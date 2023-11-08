Democrats had an amazing election night, outperforming in nearly every race

I didn’t go into Election Day with much faith that there would be good news for Democrats in most states. It’s an “off year” with no national races and most states didn’t even have state-wide races. It felt like Ohio was going to be good news – they had abortion rights and marijuana on the ballot – but here in Virginia, the vibe going into the state and local races was pretty bad. The GOP spent tens of millions of dollars to ensure that Virginia Democrats would lose the legislature and VA Republicans would inevitably severely limit abortion access. Well, guess what? Resounding Democratic Party success across the board in state after state, resounding abortion rights success across the board, and a resounding rejection (in an off-year election!!) of the Republicans’ dumbf–k priorities.

Andy Beshear won re-election as Kentucky governor, performing even better than he did in his first gubernatorial race. His opponent was a Mitch McConnell protege and a MAGA Trumper, so Beshear’s victory is a plain rejection of turtles, insurrection and Trumpism. Meanwhile, Ohio “resounding approved” Issue 1, which enshrines abortion rights into the state’s constitution. Literally every time abortion has been on the ballot in state races post-Dobbs, abortion rights has won. It is THE winning issue for Democrats.

Here in Virginia, Democrats took control of the General Assembly, holding onto our majority in the State Senate, but also flipping the House of Delegates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had promised to ban abortion in the state if he got a Republican legislature. Virginians heard him, believed him and voted accordingly. This was a HUGE blow to Virginia Republicans, the national GOP (which poured money into Virginia) and to Youngkin. Youngkin had national ambitions, but that dream effectively died last night. LMAO!!!

KY Gov: Held

PA SC: Held

OH Abortion: Passed

OH Weed: Passed

VA Sen: Held

VA House: FLIPPED