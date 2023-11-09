Princess Kate actually wore jeggings with her Dragoon Guard camo jacket

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at her event on Wednesday in Norfolk. She made her first-ever appearance as Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen’s Dragoon Guards. She’s truly Colonel Keen! Initially, the only photos I saw of Kate were from the waist up, so I thought the Dragoon Guards had provided her with a full camouflage uniform. Perhaps they did and she refused to wear the pants, or maybe she was told that the photos would only be from the waist up, I have no idea. But your girl was riding shotgun in an armored tank while wearing jeggings. Surely some kind of war crime as well as a crime against fashion. Some of those men seemed aghast too – their honorary colonel rolled up in jeggings and was like “let’s ride in a tank, boys!”
While I give Kate a hard time because she deserves it, I will say this – she seemed happy and somewhat engaged at this event. She’s noticeably happier doing solo events and she’s happier around men. While it’s clear that the Windsors don’t care either way, it would have been so easy for Kate to actually create a base of public support for herself by doing more of these kinds of events. Oh well.
Remember how we heard that Kate gave a promotion to a pony? We now know the name of the pony and we have a photo of the pony. The bay Welsh mountain pony’s name is Trooper “Longface” Emrys Jones. Kate promoted Longface from lance-corporal to corporal. Longface seemed proud. Kate’s extensions were trying to escape though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham, Britain, November 8, 2023,Image: 820653710, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on as she visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham, Britain, November 8, 2023,Image: 820653711, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820677181, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820677240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716402, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716446, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716456, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
Military photo ops nothing more. I give her credit for nothing. Of course she is all smiles because there appeared to be no women there that in her mind she had to compete with just a group of men.
Kate always looked happiest in photos with Will and Harry and this is a reminder of that. But the camo, I feel like Harry would have said, no don’t do that.
Kate feels like she’s special and sexy when she gets to hang out with the boys. She never seems interested in women the same way because boy would it show that she lacks knowledge and modernism besides any regular like us (like her too!) Anyway, she makes this job look like a real joke, nothing serious, dressup time, all fun and not work at all. She and her team are such a fail for not being able to point out her purpose.
dressing up in military gear seems disrespectful to real military personnel… im cringing looking at her. Whoever set up this photo op needs to rethink their career
Butbutbut – hauling Big Blue around on her finger just in case.
Lord, have mercy. It’s take your princess to work day… smh
I would find it funny too, if I could play with these “toys” like that… of course she’s in a good mood.
But omg how embarrassing for any soldier doing such hard work to have Kate as Colonel-in-Chief. The only thing she can do is play around like a child and make funny faces…
Kate probably thinks that’s a soldier’s job now. Drive around in cool cars and fly drones…
“The only thing she can do is play around like a child and make funny faces.” Agree @sam. I’ve been trying to figure out what has been disconcerting me so much about these pics. Sure the jeggings are whatever but it’s the over exaggerated faces and expressions in the military clothes that are just really off-putting. She has spent so so many years freezing-framing for photographers and it’s so contrived. It’s hard to actually look at as it’s so tonally off.
I think it’s horrible that she gets to be a Colonel when she has never been in the military, but Harry who served for many years got his Military titles taken away. They know this left Harry heartbroken. He was very proud of his military service. The Royal Family is more than Wicked, hell is not hot enough for these folks.
Coffee spit out moment came early today. 😅😂🤣 I just wish they had jeggings for the pony too.
Well their legs are almost the same length so maybe they can just share and the pony can cuff them?
For me it’s not the jeggings that are off, it’s the poppy lurking like a red bull’s eye in the center of her camouflaged chest.
Are they jeggings or tights? Making a mockery of the army, she is totally clueless. It is always about photo opportunities focussing on her, never about where she visits. Being honored as Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen’s Dragoon Guards should not be treated as the joke, is there anything she does not treat as a photo opportunity purely for her narcissistic gallery.
The pony had better hair
The figure hugging clothes seem awkward here, and remind me of a girl from high school who felt her physique and looks were all she had. Instead of wearing clothes she wore lululemon yoga pants and things borderering on too small. Often inappropriate for the event. Kate is doing the same thing.
I’m meh on athleisure. Your girl sounds like alot of teenagers and twenty somethings I see here.
But here Kate looks super awkward at a professional event. It looks ridiculous. Like she is wearing long underwear and forgot to put on her pants.
