Samantha Markle was in court again this week, seeking to sue Duchess Meghan

Samantha Markle’s first “defamation” suit against the Duchess of Sussex was thrown out of court in March. Samantha’s suit hinged on the fact that Meghan said, in the Oprah interview, that she grew up feeling like an only child. The judge basically laughed Samantha out of court and called her a nuisance. Samantha was mad and she refiled another defamation suit in April. This week, Samantha was in Florida court for a hearing about her second attempt to sue Meghan. Samantha is desperate for a reaction, desperate for attention, desperate for money. And she’s likely being “run” by one or more British media outlets, judging by the British coverage of Samantha’s court appearance.
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is “optimistic” about securing a trial against the Duchess of Sussex for a “defamation” case. The duchess’s older half-sister has claimed Meghan, 42, defamed her during her infamous Oprah Winfrey bombshell interview in 2021 with Prince Harry. In addition, Samantha has accused the former working royal of defaming her during the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Samantha Markle, 58, visited a Florida court on Wednesday to try and secure a trial against Meghan, after losing her original defamation lawsuit earlier this year. The 58-year-old claimed that Meghan implied she was an “impostor” and a “charlatan”. Samantha is seeking damages in her claim against the duchess, exceeding $75,000 (£60,942).
She argued that Meghan’s “defamatory” comments caused her book The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister to go down in sales. Peter Ticktin, Samantha’s lawyer, said his client is afraid to leave her house due to alleged harassment.
Michel Kump, Meghan’s lawyer, stressed the 42-year-old’s comments were not defamatory. He said: “This has always been a lawsuit in search of a viable claim. The case has failed because it runs head first up against defamation law and the First Amendment.”
Samantha is now trying to bring the case to trial again in Florida, with a greater emphasis on Meghan’s Oprah interview and her Netflix docuseries. She told The Sun: “I think the truth stands on its own, so I’m optimistic and thankful that we have a justice system that gives us the chance to present the facts.”
[From GB News]
Samantha also said some sh-t about how she raised Meghan and taught her how to walk or something. The whole idea that Meghan – lmao – “hurt” the sales of Samantha’s tragic book is quite the argument, especially from a woman who has spent the past six years selling out Meghan to anyone with $20. “Meghan defamed me as I was trying to exploit her for the millionth time, your honor!” And who is Samantha’s lawyer? They should be disbarred. This is beyond a nuisance suit – it’s a form of harassment from an unhinged stalker.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
-
-
Samantha Markle talks to the panel about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on ‘Loose Women’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle, Samantha Grant
When: 14 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
Samantha Markle talks to the Piers and Susanna about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle, Samantha Grant
When: 15 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
Samantha Markle talks about her sister Megan and is coy when asked about her upcoming appearance on Big Brother ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle
When: 23 Jul 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
-
-
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
Sam said horrible things about Meghan and has the nerve to sue Meghan. Are some in the media bankrolling sam.
I wouldn’t be surprised. They’re probably hoping it does go to trial so discovery happens and they can get some information on the Sussexes especially Meghan. If Meghan is forced to give a deposition, the BM will have a good year.
This is all too stupid. I don’t think even in Florida this will go to trial.
“even in Florida” LOL!
I’ve always suspected her lawsuits were being funded. Anyone doing the math would figure she was an adult and a mother by the time Meghan would be old enough to have memories of her.
I don’t think her attorney would take her case if she didn’t have money behind it.
Eurydice, I agree. I can’t imagine he really believes she has much of a chance surviving the motion to dismiss (for the 3rd time), so he’ll want his time spent on the case paid as they go along.
I wish some investigative journalist would discover who is paying Samantha‘s lawyers.
Heavily suspect it was Dan Wootton, but now he’s been sidelined. Who is it because Wheels can’t afford this on her own, nor can her jobless ex-con PSW. And please, burn those beads. Ugh.
@KelleyBelle. Right?!? I hate that cheapass necklace almost as much as I loathe Scammy.
To Kellybelle
Please don’t use Wheels to describe a wheelchair bound person, as I am.
It is hurtful and childish to do so.
Of course the BP rags are…
She/and they, just won’t give up… what a pitiful existence to live. Yes, it will be rinse and repeat… and it will be thrown out of court and dismissed, again 🙄
It should be dismissed with prejudice.
Surely a decent PI firm would be able to make an entire timeline – listing every negative thing Smegel said to the press and the corresponding payments received – as evidence that smegel is in fact, a bad operator for hire who has smeared her supposed sibling at every turn and to a much worse degree.
Like come on Media. Do the work. Expose this grifter.
This woman is old enough to be Meghan’s mother, she is broke leads a tragic existence and desperately wants attention from Meghan so much so she is spending tons of the tabloids money trying to get it. As mentioned, this is another way for her to extend her 10 minutes of fame being recognized as Meghan’s half sister. Hoping the court will again after hearings, throw this mess out and send this women wheeling back to her tragic life.
