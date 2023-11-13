King Charles went on a pheasant hunt in Windsor with Edward & Andrew

Here are some photos of King Charles and his brother Prince Edward during Remembrance weekend. Edward kept it pretty lowkey, and he and Sophie didn’t get much attention in general. As it turned out, it wasn’t all somber events this weekend – Charles and Edward joined their other brother, Prince Andrew, for a pheasant shoot in Windsor.

King Charles appeared in high spirits yesterday afternoon as he joined his brothers Prince Edward and Prince Andrew for a pheasant shoot.

The monarch, 74, was spotted driving around the grounds of Windsor – just hours before he unveiled new statues of his late parents at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in London.

Charles was dressed casually in a shirt and a green jacket with a cord collar for the shoot on Armistice Day. The King was seen sharing a laugh with the passenger in the car, who was presumably a member of his security team.

Although Andrew and Edward were not pictured with Charles, the monarch is believed to have enjoyed an afternoon in his brothers’ company before heading to London.

I mean, news at seven, but I do like to document just how thoroughly Charles doesn’t give a f–k anymore. We were always told that Charles was so disapproving of Andrew and he was being so harsh to Andrew, blah blah blah. Nope – Andrew spends every holiday with the royal family, Andrew was invited to spend the whole summer at Balmoral with the king, and they all still hunt together. The same Andrew who had to pay off his rape victim so he wouldn’t have to face a civil trial. The same Andrew who was BFFs for years with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also: was this a brothers-only pheasant shoot? It feels weird to think that William probably wasn’t invited since he supposedly “lives” in Windsor, remember?

33 Responses to “King Charles went on a pheasant hunt in Windsor with Edward & Andrew”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Why can’t they have had a Dick Cheney moment where one of them shoots the other in the face. One can dream. Big deal they went pheasant hunting.

    Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:03 am

      I cannot imagine spending any time with that group of manipulative, revenge seeking, grudge holding, entitled, tantrum throwing, violent men who believe themselves to be subtle and cunning.

      Add alcohol and guns? As an American – I know how that goes. Heck. No.

      Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      November 13, 2023 at 11:09 am

      @susanCollins, Susan I thought it was a typo for a minute, and they had added the H by mistake lol. Andrew is closer to Charlie than either of them admit. It’s all funny handshakes and disgusting habits, the worst thing is, that the press are full on apologists for them. By the way, I wonder what is wrong with Edward as he’s definitely not well with that amount of weight loss

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        November 13, 2023 at 1:14 pm

        😂😂😂Yes they would do a peasant shoot if they could find away to do it without any consequences.

      • Mustlovedogs says:
        November 13, 2023 at 2:28 pm

        @Mary Pester I honestly read it as ‘peasant shooting’! Love your comment as always. Hope you’re feeling good today. Sending hugs from Australia. ❤️

  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:46 am

    I love it when Charles, the enviromentalist, turns into Charles, the hunter. I don’t know how it is these days, but not many years ago these royal pheasant shoots turned into bird massacres. The fields would be blanketed with dead birds.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:18 am

      What is environmentally unsound is the way the estates are managed to have a large population of pheasants to shoot. Predators are killed and estates are managed to favor the pheasants over other species. A lot of the birds are raised and released for the hunts, so basically a canned hunt.

      Reply
  3. NJGR says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Charles supposedly helped protect another accused sexual predator, a friend of his, so I doubt that sort of thing bothers him any more than it did his mom.
    https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/14/friendship-with-prince-charles-made-paedophile-bishop-peter-ball-impregnable

    Reply
    • garrity says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:58 am

      It very clearly does not bother Charles, because he *did the same thing.*

      Diana was sixteen when they met and nineteen when Charles, a grown-ass man over thirty, proposed.

      The only difference between Charles and Andrew was Charles’ fig leaf of legality in their pursuit and purchase of young girls for sexual and reproductive services.

      Reply
  4. sparrow says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Andrew. Yuck. Also, pheasant shooting. Yuck. I have no problem with hunting and fishing, as long as the catch is eaten; it’s more organic than popping to the supermarket for a plastic wrapped chicken. However, knowing several people who run pheasant and duck shoots, the fact is these birds aren’t eaten that much and get stacked up in piles to be got rid of when everyone retires for a drink. It’s just sport and it’s vile for that reason.

    Reply
    • Bromptonviewer says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:02 am

      Hmm, that’s not been my experience. Every time my husband goes for a shoot, I end up eating Pheasant for a month and have to arrange multiple dinner parties to get rid of it all. Same with duck. Several butchers in chelsea and holland park boast of the origins of their pheasant and fowl and warn of shot in the birds.

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        November 13, 2023 at 10:16 am

        I suppose that’s our experience from attending duck shoots arranged by my partner’s closest friend and pheasant shoots by other friends. I did not shoot. The duck shoot was especially upsetting and his friend gave up, despite it being a lucrative side line to his family’s hall. There was too much waste.

    • BQM says:
      November 13, 2023 at 11:16 am

      George V who loved to hunt and was one of the best shots in the country would have the extra meat delivered to his tenants and to London for the food kitchens.

      Reply
  5. Flower says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:51 am

    I am beginning to believe Andrew was not the only passenger on the Lolita Express but Andy has fallen on his sword to take a rightfully deserved one for the team.

    We all know Chuckles loves a freebie and suitcases of cash so yeah his protecting Andy and even forcing Billy no mates to do so, speaks to the level of rot in that family.

    I think Eddie is likely the only one with not too many skeletons in his closet. Eddie also looks very ill as of late, which may explain Chuckles spending more time with him.

    Reply
    • Sunday says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:44 am

      I literally just had the same thought while reading Kaiser’s article, and I canNOT believe I never considered this before. Not absolving Andrew of anything at all whatsoever because he absolutely is guilty, but Edward has always been a joke and Anne is a woman which makes the comparison less equivalent, and so Andrew (and his ex-wife and children) have always been the best spares to serve as a foil for Charles. (This is the model that Will intended to use for Harry, using Harry’s wife and children as spares for himself and his heir rather than his own other children.) We already know other royals and royal-adjacents were involved with Epstein – the Earl of Snowden, who Charles wanted to take over the Prince’s Trust – was also on the Lolita Express, though that fact is rarely ever mentioned. And sure, Andrew was the one who (allegedly) invited Epstein & Maxwell to Balmoral, but I wonder who else was there…

      Reply
  6. @BelizeEmpower says:
    November 13, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Something’s going on with William; he looks a tragic mess. And, yes, why wasn’t Willy included in the hunt when he supposedly lives a 2-minute walk from Windsor castle? By the sound of it all Charles has left are his two brothers, the ones he paid no attention to his entire adult life. Camilla goes to her pile, Willy off to Anmer Hall, Harry said bye-bye, so who has he got left but his two siblings and Afro Annie. Bet Charles didn’t think it would be this lonely at the top.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:02 am

      It does sort of have the feel that only his brothers will hang out with him, doesn’t it? His sons won’t. Camilla’s somewhere reading companionably in a separate wing. And Andrew and Edward both depend on him for money so it’s still a transactional relationship. Oh well

      Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:05 am

      Would you want impulsive rage filled trigger temper William around you- armed and with ready access to alcohol? ESP when you know he wants your job? And the one way he gets your job is when you die?
      Charles is very familiar with “accidents”. No way in hell was William going to be there.

      Reply
  7. Mads says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Edward looks a lot healthier in the picture taken at the Cenotaph, his noticeable weight loss did make me wonder if he was very ill.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Maybe he was depressed after his parents’ deaths? Maybe a few people really mourned and weren’t just excited about their upgrades.

      Reply
    • May says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:30 am

      I thought he looked much better as well. The weight loss could be explained by a myriad of factors. I think what made him look so ill, to my mind, was that he usually wears oversized suits anyway and that just made him look gaunt combined with his weight loss. His clothes appeared to be better fitting this weekend. Sophie appears to have lost weight as well. Maybe they are on the Ozempic train?

      Reply
    • Carty says:
      November 13, 2023 at 10:34 am

      Edward beats his hunting dogs with sticks. So no sympathy for him. Don’t get me started on his military cosplay

      Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      November 13, 2023 at 12:45 pm

      Edward’s overcoat is doing a lot of work here.

      In the Remembrance ceremony photos, Edward looked cadaverous, swimming in a too large suit–the worst I’ve seen him.

      Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:13 am

    For a second, my eyes read “King Charles went on a peasant hunt…” and I thought “Ok, makes sense…”

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:20 am

    This story is for the royalists who still live under the delusion that Charles and his sons were ever close and that Harry broke up a harmonious family.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Shooting pheasants for family bonding. Awful family.

    Reply
  11. LRB says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:50 am

    So shooting birds that are bred to be available for the sport of killing is ok – but where does that stop? If someone kills an elephant because the elephant is damaging crops is that ok? For me, as a meat eater, I know animals are killed for food, but shooting for the fun of it is something entirely different and I don’t see why it is ok to shoot any animal for fun. And I don’t see how this fits in with their so called conservation dreams.

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    November 13, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Andrew went pheasant hunting with his brothers but he still wasn’t at Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph or the Festival of Remembrance with the rest of the family. He played ball but he is still a pariah. The Sussexes made the right call.

    Reply
  13. Sunny O says:
    November 13, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    So Charles welcomes his pedophile brother with open arms, but not his son Harry, his daughter in law Meghan, and his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

    That is beyond messed up.

    Reply
  14. tamsin says:
    November 13, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    I hope this pheasant hunt takes part in Charles’s food charity. Will the pheasants be donated to food banks and local starving peasants. Donating food from the royal estates would strike a good note. But real charity does not seem to be a Windsor trait. Also, hunting on Remembrance Day weekend just strikes a jarring note for me.

    Reply
  15. J.Ferber says:
    November 13, 2023 at 4:57 pm

    Susan Collins, Your comment is epic. That is all.

    Reply