I kinda gave Kate a pass on the jeggings when they were the fashion and everyone wore them, but now that 90s mid rise baggy jeans are back the jeggings seems totally out of place on an adult at a work event.
But a work event where her handlers wanted her to climb in and out of a tank for the photo op. That can’t be easy to do in a coatdress or smart trouser.
That’s why she should have been wearing the camo pants that are part of the uniform. If they found her a jacket they would have the matching pants too.
Sophie did a military exercise when she was in canada and she put on a full uniform for it.
This is Kate and her staff needing to cling to girlish ways.
Don’t disagree there. If you are going to military cosplay, might as well go full military cosplay
I definitely wasn’t suggesting dress slacks, but if you’re gonna wear jeans why not the jeans currently in fashion (specific to someone attempting to be a fashion icon)? But yeah the uniform would make the most sense. All or nothing.
If she wasn’t wearing jeggings, how else would she be able to show off her “toned pins” to the men 🤷🏻♀️
And this was exactly 100% the goal. That pony looks like he’s over it.
That’s exactly it and probably helps her cope with Will’s rejection. Imagine how she felt standing next to someone like Meghan, so stunning and bubbly.
Oh, absolutely!!! Keen is so desperate for any male attention that she takes every possible opportunity to achieve a mere glimpse of attraction. Unfortunately for Keen, she is trapped in a dead marriage in which she refuses to leave as she is too close to the brass ring!!
We see countless confirmation that her husband can’t possibly stand to be at the same event yet alone at “home” together which we know it’s truthful.
IF Keen can capture the slightest bit of attention as well as being seen as an attractive woman she will refuse any form of decorum just a sliver of attention.
Military Barbie
That entire family have clearly watched too much Mr Benn.
I love that the pony got a promotion. Does he/she get any new perks? Because that’s all W and K would care about.
The helmet and goggles threw me off at first! I thought it was Sarah Palin!
Her too long hairdo being covered by the helmet makes her look younger
Not in the picture from yesterday with the side profile. She is all bags and jowls.
And there must have been some airbrushing today. One positive thing is that the bad hairstyle does not show with her helmet on.
SussexWatcher. Agree. The photos from yesterday were more truthful. As long as Kate gets one photoshopped image, as above with the clipboard, she’s very happy. Should anyone want to repeat a photo from this event, or for use along a future military theme, that’ll be the one they use, which means Kate can fool herself for ever more.
Definite Sarah Palin vibes, complete with all the crazy.
She’s not a serious person.
This is all a jolly day out to her.
She is very silly. The queen had huge commitment to public service; she knew state affairs inside out. Can you imagine Kate Middleton giving a rat’s arse about regional, national or international politics. The world is going up in smoke around her, and here she is in a tank. The thing that I keep thinking is, where is Charles, mentally? Why isn’t someone sitting this woman down and talking her through royal life.
Sparrow I think you nailed it. I don’t think Charles thought she would make it. It’s like he is waiting for her to leave.
They make no effort with her. They meddled with Meghan. There has never been any meddling with Kate. The middletons have always ran their own ship. How???
This is why I think Kate has backers. The palace couldn’t wait to jump in meghans life! Like from day one they wanted in Meghan business! Kate roams around free.
Aka common and childish.
I saw the KP video clip of this engagement and it just came off as gimmicky and unserious. I’m sure she’s happy that she got the front pages of most the newspapers this morning even though she had to play dress up to get them.
They truly love to cosplay and call it “work”, don’t they?
The pony’s mane looked better.
Hahaha, @Miranda, so true. The little pony’s hair looked much better brushed and groomed than you know who’s! Maybe said pony recognised a fellow equine’s mane? I whinnied at your comment!
Kate’s petting the mane a little bit like, “My preciousssss.” Hope they don’t check Longface’s stall tomorrow morning to find someone’s given him a haircut.
We were always told that the reason Kate didn’t ride – a key ‘Royal’ past time – was because she was allergic to horses.
Not sure what my point is here – maybe just because it appears to have been yet more untrue nonsense cooked up for Kate. She seems to be perfectly fine petting this equine…
I forgot about that story. Yes someone allergic to horses would not be putting their face in like that.
It’s more likely that because Kate’s family couldn’t afford the riding lessons early on, kate didn’t want to start learning as an adult. That would require effort.
