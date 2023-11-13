Donald Trump promises to ‘root out’ the ‘radical left thugs that live like vermin’

Donald Trump is a Nazi. He always has been, just as he’s always admired Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. He thinks his neo-Nazi supporters are “very fine people” and he uses the language of fascism. Well, on Veterans Day, this baby-fisted psycho made a speech in which he called his political enemies “vermin” and promised to root them out.

Former president Donald Trump denigrated his domestic opponents and critics during a Veterans Day speech Saturday, calling those on the other side of the aisle “vermin” and suggesting that they pose a greater threat to the United States than countries such as Russia, China or North Korea. That language is drawing rebuke from historians, who compared it to that of authoritarian leaders. “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” Trump said toward the end of his speech, repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.” Trump went on further to state: “the threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within. Because if you have a capable, competent, smart, tough leader, Russia, China, North Korea, they’re not going to want to play with us.” The former president’s speech in Claremont, N.H., echoed his message of vengeance and grievance, as he called himself a “very proud election denier” and decried his legal entanglements, once again attacking the judge in a New York civil trial and re-upping his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith. In the speech, Trump once again portrayed himself as a victim of a political system that is out to get him and his supporters.

[From WaPo]

While WaPo’s coverage of Trump’s speech was a lot better than the NYT (their headline: “In Veterans Day Speech, Trump Promises to ‘Root Out’ the Left”), WaPo referring to the dozens of criminal charges Trump faces as “legal entanglements” is breathtaking. In a few days, the story will be “Why Trump’s ‘vermin’ speech is bad for Joe Biden!”

Honestly, though, this is terrifying. As is all of the other sh-t Trump is promising to do if he gets “re-elected.” He plans to send the military into cities to stop protests. He’ll fire thousands of government employees. He’ll reintroduce the Muslim Ban, and he’ll also do mass deportations of Mexican, Central American and South American immigrants. He’ll end birthright citizenship. He’ll hand Ukraine to Russia. He’ll ban gender-affirming care to trans people. All of this is literally what he’s promising to do in speeches. This is his “agenda.”