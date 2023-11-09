“Nicole Kidman wore Coperni to the CMA Awards last night” links

Nicole Kidman wore Coperni to the CMA Awards, but look at Keith’s SHOES! [JustJared]

More photos from last night’s CMA Awards. [Hollywood Life]

Quinta Brunson looked cute-but-unamused at the Glamour event. [GFY]

Who was the best-dressed lady at this week’s CFDAs? [RCFA]

That interview between Jeezy & Nia Long has caused a lot of conversations. [LaineyGossip]

Matt Bomer should model more often. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Moms for Liberty are Nazi a–holes. [Pajiba]

The Mean Girls tagline is so bad. [Buzzfeed]

Nikki Haley’s weird/crazy messaging on abortion rights. [Jezebel]

Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” is about Barbra Streisand? [Seriously OMG]