A 40-year old woman wearing tight jeggings to a work event gives off such desperate, attention hungry vibes. I cannot believe that no one has said anything to her about wearing appropriate pants. Those courtiers have nothing better to do than police fashion so why did they fall off the job here?
She looks like she was interrupted relieving herself and had to high-tail it back to the trench in her longjohns
You all have said it all – Camo Keen has an insatiable need to show off her body regardless of appropriateness, she’s happier on her own and surrounded by men, she adds nothing of value, and just like some of the soldiers there (probably) her gopher wig is trying to escape the scene. And those frickin claw hands and maniacal grins. Will she ever stop?
Let me wander on over to the Harry and Meghan thread where people of substance are supporting and highlighting the veterans instead of the other way around.
She’s their Colonel-In-Chief. Can’t imagine Diana or Princess Anne even contemplating wearing jeggings.
Would the men have considered wearing jeans or cargo pants? The UK media will of course say nothing.
Now consider if Meghan had worn such. O.M.G. It would have been headlines for days.
I’d rather see all of the royals visit military entirely in civilian clothes if they have no earned uniform of their own. In the US even the President as Commander-in-Chief doesn’t cosplay military.
Great point!!!! For Kate it’s just a game of dress-up and showing up for photos. Nothing meaningful or substantive ever happens.
She doesn’t dress up as a doctor or nurse or patient when she visits a hospital. She doesn’t strap a backpack on herself and wear a uniform when she visits schools or stand behind the desk and pretend to be the teacher. This military dress up and the accompanying guffawing is offensive and tone deaf right now. Basically, the constant laughing is the real problem. We are not in peaceful times and she’s old enough to realize that and knock it off.
Excellent comment Harper!!! What would people say if she (ever) went to a hospital wearing scrubs and an old timey nursing hat?
OMG don’t give her any ideas! You know she’ll choose a “sexy nurse” Halloween costume.
With that outfit and jeg gings she seems to be giving an entertaining the troops vibe and she is so bad at that. She should either wear the whole uniform or a casual outfit. It’s all about her mugging for cameras.
I did a bit of research on this to be honest. Unless she is in full ceremonial dress, then she can’t wear the full work uniform. I think this is more about actual protocol — if she was expected to wear the full combat gear, then she would be and would be advised as such. At risk of sounding like a Kate apologist — I am a military contractor and pay attention to these things (and have had to read them in the past)
In that case she should wear a day dress or pants suit and not play dress up.
The worst offenders are the older royals who still wear the full ceremonial dress like they command armies and navies or something. I’m not sure if I would want to see Kate wear the ceremonial dress like Anne does… in some ways it would add more weight to her role — like she is taking it seriously. But these photos make her look like she’s playing dressup and a kid on military family day. (That’s when the kids get to ride in armoured vehicles)
Thank you, EasternViolet. I appreciate your insight and experience. As I said lower down, I personally don’t care what she wore, and it’s interesting to find out from you that her clothing options would have been researched. The event however does annoy me, greatly – it should have been cancelled.
Other royals, though, do appear in full camouflage dress at some military engagements. We’ve definitely seen Edward and Sophie in non-ceremonial uniforms at military events; I think we’ve seen Charles as well (prior to being monarch.) heck I think we’ve seen Kate in full camouflage at other events. So even if they’re not supposed to do it, they have before.
more digging … its inconsistent for sure. Sophie seen in Canadian combats, but Cargo pants in UK combats. Charles in combats, but he is visiting deployed members. Princess Anne in jeggings – even when in Estonia. So I thought – maybe full uniform while visiting deployed troops? Maybe they do if there is an inspection involved?
This begs the question why is Kate being sent to do these field trip visits and not more serious functions? She has all these honorary titles… why is she doing all these silly field trips, and not inspections? Maybe the married ins don’t do inspections? (Did Diana?) I’m just curious really. If it were me — I’d be asking to look serious and not like I was 12.
This – “If it were me — I’d be asking to look serious and not like I was 12.”
I mean, that’s the crux of the issue here, right? She looks like a 12 year old at Take Your Daughter to Work Day who got to play dress up and ride around for a while to see what her parents do at work.
It didn’t have to be jeggings though. She could have worn cargo pants like Sophie which would have been far less silly.
Kate is seriously the most beautiful Royal ever!
She is not royal. She is a commoner who married into the royal family. She does, however, believe she is more royal than the actual royals around her.
