King Charles’s allies tell Prince William: Don’t trigger the king’s jealous streak

Prince William and his wife did jacksh-t for two weeks during their kids’ school break, then there was a sudden blitz from William as he traveled to Singapore last weekend and spent four days doing Earthshot things. His trip did not garner much attention domestically or internationally, mostly because William is a charisma-vacuum. In fact, the most attention he got throughout the entire trip was on his final day, when he spoke to the reporters traveling with him and said that he has zero plans to take on more patronages because he’s more interested in “social leadership” and making “change” in bigger, keener ways. William’s Singapore trip also happened in the middle of King Charles’s attempted to dominate the newscycle by A) briefing lies to the Times about Prince Harry snubbing his birthday party invitation, only for Harry to correct the lies and B) doing his first-ever Parliament opening with the “king’s speech.” Hilariously, both Charles and William got overshadowed by the Sussexes going to a Katy Perry show and Harry doing a video for veterans. Still, it’s clear that William and Charles are absolutely engaged in a PR war with each other. Without the Sussexes to gang up on, the rats are eating each other. From The Daily Beast’s Royalist:
Friends of the king are sending a warning to William: Friends of the royals have cautioned that competition between King Charles and his son and heir Prince William could trigger Charles’ well-documented jealous streak, after William appeared to criticize his family’s habit of taking on “loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on.” The friend of the king and Queen Camilla said: “William is entitled to make these comments, which, frankly, are pretty unremarkable, but part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star. William has to be careful not to wake the green-eyed monster.”
William wants to make it clear that he’s simply too lazy to overshadow his father: A friend of William’s, however, denied the comments would spark conflict with the king. The friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “William is in no hurry to be king. This is not him parking his tanks on his dad’s lawn. William and Catherine have three children, the eldest of them is ten, and that’s very much their priority. They are totally focused on maximizing impact and always have been. He was just saying that having 500 patronages isn’t how he is going to do things, which I think is fair enough. Any idea that he is attacking his dad is just rubbish.”
The King’s Speech clashing with Earthshot: On Tuesday, the signs were that William, in Singapore, had accepted that this was just the way the cookie had crumbled on this occasion. His event received some coverage, but arguably less than it might have done were it not for that iconic royal first unfolding on the same day back home. He certainly did nothing to upstage his father (unlike Harry, who released a video in support of veterans just hours before his father started speaking—but Harry’s unpredictable interventions are largely priced into royal calculations these days).
The palace isn’t mad about William’s interview?? Palace sources sought to play down the [interview] While the king’s office and William’s office did not respond to requests for comment, one courtier said the comments were not designed as a headline-grabbing intervention, but were in fact made as part of a casual meet and greet with the print media. This is a carrot that is often afforded media traveling on foreign trips to encourage attendance.
Charles’s people insist he’s no longer seething with jealousy: While William’s comments stirred up the prospect of a jealous Charles for some, another friend of King Charles denied William’s comments would annoy Charles, telling The Daily Beast: “The model is his mother [Queen Elizabeth II]. His mother allowed Charles the freedom to do what he wanted as Prince of Wales and, especially in the last years of her life, he was king in all but name. That model worked very well as it ensured continuity between the reigns. People will no doubt want to suggest he is jealous of William, but that’s just media rubbish. He wants nothing more than for William to start thinking about what his reign is going to look like. What matters more than anything to Charles now is the strength of the institution.”
Whether Charles has, historically, been jealous of his family: Asked whether they thought there was any truth in the well-known accusations of jealousy made against Charles by Princess Diana and Prince Harry, the friend said: “Yes, but it’s not his personal ego. The problems have arisen when he feels the work is overshadowed. I don’t think, looking at the first year of Charles’ reign, anyone could say the collaboration between William and Charles has been anything other than a massive success.”
“Part of the reason the marriage with Camilla has worked so well is that she understands that Charles is the star.” I would go so far as saying that the reason why Charles married Camilla is because he knew that nag would never be more popular than him. What has always fascinated me about the Windsors is that none of them have ever taken a remedial business or economics class and they truly believe that the entire “royal project” is zero-sum. That if William gets attention, it’s “taking away” something from the king. That there’s only a limited amount of attention/press, there’s only one pie and they’re all fighting over who gets the biggest slice. That’s not how any of this works or should work, but it just shows that all of these people are idiots. And Charles and William are definitely at war with each other. I would even go so far as to say that Camilla has her knives out for both William and Kate. The fall of the House of Middleton didn’t just happen accidentally – there was and is some palace orchestration happening there.
The war of the Windsors continues lol. He has Horsilla because he is a weak man and she is a manipulator. I’m sure the old nag is now plotting something up that will cause Peg some pain and embarrassment. Peg always believed he should be King and not Chuckles. This is what happens when you raise Peg to believe he is all that and a big of chips and do nothing, because you’re a weak poor excuse for a father, to keep him in line. So here we are Chuckles your heir is stepping all over you. Stay tuned.
I don’t think William wanted to be King sooner, instead of Charles, or now wants that. That would mean work. However he’s always expected to be seen and treated as if he already is the King. He thinks future king means “entitled to king treatment now”.
Maybe. I still think he wants to be King now because he thinks he is better than his father.
Being king is something Harry will never have, and Will believes the position will give him a level of importance Harry can never match. I don’t think Will wanted it much, in the days before Meghan came on the scene, and I agree, I’m also not convinced he wants the actual job at the moment, but boy do I agree he wants the kingly treatment ASAP.
I’m not convinced Charles is much of a consideration for Will, especially since he’s now got independent money as the POW. I think it’s about Harry. Giving Will that title so soon was probably a mistake for Charles, but wouldn’t be surprised if Harry was a factor for him as well, that he wanted to make some point to Harry.
Good luck to both these fools.
William wants to be king without work. Just like how he is now as PoW. He is ambitious but lazy and have no shame with his lazyness. He wants power without consequences
I think Bill has a huge ego and temper, so spoiled and entitled by his status that he is miserable to be around. I think Harry marrying beautiful, smart, semi celebrity Meghan was never in his calculation and he’s never recovered.
It’s been said that Camilla appeals to Charles’ desire for mothering. Gross. His fragile ego never could handle Diana’s popularity but Harry and Meghan were never a threat. It’s Bill and Kathy he needs to watch out for. If “bodies in the streets” thought she has the upper hand now, she hasn’t seen what the heir is willing to do IMO.
I came here to say the exact same thing. She mothers him, gives him the coddling and cossetting he never got from QEII. There’s something very Machiavellian about the way she insinuated herself into his life and continued to do so before, during and after his marriage to Diana. She gave him unalloyed devotion and pretty much lured him into depending on her for a constant source of ego-boosting. Oh she knows and always has known his weak spots and used them to her advantage, but what goes around comes around and the rise in republicanism shows that they may be King and Queen Consort but they’re making a hash of their positions and the public is losing faith.
It’s so frustrating that Charles doesn’t seem to understand that Press attention for another royal means less for him. Especially as it’s the opposite – if one Royal is popular and successful, it make the Royal Family Look good, if the RF look good, they all look good. If one Royal is seen as lazy and useless, people come away from reading the newspaper thinking “the Royals are useless, abolish the monarchy.” The public aren’t comparing one royal to another.
If Charles had two sons who were working as royals 40hrs a week, seen as hardworking and caring, it would make him look more high status both as their father and as the King. But he’s never seemed to grasp that. If all the things written about him are true.
Typo. I meant doesn’t mean less for him.
No worries, we know what you meant.
It is odd that no one at BP notices how KC’s jealousy diminishes him? Competing with your child for attention in the media and blathering on about not scheduling simultaneous events so as not to compete with your family is such a bad look! It’s also odd that the BM will report that without criticizing KC for poor behavior.
If he were capable of acting like that, he would have ridden Diana’s star to the cosmos and been beloved.
But he is a short sighted petty jealous stupid man with a giant ego and a cold heart.
Let’s give credit where credit is due. Camilla was there by Charles’ side from very early on, eager to reinforce all of his worst instincts for her own ultimate benefit. He’s petty, insecure, jealous, etc., but one of his big flaws also seems to have been, he’s an abysmal judge of character.
@windyriver
Youre absolutely right about how whoremilla played charles by sucking up to him and “reinforcing all of his worst instincts for her own ultimate benefit.”
As H said in Spare: charles hated the press, but oh how he loved their love. And thats how he has been all his life and the press knows this about him so he will always be their pawn and puppet.
Imagine if he had even *pretended* to be the adoring, attentive husband to Diana. Women would have loved him for it. He would’ve earned so many brownie points from the general public.
Right! A fully functional and working royal family makes the head of the family look better. Anne being such a hard worker (for a royal) made QEII look better because it looked like the Queen had passed on her sense of duty to her only daughter.
William working more and actually having successful projects long term would only make Charles look better, both because it would give the impression that William had “learned” from his father and because they could all benefit from the positive PR.
the Windsors have been engaged in a PR war with each other for so long now that they don’t know how to do anything else, but if they are all just focused on their work, it would benefit the whole family.
So true! Despite all his faults Chuck also contributed to the hard working image of Ell’s RF. Chuck founded three successful charities that’ll be his legacy, in addition to taking on a lot of patronages. Willnot’s critique is yet another attempt to build himself up by tearing down family members, like he always does. The difference is, this time he’s going for the king, not Harry. A king who is renound for his pettyness, jealousy and bitch of a wife with contacts in the gutter press. He still hasn’t understood that it’s not enough to brief the press that he wants to be a handsom hunk, a statesman and a founder of the most important award in the world. He still doesn’t understand he actually has to work to build up that kind of reputation.
@JADED you describef him to a T
“ He certainly did nothing to upstage his father (unlike Harry, who released a video in support of veterans just hours before his father started speaking—but Harry’s unpredictable interventions are largely priced into royal calculations these days).”
Just once I’d like read one of these Royal stories and not have Harry or Meghan dragged into it. What H&M do as private citizens is none of the palaces or BM business. H&M are free to release videos, etc. whenever they damn well please. The BM needs to stop reporting on what the Sussexes do and that would eliminate any “overshadowing” of the BRF.
William only did a rare interview but of course the media pretends that isn’t trying to upstage his father.
William did a whole-ass awards show on the same day, but it’s Harry’s 5 minute pre-recorded video speech at a larger event that steals the spotlight?
Yes, we get it, William is boring and nobody cares about anything he does. Does he get it?
And wasn’t it the press who pushed Harry’s event instead of Charles’. The keep blaming Harry. Harry said this and did that. Yet it’s the press who keep printing and talking about Harry. If they would stop then he couldn’t upstage anyone. Yet their all to daft to understand that. And yeah I know they print things by Harry, because no one cares about the others. But then don’t be hypocrites and complain about it.
CrazyHeCallsMe, totally agree about the H&M thing. Besides the fact that the physical distance between London and Montecito is 5,459 miles and 8 time zones, emotionally H&M are living “worlds apart” from those people. Highly doubtful that while they’re starting their day with kids, breakfast, chicken chores, work day calendar, etc. that they are also humming “I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight.”
The Windsors do not have control over when American institutions and organizations schedule their events. Harry was participating in an event to which he was invited, releasing a video for that event. These papers make the Windsors sound so bad and petty because the papers themselves sound so bitchy and petty.
Seriously. These people. This has got to be one of the most toxic, emotionally immature, and narcissistic families.
Right? I find it so alarming that their “friends” and palace sources don’t have a problem telling the world that the 70-something-year-old monarch is jealous of his sons and their wives and whomever else might receive attention on any given day. If Charles is only jealous and bitter and resentful, then I don’t see how the Windsors can last much longer. You never hear about King Harold being jealous. Or Joe Biden, for that matter. It would be ridiculous for a man in their positions to be seen as jealous. They’re not toddlers, they’re world leaders. Even if it were true, you certainly wouldn’t say so. It all makes me assume that there is something seriously wrong with Charles. Is he really this disastrously immature? Does he have any redeeming qualities? And of course, if he is really this moody and this petty, then why on earth should his sons or his grandchildren or the public respect him at all?
Beau Biden was supposed to be Joe’s “political heir.” Hunter went to Yale Law School, but he had the money-making career; he paid off Beau’s own law school loans so that Beau could go into public service and eventually follow in his father footsteps. Then Beau got sick and Hunter went down the path of addiction.
Why point is, Joe would never have felt over-shadowed by his own children. He wanted them to carry the torch, but it didn’t work out that way. I’m not saying he would have left politics if and when Beau won an office, just that he would have been proud to see their rise and not felt petty jealousy the way Charles does.
@NotTheOne
Theyre not a family, tho. They are indisputably a criminal enterprise…no better than the trump one.
Except that the windsors and their ancestors have had their snouts in the trough for a long-ass time. So dont expect their downfall in our lifetimes. But what will definitely happen during our lifetime and in fact is already happening, is their diminishment. And their shamefacedness, which is highly visible despite their grin-and-bear-it act.
And as they continue to show the world that they will do and say anything to keep holding on to their position in that sick society that comprises Salt Isle, the contempt for them grows.
I love that for them.
I’m so glad they finally put this statement in black & white, “His mother allowed Charles the freedom to do what he wanted as Prince of Wales and, especially in the last years of her life, he was king in all but name.” We been knew!!! So many things were orchestrated by Charles including the Sandringham Summit and what he did to his own son as well as announcement that Her Majesty the Queen said that Camilla should be Queen Consort. He used the queen as cover for all his agendas.
The queen put one over on Charles by inviting harry and Meghan to c
Visit her.
I noticed that too. They finally said the quiet part out loud. Charles has been king for years “in all but name”.
The whole notion of overshadowing is idiotic to me.
A put down of Diana praising Camilla for not wanting to be the star. Charles was jealous from the get go even on a walkabout before the wedding. It was Charles problem not diana. Camilla was the other woman and not popular with all to say the least. Charles knows William is lazy so I doubt Charles has qualms over william.
JFK was smart enough to know that his wife being a star was a great reflection on him. He let Jackie shine and he always looked proud of her. I loved when they went to France on a state visit and JFK started his speech with, “I’m the man who brought Jackie Kennedy to Paris”. He was mature enough and secure enough and it made him look even better.
Chuck was groomed from birth to be a narcissistic sociopath, and he has a malicious character, so seeing that having a global star for a wife was a good reflection on him was something he has never been capable of.
Chuck’s emotional IQ is too low to allow him to be free of petty jealousies, he has been stunted by being bred to be a narcissistic sociopath
I think Charles knows that William is too dumb and lazy to overshadow him. And Camilla is the anti-Diana for sure, so she’s no threat either. But they’re still obsessed with Harry because that is where the real danger lies and always has. Apparently, all “darling boy” has to do is issue a video in support of veterans during Remembrance and he’s in danger of toppling the monarchy.
Hell, all Meghan has to do is pull out her flat iron and change her hairstyle and they think she’s toppling the monarchy.
How fragile is their house of cards if everything Harry & Meghan does is an existential threat?
Well he just changed the names of the Prince’s Trust and Prince’s Foundation to the King’s Trust and the King Charles III Foundation so William won’t be able to get any credit from them now.
There was no reason that William could not have stepped in to the trust which already was set up and was running quite well. Except that William thought he was better than that.
Charles may get jealous, but he has set up a few things that have worked over the years. Similar to his other son Harry.
It’s a good thing Charles hung onto them. William would have run the Trust and Foundation into the ground. He has no more business acumen than a flea, and his apparent lack of social skills and entrenched arrogance would have been extremely off-putting to the Trust and Foundation’s management. And ever present in the background is Harry’s incredible success at doing what William has failed miserably at — being a popular and beloved global statesman and agent for social change.
Harry really got the best of both parents, and William the worst.
I swear, Peg is the understudy who throws handfuls of marbles on the stage so that the lead breaks his legs.
I would not want Peg coming up the ranks behind me.
For the 1000th time, Harry Did Not release that video, the Bob Woodruff Foundation did and again for the 1000th time, if your whole institution of the monarchy can be overshadowed/upstaged by one man who lives half the world away, who gave a minute speech, then it’s really not much of a monarchy.
Got to love the attention for the veterans and the foundation though.
How dare PH release a video on the day that an event was held honoring veterans in the US, far away from KC and nothing to do with anything in the UK. Was he supposed to snub the veterans because KC might get his feelings hurt? Maybe the whole event should have been called off so the dry-as-dust ceremonial opening of Parliament could proceed? And, yes, it does have to do with ego; Di managed to make things about whatever she was speaking for without making it all about clothes. If it wasn’t about ego, KC could have used her to get MORE attention to his causes.
Yes, I said yesterday that there was weirdness under the surface of all these “leadership” announcements.
And even in the middle of these denials, there’s weirdness – William is so magnanimous that he doesn’t mind the opening of Parliament upstaged his ES event. And this super weird diss against Charles – “in the last years of her (Elizabeth’s) life, he was king in all but name. That model worked very well as it as it ensured continuity between the reigns.” So, is this William “ensuring continuity” in the last years of Charles’ reign?
Grabs the bowl of popcorn.
Harry isn’t a working royal. In no other company would you expect a former employee to not make appearances, social media posts, or any other announcements because their former employers are doing something the same day. The fact that they honestly seem to think that someone doing something 7 timezones behind on another continent is ” competition” shows that there really is none that exists. They are hopelessly outclassed.
A lot of words to say Charles is definitely not jealous and William is definitely not trying to upstage him. May the games continue🍿
I love how Charles’ team just right off dismisses William’s comments as nothing. They know him; he’s been rattling on about how he is going to do this and that for forever and nothing substantial or lasting ever comes from it. And also telling that the media are promised access to make it worthwhile to travel with Burger King. They right out admit that Willy’s stupid comments were just him throwing the press pack a bone. Woof.
I don’t really think Charles could have been jealous of the Earthshot coverage, because it was a complete damp squib and was barely mentioned even in the UK press.
I can see that PW’s interview might have pissed him off, but the public response to that hasn’t exactly been positive (absolutely noone is out there saying “PW works so hard for us, he’s such a natural leader, a global statesman, such a visionary”, etc) so even there I don’t think Charles has much to worry about.
I also think that it’s interesting they said the interview PW gave was designed to “encourage attendance”. They wouldn’t have said that bit out loud if there had been any genuine interest in the event.
“Let them fight” – Godzilla
Ha ha ha! Friday smiles here.
If he doesn’t want to be overshadowed then they should have photoshopped that header photo properly and put Williams shoulder back where they should be to start.
Then charles would actually be at the front.
Bloody hell, you’ve got to admit, this is one strange family.
I think Charles is seething with jealousy over anyone who would overshadow him, including his own children. I also think he wants William to work harder and show some initiative. The Monarch is the center of attention, and all family members are supposed to orbit around dutifully and help him or her shine. Charles WAS jealous of his mother but he found a way to carve his own role and do some good work while he waited until own old age to take the crown. William wants the spotlight right now and isn’t even willing to make himself truly useful in the years before he becomes King.
Don’t get me wrong, the word “useful” is relative here. I think the whole system is a hopelessly anachronistic grift. But as long as it’s here, PW could be better at his pointless job than he is.
What is on his shirt? It looks like he spilled something himself like a toddler
Harry, don’t you DARE have a bath tonight, Megan, You will not walk into the garden with the children, Charlie is popping to the shops and needs full press coverage. I mean WTAF is going on with the wanking Windsors! They are so afraid of Harry and Megan that they can’t go 24 bloody hours without his name in their mouths! Look neither Charlie chinless or his rage monster heir need to worry, neither of them is outshining the other, because every one knows they are BOTH as boring as fk, and THAT is why their media cronies HAVE to bring Harry and Megan into every little article about them, because no one would bother to read it otherwise. Now boys, you knock yourselves out (please) brief, rage and rumour against each other, bring the castle walls down about your jug handles, but Harry will continue to do what he wants when he wants, because HE DOESN’T NEED OR WANT YOUR PERMISSION, and Charlie please take a few geography and time difference lessons, then you wont look such a pratt
I think this is Chuck saying that Peg needs to get his ass in gear & start putting in the work because life is uncertain and Chuck is not getting any younger. At the same time, Chuck doesn’t want Peg overshadowing him while practicing being king.
I’m not surprised at all to read any of this. Harry specifically mentioned all this in Spare.
This p*ssing contest is so immature and as Kaiser and the rest of you noted, so self defeating.
These people are just so emotionally stunted they quite literally do not have the ability to understand that.
I don’t believe CRex ever intended for either if his sons to take over the prince’s trust. He is too jealous and egotistical to let someone else take credit for his work. To be fair, these organizations are the few things he ever did that look good on his resume. I think he always planned to take his organizations with him. He decided to lie about Willy not wanting the job so that he can look like he is stepping up to keep working no thanks to his lazy sons etc.
That top photo of them all grinning away in their mourning costumes will never not be ragingly odd.