Navy Seal Foundation CEO: The ‘fantastic’ Sussexes ‘had done a lot of homework’

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in San Diego for some events around veterans. They spent time with the families of Operation Bigs, then they helped open up the Navy SEAL Foundation’s Warrior Fitness Program West Coast facility. Meghan and Harry spent time with the foundation officials, Harry made a speech and they did what they always do: charmed everyone and impressed everyone with how amazing they are. The CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation praised the Sussexes to People:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “came prepared” for their trip to San Diego ahead of Veterans Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in the grand opening of the Navy SEAL Foundation’s Warrior Fitness Program West Coast facility on Wednesday, and CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation Robin King tells PEOPLE that the couple knew their stuff.
“They were absolutely fantastic. They had done a lot of homework on the Navy SEAL Foundation, on the program,” King shares exclusively. She adds that Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, “came prepared, and they were extremely interested in knowing what the program did, what it was going to do and how it’s going to impact the community. I was thoroughly impressed with both of them on how much they wanted to engage with the community members to talk about the real issues.”
The new 20,000-square-foot facility offers individualized programs for Navy SEALS, Naval Special Warfare warriors and Special Warfare Combat Crewmen to reset the mind, body and spirit, King explains. In addition to physical recovery, they focus on cognitive elements such as dealing with memory loss and word recall as well as community support. King says they anticipate helping over 150 people in 2024. During Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit on Wednesday, they “toured the new state-of-the-art complex, met with service members benefitting from the program and officially opened the facility alongside 250 supporters and participants,” according to their Archewell Foundation.
King says Prince Harry was “very invested in the veteran community” and “wanted to understand the cognitive piece and the mental health piece” of the program.
“As someone who had served in the military, he has a close connection to the people he served with,” King says, referencing the Duke of Sussex’s 10 years in the British Army, which included two tours in Afghanistan. “He’s very compassionate towards the veterans and the wounded, ill and injured. He spent some time with our Gold Star and surviving family members, which was just lovely.”
King says they pointed out unique elements, such as the artwork all done by SEAL community members, to Meghan and Harry during the tour. “They’re interested in all those aspects,” she says. “They just really wanted to know about these families. They wanted to understand what was going on. They asked specific questions like that.” King praises the couple as “very comfortable and very easy to talk to.”
I love this. Once again, Meghan and Harry don’t wander around, half-assed and half-invested in things. They timed these events specifically ahead of Veterans Day/Remembrance Day. I mean, they lucked out with the timing of the facility opening – they didn’t have control over that, but it says something that they knew about it and they were there for the opening.
During Remembrance weekend, there were several articles and columns in the British press about how Harry should “come home” for Remembrance, or the Windsors should make a point of honoring Harry’s service by allowing him to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph. LOL, too late. The Windsors have made it clear that they despise all veterans, especially Harry, and that they will never show any respect for his service or anyone else’s service. Those morons believe THEY are the only ones “serving.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as spectators, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim. Rnd – Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine vs. Nigeria, on 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf.
Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex laughing during the award ceremony, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA – France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA – France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball, USA – France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Düsseldorf, Germany, 16th Sep 2023. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex speaks at the ceremony. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf conclude with a closing ceremony at Merkur Spiel Arena. 21 nations participated in the games this year.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Closing Ceremony, on 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Closing Ceremony, on 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf.
So, yet again, someone who has actually interacted with H&M has only nice things to say. This woman’s opinion is worth FAR more than all the supposed royal “experts” and bitter celebs who think they just have to comment about the couple, but have never met them.
I have full respect for this couple — they are doing smart, lasting, impactful things for veterans, and especially on Veterans Day/Remembrance Day, this outshone laying a wreath on a pillar. If KFC had any intelligence, he’d abdicate and give Harry the crown — it would save the monarchy AND the commonwealth in a heartbeat.
Wish people read this article and boosted it instead of the one where the Kate supporter is trolling us.
Agreed.
I am so glad Harry and Meghan are living here now. It’s beyond ridiculous that the bashing is still going on, four years after they left England.
Just ignore anyone showing up here to support Kitty, it’s all trolling. Everyone knows there is only one place that accurately reports on the royal family, and this is it. They have the entire rest of the internet to work with.
Yes Harry and Meg do the work read the briefs and go further to understand just what is being done with a charity. She said it all loud and clear that they are an impressive pair who want to help any way that they can. These are the smart cookies that were chased out. The lazy stupid leftovers were kept. Service is universal.
Oh, the exquisite irony that the enthusiastic outpouring for the Sussexes is rendered by the CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation…whose last name is King.
The Wails must be chewing the furniture and pounding the walls with jealousy. No Military Barbie cosplay, no showing up for a grinning/jazz hands photo op then effing off in separate helicopters. Eat it Wails, you’ve been shown how it’s done with class, compassion and preparedness yet again.
@Jaded. Amen!
Oh, dear. I fear there’s a tantrum coming on at KP.
Yes, but are they keen? 🤣🤣
Even the British press how had the Royal Family’s military cosplay looks. That’s why they want Harry to go back to the UK for remembrance day.
