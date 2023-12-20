Travis Kelce likely gave Taylor Swift a large opal-and-topaz ring for her b-day

I mentioned this in a previous post, but Taylor Swift’s fans – the investigative body known as Swifties – have figured out that Travis Kelce gave Taylor a ring for her 34th birthday. It was not an engagement ring, but it was a special piece and she wore it on her birthday. When she posted photos from her birthday night, the ring was front and center. Reportedly, it’s a large opal with what appears to be a blue topaz surround.
In photos Swift shared from the bash, the superstar can be seen wearing an enormous new pear-shaped opal ring surrounded by a halo of smaller stones that appear to be London blue topazes, as Rare Carat gemologist Karly Bulinski (who did not work on the design) tells Page Six Style. The opal is Kelce’s birthstone, while one of Swift’s is blue topaz — making the “very sentimental” sparkler a symbolic nod to their relationship.
The gemstones hold meaning outside of the two stars’ birth months, too; “Opal is said to represent hope and purity,” Bulinski tells us, while blue topaz is “said to help channel your inner wisdom.”
The gem expert says the opal in Swift’s ring could be as large as 20 carats, putting the price of the custom piece in the range of $10,000. But according to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro, Swift’s new jewel could be worth much more. “The center stone on Taylor’s ring is massive and looks to be 15 carats. A high-quality opal of that size is incredibly rare, but not nearly as expensive as a diamond would be. I’d estimate it at around $175,000, if not more,” he tells us. “Since ancient times, opals have symbolized good luck, fortune, and power — which seems to be particularly fitting for Taylor Swift,” he continued.
I like opals too but they’re an odd stone for big cocktail rings. Some of the prettiest opal jewelry I’ve seen are smaller necklaces and earrings. Apparently, Taylor has always loved opals and she has often worn smaller opal jewelry. So, it was a sentimental piece for both Travis and Taylor and I bet he had it custom-made too. Can I just say? I think the fact that Travis gave her a right-hand ring for her birthday means that he’s not in a rush to propose. While he seems open to locking this down, he also seems to want to go at a respectful pace. Still, Travis and Taylor are reportedly planning to spend Christmas and New Year’s together (he has to play).
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be spending the holidays together this year, Page Six can exclusively confirm. A source tells us that the pop superstar, 34, will be with her NFL beau, also 34, in Kansas City, Mo., on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve since he is scheduled to work on both days.
“She’ll for sure be at the games,” an insider says. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Less than a week later, on Sunday, Dec. 31, the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET — once again in their home stadium. It’s unclear if Swift will stay in Kansas City in between games or if she will fly to Tennessee to be with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.
Our source was unable to confirm whether the Swift matriarch and patriarch will be with their Grammy-winning daughter on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
I’ve always thought it’s sort of mean to make football players play on Christmas Day. I understand Thanksgiving – after you eat, it’s nice to sit and watch a game. But Christmas Day? Let those poor dudes have a day off for goodness sake. Anyway, stop putting pressure on Travis to propose so soon! If you believe that Traylor is the real deal, wait for football season to end! He should propose at the Super Bowl anyway.
I think it’s crazy that people are pushing for engagement already. just let them chill and decide whether they’re ready or not!
I’m sure lots of people are rooting for it, and I agree that’s crazy. BUT haven’t we all seen a friend break up with a long-term partner everyone thought they’d marry, go crazy dating d-bags for like six months, and then get engaged/pregnant with the next decent dude to come along? I feel like that happened with several of my friends in our thirties, so it would absolutely not surprise me if these two follow that pattern.
That said, you do you, you crazy kids! They’re rich and beautiful and successful…they can write their own rules.
They can leave their Christmas lights up til January.
I feel very seen in your post.
I was 28, but that’s kind of late compared to most of my peers in the deep south who get married in their early early twenties; got out of a long-term relationship, dated 3-4 dbags in a row, then promptly met my husband, got engaged in 6 months, married 6 months after that, and we’ve been happily married for 15 years. *Shrug* nothing like a run of d-bags to make it clear what you DON’T want.
They are in their midthirties so at this point, wether we want them to calm down, take their time or whatever, we also know deep down that the clock is ticking for at least one of them, so they’re gonna go for it. And travis is going to give her the fairy tale that the Fandom and others has been wishing for her. It cannot be anything less. The fact that Travis gave her a ring has a lot of meaning. It’s a promise ring and the proposal isnt far away and they both know it.
haha honestly I don’t know a single couple that did that (I know it’s not uncommon though). pretty much everyone I know dated for a long period (3-7 years), then got engaged, then got married.
so rushing her into marriage when she got out of a six year relationship less than a year ago seems insane to me. even though they’re both in their mid thirties. 🤷
Lol. Yes. It was me.
And as for “the clock is ticking” people…. relax. First of all… do you know they both want kids? No? Second, if they do: Taylor is rich. She can have babies in her mid 40s like any off brand Kardashian. Money is fertility.
As Taylor herself says in Lavender Haze, the only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife.
The ring isn’t really my personal taste but pretty thoughtful of him to create a piece of jewelry with their birthstones.
This outside pressure for a proposal is bonkers. Let the kids enjoy each other at their own pace. They are clearly smitten, isn’t that enough? Also I’m sorry but that ring is ugly.
I love them together but Travis has weird taste. 😂 That ring sure is a choice.
Big and really, really ugly.
Apparently she liked on social media the jeweler’s opal rings. So may or may not be his taste, but is hers.