Maybe if Kate was royal, and the only royal woman in the world.
She’s a very attractive commoner then.
@Haus of Cats – Is she the most BEAUTIFUL COMMONER EVER?! LOL.
It’s interesting. Without the “royal” you wouldn’t look twice at her in the street. She’s a prematurely aged attractive woman of her type; this is perfectly clear when her photos are untouched. You may well double take at the wig if you saw her in real life. Diana was a true beauty, and known as such growing up. And there are beautiful women amongst other royal families across the globe. But no. The closest to real Kate Middleton are the photos of her at the garden party with the kids, or the garden centre series. There’s a beauty myth around this woman that is unearned; it’s almost as if by virtue of being royal she has to be amazing looking. Someone on here once said the best thing ever on this subject: Kate Middleton has an in-reach attractiveness. Her fans love this nearness to their own internalised idea of beauty, ie it’s not that high up.
@sparrow, beauty is subjective. I think she’s very attractive. It has nothing to do with her status.
You literally included her status lol. You could have just said you thought she was beautiful. Instead you said “Kate is the most beautiful royal ever!”
@Ameerah, not as beautiful as Eva Green, but prettier than the average “royal”. Her wigs are bad though, I’ll concede to that.
But you stated Kate the most beautiful Royal ever! I mean that’s a ridiculous statement so I decided to point it out.
Thanks, Ameerah, you’re super helpful this morning!
@Haus……Surely this is a joke, right?
Yes
She’s not even the prettiest in that family. Even Sophie is prettier than she is.
I always think Sophie has an attractiveness about her.
You might want to check out Princess Fawzia of Egypt, Grace Kelly, Princess Gayatri Devi, Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel, Queen Rania, Princess Madeleine, Queen Letizia, Jetsun Pema and Princess Mako.
If I had to chose one it would be Queen of Bhutan. And everything I read about her ( which admittedly is hard to find) is that she is more beautiful on the inside .
No, she merely has the best photo-shopping ever. If you see her in person she looks haggard, scrawny and dull.
True. You’ve seen her, haven’t you, I seem to recall?
@Jaded, do you always look your best? I know I don’t. The pile on over this woman’s appearance is terrible.
@Sparrow – yes, I saw her in 2016 and even then she was shockingly thin and drawn looking.
@Haus of Cats — I’ve seen her in person; she’s not beautiful, she’s attractive in an overly made-up way and has certainly relied on a number of cosmetic procedures and massive photoshopping to enhance her looks. Furthermore, the conversation is not simply about looks, it’s about her inappropriate wardrobe and behaviour at this event, especially when half the planet is being massacred and teetering on the edge of nuclear war. She does nothing substantive or with careful forethought to the optics of her so-called public service events. Showing up in skin-tight jeggings, grinning and cosplaying Soldier Barbie is not a good look during such serious times.
The ‘pile on’ which is little more than mocking her bad fake hair, the amount of photoshopping she gets done on pics, and her clothing choices. Unlike the ugly pile on Meghan gets 100x a day whether you see her or not? Every aspect of Meghan, a private citizen, is examined, torn apart and shredded.
Kate is a tax payer funded employee who has a job to do, and do it professionally. it’s not her appearance – it’s her.. She’s filled with hatred and envy. No amount of wigs, filler and botox fixes that. I don’t think she’s attractive since that was your original point. She’s aged horribly. In terms of royal women, she’s far down the list, even of women 10 plus years her senior. Most punters haven’t seen a real picture of her in years. The Danish photos from a couple of years ago were good examples (the real ones, that is).
I do think Kate is an attractive woman. She has, as someone else said, a relatable in-reach beauty. But, she’s aging a lot (sun damage and smoking) and her inner ugliness is taking its toll.
What is WRONG with her face? It looks swollen with lumps and bumps.
She’s very jowly. Maybe it’s migrated filler.
I looked the same when I had to put on a helmet. It squishes your lower face in an unfortunate manner.
Her father has the same facial features — jowly with prominent cheeks. She’s clearly inherited it from him.
And that’s the reason she’s always smiling–to hide the jowls.
I don’t care whether she wore leggings or jeggings, what bothers me is gleeful riding around in a tank while the world implodes around her. A poster on here used to say whether these events were in the royal diary, which I enjoyed, so I suspect this was planned weeks and weeks ago. (Let’s face it, all their engagements take a huge amount of setting up for just an hour’s worth of attendance.) But good grief the army, of all institutions, would have understood if this event had been cancelled. It’s called good taste.
