Lauren Sanchez will take Jeff Bezos’ name: ‘I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos’

I’ve now read at least three big profiles of Lauren Sanchez, and I come out of each one understanding why Jeff Bezos dumped his wife for her. I’m not saying I like his decision – Mackenzie Bezos seems like a cool woman and I hope she gets hers – but I understand why and how Lauren and Jeff’s affair began and why he seems genuinely in love with her. She’s vivacious, full of life and very bold and warm. Do I also think there’s a golddigger aspect to her, and a “midlife crisis” aspect to Bezos? For sure. But most men in Jeff Bezos’ position, when looking for a second wife, would have gone with a 20-something model or someone adept at power-brokering. Instead, Jeff Bezos followed his heart and went for the 53-year-old former local TV newscaster and reality-star-adjacent. So, Lauren has another profile, this time in Vogue. She didn’t get the cover and I doubt she’s mad about that. Lauren is exceptionally chatty and…yeah, I sort of like her. Some highlights:
Jeff Bezos on how Lauren changed him: “She has really helped me put more energy into my relationships. She’s always encouraging me: ‘Call your kids. Call your dad. Call your mom.’ And she’s also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I’ve never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister.”
Lauren loves how extroverted Bezos has become: “He’s the life of the party. He’s just extremely enthusiastic, and extremely funny. He can be really goofy. I mean, you’ve heard him laugh, right?”
Their wedding plans: “We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” He proposed at the start of their summer at sea, hiding the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner à deux. She found it at bedtime, her makeup off. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit.”
Will she take his name? She looks at me like I am insane. “Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”
The responsibilities of being the wife of one of the richest men in the world: “I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”
Their schedules revolve around their kids: “Our lives are pretty normal,” is how Sánchez puts it. “Daily life mostly revolves around our kids.” Her arrangement with Whitesell means she and Bezos spend alternating weeks with Evan and Ella in LA, where both are in school… Bezos’s kids, four in all, are now at college, so there are university visits layered in too. Wherever they are, there’s the same agreement: “Whoever gets up first, that person makes the other person coffee,” she says. Bezos takes his black or with Laird Hamilton’s superfood nondairy creamer, in a self-warming Ember mug. Sánchez uses a mug Bezos got her from Amazon, with the words “Woke up sexy as hell again” splashed across the side.
They love movie nights: Saturday family movie nights are a tradition. The week we meet they’d just enacted their own version of Barbenheimer with Oppenheimer screened Saturday night and Barbie on Sunday. “Of course, Jeff’s favorite movie was Oppenheimer, and I love Barbie. And there you have us summed up in two movies.”
She doesn’t exactly dress in a “classy” way: “I always found it interesting that people say, ‘Well, Lauren, you definitely dress more for men.’ I actually dress for myself.” She cites Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney as style inspirations. “Why? Because they dress for who they are, and that authenticity, I think, comes through.” A shimmering Dolce & Gabbana halter column she wore to a recent Caring for Women event felt exactly right: “I really think I am coming into who I am and I know what feels good.”
Aging gracefully? “It’s really simple.” She cites the MEDS acronym—meditation, exercise, diet, and sleep—personally adding sunscreen to the end of it. “I don’t ever think, Wow, I’m going to be 54 in December and I’m getting married. It is all happening. We’re excited about the future.”
The Vogue piece also details how involved she’s become in all of Jeff’s charitable endeavors. Pretty much as soon as their affair began, Bezos began putting together all of these charities and initiatives. While I don’t doubt that Bezos buys her whatever she wants – jewelry, clothes, helicopters, rockets – she’s also a big part of how he gives away his fortune. Also: I can totally see Salma as a style inspo for Lauren. Both are petite, top-heavy women. Lauren’s had a ton of plastic surgery though, so “meditation and sleep” isn’t really the anti-aging secret in this case.
Every time I see a photo of her, all I see are those giant inflatable basketballs on her chest. It must be so painful to walk around with those. I’m not against plastic surgery — if it makes you feel better, go for it. But in old photos, she was super beautiful and had a great body already. Why mess with your body to that extent? She doesn’t even look real anymore.
To me this relationship feels so much more interesting with both of them at an age where they both have real life experiences. This is not Dane Cook in his 50’s with a 19 year old EWWWWWWW GROSSSSSS The gold digging part isnt a thing for me at that age, everybody’s smart enough, knows how to calculate risk, how to go with the heart. Hope they are happy.
She was incredibly wealthy when she met Bezos. He has unthinable money, but her ex is a high roller in Hollywood and she made plenty of her own money.
Lauren is interesting. She’s worked in journalism as a morning host then started a business filming in her company helicopter (she piloted and created the business for overhead media shots). I don’t find her vapid, she seems interesting! Sure, she’s had modifications yet it doesn’t define her, in that she’s not vapid, The yacht is vulgar but I think she’s on trac to being a humanitarian. She donated a substantial sum to Maui relief, and I love that she seems to laugh at herself, a wonderful quality…
We’ll see if the ever make it down the aisle. Detecting sone forever fiancée energy,
Maybe Lauren can convince him to do right by his workers.
Not a chance. There is only so much she is willing to do for PR to help fix her image (and his image) as the cheating liars they are. They’d never risk their own actual money that they can’t use as a tax write-off.
I guess philanthropy is not in her wheelhouse? 🙄 she was lovely before all the plastic surgery. I’m sure both their anti aging regimens include all kinds of hormones and hyperbaric chambers and young blood transfusions and whatnot that we mere mortals could never afford.
He sucks and so does she. They had an affair and I love that this is placed as well you can’t help but liking her. Her soon to be husband is hoarding his money and refuses to allow his workers to unionize. He’s a POS. She’s marrying a POS.
Stop buying from Amazon. Really don’t get people hating him and still supporting him with purchases.
Sure she wants to marry him. After all, she spent all that time and recovery being built to his specifications. Lips? Check. Boobs? Check. He called her his “Alive Girl”, now he can call her his “Real Girl” because he made her into what he wanted her to be.
So much of the outside is fake we are to believe the inside is real. This woman is calculating.
She has to remind him to call his kids, call his parents, what a jerk
So, hey divorce your wife, ditch your kids, live like a dictator, he who has the money makes the rules, re-build yourself as the new JB.
Then they both have plastic surgery make overs, buy a $500M yacht, still treat the employees like slaves, while they Live! Live it up!
Warm and vivacious huh? Okay. As for her involvement in his charitible endeavors, it’s easy to give away someone else’s money.
Remember ladies, as you age remember to keep smiling and stay vivacious and interesting, or you’ll get traded out for a ho like this.
Do we really believe that either of these 2 are getting up with the kids and making their own coffee? I am sure there is an army of live-in staff doing all that and more so they be “alive” for each other.
As a big fan of what little I know of MacKenzie Scott, I’m genuinely glad these two dweebs found each other — it’s the best thing that could’ve happened to her 🙂
