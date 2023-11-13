Prince Frederik & Genoveva Casanova are friends who ‘meet several times a year’

For this Danish affair scandal, I’ve gone from “well, that’s an interesting rumor” to “Prince Frederik sounds like a lout.” Last week, the Spanish outlet Lecturas published photos of Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik out and about in Madrid with a Spain-based Mexican socialite named Genoveva Casanova. Lecturas and other outlets have provided a timeline and details about where they went and how much time they spent in her apartment. I 100% believe that they are having an affair. Frederik has been married to CP Mary for nearly two decades, she moved from Australia to be with him and she’s been a very good crown princess for Denmark. She’s quite popular, from what I’ve seen. Given all of the recent drama in the Danish royal family, the last thing they need is Fred’s wandering scepter. But the story is being picked up, and the Spanish media seems to still have some good exclusives. Previously, we heard that Fred and Genoveva likely met at some exclusive “big game hunt.” Now we’re hearing that they’ve probably been carrying on for a while:
Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova are good friends who ‘meet several times a year,’ a Spanish TV presenter has claimed. Glamorous Genoveva Casanova, 47, has been at the centre of furious speculation since it emerged that she has formed a friendship with the prince – who is married with four children.
It has now emerged the pair met on a hunting trip and see each other several times a year.
‘They have a friendship. They know each other and have friends in common. They usually meet several times a year,’ Susanna Griso, who presents Spanish TV show Espejo Público claimed.
Griso alleged that Casanova had become close to the heir to the Danish throne after they met on a high end mountain hunting trip. The presenter explained: ‘These are exclusive meetings, where you have to pay a lot of money to attend. All of the royals and children of the major families are there. The trips are organised mostly in Germany and Austria.’
On trips of this kind, usually in mountainous regions, guests pay thousands of Euros to be able to hunt European big game animals like red deer, Alpine Ibex, wild boar and mouflon wild sheep.
Griso added: ‘Her friends have told me that she is having a very bad time of it. She is in hiding right now and has turned off her mobile phone because she doesn’t want anyone to call her.’
It was the publication of photos in Lecturas magazine that sparked huge media interest in Spain, and the story has been dominating television news and chat shows in recent days.
“They have a friendship. They know each other and have friends in common. They usually meet several times a year.” My gut told me that this was not a new thing – the comfort with which he snuck off to Madrid and went on a series of public dates with Casanova told me that they are not new acquaintances. It definitely feels like they’ve been carrying on for a while, but as this report says, “they usually meet several times a year.” This is not a torrid affair where they need to see each other constantly. He probably flies to Madrid every three months or so, gets his rocks off and sayonara for another three months. I’m dying to know how Lecturas got tipped off. I’m also wondering if other European tabloids have previously buried some affair gossip before now. Because Fred doesn’t seem like he’s too slick.
Could it be his brothers revenge
What level of day drinking was involved with putting that denim poncho outfit together?
Lol, exactly. Tragic from tip to toe and then all the pics of Mary looking flawless.
Lol, such a rehearsed pose ensuring that Dior saddlebag front-&-center-placement.
Day drinking comment -COTD 🤣🤣
Dior -appearing- bag…..
I mean, just look at the rest of it.
Gotta wonder what Chiuri thinks.
I was thinking his sister in law is probably having a chuckle at perfect Princess Mary, who may have stabbed them in the back.
I could actually see Joachim (spelling?) and/or Marie doing this.
Nah, when your brother is stupid and careless, and you know it, all you have to do is wait, no need to do anything about it.
That would be diabolical if it was somehow the brother’s revenge😂. Reiterating again how much I love Mary’s outfit in the top photo. It’s so good. Honestly, I wish she had someone on the side too. All these men doing whatever and embarrassing the hell out of their wives on the world stage. Having it come out while the Spanish royals are visiting? Whew, I would’ve wanted to strangle that little man.
Since it’s a Spanish outlet that had the initial leak, I think it’s actually more likely to have been Genoveva or someone in her circle. This smacks of the Bezos leak, where he started accusing everyone, and the new gal had sent the nudes to her brother…
Or if the affair takes place in Spain, Joachim tipped off the Spanish press and let them go digging.
They are comfortable enough – and deep enough into the relationship or whatever – that she’s not made up to excite or impress him in those photos. The level of comfort speaks to a lengthy affair.
I hope it is his brother getting revenge. That all seemed super shady. And I hope that Mary gets whatever she wants from this.
I’m assuming that divorcing the heir to the throne means much more limited access to your children and decision making on their behalf while they have poison dripped in their ears by the likes of the people who raised their father into the “man” that he is. Not being there to shield and protect them would keep me there. What an absolute 💩💩💩 situation. And yea Mary supposedly knows. What she knows no one will or can say but so much – oh Mary knows! She’s no victim!
