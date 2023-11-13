Is Gary Goldsmith being warned to not write some tacky ‘tell-all’ book?

I genuinely believe that we’ll start getting the real story on the Middleton family at some point. It’s already starting to come out here and there, and we can fill in some details by what is NOT happening. As in, Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces went belly-up this year, but not before she personally scammed banks, small businesses and vendors out of roughly $3 million, debts which have not been paid. The man who bought Party Pieces as part of some insolvency court proceedings has even said that Carole can’t pay back the debt because she doesn’t have the money. Which leads to more questions – why didn’t one of Carole’s “rich” sons-in-law step up to save the Middletons from humiliation? Why didn’t Carole’s brother Gary Goldsmith step in either? Gary, the British media has always told us, is very rich. Except he does broke-ass things like “write unhinged columns for the Daily Mail” and “threaten to write a tell-all book about the Sussexes.” That was seriously a story floated by the Middletons several weeks ago. Well, royal expert Jennie Bond has some thoughts:
Princess Kate’s uncle is due to publish a tell-all memoir but a royal expert has warned it would not serve a purpose except to widen the rift between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last month, it was reported that Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, is tipped to release a book and “set the record straight”.
Goldsmith reportedly wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have “a voice” and “fight back” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s accusatory Netflix docuseries and the duke’s own memoir, Spare. But a royal expert said there is no need for the book to be published as it wouldn’t be the right “tactic” to go on about the feud.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: “I hope he doesn’t [publish the book]. Or, if he does, I hope it will be HIS story… not the story of the royal rift. I think the tactic so far – to rise above the barbs directed from California and instead to concentrate on work and service – has been both dignified and effective.”
Ms Bond said: “If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes. And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended. Mr Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place.”
So, the concern here isn’t that Gary Goldsmith knows nothing about the Sussexes, nor that his tell-all book would likely be ghostwritten by some Daily Mail hack. It’s that Dodgy Uncle Gary would make it difficult for William, Kate, the Middletons and the Windsors to pretend like they were rising above the Sussexes, when really the Sussexes have left them all in the dust? Honestly, though, Bond is commenting on this for two reasons. One, “Mr Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough,” is carefully worded on purpose, because we’re supposed to pull at that thread, like maybe Gary was never as wealthy as claimed, or his money never came from whatever “tech company” cover story was provided for years from the same people who swore up and down that the Middletons were terribly rich. Two, Gary is being warned off much like the Middletons have been warned off – Gary and Carole are being told, through the press, to stay hidden, no one wants to hear from you right now, you’ve f–ked it all up and the house of cards really will come tumbling down.
He knows nothing about H&M. All he could do is spew anything W&K have said to him or speculate/lie like all the royal “experts”. He could, quite likely, have all kinds of juicy info on W&K. So who is it he is really threatening to write about?
The only gossip he has relates to Peggy and any other gossip about the family he gets directly from Kate.
I think him threatening to write this book is more about trying to blackmail the RF into paying of the Middleton debts – he either isn’t going/wants to and feel the RF should cough up or he doesn’t have the cash either to bail them out.
I’ve always kind of felt that Ma and Kate made all sorts of promises to Gary to get him to part with his money to fund her great Prince hunt – I think he’s not seen any personal returns on that and is p!ssed and taking it out of the RF who he feels owes him.
There is a LOT of entitlement from that lot.
I agree. It looks like he’s sussed Carole and Khate’s false promises of a healthy return on his ‘investment’ and started issuing threats. Propping up his sister’s image and ambitions probably cost him dearly.
Digital Unicorn, This is a good take.
He has no idea about them. And in book interviews the dreaded questions about his own past would come up.
It would open him up to being investigated by reporters and it would open him up to a potential lawsuit by HM. After all, he has no personal knowledge of HM so it would all be hearsay of negative stories/opinions which could lead to a libel lawsuit.
So I’m totally supporting him in his decision to write this book. Go for it, Gary! You should definitely write this book. 😂
Scammers, the lot of them. Methinks Uncle Gary sees this book as a win-win- he either publishes, gets some cash and attention and continue to pretend he is close to William and that he is protecting Kate OR he forces the RF to pay him off or give him something to drop it.
I don’t believe Uncle Gary is going to write a book. I think the DM threw that out there to see if Harry and Meghan would respond.
If the DM are still throwing out ridiculous things like this one to see if Harry & Meghan respond they’re even dumber than I thought they were.
“Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended.”
If he is considering something, he has been officially warned by The Rottweiler.
Is this the Midds warning the RF about what could be revealed if KM is sacked without a fat settlement.
He knows nothing but what made up 💩 Carole feeds him. I think he is being warned that it will not go well for him or Carole if he goes ahead with this. I’m sure Carole sold him all kinds of stuff to get him to finance her children’s education especially Can’t who Carole sent out to stalk and bag a Prince and none of it came to fruition for him. So know he is angry and wants to write some 💩.
I think the problem with this book, from the royal family’s perspective, is that it would be full of lies of the “Meghan made Kate cry” variety. And Harry has made it perfectly clear by now that he is not afraid to sue when he is lied about in print, and that he and Meghan keep receipts. The last thing anyone in the royal family needs is to see Harry suing the Middleton family and airing more of their dirty laundry.
Gary has said he’s writing a book. But has any publishing house said they would print it? Anyone can say their writing a book. Doesn’t mean anyone else will ever see it.
I reckon this is Carole’s work – a mild threat. Just think of what she could spill. The confidences that oaf PW shared with her while he had his head in her lap and she was stuffing him full of cheese on toast.