Annnnd I know too much about this lol
Definitely not my style and to me, worth more than $20, but it 100% goes with the theme of her outfit!
I love London blue topaz. It’s so pretty. I’m glad she seems to like the ring. It’s sweet and thoughtful.
Me too, and I agree this was a very sweet and thoughtful gift. I personally like the ring, but I do not discriminate when it comes to jewels.
I don’t think he’s gonna propose by February when his season ends either. It’s clear they’re in love but I don’t think travis is in any rush to lock it down just yet and neither is taylor I don’t think. Could be wrong but I’d be surprised if they get engaged THAT soon. I think it’ll happen sooner rather than later but like after a year or at least after 10 months of dating so around May-August period next year.
Can’t wait to see what the engagement ring will look like though.
Opals are really fragile and you have to be careful not to bang it about because they will crack and break. Taylor’s ring is gorgeous but she’ll have to be careful with it. .
Exactly also very porous so she will have to keep it from water and whatever may dry it.
Opals this size are cocktail rings and not meant for everyday use. I agree they are fragile but this is a gorgeous ring and I’ll bet she’ll wear it a lot.
That explains why she was posing like that with the ring next to her face. It’s different but I like it, I wear large turquoise rings that are similar size (sligggghtly smaller). I’m assuming he picked Opal for the center because she likes it, not because it’s his birth stone.
Some clip on my Insta was girls that have a Taylor podcast, they were talking about being wrong about him coming to her birthday party stuff, “We’re just not used to her dating someone with a job.” 😂
I’ve always heard it’s bad luck to wear an opal if it’s not your birthstone 😬
I have a small opal necklace that I love and wear it everyday, I can’t afford something huger 🙁
I love huge jewlery, and for me that ring is beautiful!
If you oil them regularly, it keeps them a lot stronger. Like pearls, they like oil, whether it’s from your skin or otherwise.
I have an opal that was my grandmothers that she gave to me on my 16th birthday. It was worn daily as a teenager and is now part of a pendant I had made as the ring setting itself broke for the final time and was no longer repairable. If you care for them, you can wear them a lot.
As for bad luck, I dunno. Peacock feathers are supposed to be bad luck and an entrance point for evil too, but I’ve had both most of my life and so far, so good.
Christmas Day games are pretty rare for the NFL. Sporting-wise in the US, Dec 25 is traditionally belongs to the NBA, which has four to five marquee games throughout the day. This year Christmas falls on a day of the week the NFL normally play games so they took full advantage of the situation.
I hope they’re tuning out all the societal pressure we’re putting on them to get engaged ASAP and go at their own pace, but I’m afraid they might be getting it from her dad. Dude had to deal with skinny British boys he had nothing in common with for so long, so now that she’s brought home a football legend who can be his golf buddy whenever they visit he probably wants it locked down ASAP. I wouldn’t be surprised if he preemptively gave Trav his blessing the weekend they met.
LOL, I love this comment, Miss617.
Her dad does seem pretty happy about the relationship. Swifties on Twitter said her dad continued to wear a Chiefs lanyard at her South American concerts even after Travis went home.
I’ve never seen her dad look this invested or happy with someone she’s dating haha.
That ring is hideous.
Yep! Agree 💯%
Agree, it’s cheap and gaudy looking.
Yup, the back story is sweet but its fugly.
Opal is my birthstone. I love it. But…that ring is gaudy and tacky.
My birthstone too and I love my gran’s Australian opal — but I’d be embarrassed to wear that thing.
It really is a dick move by the NFL to schedule games on Christmas Day. It’s not just the players who are away from their families. It’s the teams’ support staff and all the stadium workers too.
I’ve made my prediction of them getting engaged in spring of 2024 but it doesn’t matter what I think. Travis and Taylor should just be able to enjoy themselves while getting to know one another.
I love both stones but..this design is very QVC. But she seems to like it and thats the point. I think if things go well for them they would marry after her tour. Either way I wish them well
Dying that you mentioned QVC. I have it on as background and this is totally Gem Day goals.
Can you imagine the truck load of Lawyers needed to hammer out the pre-nup?
Lawyers be dancing on their desktops in joy.
Ask her! Ask her! LOL
I don’t like the style of the ring. Meh.
It’s kind of gaudy actually. I prefer Australian opals, they have such amazing colours. True story — I have my grandmother’s opal ring, it’s a beaut, about 8 carats. My grandfather gave it to her when my mother was born in 1923. They were living in Mexico at the time and he purchased the stone from an Australian sailor, had it set in Mexican gold in a very simple setting and my mother eventually inherited it. When I turned 21 (50 years ago!) she gave it to me as it’s my birth stone and Gran wanted me to have it. It’s a deep turquoise blue with lots of fire. I’ve looked after it diligently and recently had some old scratches polished out and a crack in the setting repaired. You do have to be very careful with opals, they are fragile and can crack easily so I only wear it on special occasions.
I have a small Australian opal necklace, amazing blue, as I said before I wear it regularly, the jewler even recommended me to wear it, to keep it “alive”. But now reading how everyone here is saying they are really fragile, I am starting to wonder.
Maybe being necklace is less risky than having it as a ring ?
I think a necklace pendant should be safe. I have an opal ring from my grandmother, it’s an oval shape about as tall as a dime. I wear it every day and twice the stone has been hit at the right angle to pop completely out of the setting. Both times it fell on concrete and was fine. It is not an antique one, so I guess it could be composite, but I’ve been surprised with how durable.
I bet he didn’t drop 10k on any of his exes combined.