Knowing someone you love is doing something that hurts and devastates you while simultaneously likely gaslighting you about it and making promises they won’t keep – that doesn’t make her any less a victim of his selfish actions.
Well I’m just liking this chicks last name Casanova. Wonder if she is related somewhere in here ancestry line to Casanova the lover?
It’s a very appropriate name for her!
I am picking up a dominatrix vibe from Casanova. Perhaps Frederik has a kink that isn’t being getting scratched at home.
Mary is not the reason Fredrick is a man-ho. There is absolutely no reason for a married person to cheat on their spouse and I’m just sick of the excuses made for cheaters of how unhappy at home they were/are/must have been so they looked elsewhere for what they couldn’t get at home from the spouse. The spouse is the victim in all this, not this cheating person. If he knew he needed to have his itches scratched and Mary was not capable of doing so, then please divorce her first and then marry Cassanova. Then get scratched all you want, all day long 24/7 of you so wish.
I saw in the CB comments a few days ago about how she’s supposed to be some media achieved lady, but…
Maybe instead of dominatrix vibes, maybe more trashy poor judgment vibes?
F his itch and his kink.
Figure it out. He is the crown prince of a whole ass country. If he can’t take his responsibilities and promises to his family and children seriously – why should anything about him be trusted?
Aren’t royals all about duty over pleasure? And yet time and time again, their duty gathers dust and their pleasure and wants are all they think of while the people around them pay the price for their selfishness.
I got that vibes too. Im not excusing fed and his cheating arse but these men cheat because they know their wife love title , jewelry, palace and status than them. This is their way of showing and throwing in their face. Fed and william knows their wife doesnt love them as person but as status and title holder. I actually feel sorry for them (still not excusing their cheating arse). Its sucks that any person only love you for your status and title. Only scandal free european couple is maxima and willem
Such a disappointment is Fred. Methinks Chica got tired of being a mattress so she laid out crumbs for the press to tip Fred’s hand. Her rather OTT protests when this story first broke told me everything I needed to know.
Look, if they’re only seeing each other every few months, there’s a good chance that PF is possibly seeing other women (other than GC and Mary). If she’s the leak, that could be a reason. There’s “long distance” relationship and there’s “barely anything” relationship. I don’t think he’s exclusive.
Men don’t leave their wives for an occasional meet up with one of the ‘regulars.’
Yup, the story is way too detailed and too specific (including locations and pictures of dinners) to be just an intrepid journalist’s work.
I agree, Genoveva is the leak or someone near her.
So first story: friend of a friend who was kind enough to entertain him? Second story: friends who meet several times a year. Can’t wait for story 3.
The fur coat (in the other photos), the big game hunt. She seems terrible anyway.
These stories are pointless because all these royal women who get cheated on will never divorce even Diana didn’t want a divorce. So they’ll just carry on as usual
She’s stuck. Well and truly. They have four children together. Royal children in the Royal machinery.
If she leaves the machinery – she’s not an aristo or a member on her own – she loses so much access and decision making authority over her children.
It’s an archaic and wrecked system that destroys women and elevates men.
And yet women keep marrying into it…
I hope this helps as a warning of sorts to women out there (especially those in age with the next generation of royals – beware any royal man and institution.
@Cee out of 10 ruling european royal families, 5 have female heirs in the next generation. The only future kings are Prince Christian of Denmark and Prince George of the UK.
Mary is too good for him.
I feel bad for Mary. She is stuck, because a divorce means she loses custody of the kids.
Not necessarily. When Fred’s brother divorced his previous wife, I don’t recall any drama about custody issues.
It was my understanding that the ex kept primary custody of the kids. Granted, they would probably need to stay in Denmark but what Mary would lose is her title. She likely, like her ex sister-in-law, would become a Countess.
She’s definitely very pretty. I wonder if Mary will have more balls than Kate and divorce him. Their kids are pretty much all grown now. 50 is too young to spend your next 3 decades with a cheating db. Hugh Jackman is single babe!
She’s not going to divorce him and it wouldn’t surprise me he cheated on her before.
Exactly. This is not the first story about Fred. Most royal women will not divorce cheating spouses and will hang in for the big prize. They all have access to multiple homes where they can live separate lives from their partners amd come together for public events. Most royal marriages seem like business arrangements rather than love matches.
How did we get from a guy crying as Mary walked down the aisle at their wedding to a big-game hunting douchebag who cheats on his wife while she raises their four children? A woman who moved countries, gave up her citizenship and learned a new language for this man? What an arsehole.
Because men like Fred don’t have to try or put any effort in. If it wasn’t Mary it would have been someone else.
CBs from Denmark, how is this being taken there? The Dutch reaction is “it’s their private lives, not really our business.”
Not Danish, but what I have seen from Danish posters on other sites is that they are waiting to see how Mary reacts. Apparently the first news was major but none of the updates are really getting attention.