Tenacious white trash on the grift.
So will those same tabloids cough up the money to pay court costs and Meghan’s legal fees when the case gets tossed for the final time or will they abandon Scammy on that sinking ship?
It’s not defamation for you to base the entirety of your expertise of someone on your supposed close relationship, and then that person shows that there was never any relationship between you. If what Meghan said did ruin her book sales, which I don’t believe it did, it’s because she was presenting herself as having information and insight that she didn’t have ,that’s not defamation. She’s just upset that her sister is successful and she can’t capitalize and monetize off of that anymore.
Meghan has no siblings.
Whatever Scammy. The British press is throwing away money with these pursuits of Meghan and Harry in the US courts.
In my opinion, having never met her, my perception is she is a terrible person. Her daughter refers to her as her biological mother, to make the distinction that she was adopted by her grandmother. Almost as soon as Meghan was publicly dating Harry, she tried to profit off her association with interviews, then after negative attacks, said she and her family were still waiting for their invitations to the royal wedding. No invitation? More attacks. Did she go to Meghan’s first wedding? Apparently not.
Same lawsuit. IIRC, the judge threw out most of the original lawsuit with prejudice so that part cannot be refilled. There was one section the judge ruled against but without prejudice so Scam was allowed to refine that section. As much as I believe Meghan is in the right here, often the best lawyer wins and I believe that will also be Meghan. However we have seen judges do odd things in a high profile case so show they were not influenced by rich or powerful.
Lulu, the Judge made it pretty clear that this was Scam’s last chance. The Judge has given her every chance to make a case, but she just doesn’t have any evidence to back up her allegations. Meghan can have all of the opinions in the world and Scam can’t do anything about that.
I wish someone interviewing any White Markle would confront them with the exact number of interviews they have given over the years and then ask then how much money they have made out of trashing Meghan with the obvious follow up question: why on earth would Meghan want anything to do with someone who makes money off hating her?
They should also ask about any interviews they gave prior to Meaghan meeting Prince Harry.
I think the sparks will really fly if this nuisance suit is thrown out of court (*fingers crossed*.) Bills will need to be paid. IF Samantha was being encouraged by the tabloids and they don’t pay her fees then expect her to appear on Fox News telling the whole world how they duped her into taking up this case. This is going to get VERY interesting! The Mail has a law suit coming up where they need to look squeaky clean, the last thing they need is for Samantha to start spilling the beans.
*Grabs popcorn* 😉
Murdoch’s own the tabloids and Fox. So no. Unless Newmax or one of the smaller conservative networks want her. Which is doubtful. It will never happen. It would have to be people magazine or one of those who took the bait. But they still want access to Meghan. So not them either. Maybe Meghan’s lawyers might use her against the tabloids in the lawsuit. But she wouldn’t get paid then.
Wootton may have been sidelined, but there are plenty of organizations with a lot of money and an interest in harassing Meghan. Her brother in law is rolling in cash right now.
The way she used to have blonde hair and then dyed it dark brown/black to show a greater association with Meghan. Unhinged doesn’t even begin to describe this person.
She also changed her last name back to Markle.
And also a terrible spray on tan that looked very brown. 🙄
But did she legally change her name? If her SSN and drivers license says Grant, then that’s her legal name. After a divorce the judge gives you the option of taking back your maiden name. If you don’t, then at a later date you need to file a legal request. Just because I choose to call myself ” Mary Smith” doesn’t mean I can use the name legally. Did she file the court papers against Meghan using the Markle name? If her name is still legally Grant then how can she file court papers using Markle?
It’s sad, it’s pathetic at this point to still be using the system to get money out of your half sister. Once they finally throw it out she will be back to try something else.
..Yesterday I watched a CourtTV segment where 2 women were discussing this, and I was surprised that they seemed very pro-Samantha, in that she should be allowed to go forward with this suit
I saw that, but I clicked away and reported it after I saw they were allowing Meghan hating pervert, Kinsey Schofield, to spew lies about Meghan.
Schofield does podcasts with pervert Andy Signore, who can’t keep his penis in his pants, & the freak who claims Meghan’s children aren’t real.
Schofield is also the obsessed freak who put her face over Meghan’s face in H&M’s engagement photo & proudly shows it off. She’s a creepy perverted liar.
They are also the asses who went to Montecito and went to every place H&M have been and held up “we want privacy” signs.
That’s who Courttv gave a mic to.
What I love is that while Samantha was desperately giving interviews outside the courthouse, looking like something the cat dug up with a very tragic bangs situation (my 7 year old self with a pair of safety scissors could do and did better!), Meghan was across the country, peaceful under a tree preparing to look peaceful and radiant with her loving husband at an event honoring veterans.
Meghan pays her no mind, she is unimportant, a buzzing gnat for her lawyers to deal with.
I love it.
Scamantha is a grifter.
All the white Markles are.
Ironically enough, Scammy’s two daughters are the lone white Markles not following in the *ahem* familyyyy tradition (props to Hank Jr.). One is a lawyer and the other might be in college. But they are estranged from her because, who wouldn’t be?
Hold on — Samantha Markle is claiming that Meghan’s OPINION that she grew up feeling like an only child is somehow defamatory, but also wrote a book called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister”??
How in the world do any lawyers take on this kind of dreck?
Money and attention, plain and simple. She’s probably got some “Better Call Saul” type lawyer in a cheap suit with a one-person practice in a small-town strip mall who thinks he’s hit the big time.
Thank God duchess Meghan didn’t inherit the mental gene 🧬 that’s the Markles . That gene should become apart of a university psychology study because that whole family needs a serious psych evaluation,lol .
All of that…..and she has big, big feet!
Meghan should sue her in return, she might have a better case against a stalker like Samantha.
The “Sun” the “Sun”, yep, the sun said, so in other words “MURDOCH”, now we see a money trail.
I would love the judge to say “case thrown out as Samantha has lied on her submission, that she is” afraid to leave her house, now, as she is not a snail (a big fat slug yes) but not a snail, so is unable to carry her house with her, she has in fact lied to the courts. Case dismissed, and I would suggest ms markle cease and desist or she might find Mrs Mountbatten Windsor decides to sue her for harassment
The judge needs to declare her a vexatious litigant and bar her from bringing further lawsuits about anything related to this.
We need some bloggers or journalists to start making connections between the Markles and the royals, and discuss the similarities between the 2 in terms of toxic families. That’s the only way this shit gets shut down.
Sam actually stalked Meghan to the UK. She had camera crew with her as she waited outside Meghan and Harry’s home. Harry and Meghan ignored her. If she pulls that stunt again in California the sussexes can issue a restraining order
She wouldn’t dare. It was nothing but a BS publicity stunt. And she had the wrong house.
So she is taking her to court for defamation because of low sales for a book that’s title is defaming the person she’s suing? She is claiming defamation from the only two instances that Meghan mentioned her, once when confirming that although she is her half sister, she was raised as an only child to her mother and father who didn’t have any other children between them. The woman who was 16 years older than Meghan and so her childhood was at least 16 years before Meghan’s own childhood started where she lived most of her childhood with her mother, Ms. Doria. By the time Meghan would have any real childhood memories, this grifter was an adult who was likely married with her own children. Was she even living in the same town or state as Meghan at the time Meghan was a child? Any implications that Scammer thinks were made about her are all in her head. Nothing about what was said by Meghan implied that she was an “imposter” or a “charlatan”. It’s like what interview did this woman even watch?
Straight up psychotically jealous trash. I’ll bet she used to brag to everyone she knew that Meghan was her sister back in the Suits days, despite them not having a relationship.
The. Book was a disaster largely ignored. It got bad reviews except from derangers.
Even the derangers mostly ignored it because it wasn’t the big “tell all” with “huge ” secrets about Meghan that would destroy her.
Scam wrote most of the reviews herself, lol! Everyone knows it was total crap.
FYI – Sam’s attorney, Peter Ticktin, is one of Trump’s lawyers. He was one of Trump’s classmates at military school and calls himself a lifelong friend. He’s been suspended twice by the Florida Bar and was one of Trump’s lawyers who was sanctioned by a Florida federal judge back in September for filing a law suit with no factual basis. And it looks like his woes with the judge and the bar association are not over.
This Karen must be out of her g🤬ddamn mind
“Peter Ticktin, Samantha’s lawyer, said his client is afraid to leave her house due to alleged harassment.”
Isn’t this B*tch one of Meghan’s most prevalent abusers and harassers? How does it feel now Scammy? In the immortal words of my late great aunt “We’ve have to chop onions for anyone to shed a tear.”
Stone tidbits I picked up from X, from a person who followed the oral arguments. First the judge got Scammy’s lawyers for adding Netflix into the suit. You have to follow a specific procedure to dk that. Also, Meghan’s lawyers asked the court to considered some articles: articles like Scam trashing Meghan going back to 2016. One article for consideration: Buzzfeed’s expose on Scam reveals her as a cyber and media bully years before Oprah and Netflix. Ellie Hall the writer included Scammy’s tweets. The Buzzfeed article was published almost 2 yrs before the Netflix docuseries aired. An article stating TOD was trafficking the Meghan’s fake pregnancies conspiracy theories was thrown in too. Scam’s lawyers tried to get all that blocked but he withdrew. The judge said Sam will be judged on the standard of a public figure, meaning she has a higher to clear to prove Meghan acted with malice. Sam’s lawyers asked the court if the case is dismissed for the atty to give a statement why the lawsuit is not frivolous. Sam may not know it’s over but I think the lawyers know it is. The judge will give a written order.