Travis Kelce likely gave Taylor Swift a large opal-and-topaz ring for her b-day

I mentioned this in a previous post, but Taylor Swift’s fans – the investigative body known as Swifties – have figured out that Travis Kelce gave Taylor a ring for her 34th birthday. It was not an engagement ring, but it was a special piece and she wore it on her birthday. When she posted photos from her birthday night, the ring was front and center. Reportedly, it’s a large opal with what appears to be a blue topaz surround.

In photos Swift shared from the bash, the superstar can be seen wearing an enormous new pear-shaped opal ring surrounded by a halo of smaller stones that appear to be London blue topazes, as Rare Carat gemologist Karly Bulinski (who did not work on the design) tells Page Six Style. The opal is Kelce’s birthstone, while one of Swift’s is blue topaz — making the “very sentimental” sparkler a symbolic nod to their relationship. The gemstones hold meaning outside of the two stars’ birth months, too; “Opal is said to represent hope and purity,” Bulinski tells us, while blue topaz is “said to help channel your inner wisdom.” The gem expert says the opal in Swift’s ring could be as large as 20 carats, putting the price of the custom piece in the range of $10,000. But according to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro, Swift’s new jewel could be worth much more. “The center stone on Taylor’s ring is massive and looks to be 15 carats. A high-quality opal of that size is incredibly rare, but not nearly as expensive as a diamond would be. I’d estimate it at around $175,000, if not more,” he tells us. “Since ancient times, opals have symbolized good luck, fortune, and power — which seems to be particularly fitting for Taylor Swift,” he continued.

I like opals too but they’re an odd stone for big cocktail rings. Some of the prettiest opal jewelry I’ve seen are smaller necklaces and earrings. Apparently, Taylor has always loved opals and she has often worn smaller opal jewelry. So, it was a sentimental piece for both Travis and Taylor and I bet he had it custom-made too. Can I just say? I think the fact that Travis gave her a right-hand ring for her birthday means that he’s not in a rush to propose. While he seems open to locking this down, he also seems to want to go at a respectful pace. Still, Travis and Taylor are reportedly planning to spend Christmas and New Year’s together (he has to play).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be spending the holidays together this year, Page Six can exclusively confirm. A source tells us that the pop superstar, 34, will be with her NFL beau, also 34, in Kansas City, Mo., on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve since he is scheduled to work on both days. “She’ll for sure be at the games,” an insider says. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Less than a week later, on Sunday, Dec. 31, the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET — once again in their home stadium. It’s unclear if Swift will stay in Kansas City in between games or if she will fly to Tennessee to be with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Our source was unable to confirm whether the Swift matriarch and patriarch will be with their Grammy-winning daughter on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

I’ve always thought it’s sort of mean to make football players play on Christmas Day. I understand Thanksgiving – after you eat, it’s nice to sit and watch a game. But Christmas Day? Let those poor dudes have a day off for goodness sake. Anyway, stop putting pressure on Travis to propose so soon! If you believe that Traylor is the real deal, wait for football season to end! He should propose at the Super Bowl anyway.