Someday the Hyacinth Bucket treatment of the Midds story should hire you
The BRF sees the Middletons trying to blackmail it to pay off the debts and stop the stories of Kate’s family being deadbeats. The Royal Mafia is telling the Middletons they will bring them down.
I honestly don’t see this book doing well even if it does get published. It’ll disappear like Samantha Markle’s. In the U.K. no one knows who this guy is, even tabloid readers would struggle to pick him out of a line up, they’d probably confuse him with Gary Glitter. And the connection is just too distant. I mean, how close are most people with their uncle, their wife’s uncle, or sister in law’s uncle? I doubt he’s even met most members of the imperial family because outsiders don’t get invited to the important stuff.
This was my first thought as well, Jane! If he’s actually serious about writing a book I’m sure he’s looking at the success of Spare and figured “I can do that too!” when really he should be looking at Samantha Markle and the dud book she dropped and realize why would anyone pay for a badly written book when they can go to reddit or youtube or even the scummier tabs and read it for free?
These right wing books serve two purposes. They are in some sense money laundering. They allow the funders of right wing presses to funnel money to very bad people in the form of advances that are never expected to be earned back. Secondly, they are created to allow the authors to go on TV and give talks as the author of “Look at all the Crazypants Ideas I Wrote Down, LOL I Dictated Them to My Ghostwriter.”
He should borrow a page from the Samantha playbook and change his last name to Middleton. Otherwise nobody will know who the hell he is.
So when royal reporters, like Jennie Bond, say it’s best to adopt Camilla’s strategy of less said, soonest mended what they really mean is pretend to public say nothing while consistently calling up friends in the papers and giving them everything. Win-win right🙄
The threat worked for Andrew, so the Middletons are attempting the same.
All it would take is Harry saying “we don’t know him, my wife never met him.”
The world then asks, who is his source?
It might be as simple as the Middletons may have signed NDAs — but Uncle Gary hasn’t, and so this is their veiled threat to the RF that we CAN get our side out….and it’s not going to be pretty or dignified if Unc G is the source.
eta: several others have the same theory above, lol.
He’s no better than Toxic Tom and Scamantha. Writing a so-called tell-all (make that lie-all) is just opening himself up to a deep dive into his finances, his Casa de Bang-Bang days, his drug dealing and domestic violence, and his sister and brother-in-laws Party Pieces scam. He will be crushed.
“ I think the tactic so far – to rise above the barbs directed from California…”
That’s rich, coming from the people relentlessly smearing, briefing on, and clout chasing the Sussexes.
So true, Nicki. I mean there’s no denying that the Sussexes have had their say but after Harry did some promotional interviews for Spare (where I really don’t remember him “barbing” anyone) they’ve stayed silent. When they speak now it’s at an event where they are there to speak to a cause or charity not to talk about the BRF. So exactly what barbs are they even talking about?
All GG is doing with this “tell all” is opening up his niece (in addition to his sister and himself) to more scrutiny.
NO NO NO NO NO jennie bond, I want him to publish a book,
One, because he knows fk all about harry and meghan.
Two, because he hasn’t spent any time with Harry and Megan
Three, he will have to say where he gets his info from.
Four, he will be open to questions and probes about where his money comes from and why he’s so weedy 😂
Five, when he gets sued by Harry and meghan, he will have to give evidence in court, and the only defence he can give, will be to have keen and her mummy to give evidence under oath, and keen really, really doesn’t want her note to Megan to be shown in evidence, just like bully and his emails.
Wonder if Gary will be asked to go to Paris to collect something for Charles 🤔🤔🤔🤔
On Mary Pester’s Write the Book Team! It will delicious fest of delusion and fallacy. If Uncle Gary has the receipts, publish them and then be ready to defend in court. The slow decent into irrelevance by their own hands is the karma this salty soul loves:) If anyone wants to encourage and crowdsource this…I’m in!
And he will lose and have to pay damages to the Sussexes which would be delightful.
“And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy-”
Welp, we know whose people is behind this one. Pack it up team!
“Mr Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place.”
This line!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Major shade. The BP knows the Middletons are a bunch of low brow, lying grifters, but they have to play nice because William was dumb enough to fall for the honey pot. Oh well.
I don’t know why but I am getting a sense that the courtiers are really pissed that Meg made Kate cry story got lampooned. It fit so nicely in the narrative that Meg was a bully. And when that got sunk, so did the foundation of the allegations from palace staff *cough Jason cough*. I have always suspected that story came from Carole.
I do think Kate cried, to her mother (especially as the palace works in a certain way and her acting like that was bound to get out bc this family is convinced every dog for themself) that Meg would leak to the papers that Kate was in fact a bitter, mean girl. Both Carole and Camilla saw their chance. (Carole wanted to keep the crown and Camilla wanted to dampen Meg’s popularity with the public, but especially Charles.)
As I always think, Meg is far too nice to this rotten family.
You know what, I actually do believe that Meghan did make Kate cry. But not in the way that Kate’s supporters would like to believe. I think that Kate was overwhelmed by Meghan’s successes and her hardworking habit. Kate had been used to simply coasting before Meghan came into the picture. She saw Meghan writing her own speeches, and taking the stage like a pro, not to mention the success of the cookbook. I think Kate, realizing she couldn’t compete, went crying to her mother. Remember, Tina brown made it clear that Kate goes to Carole for advice and strategy on everything. This of course doesn’t mean that Kate didn’t attack Meghan and make her cry. But I think she and her mother along with the palace used the press to create that story based in part on Kate’s stress, and the fact that all felt the need to reign Meghan in, for lazy, dumb Kate’s benefit.
🎯🎯