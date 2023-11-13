Donald Trump promises to ‘root out’ the ‘radical left thugs that live like vermin’

Donald Trump is a Nazi. He always has been, just as he’s always admired Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. He thinks his neo-Nazi supporters are “very fine people” and he uses the language of fascism. Well, on Veterans Day, this baby-fisted psycho made a speech in which he called his political enemies “vermin” and promised to root them out.
Former president Donald Trump denigrated his domestic opponents and critics during a Veterans Day speech Saturday, calling those on the other side of the aisle “vermin” and suggesting that they pose a greater threat to the United States than countries such as Russia, China or North Korea. That language is drawing rebuke from historians, who compared it to that of authoritarian leaders.
“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” Trump said toward the end of his speech, repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.”
Trump went on further to state: “the threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within. Because if you have a capable, competent, smart, tough leader, Russia, China, North Korea, they’re not going to want to play with us.”
The former president’s speech in Claremont, N.H., echoed his message of vengeance and grievance, as he called himself a “very proud election denier” and decried his legal entanglements, once again attacking the judge in a New York civil trial and re-upping his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith. In the speech, Trump once again portrayed himself as a victim of a political system that is out to get him and his supporters.
While WaPo’s coverage of Trump’s speech was a lot better than the NYT (their headline: “In Veterans Day Speech, Trump Promises to ‘Root Out’ the Left”), WaPo referring to the dozens of criminal charges Trump faces as “legal entanglements” is breathtaking. In a few days, the story will be “Why Trump’s ‘vermin’ speech is bad for Joe Biden!”
Honestly, though, this is terrifying. As is all of the other sh-t Trump is promising to do if he gets “re-elected.” He plans to send the military into cities to stop protests. He’ll fire thousands of government employees. He’ll reintroduce the Muslim Ban, and he’ll also do mass deportations of Mexican, Central American and South American immigrants. He’ll end birthright citizenship. He’ll hand Ukraine to Russia. He’ll ban gender-affirming care to trans people. All of this is literally what he’s promising to do in speeches. This is his “agenda.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Dear god – every time I think he can’t be more awful
He’s totally a Hitler wannabe. What scares me the most is how many people love him.
I’m very sure that he will not win.
I am not, and it scares me that people think he can’t.
word
I am not sure, either. Ive lost count of the number of times I’ve heard “…but Joe Biden…” in defense of trump over the past few months. People also claim the country is in the shitter, but I don’t see as being any worse than when trump was in office.
Word 2x
He won’t win the popular vote, but that’s not the vote that matters.
And they won’t just deport undocumented immigrants. They’ll go after all brown people.
I’m an election worker in Texas. Republican voters are behind him. Not just the openly rabid whackadoodles but also the “quietly not speaking about him but definitely voting for him” voters.
Republicans will show out en masse in 2024. They will try to put him back in office.
People need to quit ignoring that and quit trying to convince people (especially Democratic voters) that the Democratic nominee is a shoe in for the presidency. They aren’t. There is an extremely real chance Trump will be elected.
Everyone who wants democracy to continue needs to register to vote, make a plan now to make sure they can show up to vote in 2024, and then actually vote.
Omg, he is putrid and petrifying! Please believe him! If you’re not sure about voting because you like Biden, please show up to vote against Trump! The House is champing at the bit, the Senate is most likely going to flip, the Supreme Court is lurking: Trump will be so much more dangerous and evil this time around.
I am so very much afraid when I hear people say Biden is too old & they want ‘generic Democrat’ –i.e., anyone other than Biden. That’s not just throwing your vote away that’s putting trump in the WH and our democracy is lost.
My husband had a strong conversation about just this! He kept saying “I can’t vote for Biden, he’s too old!”
It took me a bit but I finally convinced him he can’t NOT vote for Biden.
I don’t understand this argument at all. Trump is only 3 1/2 years younger and in worse shape!
