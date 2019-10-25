Sharon Osbourne still can’t feel her mouth after her fourth facelift

Embed from Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson still has a talk show despite the fact that she’s incapable of letting her guests speak. She’s so annoying that I’ve avoided watching clips of her show, but Kristian at DListed let me know that Sharon Osbourne was on and that she said something mildly interesting. Sharon said she still couldn’t feel her mouth after her facelift this September. (I’m assuming it’s her fourth as she said she was on her third face in 2016, but I could be wrong. She’s had so much work done regardless.) Here’s what she told Kelly and that video is below.

I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you… I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis… All the kids and Ozzy are going “Why are you snarling at me” and I’m like “I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!”

[Transcript via Dlisted]

I don’t find this surprising at all. When I wrote about Sharon’s first appearance on The Talk after her surgery I noticed that she could barely move her mouth. What is this procedure where they lift your mouth though? Like how is that a specific thing they do? This is my question to you: if you could look amazing (ignore the fact that Sharon looks like she’s wearing a plastic mask) would you trade that for losing feeling in your mouth or face? If there was an absolute guarantee, by a fairy or genie or something, that you could look like yourself just younger, would you make that Faustian bargain? I can’t say I wouldn’t. I’m not going to lie, I’m a vain person! That question doesn’t really apply to Sharon though, because look at the results.