Agree , playing war when there are people being slaughtered every day in real war is tasteless .
She has the empathy of a brick.
I agree 100%. Having fun was not the photo op she thinks it is. Its embarrassing. At the very least channel your mother in law in a mine field for land’s sake.
These pictures are an embarrassment. I don’t quite get the purpose, but that half uniform with leggings and the hair flopping all around – that’s not the Monarchy Save Princess Catherine thinks it is. I am guessing this was her idea.
It could have been altered so that the ride in the tank was axed. No one needs to see pretty princess soldier Barbie right now.
I was scrolling down to see if anyone else had said this. I really can’t believe they scheduled this event for her right now, considering everything that’s going on. There will always be people who say things like, “There’s always a war going on somewhere” or whatever, but right now is DIFFERENT.
The past month has been…there aren’t even words sufficient to describe the atrocities we’re witnessing. And for Kate to dress up as a servicemember and smile? Right NOW? It is more than insensitive or a bad look, it’s actually offensive, imo.
Given what we know about Kate, I certainly don’t expect that *she’s* keeping up with the events in Gaza, but JFC, someone, anyone, one of the many aides and handlers involved in planning this should have realized that these photos would come across as in extremely bad taste *at best.* For god’s sake, she’s posing with their weapons and smiling like she’s playing a game!
IDK how it works in terms of logistics— do they invite her, or does her staff reach out to them to let them know she wants to visit? I wish that the point person for the guards had been like, “yeah, so right now isn’t a great time for her to show up in a costume and pose for photos while grinning; maybe we could postpone this?”
I mean, I get that “You never say no to a royal” is probably a thing in the UK, but we’re in some uncharted territory here.
Those soldiers must be incredibly on edge right now, and this bullshit is the last thing they need.
(And if anyone tries that tired line about how far in advance their schedules are planned, first of all, I don’t believe that’s true for Kate, and we’ve seen plenty of examples that prove it.
And even if it was true, the BRF needs to be flexible enough able to make changes when outside factors intervene and make it necessary. We’ve seen them alter itineraries and cancel engagements far more important than this “camo Kate” bullshit countless times, so it’s not like the world will come to an end if they make a change to Kate’s schedule.)
The whole thing is gross.
Of course she’s more comfortable around men because she gets all the attention. Her husband ignores her and Harry was her emotional support ginger so she has no choice but to seek out any attention from men.
The jeggings with the camo jacket is just such a weird pairing, it screams “colonel barbie” or something. Had she gone for the entire uniform it would have seemed much less gimmicky as others have said.
Besides that though this is an example of an engagement that is “fine.” It’s what people expect from the royals. She just needs to do 400 of these a year.
She looks ridiculous. When Diana went to Angola with that land mine charity she was dressed appropriately. Kate no doubt would wear the jeggings.
What happened to George and his taking those tests. This may never be mentioned again. Kate is now doing appearances again.
@Tessa. Thank you I was just going to bring that up. However will poor George cope without Special K glued to his side?
Just when you think she can’t be any more ridiculous, K says “but wait, there’s more” Scream/Scary movie style. Smh.
Why does she have to look so cheerful on these pictures all the time?! Like she were in Disneyland on Prozac and getting laid. Cant she pull off a normal face with the appropriate focus? Just asking …
Because when she’s not smiling, we see her jowls and she doesn’t want that (I’m not even joking, I know of others doing this too).
They’re so tight, ehm, close fitting … and the natural lighting is so dark, I thought they were black leggings, or even tights 🫤
Christ almighty will someone PLEASE take inaction barbie of to one side and tell her how RESPECT FOR YOUR REGIMENT and bloody world awareness works!! You NEVER wear part of a uniform, you NEVER team it with leggings!/jeggings or any bloody other “ings”. Your SUPPOSED to be their senior ranking officer so fking well dress accordingly! You might want to shove your emaciated arse in the poor bloody grunts faces, but katey dear, LOOK AT THEIR FACES, they are NOT impressed and neither is the pony, he thinks you’ve nicked his lunch and stuck it on your empty little head.
People are losing their lives in conflict IN EUROPE and gazza and Israel and several other countries, but you, you stupid bint want to play dress up. Charlie, I know your bloody useless and like to play mind games, but REALLY, this is how much respect you have for your forces???
