Sharon Osbourne’s fifth facelift was botched and painful, what a shame



This story came out a few days ago but I still wanted to talk about it. First of all, Sharon Osbourne is a terrible f-ing person on so many levels. Just know that I would have sympathy for someone who got a botched face lift if they were not a mean racist a-hole like Sharon. It happened to her though, so *shrug emoji* In case you’re not familiar with Sharon she was a textbook case in Karen victimhood when she was on The Talk. She talked over her Black colleagues when they tried to speak to her gently about racism, cried white tearscried white tears and was eventually fired, earning lotto money for being a POS. She’s done many other terrible things in her support of BFF Piers Morgan’s racist incel targeting of Duchess Meghan and she’s continued to play the victim – for years. So when she says that her most recent facelift in October, I believe it was her fifth because I remember covering her fourth one, was badly botched and left her looking like cyclops – I’m not going to revel in her pain but I won’t feel bad for her either. She had complications from the fourth one.

Sharon Osbourne revealed she had a face lift last fall, but plastic surgery didn’t leave her feeling like she found the fountain of youth. “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” Osbourne, 69, told London’s The Sunday Times… “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.” “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f–king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’” She added that Ozzy Osbourne, who she married in 1982, confirmed it didn’t look good. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she recalled. However, Sharon — who shares children Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36, with Ozzy — said her face is “settling now,” and she likes her new look.

[From US Magazine]

Is there a number of facelifts one should stop at? I’m thinking two is about right. Like you get your first one, you let it settle for a decade or more and then you get another one as a refresher at some point. Three is too many and four or five are courting disaster. If the first or second facelift is botched though, you may need multiple surgeries to correct it. I’m not going to age too gracefully, I’m fighting it and I may get a lift or injectables at some point. If I do this I hope I know when to call it, even if the results are a bit wonky. Sharon’s life is characterized by so many poor decisions showing she doesn’t know when to call it though, the main one being her marriage to Ozzy.

Unfortunately Ozzy has covid now. He got vaccinated for the first time in February, 2021, so I would assume he’s fully vaxxed and hope he’s had at least one booster. Sharon revealed Ozzy’s diagnosis on The Talk UK, where she’s now working. Tell me again about cancel culture for unapologetic racists who refuse to learn.

I’m only posting this because it shows her in motion and it’s captioned so you don’t have to listen to it. In motion she looks like that Madame puppet.

