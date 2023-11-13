Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the Baby2Baby gala: tragic or cute?

Imagine spending all of that time, money, effort and energy transforming your body into a plastic doll with a tiny waist and an oversized ass, only to wear one of the most unflattering dresses ever. So it is with Kim Kardashian. Kim attended the big Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend, alongside many other celebrities, actresses, socialites, etc. Baby2Baby has become one of the biggest charities attracting big-names, especially in LA. Kim has attended the gala before and, to her credit, she seems to give a sh-t about the good cause. Kim wore this Balenciaga dress which just shows you that even with an A-list label, not every look is a serve. This is just… not a good dress, at all. Kim made it much worse by doing “wet look” hair as well.
Salma Hayek looked great in green – seriously, this is such a flattering dress and color for her. Salma was honored with the Giving Tree Award.
Chrissy Teigen’s dress was actually pretty good, but she needs to stop with the plastic surgery.
Ayesha Curry is so pretty, and the color of this dress really pops (although the design is meh).
Kirsten Dunst looked good in a weird dress! Jesse Plemons has lost so much weight!
Lori Harvey, fresh from her breakup with Damson Idris, flew solo at the event. The dress doesn’t look comfortable and Lori looks like she’s thinking “are the girls about to pop out??”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Chrissy Teigen
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Ayesha Curry
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Lori Harvey
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Salma Hayek Pinault
BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Haunted Victorian drapes vibe
Festive Morticia Addams.
If you are going to wear a dress with a big black flowers pattern, make sure there isn’t one centered on your crotch.
I assumed the crotch-flower placement was strategic lol
It is @Queenie. It’s meant to evoke a “naked look” (surprise!) but the overall effect is more unfortunate skin rash than sexy-naked.
That dress on Kim is awful …. Salma looks amazing!
Kim would’ve look 100 times better in Salma’s dress than this tragedy
Salma has been hitting it out of the park lately – she went through a weird spell but 2024? She is nailing the best looks for her body. She looks like a very rich woman with access to all the fashion should look.
Salma definitely showing everyone how it should be done. But yea being married to one of the richest men in the world helps. Plus fashion wise she has the access that everything is custom made/tailored perfectly to her.
@Normades – but for years people were wondering how come, despite being married to a super rich man and having access to every fashion advantage – how come Salma was always so terribly dressed in ill-suited and ill-fitting outfits. Something has changed and it’s much, much better.
True dat @eurydice she probably got her own fitter?
A big nope for Kim. Surprised she wore the dress with the lining.
I am glad that Kim is covered up, breast, breast, every where.
A fashion designer once said show your chest or legs, but not both.
I think Kim did a tendrily up-do recently that would have worked better with this dress.
I think that with a bateau/boat neckline instead of that suffocating mock-neck and a simple black sash instead of the bow, Kim’s dress could have been good. It’s not, though. ***ETA I just scrolled back up and realized that it’s a dress overlay with a catsuit lining. No, no, no, no, no, allllllll the NOPE. Terrible and irredeemable.
SALMA!!! Looking 🔥🔥🔥!! I love it.
Chrissy, whatever, it’s meh.
Ayesha is beautiful in spite of that weird dress, although the color is GORGEOUS.
Kiki looks lovely!! Meth Damon (just kidding, it’s love, Jesse!) also looks great.
Lori does look like she’s being very careful with her upper body, and the corset looks extremely uncomfortable. But she is gorgeous.
At a time when being ‘cancelled’ is supposedly a thing, I find it ASTONISHING that the world has just decided to forget the Balenciaga paedophilia scandal. Or that the Kardashians (especially Kim) get a pass for all their racist, homophobic, bullying BS. Or that Kanye “slavery was a choice” West still has a career. Boggles the mind.
Or the time Chrissy bullied a teenager into ending her life.
Sorry if duplicate post.
when it comes to designers, people pull out the “artist” card and move on. i agree with you that it is astonishing and wrong and kim has always been firmly in bed with balenciaga and their pedo ads and gets a pass every time.
I keep saying that. The whole Met gala being dedicated to Karl Lagerfield last year was also … a choice. ;-/
Chrissy’s dress looked wonderful and Lori’s would have too if the bust covered more of the girls.