I know that the brf have a briefing they can read before engagements, but does that briefing include anything in depth? This is what they should be doing before they visit anything. It’s not difficult, it’s time and interest. I realize they probably don’t need to know as much as the Sussexes do–the visit is very different from what the royals do, but I do think they need to know about the charity, etc., they are visiting so that they can ask the type of questions that makes people know you are interested.
They definitely receive briefings and, I’m sure, if the royal themselves asked for it, it could be very in depth and detailed. It’s just that the Leftover Royals like Pegs and Buttons are going for the photo-ops and not to give back or help the organizations. So they don’t really care at all to spend any time learning anything except how soon their individual cars are arriving so they can go back to their separate homes and lives.
Plus we know that Pegs used to smugly brag about NOT reading his briefings and Keen will only ever be the queen of listening and learning.
Years back, when Pegs and Useless came to British Columbia, Pegs was talking to someone and mentioned he hadn’t bothered to read his briefing papers. They are both lazy and boring. There were no crowds wanting to see them and they can’t be bothered to put any energy into any of their stops. There is simply no interest in them here in Canada.
@brassyrebel, yep pillows are piling up on the front lawn again 😂😂😊😊when will the left behind Royals realise that THIS is the way it’s done. You read up on the people you are going to see, you research everything from top to bottom, then and only then do you go and see them and show a GENUINE interest in everything and everyone connected with the facility, from founders, to staff and people who will use it.
Maybe the press should visit the cenotaph and read the wreaths, because Harry didn’t miss anything, his name is on two of them, and his message on one. Eat sht British media, eat sht
Thanks for the intel, Mary Pester!
When she said that Harry spent time with Gold Star families. Oh my goodness, that hit my heart. For anyone who doesn’t know, in the US, a Gold Star means that a family member has died on a military mission.
“LOL, too late.”
Exactly!!
TOO. LATE.
You had him.
You had them.
And the world saw exactly how you abused and disrespected them.
NOW you have something to say about him laying a wreath?
NOW you want him back so you can bask in his shine and steal his attention, ideas and valor?
What a funny bunch.
I can’t help but think of that great Joss Stone song, “You Had Me.”
You had me
You lost me
You’re wasted
You cost me
I don’t want you here, messin’ with my mind
BRF and RR: you had the Sussexes, and you lost them. They’re done.
First off: “In addition to physical recovery, they focus on cognitive elements such as dealing with memory loss and word recall as well as community support.”🥹 They do this so well! I love that they also pay attention to the “me you don’t see” part of the military and are there for the veterans.
Next: I think it’s sad for the British veterans! Harry’s family kicked him out, but the British veterans have always been supportive of him, miss him, and were sad he had to leave.
The most amazing thing is that they don’t spend years talking about doing stuff on some abstract level. They don’t waste time holding pointless meetings and making videos of their ideas. They just go and do it. The BRF needs to take note.
Literally most of the royal family knows how to do this. It’s just William and Kate who think their deigning to show up, ignorant, is enough.
A few years ago I watched the 100th anniversary of armistice day on TV, its not something I would normally do but felt this was special. The Queen wasn’t well so Charles laid a wreath for her and one for himself. Other RF members followed, then the Prime Minister and other UK politicians, various ambassadors and other important people from Commonwealth countries, etc, etc. After quite a long time, the RF & associated VIPs went inside for the luncheon.
The next wreath to be laid was by the Royal British Leigon – the charity that was founded by vetrans for vetrans after WW1, the ones who had actually fought, and developed the whole poppy campaign in the 1st place.
I was so pissed off to have watched an hour of political theater and the RF etc al left 2 minutes before the wreath that was from actual soldiers was laid. I felt so bad for the old vets who had been outside in the cold for hours. It ws so disrespectful.
And today I learnt that Charlie was at the annual armistice shoot. Wonder why they were so keen to get to lunch. It just gets worse.
Well, we all know knowledge and preparedness is terrible. Why would people want to do that when they can half-ass their way through life? Harry and Meghan continue as you are.
It appears that Harry and Archewell have been working with the marine base at Camp Pendleton which probably involves issues that the Invictus Games is very much involved with. Harry attended the Warrior Games and previewed Heart of Invictus with the military community in San Dego. I think Harry and Archewell must have made some specific contributions to the community be invited to the opening. This points out clearly how comprehensive Harry’s work with the veteran community is and that he serves wherever he is. His work with veterans has truly become international.
Imagine that screeching, gnarling, and throwing up happening at KP today!
Cue Pegs being awarded some shiny new tin foil medals in 3…2…1…
Whenever there’s a new statement or comment about the wonderful things the Sussexes are doing, I imagine it accompanied by Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”. I want the announcements handed to KP/BP/BM with the song playing
Credit where credit is due. Always speak the truth. It’s just better for the whole world.
Oh, and Harry looks like a snack in the header photo. Yum.
“came prepared” was mentioned twice in the People article – That’s what having a strong work ethic is all about. And I love it when people that actually has met HM backed it up with Facts and literally contradicts the BRF trolls on SM who knows jacksh$&t.