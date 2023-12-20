Kelly Osbourne decided that she wants plastic surgery for Christmas

Over the summer, Kelly Osbourne got the attention she desperately wanted, and she did so by screeching about Prince Harry. According to Kelly Osbourne, Harry “whines” about how his life is “so hard.” Kelly’s whole career is built on being adjacent to fame and C-list reality stardom, and she bitches and moans constantly. Anyway, that was the first time I’d paid attention to Kelly in a while and I remember looking at her Instagram and being surprised by how she looks these days. Her appearance has changed dramatically in recent years – significant weight loss and something else, TBD. Well, in a recent episode of the Osbournes Podcast, Kelly announced that she wants “plastic surgery” for Christmas. Girl, haven’t you had enough?
Kelly Osbourne is ready to go under the knife. During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 39-year-old told her family what she wants this holiday season.
“I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas,” she began as her mother Sharon, 71, said, “Oh, here we go.”
“Plastic surgery,” Kelly proclaimed while holding her hand up to her neck and face.
“Oh f—. Kelly, don’t. Stop.” Ozzy, 74, told his daughter immediately.
Kelly defended her idea: “Well, I just think it’s my time!”
Sharon then noted that she believes it’s “too early” for Kelly to start her plastic surgery journey when Jack, 37, chimed in noting that their mom started getting work done around the same age.
“Can you f—ing believe it,” Kelly said.
This isn’t the first time the famous family has talked about cosmetic procedures on the show. Back in September, Sharon said on the show that she has “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever” when Jack quickly admitted that he wasn’t convinced.
“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car,” Jack told Sharon as she laughed. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”
“That’s right,” the Osbourne matriarch quipped. “Everybody needs it.”
Jack and Ozzy both said cosmetic procedures were not necessary, but Kelly Osbourne chimed in on her mother’s side.
“Yes,” Kelly said. “Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen.”
Yeah, Kelly is already getting work done, even though she claims it’s just weight loss and Botox. Like… I don’t know how you can have Sharon Osbourne as a mother and still think plastic surgery is the answer. Sharon has had a series of really horrendous facelifts and she’s still complaining about her most recent “botched” facelift. That would be enough to get me to swear off those kinds of cosmetic procedures. But again, Kelly is already partaking. She’s just lying about it.
Photos courtesy of Kelly’s Instagram.
