steve Kornacki.

    Reply
  16. Gabby says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:09 am

    YES! YES! YES!
    Loud and clear. I wasn’t so worried about Virginia, because I happen to think Youngkin is a hiccup there, but OH, RI and KY may the sun shine brighter upon you today. OH’s right wing Gov and AG really pulled out all the stops didn’t they? Tried to get it off the ballot. Tried to purge the voter rolls. Sit there and seethe at the thought of women directing their own bodies.

    Reply
  17. bears says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Safe to say most Virginians are tired of the bs. Even down to local elections – my county had a Trumper trying to get re-elected to the school board by running on “keeping wokeism out of schools” aka making sure trans kids can’t use bathrooms they feel most comfortable in and books featuring any LGBTQ characters are taken out of the library. He spent so much money on his giant signs and his snarky mailers and he still LOST. So did the majority of his cronies who were also seeking spots in local office. It’s a good day.

    Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:42 am

      Local elections are so important! We had big celebrations is my small town last night after working hard to elect serious Democratic candidates after having several Trumpy stealth candidates try to get elected.

      Reply
  18. Megan says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Happy and relieved here, too. But I’m so curious about the constant negative reporting for dems in regards to elections. Like, do polls even work any more? This gives me hope that the recent Trump over Biden poll results are just way off. I suspect that only old, rage filled white people have land lines and answer their phones to unknown callers. Does anyone know why the polling is so wrong these days?

    Reply
    • Ponchorella says:
      November 8, 2023 at 9:49 am

      I believe the polling is wrong because it is usually done over the phone. Most people answering calls from random numbers at this point are either old or stupid (or both). This tends to skew the polls to the right. That’s my theory at least.

      Reply
  19. Lala11_7 says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Yesterday was my 56th birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 and the ONLY wish I made on Twitter was for White Women in OH/KY/VA to stand with Black Women and to vote for LIFE…LIBERTY & A PURSUIT FOR HAPPINESS…and BY GOLLY THEY MADE MY BIRTHDAY WISH COME TRUE❣️❣️❣️

    #LetsKeepGoing
    #FreedomAintNEVABeenFree
    #ThisAintAboutPolitics

    Reply
  20. Kittenmom says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:46 am

    My Gen Z daughter is a recent transplant to Virginia, and she made sure to vote straight blue. So relieved and happy for her new state.

    Reply
  21. lucy2 says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:47 am

    This is AMAZING. I looked at results too early and they were going the other way, hours later I was stunned to see all of this good news. SO MUCH GOOD NEWS.
    Keep voting, campaigning, volunteering, organizing. Let’s go!

    Reply
  22. Babz says:
    November 8, 2023 at 9:57 am

    So happy and proud to be a Virginian this morning! I refused to watch the results last night, because I wasn’t sure we could defeat the GOP hate machine. I’m also a born and raised Kansan, and I was thrilled for my Kansas sisters and brothers who upheld the right of choice for women in a colossally red state last year. This is a good day, and I have a glimmer of hope for next year after last night’s results.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment