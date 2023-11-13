King Charles went on a pheasant hunt in Windsor with Edward & Andrew

Here are some photos of King Charles and his brother Prince Edward during Remembrance weekend. Edward kept it pretty lowkey, and he and Sophie didn’t get much attention in general. As it turned out, it wasn’t all somber events this weekend – Charles and Edward joined their other brother, Prince Andrew, for a pheasant shoot in Windsor.

King Charles appeared in high spirits yesterday afternoon as he joined his brothers Prince Edward and Prince Andrew for a pheasant shoot. The monarch, 74, was spotted driving around the grounds of Windsor – just hours before he unveiled new statues of his late parents at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in London. Charles was dressed casually in a shirt and a green jacket with a cord collar for the shoot on Armistice Day. The King was seen sharing a laugh with the passenger in the car, who was presumably a member of his security team. Although Andrew and Edward were not pictured with Charles, the monarch is believed to have enjoyed an afternoon in his brothers’ company before heading to London.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean, news at seven, but I do like to document just how thoroughly Charles doesn’t give a f–k anymore. We were always told that Charles was so disapproving of Andrew and he was being so harsh to Andrew, blah blah blah. Nope – Andrew spends every holiday with the royal family, Andrew was invited to spend the whole summer at Balmoral with the king, and they all still hunt together. The same Andrew who had to pay off his rape victim so he wouldn’t have to face a civil trial. The same Andrew who was BFFs for years with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also: was this a brothers-only pheasant shoot? It feels weird to think that William probably wasn’t invited since he supposedly “lives” in Windsor, remember?