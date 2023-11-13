Duchess Sophie wore Me+Em, Susannah London during Remembrance weekend

I decided to devote a post to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, formerly the Countess of Wessex. I didn’t immediately see photos of Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night, and as it turns out, the BBC didn’t even show Sophie during the Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying at the Cenotaph.

Royal fans were left scratching their heads after the Duchess of Edinburgh was not shown on the BBC’s Remembrance coverage alongside Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales. In years gone by, Sophie has stood on a balcony overlooking the annual service with Kate and Camilla, meaning she was easily picked up by the TV cameras. However, like last year, she stood on another balcony of the Foreign Office, this time with Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. And once again, the move meant she was not shown on the live TV coverage – meaning some royal fans even questioned whether she was at today’s event.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I have no idea? My guess is that Buckingham Palace demanded that all eyes be on King Charles, Queen Camilla and maybe some attention to William and Kate. As we’ve seen before, the palace places a lot of demands on the BBC for all of their coverage for big state events like this. The palace says: no one cares about Sophie.

For the Festival of Remembrance, Sophie wore a new dress from ME + EM – a £250 piece with puffy “fishnet” sleeves and velour. While this dress is far from perfect – the shoulders and the ruching are a complete tragedy – I actually think Sophie picked something which is generally flattering and nice. For the Cenotaph, Sophie chose a repeat – this is a custom coat dress by Suzannah London, which she also wore for QEII’s state funeral. The floral motif is supposed to be Lily of the Valley, QEII’s favorite flower.