Samantha Markle was in court again this week, seeking to sue Duchess Meghan

Samantha Markle’s first “defamation” suit against the Duchess of Sussex was thrown out of court in March. Samantha’s suit hinged on the fact that Meghan said, in the Oprah interview, that she grew up feeling like an only child. The judge basically laughed Samantha out of court and called her a nuisance. Samantha was mad and she refiled another defamation suit in April. This week, Samantha was in Florida court for a hearing about her second attempt to sue Meghan. Samantha is desperate for a reaction, desperate for attention, desperate for money. And she’s likely being “run” by one or more British media outlets, judging by the British coverage of Samantha’s court appearance.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is “optimistic” about securing a trial against the Duchess of Sussex for a “defamation” case. The duchess’s older half-sister has claimed Meghan, 42, defamed her during her infamous Oprah Winfrey bombshell interview in 2021 with Prince Harry. In addition, Samantha has accused the former working royal of defaming her during the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Samantha Markle, 58, visited a Florida court on Wednesday to try and secure a trial against Meghan, after losing her original defamation lawsuit earlier this year. The 58-year-old claimed that Meghan implied she was an “impostor” and a “charlatan”. Samantha is seeking damages in her claim against the duchess, exceeding $75,000 (£60,942). She argued that Meghan’s “defamatory” comments caused her book The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister to go down in sales. Peter Ticktin, Samantha’s lawyer, said his client is afraid to leave her house due to alleged harassment. Michel Kump, Meghan’s lawyer, stressed the 42-year-old’s comments were not defamatory. He said: “This has always been a lawsuit in search of a viable claim. The case has failed because it runs head first up against defamation law and the First Amendment.” Samantha is now trying to bring the case to trial again in Florida, with a greater emphasis on Meghan’s Oprah interview and her Netflix docuseries. She told The Sun: “I think the truth stands on its own, so I’m optimistic and thankful that we have a justice system that gives us the chance to present the facts.”

Samantha also said some sh-t about how she raised Meghan and taught her how to walk or something. The whole idea that Meghan – lmao – “hurt” the sales of Samantha’s tragic book is quite the argument, especially from a woman who has spent the past six years selling out Meghan to anyone with $20. “Meghan defamed me as I was trying to exploit her for the millionth time, your honor!” And who is Samantha’s lawyer? They should be disbarred. This is beyond a nuisance suit – it’s a form of harassment from an unhinged stalker.