I’m voting for Biden because he’s obviously better than fascism but he is older than I’d prefer in my president. Trump is also too old but that’s so far down on his list of horrifying issues as to not get mentioned.
Seriously, the entire media and all historians and experts on authoritarianism should be sounding the alarm on blast 🚨📢 24/7. It is seriously scary that Trump’s fascism has become so normalized that it’s just background noise at this point for most Americans. We all need a crash course in WWII history right now.
^ THIS ^
💯
Heck, I’m convinced the media would _love_ to see him back in the White House. He made their job cake as far as they are concerned. And there are still too many reporters who refuse to see Trump as a major threat–like he’s some goofy figure in a game where it doesn’t matter who winds. They groove off reducing vital matters of state to snarky belittling, and they figure they are immune to Trump consequences.
Vote blue vote blue vote blue. I have great hope for our new young voters. My Grandson will turn 18 in April. He talks and knows a lot about what is going on and I gather he and many of the younger generation are going to the polls to vote. Also I think the GOP have been going after big fan bases like the Swifties who are using their platform to get people registered and to the polls.
And only vote for Biden. Any of these other candidates is as good as handing Trump the presidency.
This. I’m hearing young people say Biden is too old, what about this Kennedy guy, etc. It’s like Ralph Nader all over again.
Thank you for covering this. He’s evil and so is the U.S. Republican Party. They want to install Trump and burn democracy to the ground. One of the most horrifying things is that the media FAILS to report on Trump/GOP madness! They normalize the fascism and constantly focus on Biden’s every mistake. Please vote and please call out these fascist clowns, or we will all be living in Gilead.
The scary thing is just how many people want this. Ohio GQP is mad so many people voted last week and now they want to take away judicial power to prevent the laws they passed getting overturned due to the new amendment. They literally said so many people voting was bad. The only thing giving me hope are even my most conservative neighbors are like, hell no that’s the point of voting
Please take these threats seriously, you guys. He is incredibly popular with his base and there will be no checks on his behavior this time around. He can and probably will be re-elected and things are going to get real very quickly.
I’m scared about next year. He and his followers are so frightening.
Still pray every night I wake up and have that CNN alert that he’s dead…
His sister died this last weekend. That’s the wrong one, universe!!
Guys, he’s going to jail. He’s not getting elected. He’s going to have all his money and properties in asset freeze when his civil case ends in the next few weeks. As soon as that happens, he will turn completely into mush. He’s basically senile as it is, these threats are his narcissistic collapse as he loses the only score card he’s ever had. These threats are designed to keep us scared and paralyzed. Don’t let them.
Then in January, six weeks from now, jury selection begins on his first federal criminal trial in Washington DC. I don’t think Jack Smith is going to miss. Loser loners and old ppl are his only base left as it is. I’m in Texas and it’s horrifying how many ppl still think he’s Christ, but they are dwindling in number. He’s starting to be boring, and will get even more boring as gag orders happen.
He’ll be in federal prison by April, with no money and incompetent lawyers.
Lucy, I agree that there is no way he doesn’t go to prison. I think his business “empire” is done as well.
Legal stuff aside, I tend to agree with you, Lucy, in that he won’t be re-elected. It doesn’t seem to be a very popular opinion here, though. I feel like his base is vocal but has shrunk and continues to do so.
Gag orders haven’t shut him up yet.
I don’t know about April, but yes, he is going to lose everything, including his freedom. He knows this–it’s why he’s mentally decompensating. Is it scary? Absolutely. But the “good” thing is he will only reveal more of his true self as he faces serious consequences for the first time in his life.
Lucy, you might be right and deeply hope and pray you are, but we cannot be complacent and we cannot count on anyone but ourselves to ensure he doesn’t happen again. We have to vote vote vote. As a Virginian, I breathed a big sigh of relief, but safe we are not. Everyone must vote vote vote for the Democratic Presidential Candidate. Anything less is too big a risk.
We can hope he does end up in jail, but yeah, this is no time to count on that actually happening. We can’t afford to laugh off his candidacy, because last time around that ended up with him getting elected.