Inaction Barbie … LOL, perfect, Mary Pester.
Inaction Barbie is accurate. Minus the the truly bizarre faces she makes for the cameras. I’m not a fan by any means but even I think she needs some actual friends at this point.
Do they have her failing on purpose or does she do it on her own?
It looks like Kate jeggings have padding. I guess it’s needed for the activities they are engaged in.
This event went well because these guys didn’t try to take her serious. Other events the people try to engage with her. That’s the problem. They try to answer her questions but kate wants to belittle everyone.
I thought Camilla was Longface.
Ooooooh! BURN!
After the Afghan hound wig, the cricket legs jeggings.
With all the military action and war going on, she’s guffawing like she’s at an amusement park ride? What’s wrong with her?
Same thing that was wrong with her when she was photographed shoving cups of worms in everyone’s faces and grinning like an idiot at an event highlighting the dire need for alternate and affordable sources of protein for countries where millions of people are starving. She simply doesn’t have a clue or a care about these truly serious issues and just makes a big joke or a fun time about it. Her insensitivity and ignorance is gob-smacking.
I am beginning to think that the Bully has cut her budget so she can only re-wear her sole pair of jeggings on any physical outing.
What a clown. She looks RIDICULOUS wearing them paired with the military outfit. I only see Rumpelstiltskin or Lord Farquhar.
There is a reason why most successful political figures don’t cosplay the people they are supposedly honouring. I’m thinking particularly about Dukakis in a tank with the oversized helmet, but we can probably all think of examples where a politician would have been better off in civilian clothes rather than looking like a fraud.
The best possible outcome here would be what Kaiser said: yes, Kate seems comfortable and is clearly having a good time playing here…but is that what the visit is about? The worst possible outcome is what I see here: These photos centre her and the absolutely hilarious time she seems to be having playing soldier. It might be cute if this were one of the soldiers’s five year olds, but Kate is 40! It’s not cute, and it’s not charming.
There’s a famous picture of Harry, perhaps aged ten, dressed in full camouflage and being treated to a ride in a tank. He was with his mother at the time. I think Diana was visiting one of her military patronages abroad. She was dressed as a civilian. Harry showed his affinity with the army early, and grew up to become a soldier. It seems to me Harry has worn full camouflage to visit troops when he had military patronages. There were pictures of Sophie recently in gear as well. I think they can wear the uniform if they are honorary colonels or whatever. However, they are not fashion moments. Kate strikes me as making this a fashion moment with her leggings, so she is changing the military uniform. Regardless of what the actual protocol is, it seems at the very least disrespectful. Kate just strikes me as being childish here, as though no one sat her down and explained the significance of her role, and probably no one did. Anyway, she has looked like she is having an hilarious time when it appears they are trying to give her experience of some aspects of their work.
No serious adult wears jeggings for work related purposes, but Kate is not and never has been a serious person. The media covers for her, as they have infantilized her from day one.
Can anyone explain why she has a bunch of diamond brooches on her vest?
I believe it’s the symbol of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Dragoon Guards. She visited the regiment for the first time as their Colonel-in-Chief.
How can anyone take this silly twit seriously?
Someone needs to tell Inaction Barbie* that the correct way to wear a poppy is with the leaf pointing to 11 o’clock. That is to represent the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began in 1918. It does matter and surprising that Kate wore it incorrectly when visiting the Army? Though would someone have to teach Kate where 11 o’clock is on a clock?
*(thank you Mary Pester for the name)
Every time I see a jeggings reference, I immediately think of Conan O’Brien’s old jeggings episode. If you haven’t experienced this delight, do yourself a favor and watch the YouTube video titled “Conan shows off his jeggings.” Now THAT’s how you wear jeggings, Kate! 😂
Perhaps someone could whisper quietly to Kate that Jeggings make her knees look really knobby.
With the leggings Kate looks half dressed. Maybe she was told this meeting is over Zoom? Shame on that assistant for misleading her. / jk Being serious now, a straight leg pair of black jeans with boots would’ve been better.
The only remarkable thing she did was pat that pony. I heard she was ‘allergic to horses’ too. Another lie. I want sound with these photo ops. I really want to know what’s she’s saying with the manic grins and those hands! What do they mean? We should be told.
Even if these things are planned in advance…
I mean when the Pope died Chuck & Sea biscuit postponed their WEDDING. Ijs.