As for Kim, the saying is true no amount can buy class and style.
I wish Lori’s dress had more of the pink colors that you see in the train. The taupe looks better on her than it would on almost anyone, but of every color in the world I continue to not understand why people pick taupe!
One of Kim’s eyes is wonky. Maybe from some fresh Botox or filler work. Chrissy isn’t the only one who needs to chill on the Botox. Maybe her wonky eye kept from seeing how unfortunate that dress looked on her.
I think all the other attendees shown here looked lovely. That color on Salma is lovely.
Girl Ninja, ha! I recently said I’m going to start calling Kim “Wonky McSex Tape”.
And Kim’s dress is absolutely tragic.
Did she recently get more work done to her face. It looks really weird imo
I saw people talking about this on reddit a few days ago and now I can see it at every event she pops up at lately. She was doing the updo with all the tendrils on one side to cover it up. Something went awry; she does look a smidge wonk. I think it’s botox related too.
Looks like filler overload too
@ NINJA_GIRL
Kim has the Wonky Valtrex eye
I genuinely believe that Balenciaga is just an elaborate prank being done to rich people.
I’ve kinda believed for a while now that that’s what a lot of high fashion brands are. It’s like the designers are just trying to see what they can get away with, how ugly they can make the clothes, and rich people will still buy it.
These where my exact words a few days ago when I was standing in front of the window of a H&M store, shaking my head in disbelief over the Paco Rabanne Collection and wondering of this is just a giant prank.
Kirsten looks very pretty.
I’m sick of anything to do with Kim K & bodices too small for the boobs, especially showing arreola, which happens way too often.
Even Serena Williams wore a “too much boob” dress to a recent event.
Kim’s dress is fugly.
I just don’t understand why there is a new found sympathy for KK. I understand that her ex was problematic but she is actively awful and was even more so to her ex and triggered many of his outbursts and used the same lawyer Britney Spears parents used to try and get him into a conservership.
Tragic, but who can successfully dress her when she doesn’t look anything like her normal past self? She didn’t used to look like she had stumps for legs- now with her Pinocchio butt and tits, her proportions are ridiculous.
Kim’s default choice is always bad taste. Salma and Ayesha look hot. And I did not even recognize Jesse Plemons. So, is he on the Ozempic diet or is this for a role? Maybe both?
I love Kristin and Jesse but yea Ozempic for both of them though it’s more marked on Jesse because his face looks so different with all the dropped weight. Now he needs to stop or get a good tailor because he looks like he’s positively swimming in every suit he wears.
I immediately gagged at balenciaga at a BABY2BABY event?! What the literally effbomb. These people are gross.
I guess we are all supposed to forget and move on from the Balenciaga kids BDSM Photo Shoot. Ok, then.
Kim’s dress looks like it was strategically shot a bunch of times by black paintballs.
I’m not feeling it.
I think all of the celebs look bad in these pics. Something with the lighting is way off here. If I had Kim`s body (in the meaning of that it`s obvious she works out super hard these days) I would definitely wear whatever the fuck I want until the body goes. She is in her forties now, let the girl live while she`s still got it.
Kim’s wonky eye is so distracting.
I actually didn’t love Selma’s look, don’t hate me.
I like Chrissy’s dress but her makeup–or is it the self tanner– is pretty bad, right?
Thought that color on Ayesha is stunning
Kirsten and Jesse look great! He looks so much younger and looking fab and healthy. Love the vintage vibe of her dress.
I think Lori looks hot af. I didn’t notice at first but I think it’s cool how her train ombres into pink.
Jesse and Kirsten both look great, I love their work and love them together! Very impressed with Jesse’s weightloss.
As to Ayesha Curry, I think the basic color of her dress is fine but neither the designer nor the fabric manufacturer really trusted that, so they added some weird tie-dyed, two-tone thing which detracts from the vibrant color. Then, the designer had to add to the deep low-cut décolletage with some center twist, midriff baring, high slit of a dress, which finds further competition with the parted hair, heavy eyeliner, jewelry and tattoos. As Tim Gunn would say, “That’s a lot of look.”