Who said anything about being complacent? I’m in Texas, there is nothing complacent here. I’m just tired of everyone crying about how trumps going to win everything because of cherry picked surveys the media is to scare folks. Vote against trump and every single fascist that comes up for election. Never let them rest. No quarter to fascists.
Any of the other Republican candidates would be as bad. Check out Project 2025.
Explain to me how his in-laws the Kushners aren’t horrified?
Just like other uber rich people & Trumpublican Jews, they think they will be the exception and protected when we become a full on fascist state
Nevermind that a Jewish family one generation removed from the Holocaust can’t afford to be that naive, I refer them to the The Vontrapps, the Allendes. I’m not an historian so those are just the examples common people know of wealthy influential families having to flee fascism in their own countries.
Leopards/faces, etc.
But in typical Trump Family Cowardly tradition his family fled to America so they could avoid serving in the German Army. They want the power but none of the danger.
This isn’t just about trump. This is the whole party. Read about project 2025. They are holding military appointments hoping they take the Senate and presidency.
There’s a vote I believe this week to temporarily change the rules for the senate committee Tuberville is holding up, where appointments pass by a simple majority. If the senate passes it, which it’s expected to, then the military confirmations will go through. I agree it’s nefarious and just getting Trump out isn’t enough.
How can anyone ever think this giant turd is suitable to hold public office much less be president. He simply could not be more disgusting. If there is a god, this pond scum will go to jail. Maybe even if there isn’t a god.
I’d like to hear a Trump supporter define “radical leftist”. Remember this: Unproven accusations are subconscious admissions.
Although I don’t consider myself a “radical leftist”, I do consider myself a progressive liberal.
I suppose that still makes me “vermin” according to Trump.
I certainly hope he will be broke (he is already for the most part) and in prison so not elected but we cannot be complacent. Biden might be 3 years older but he’s physically fit and coherent, and not a Nazi, among many other good things. Voting for anyone but Biden is putting Trump (or one of the other fascist GOPers) in office. And I am SO frustrated w/mainstream media here not sounding the alarm about Trump’s mental decline & fascist aspirations, Project 25, etc. Handling the GOP with kid gloves and dancing around the evil is just awful to witness.
I can’t wait for the NY judge to put all his assets in a receivership so that all the DC Capitol police and election workers can sue the receiver for injuries Trump caused them on January 6 with his election lies. Trump Tower will become Freeman Towers after the election worker he slandered in Georgia. There is no end to the law suits facing this man. The lawyers are just getting started with him and that’s just the civil cases. He’s criminally liable for manslaughter in DC and that case will drop too from rhe AG of tge District of Columbia.
I see the small, anal mouth is still a permanent feature on his ugly face. Assuming he knows the Nazis referred to human beings as “vermin,” which helped to de-humanize them and thus exterminate them. No doubt this is Small Anal Mouth’s plan as well. Something just MUST happen for him to forever be out of the presidential race. Karma, I am calling you now. Do what has to be done.
I’m very concerned for our country. I’m 41 and old enough to know he could win again. I’ve lived in 7 US states and 3 countries. I was born here 2nd and 3rd gen immigrant parents. My husband is from India. We don’t feel safe here. But we don’t know where else is ‘better’. We’re trying to think long term. Our son is almost college age so leaving for us would be in a few years with our youngest. That also doesn’t feel right to be in a different country than our oldest. We both have elderly parents living with us as well. We have friends and family in India, Canada, Portugal, Brazil, Colombia, England and New Zealand. The cost to relocate our entire family is high but living somewhere like the US under Donald Trump feels soul-breaking.
This is very much the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler in the 1920s and 30s leading up to WW2. We need to make sure Trump’s never office again and neither are his henchman, or we are doomed to repeat history.
That side view in the larger photo makes it look like he paints his face with shoe polish instead of makeup. And he obviously does it himself.
Makes Camilla look good, in comparison, frankly.