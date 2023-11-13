Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the Baby2Baby gala: tragic or cute?

Imagine spending all of that time, money, effort and energy transforming your body into a plastic doll with a tiny waist and an oversized ass, only to wear one of the most unflattering dresses ever. So it is with Kim Kardashian. Kim attended the big Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend, alongside many other celebrities, actresses, socialites, etc. Baby2Baby has become one of the biggest charities attracting big-names, especially in LA. Kim has attended the gala before and, to her credit, she seems to give a sh-t about the good cause. Kim wore this Balenciaga dress which just shows you that even with an A-list label, not every look is a serve. This is just… not a good dress, at all. Kim made it much worse by doing “wet look” hair as well.

Salma Hayek looked great in green – seriously, this is such a flattering dress and color for her. Salma was honored with the Giving Tree Award.

Chrissy Teigen’s dress was actually pretty good, but she needs to stop with the plastic surgery.

Ayesha Curry is so pretty, and the color of this dress really pops (although the design is meh).

Kirsten Dunst looked good in a weird dress! Jesse Plemons has lost so much weight!

Lori Harvey, fresh from her breakup with Damson Idris, flew solo at the event. The dress doesn’t look comfortable and Lori looks like she’s thinking “are the girls about to pop out??”