So now the story is they’re just friends who meet up several times a year and hang out in her apartment after late dinners but its purely platonic? She spent all that money to go on an expensive hunting trip and she’s just friends now with the CP of Denmark?
Sure, that tracks.
Yeah the best I have in response is ‘nice try’.
Like William and Rose just had a bunch of late suppers without their spouses.
Wandering sceptre LOL
This reminds me a lot of the “ platonic suppers” story that Rose’s brother spoke of but then was discreetly removed.
It is curious, isn’t it, that the obvious unhappiness in one crown prince’s marriage caused by an alleged affair seems like a story finally about to break and then – total coincidence! – here we have another crown prince caught in an affair with his marriage in question. How curious indeed. I definitely don’t think Will is smart enough or has a deep enough network to break this story, but an evil, deft thug from the fail or sun who wants a future king in his pocket (and goes for Will over Frederik)? I’m just saying, it’s an awfully big coincidence that here we are talking about an heir to the throne having an obvious affair right in front of his wife, and it’s not about Will and Kate. Hmm.
Europe doesn’t pay much attention to the British royals. And the Spanish media is a bear.
Timing the release of this article for the visit was def a much more cunning move than we are used to seeing from royal reporters.
While we are invested in the British Royal family – due almost entirely to the fact that they speak English and write in english and that we love Harry and Meghan and care about them – the majority of the rest of the world does not care in the slightest.
Hopefully someone with Williams ear was like – you are a mess. Figure your shit out.
But more then likely every male Royal is now deleting DM’s and stressing.
I agree with everything you’ve said, but I was referring to the palace/tabloid strategy of catering everything to a domestic audience, same as coverage of Earthsh*t or the Caribbean flop tour. Europe at large may not care about British royals, but this is the daily fail covering the story, which is precisely the audience Will and the royals want to maintain favor among. They’re feeding British monarchists essentially an anti-European, Brexit-aligned story technically involving 2 European royal houses and another heir who could be compared fairly directly to Will. The British royals have always been strong proponents of cutting others off at the knees to make themselves look better. The only reason I’m less than 100% convinced of this is that it seems too expertly crafted to have come from will’s team. Maybe the new CEO has made a volley? Maybe Dan Wooton is plotting from exile? IDK, just seems awfully convenient for Will.
My tinfoil tiara theory is that this story is having legs in the British tabs because Wills is encouraging it. He got a lot of flack for not showing up to mingle with his peers at Christian’s 18th birthday and he’s definitely petty enough to look for a way to clap back.
Fred was a clapback waiting to happen IMO – it’s not the first rumor of an affair but he did this outside Denmark, where the press treats them pretty well.
Mary gets a fair amount of coverage in the British tabs’ “royal news” (she is quite fashionable).
Because this Mary is originally from Australia it made all the morning shows/tabloids there as well.
Talk about Straight Outta a Telanova! This story has serious 1980s soap opera vibes. My guess is that a discreet mistress in another country isn’t a slam dunk anymore, not in the age of social media. I’ll bet Prince Philip had his side pieces all over the commonwealth, to be acknowledged openly when he was too damn old to keep Penny Knatchbull hidden anymore.
What I don’t get is why William seems to be accorded such secrecy. What’s in it for the British media? What do they get in exchange for his “loyalty?” He has no access anymore to the real moneymakers. There’s money to be made, and it’s not from the Sussexes.
“ My guess is that a discreet mistress in another country isn’t a slam dunk anymore, not in the age of social media.”
None of the royals seem to grasp the concept of the internet and social media. They don’t seem to grasp the amazing transparency that allows the world to really, truly see them as they are vs as they want the masses to believe.
@ Lanne – Is it a super injunction that prevents them reporting on W? My confusion with that tinfoil tiara theory is that an injunction must relate to a legal case and I don’t know what case that would be.
Fred’s rumored affairs have been a constant in the European tabloid press for almost as long as he’s been married. IIRC, this isn’t even the first time there have been photos. The only reason why it’s making news in the states is because English-language reports are being published too.
This just gives me official mistress vibes. Pegs is taking notes.
If it were a one time thing then you’d say beer goggles were a factor, but this appears to be a repeat offender situation…..
This is just baffling.
Fred’s wandering specter isn’t news. It’s been rumored before. So why the publication of this story and the heads up to Letizia before the Spanish royal visit? I could almost believe it was Joachim & Marie, but why? Nothing is going to bring them back into the fold. He wasted money and appeared lazy. The Danes aren’t like the British. They aren’t going to pay for him until he dies. Can’t be to force a divorce because Mary would still be a beloved figure in Denmark, just like Joachim’s first wife. It’s all very strange. I feel for Mary & the kids because Fred was indiscreet.
He is so busted. What a liar!
Oh Genoveva! In the Latin world she’s known for having had an affair with Luis Miguel. Not surprised about this AT ALL.
