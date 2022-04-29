Sharon Osbourne’s fifth facelift was botched and painful, what a shame

This story came out a few days ago but I still wanted to talk about it. First of all, Sharon Osbourne is a terrible f-ing person on so many levels. Just know that I would have sympathy for someone who got a botched face lift if they were not a mean racist a-hole like Sharon. It happened to her though, so *shrug emoji* In case you’re not familiar with Sharon she was a textbook case in Karen victimhood when she was on The Talk. She talked over her Black colleagues when they tried to speak to her gently about racism, cried white tearscried white tears and was eventually fired, earning lotto money for being a POS. She’s done many other terrible things in her support of BFF Piers Morgan’s racist incel targeting of Duchess Meghan and she’s continued to play the victim – for years. So when she says that her most recent facelift in October, I believe it was her fifth because I remember covering her fourth one, was badly botched and left her looking like cyclops – I’m not going to revel in her pain but I won’t feel bad for her either. She had complications from the fourth one.
Sharon Osbourne revealed she had a face lift last fall, but plastic surgery didn’t leave her feeling like she found the fountain of youth.
“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” Osbourne, 69, told London’s The Sunday Times… “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”
“I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”
She added that Ozzy Osbourne, who she married in 1982, confirmed it didn’t look good. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she recalled.
However, Sharon — who shares children Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36, with Ozzy — said her face is “settling now,” and she likes her new look.
Is there a number of facelifts one should stop at? I’m thinking two is about right. Like you get your first one, you let it settle for a decade or more and then you get another one as a refresher at some point. Three is too many and four or five are courting disaster. If the first or second facelift is botched though, you may need multiple surgeries to correct it. I’m not going to age too gracefully, I’m fighting it and I may get a lift or injectables at some point. If I do this I hope I know when to call it, even if the results are a bit wonky. Sharon’s life is characterized by so many poor decisions showing she doesn’t know when to call it though, the main one being her marriage to Ozzy.
Unfortunately Ozzy has covid now. He got vaccinated for the first time in February, 2021, so I would assume he’s fully vaxxed and hope he’s had at least one booster. Sharon revealed Ozzy’s diagnosis on The Talk UK, where she’s now working. Tell me again about cancel culture for unapologetic racists who refuse to learn.
I’m only posting this because it shows her in motion and it’s captioned so you don’t have to listen to it. In motion she looks like that Madame puppet.
No sympathy for her and the ratings for her new show have been a disaster. She says taking a hiatus to look after Ozzy but I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t return to her show.
I see that clip is from her talking to Piers and his new show is tanking too. Good, it couldn’t happen to a nicer pair.
I can’t even imagine the degree of self-loathing one must have to sign up for 4 facelifts. At some point you need to realize that you arent fooling anyone and that all that trauma to your face isn’t good. If you hate the way you look so much, then start working on your other issues. They will not go away on their own.
Why do these women still do this to themselves? There are enough horror stories and examples to deter anyone from going ahead.In all the years seeing people get plastic surgery/facelifts/botox and fillers i have only ever seen one person come out looking for the better.Ashlee Simpson!
Yes! Her surgeon did an amazing job. My nose was very crooked and I had it fixed once. Then it started looking crooked again so I had it redone. I was very scared but it came out looking great after healing. I’m very happy but if it goes wonky again, I will probably leave it. Mine was from a fight at 16, and I didn’t realize I had broken it as it didn’t hurt. But I agree, it is not always good. I worked in a rich area and I’ve seen some bad fillers on customers. But it all depends on the doctor, you are taking a chance for sure.
Oh, she’d definitely giving Jocelyn Wildenstein a run for her money at this point. She’s maybe two or three fillers away from overtaking her.
I am here for it! This loathsome racist anti-Semite is despicable.
I’m Absolutely Sure that Sharon receiving Ketamine doses to help her with her depression isn’t helping her bad plastic surgery. I was shocked when I read that. Ketamine is a horse tranquilizer. Sharon receives either the injections or the IV drip. Those were the two ways of receiving Ketamine for depression.
@Chuckles – Ketamine has been clinically proven to be an effective treatment for depression, though…
I can’t remember when she got her first redo but she ended up at that time looking like a completely different person and it launched her “ career” as a moronic white woman married to a creepy man in an ugly trumpian level ostentatious house.
This look now is horrifying, something wonky with her eyes (so she also got her eyes redone, which she isn’t mentioning) and her mouth pulls at the edges when she speaks. What surgeon would do this, especially knowing her mental state was not so great.
Looks like she decided her face aging was the real problem, because it couldn’t have been her racism and general personality defects./s Mistake.
I have such schadenfreude over this story.
Same…sometimes people get the faces they deserve…
Well said!! And she deserves it, including Piss too!!
