Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list will be unsealed in January

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019, where he was awaiting additional charges and a trial. That was the official story anyway. Epstein’s friend and co-abuser Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in 2020, then she was tried and convicted and she’s currently in prison. Investigators always believed that Maxwell was more than just Epstein’s conspirator and friend, she was also in charge of organizing his whole seedy, degenerate operation of rape, abuse, blackmail and human trafficking. One could argue that Maxwell has stayed alive for so long because she A) still has all of those records/kompromat and B) hasn’t revealed the client list or blackmail list publicly. Well, something interesting is happening:
A federal judge in New York has ordered a vast unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. The documents are part of a settled civil lawsuit alleging Epstein’s one-time paramour Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre. Terms of the 2017 settlement were not disclosed.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of sex trafficking and procuring girls for Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Anyone who did not successfully fight to keep their name out of the civil case could see their name become public — including Epstein’s victims, co-conspirators and innocent associates.
Judge Loretta Preska set the release for Jan. 1, giving anyone who objects to their documents becoming public time to object. Her ruling, though, said that since some of the individuals have given media interviews their names should not stay private.
The documents may not make clear why a certain individual became associated with Giuffre’s lawsuit, but more than 150 people are expected to be identified in hundreds of files that may expose more about Epstein’s sex trafficking of women and girls in New York, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere. Some of the names may simply have been included in depositions, email or legal documents.
Some of the people have already been publicly associated with Epstein. For instance, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is publicly named in the judge’s order. Certain minor victims will remain redacted.
In case you were wondering, this is why “Prince Andrew” was trending on social media on Tuesday. I’m sure Andrew’s name will be in the records, but I’m curious if there are records of Andrew’s victims beyond Virginia Giuffre. Virginia always knew/believed that Epstein had “given” Andrew other girls/women. There are anecdotal stories about Andrew staying at Epstein’s New York home and a steady stream of young-looking women coming and going at the same time. Will there be records of all of that? And beyond Andrew… well, I’m sure some rancid old perverts are quaking in their boots.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell, Rupert Murdoch attending the Fifth Important Dinner for Women hosted by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Wendi Murdoch and Indra Nooyi in order to achieve delivery of Millennium Development Goals for girls and women held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, Monday, September 20, 2010.
New York, CA – Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead on 10 August 2019 in his prison cell in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.
Pictured: Jeffrey Epstein
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is 'substantial flight risk' because of wealth, 'foreign connections'
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
More than One. Hundred. Fifty. names is a LOT! I hope this is helpful to their victims.
Good…and that’s knowing some folks I RESPECTED are probably on that list…DRAG THEM FOR FILTH🤬
I’m thinking the same thing. On the one hand I’m looking foreward to this and on the other I dread it.
I assume he had more than 150 clients, tho, so what is the criteria for these folks in particular? Regulars? Shadier?
I think people are seeing this as more than it actually is. It’s not a “client” list. It’s names of “associates”, some of whom are not clients in the sex trafficking scheme. Epstein and Maxwell knew a lot of people. They weren’t all perverts. And other victims will not be named.
@Brassy Rebel, I agree. I think this isn’t going to be as interesting as people think it will be, and in fact I think it will muddy the waters – now any name that comes out is going to be lumped into some big group of people and not all of them are going to be perpetrators.
Yeah, guilt by association is a thing. Ghislaine, in particular, was an environmental activist. Unlikely any of her environmental associates knew about her “hobby”.
YASSSSSSS!!!
Ghislaine might as well spill the tea to reduce her sentence since the truth is coming out anyway…. Unless she knows, as we know, she’s safer in prison. Although Epstein probably thought that too. Oh, what a quandary….
She is safer in prison and keeping her mouth shut. The minute she talks she’s dead. I’m surprised she hasn’t “committed suicide” already.
Now that this list is coming out, Maxwell is in more danger.
It took them long enough. I can’t wait to see who gets exposed besides Andrew and Dershowitz.
Of course Charles will protect andrew.
@TESSA, With Charles and Andrew, it will become, mutually assured destruction
I am really surprised she has managed to stay alive. Now the big question is how will those revealed respond in January. It seems like ever since 2020, each year brings it’s own set of chaos or craziness. Let’s see who they are – I am sure the list will shock some.
“Anyone who did not fight successfully to keep their name out of the civil case”??? So does that mean some people were able to keep their names out? How did they do that?
They probably proved they had a legitimate business connection with Epstein and zero connection to his seedy prostitution ring.
I hope Tr#*#P’s name is on that list! (Sorry, I can’t even type his name, it’s such a filthy word!)
It’s about damn time the public knew who Epstein’s associates and people involved in his pedophile/sex trafficking ring were. They can all burn in hell as far as I am concerned – I don’t care who they are. Kudos to Virginia Roberts for pursuing her case against Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell – and now the public will see the truth.
We do owe Virginia Roberts for her tenacity.
However, if Trump’s name is exposed, the GOP/MAGA crowd will not care. Fake news, right lol? These people have zero integrity and are the pinnacle of hypocrisy.
