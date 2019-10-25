Sharon Osbourne still can’t feel her mouth after her fourth facelift

Embed from Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson still has a talk show despite the fact that she’s incapable of letting her guests speak. She’s so annoying that I’ve avoided watching clips of her show, but Kristian at DListed let me know that Sharon Osbourne was on and that she said something mildly interesting. Sharon said she still couldn’t feel her mouth after her facelift this September. (I’m assuming it’s her fourth as she said she was on her third face in 2016, but I could be wrong. She’s had so much work done regardless.) Here’s what she told Kelly and that video is below.
I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you… I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis… All the kids and Ozzy are going “Why are you snarling at me” and I’m like “I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!”
I don’t find this surprising at all. When I wrote about Sharon’s first appearance on The Talk after her surgery I noticed that she could barely move her mouth. What is this procedure where they lift your mouth though? Like how is that a specific thing they do? This is my question to you: if you could look amazing (ignore the fact that Sharon looks like she’s wearing a plastic mask) would you trade that for losing feeling in your mouth or face? If there was an absolute guarantee, by a fairy or genie or something, that you could look like yourself just younger, would you make that Faustian bargain? I can’t say I wouldn’t. I’m not going to lie, I’m a vain person! That question doesn’t really apply to Sharon though, because look at the results.
Wow, I didn’t realise that this could be an effect of getting a face-lift. Can we have a thread to discuss unexpected effects from plastic surgery and injectables? I’m considering botox for my ’11s’ in between my eyebrows and would love to hear if anyone here has had experience with that! Please share any experiences regarding cosmetic surgery if you feel comfortable doing so, I’d really like to hear
Not my face, but my breast: I corrected one to be lifted so it matched the other, and the nipple had chronic pain for about 3 years, (like there was a needle or a thread forgotten under the surface) and clearly the scar tissue, albeit nearly invisible, reduces all sensation.
Plus generally there’s a mild “worry” about the area, like it could be more vulnerable or less resilient (yknow, after a chunk of tissue is hacked into and re-sewn, you tend to worry) so you tend to be a bit protective, so I imagine this also affects any area that is altered.
I wouldn’t recommend starting. Because, my procedure left now this breast being “better” than the other (it was the other way around, so now they STILL dont match!!)– so you start on a potential spiral. You have to fix the previous fix, and fix the next fix, and make this match to the other fixed areas, and so on- I see why it can be an addiction for some people.
The key is to accept your non-perfect body, which, even with thousands of dollars of work, it will always be non perfect. Even after a facelift it will not STAY “perfect”. So be prepared- you cant fix anything permanently after all.
Oh Teehee, I’m so sorry you dealt with that pain for so long! Has it mostly faded now?
I love your advice in your last few sentences. I really needed to hear that
I did Botox for my lines around my eyes but I stopped because money was tight. It does make you look younger. Now because the muscles around my eyes were frozen, when I smiled it would wrinkle under the eye instead of at the corners. But it can be a slippery slope. As in, one thing looks good and you look at other issues with the idea that you can fix it. I’ve seen a lot of bad work in my area, particularly w lip injections. A lot depends on who does it. Mine took about 9 months to wear off totally, after 6 months, I could feel some movement again. I had kinda forgotten what my wrinkles looked like untreated. I’m kinda on the fence about whether I would do it again. If I do it again then I need to keep it up and that’s an ongoing expense. So that’s another thing to consider as well.
I’ve tried Botox a few times. Not regularly due to $. I like results for the 11s. Mine are deep so they don’t disappear but they do smooth out. I don’t do a lot at one time because I’m afraid of those tipped up at the end eyebrows. I also don’t do it around my eyes.
It doesn’t last forever so even if something looks wonky, it will go away (as far as I know mine always has).
I haven’t tried filler of any sort. I’ve seen friends do it with mixed results.
Well, at least she has a sense of humor about it. But OMG Kelly, what a Horrible interviewer, doesn’t let the guest get a word in edgewise!