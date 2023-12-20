Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list will be unsealed in January

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019, where he was awaiting additional charges and a trial. That was the official story anyway. Epstein’s friend and co-abuser Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in 2020, then she was tried and convicted and she’s currently in prison. Investigators always believed that Maxwell was more than just Epstein’s conspirator and friend, she was also in charge of organizing his whole seedy, degenerate operation of rape, abuse, blackmail and human trafficking. One could argue that Maxwell has stayed alive for so long because she A) still has all of those records/kompromat and B) hasn’t revealed the client list or blackmail list publicly. Well, something interesting is happening:

A federal judge in New York has ordered a vast unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. The documents are part of a settled civil lawsuit alleging Epstein’s one-time paramour Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre. Terms of the 2017 settlement were not disclosed. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of sex trafficking and procuring girls for Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Anyone who did not successfully fight to keep their name out of the civil case could see their name become public — including Epstein’s victims, co-conspirators and innocent associates. Judge Loretta Preska set the release for Jan. 1, giving anyone who objects to their documents becoming public time to object. Her ruling, though, said that since some of the individuals have given media interviews their names should not stay private. The documents may not make clear why a certain individual became associated with Giuffre’s lawsuit, but more than 150 people are expected to be identified in hundreds of files that may expose more about Epstein’s sex trafficking of women and girls in New York, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere. Some of the names may simply have been included in depositions, email or legal documents. Some of the people have already been publicly associated with Epstein. For instance, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is publicly named in the judge’s order. Certain minor victims will remain redacted.

[From ABC News]

In case you were wondering, this is why “Prince Andrew” was trending on social media on Tuesday. I’m sure Andrew’s name will be in the records, but I’m curious if there are records of Andrew’s victims beyond Virginia Giuffre. Virginia always knew/believed that Epstein had “given” Andrew other girls/women. There are anecdotal stories about Andrew staying at Epstein’s New York home and a steady stream of young-looking women coming and going at the same time. Will there be records of all of that? And beyond Andrew… well, I’m sure some rancid old perverts are quaking in their boots.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images