Some will care. There are always things that go too far for some but not for others.
However, I expect many won’t care and will act as you described.
His diehard MAGA cultists won’t care, but we do know there are some Republicans who feel unsettled with Trump but won’t say it publicly, so I am sure they will care.
The majority of the MAGA crowd will not care, you’re right. But we don’t need them *all* to care. We need just enough to care that they either vote for Biden or just stay home that day.
I feel DJT being on that list will be the one thing that will invalidate it to that crowd. Mind you, they have been yammering about the release of this list and the Epstein flight logs for years. There’s a new fake flight log circulating on Twitter by them every other week. But if DJT is on the associates list, either they will overlook it for the “lib” on the list or discredit it as not the “real” list, which of course is on Hunter Biden’s laptop. (sigh)
Now would probably be a good time for Gislaine to mention that she is not, in fact, suicidal.
🎯 😂
I highly doubt we’ll ever see it. There will be last minute filings and the decision overruled with more years of legal wrangling.
And FWIW I have a relative fairly high up in the BOP and by all accounts Epstein did kill himself. However I guess there’s chatter the guards were convinced to be asleep or otherwise diverted.
That was my first thought. Why wait until January 1. Why not now? To give the documents time to disappear is my guess.
@DaveW, that raises even more questions?
The guards were convinced *by whom* to be asleep/diverted?
And how did whoever convinced them know Epstein was going to commit suicide?
And should be allowed to do it unhindered?
If it was Epstein himself, surely they are mandated reporters and would legally be required to act to prevent it/notify someone etc.
Eh, knowing someone in the BOP, so what? Anyhoo, the info provided by @DaveW only gives credence to some kind of setup, which does not support that Epstein actually killed himself. 🙄 With the prison staff purposely not paying attention, another party could have facilitated Epstein’s convenient ‘suicide.’
Epstein’s neck wounds were not consistent with being throttled with a strip of fabric, he looked like he’d been garroted with wire. What about the cameras not functioning? What about the guards being asleep when he was a high profile criminal who required round-the-clock guarding? What about removing his cell mate? I’m still not convinced he offed himself despite the conclusions.
I can believe Epstein killed himself. He was a malignant narcissist. Facing a life in prison and being publicly shamed would be enough for him to want to check out early.
As for the guards, at best, they were negligent in keeping him safe. Whether or not that was planned negligence I have no idea.
Apparently he changed his will about three weeks before he died?
I hope that happens. Anyone who did that deserves to be publicly shamed, and tried for any crimes they committed.
My guess is we won’t know most of them, some will be expected, and a few will be shockers.
I wonder if this has something to do with RFK Jr recently admitting apropos of nothing that he flew on Epstein’s jet twice [with his family, no less]. The comments on some of the podcasts I listen to were speculating that he must be trying to get out ahead of something…
Omg it would be hilarious if he was one of Epstein’s clients.
This is a good thing if it helps give voice and legal options to the young girls who were victimized. I will be curious to see how the conspiracy theorists handle this news drop. Especially the MAGA nuts — who have been pleading for the release of this list to expose pizzagate (sigh) and the Hollywood libs — if their lord and savior DJT or any other conservative pops up on that list.
I understand why they can’t but I truly wish that the court would release the names without any forewarning. The young girls were abused without warning, so their abusers should be treated the same.
I will bet my rent money that any names released will be small fish, at best.
Do you really think the wealthy Johns have not bought their way out immediately?
Wake up.
I read this blog every day, and very much enjoy it. But calling this a client list in the headline is misleading and inflammatory. The article you quoted makes it clear that it is not a client list. “The documents may not make clear why a certain individual became associated with Giuffre’s lawsuit, … Some of the names may simply have been included in depositions, email or legal documents.”
This exactly.
There are going to be innocent people dragged through this. Not everyone who had dealings with the man had nefarious dealings with him. That is the reason for the delay in releasing the list; it gives those that are innocent a chance to try and protect themselves.
There’s a legit photo of Trump w/Epstein and two of Trump’s spawn (when they were young) on Epstein’s plane-all smiles. So the GOP & MAGAts will not find this to be a problem at all. And yeah RFK Jr. already headed this off admitting he’d flown w/Epstein a few times. I’m a liberal but safe to assume Clinton will be on the list-which is old news as there’s pictures out there with him and Epstein, maybe even Ghislele (sp?)-and no doubt that’s what the right wing jump all over as a distraction. If Andrew has other victims, I hope they all sue him-will Chuck pay them off is the question. IMHO, if you were associated w/Epstein & G, I don’t feel sorry for you being named-you wanted the money, power and possibly the access to underage victims, this is the price you pay for it. Even if you didn’t participate in sex crimes, everyone knew the rumors in those circles, especially anyone connected to him after Epstein went to jail for this the first time.
Would William’s being on this list make one’s eyes bleed?
Huh. I never knew PA was at that same party with the Florid Four: djt, Melania, Epstein, Ghislaine.