Totally the Madame Puppet!
LOL Celebitchy!
At a certain point, all the women who are repeatedly lifted begin to look alike, and it’s not good. She does look like Madame.
Oh, well.
She didn’t leave the show when announcing Ozzie’s Parkinson disease but blaming Ozzie’s catching covid for taking a break and not a viewership of only 10K viewers.
Piss Moron old tricks are not working, could not happen to a nicer person, couldn’t even reach a million viewers even with sweaty trump, wonder how he will fear with Caitlin Jenner.
This man claims he has 10 million followers on Twitter, unlike Twitter, tv ratings don’t count Bots.
We have a family friend who is a plastic surgeon, and he often compares it to being a bartender. In both occupations, ethical practice demands that you know when to tell your patient/customer that they’ve had enough. Unless your face needs total reconstruction after an accident or something like that, 5 procedures is probably excessive. But in Sharon’s case, hey, she has the face she deserves.
That’s a fascinating comparison! I never thought about it that way but it totally makes sense. As with a bar tender, I bet plastic surgeons also listen to a lot of personal stuff and do emotional labour. Also similarly, different procedures betray different tastes!
And then there are people like Michael Jackson who just find a different doctor who will do what they want. Or absolutely everyone who was ever rejected on Botched. Or a Kardashian. It really is a form of mental illness, imo.
Well, good for her that she made it through her 1000th facelift without her face being fully scraped off. The way she disrespected her black co-hosts AND how she would call Leah Remini “ghetto” when she spoke was disgusting. I don’t know how she stayed on that talkshow for as long as she did. Seeing how she came after Meghan, got called out for then got fired and then ran to Bill Maher to slander and diss Duchess Meghan even more.
Her daughter Kelly can go cry with her mother too. Trash people.
The sheer AUDACITY of SHARON F*$#ING OSBOURNE calling ANYONE else “ghetto”!
Many facelifts at Ms. Osborne’s age are done to correct the previous face-lift/s. I believe Sharon wasn’t happy w the earlier surgeries (scar tissues, uneven, or general dissatisfaction) or she was convinced to get a new one by money grabbing docs. Cosmetic surgery is extremely competitive in Hollywood that many docs do operations that are not really needed and very few have trained extensively.
I’m glad to state that Piss also looks like a piece of shit. He is bloated, sweating and he’s somehow acquired a scar on his forehead? (Maybe it was always there, but I never bother to looked and I can’t even confirm it’s on his forehead). He also looks stupid as he’s listening to Sharon. He has no “empathy” face probably because he has no empathy. I do hope his show tanks.
I think the scar was always there it just became more obvious because of the bloating/weight gain. Now it’s a 3D presence instead of just a flat line that is ever so slightly a different color than the flesh around it.
And even if the show tanks he’ll probably just get another one to tank, over and over again! It’s what he’s been doing since his CNN days.
What’s that saying? At some age you get the face you deserve.
I do quite like the top/dress/tunic thing she has on in the first picture, with the white embroidery. But yes, the degree of messing with her face is ridiculous. She’s clearly also getting some injections/fillers as well and it’s too much. I looked up some pictures of her pre-surgery and I can see how she might have felt insecure in her looks–she wasn’t hideous but she was pretty damn average. So I guess I feel a little bad for her being an average looking woman married to a guy who presumably is getting women coming onto him a lot. But yes, she’s turned out to be pretty horrid so my sympathy is limited.
She looks like The Vivienne. (apologies to The Vivienne)
So she gets nasty comments (not condoning anybody telling her to cut her throat) and cries about it but doesn’t have enough self-assessment and empathy to see that she does the same to other people without regret. Her tears are all for herself so not impressed. Also not impressed with someone who can’t just age gracefully.
Anyone else I may feel sorry for, but she is such a horrible bully and she does the same really.. I honestly can’t stand this woman and I just love Ozzy. She is horrid.
Gosh. Extreme Cat Face territory. Plastic surgery is addictive and people should be putting out PSAs about it. This level of surgery and skin bleaching are two things I can never support. You’re hurting yourself and it isn’t even actually improving your looks.
Holy smokes. She strongly resembles in the video somebody I cannot place–maybe it’s more than one person and I can’t figure out who, but all she really needs is another gallon of war paint and a blonde wig, and she could rule Halloween as Tammy Faye Bakker. Time for a new hobby!
Yesss! Tammy Faye. Was trying to think ” who does this look like ” when I read your post. Mascara tears also.
I’m sorry if you are on a national talk show, you haven’t been cancelled. And she looks terrible.
I haven’t liked Sharon since she lied and said she never had and would never use the word ” ghetto “, only to have a tape of her saying that word played back for her.