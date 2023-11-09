“Nicole Kidman wore Coperni to the CMA Awards last night” links

Nicole Kidman wore Coperni to the CMA Awards, but look at Keith’s SHOES! [JustJared]
Goodness, her face. Why? Years ago I used to dip in and out of a site that talked about plastic surgery, and there was a specialist on there who said surgeons used Nicole Kidman as the “you don’t want to go for this look” picture, or his clients would come in and say, “please don’t do anything that’ll make me look this bad”.
We watched Practical Magic a couple weeks ago (less?) and I understand where you’re coming from, Sparrow.
And it makes me so sad because I always thought she was one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. Her face just glowed, her features were gorgeous, and she could act – and she just ruined it all. It’s hard to watch someone try to act when they can’t move their face.
That dress is actually sexy and fits her perfectly. I like Nicole so I’ll just leave it at that. Keith’s shoes are ridiculous.
All of the Libery Nazi Moms backed candidates lost.
Nimarata Haley is a horrible woman who is jealous of VP Harris.
I like the idea of the dress and it is tailored to her well, but I think would be better if the cut outs were narrower.
She looks better than she did years ago because I think she backed off but you can’t truly go all the way back. I’m just really jealous of how gorgeous her skin is. I wish I would’ve known better than to bake myself in the sun as a teen/young adult because I’m much younger than her and although I am religious about sunscreen now and don’t actively lay out the damage is done.
I really like Nicole too. I think she looks amazing and I tend to like her movie choices. I also feel she was absolutely done wrong by certain people. No opinion on her second marriage, just hope she’s happy.
Despite my above comment, I like her too, and I think that dress does look great on her. She’s been one of my red carpet favorites for decades at this point.
Matt Bomer is a beautiful man. That’s all I have.
He really is gorgeous. And that hair! *swoon*
Who let Keith out with those Frankenboots??? Nicole looks elegant AF but he looks like a punk anime with bad hair.
Nikki Haley: She appeals to my non-Trumpkin R relatives. (I have R-Trumpkin, R-Never Trumper, and D relatives.) They’ve tried to explain why she’s a “good” R, and maybe someone who could bring the US back to the middle. This disturbs the bleep out of me, because nothing in this woman’s record backs this up. Most of these (Never Trump) relatives have either voted for Ds, or they’ve gone 3rd candidate if the Federal politician was too Trumpy. For whatever reason, Nikki Haley doesn’t register as extreme to them. If anything happens to Trump, Nikki Haley, Youngkin, people like that are going to be dangerous for democracy because they’re given the benefit of the doubt. I’m glad Jezebel focused on her.
I like Nicole even though I have second hand, I guess, knowledge of a number of major deceptions (im not talking about the truckloads of surgery or the fake hair). But I think she made the most of an opportunity. But come on, these days the crazy surgery, the absurd fake hair. She doesn’t need to prove anything. Seems a bit like body dysmorphia. She’s has issues for decades. Keith’s OTT surgery is a lot as 6well. I guess they’re a match.