James Corden will leave his hosting gig on ‘The Late Late Show’ next year

James Corden has decided that his role of host of The Late Late Show will soon come to an end. It’s surprising, isn’t it? Corden actually became sort of a late-night establishment over the course of seven years. He debuted as host of The Late Late Show in March 2015. He will end this gig in the spring of 2023. CBS was apparently desperate to keep him – while Corden is seen as generally uncool and annoying to the TV intelligentsia-commentary community, Corden revitalized The Late Late Show and understood the value of making easily digestible viral clips for YouTube. He was massively profitable for CBS, basically. This Deadline story was fascinating:
James Corden is preparing to say his goodbyes to The Late Late Show. The Brit has extended his contract for the CBS late-night series for one year and will depart ahead of summer 2023. Corden will have hosted The Late Late Show for eight and a half years by the time he departs – a major achievement.
“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden told Deadline. “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”
Hhe reinvigorated the 12:30 a.m. time slot on CBS and breathed new life into late-night with viral segments such as Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical. In fact, Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele has been watched more than 250M times on YouTube, while his journey with One Direction has racked up 189M views. The Late Late Show YouTube page itself has had nearly 10B views and has more than 27M subscribers, the second highest in late-night.
CBS chiefs — including President and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, SEVP Programming Thom Sherman, CBS Studios boss David Stapf and Nick Bernstein, SVP, Late-Night Programming, West Coast — were keen to keep Corden and offered a variety of deals including a three-year extension, a two-year extension and a rolling one-year deal before he made his decision. “My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” Corden added.
There’s been much speculation during the past few years about whether Corden would exit The Late Late Show and return to the UK. But Corden told Deadline that he and his family “genuinely don’t know the answer to that. It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out. I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.”
It sounds like CBS was fully prepared to offer Corden any deal and any amount of money to keep him around for a lot longer. I remember there were rumors for a while that CBS wanted to switch around late-night hosts and have Corden as host of The Late Show instead of Stephen Colbert. Deadline also mentions the fact that Corden, unlike most late-night hosts, has like ten other careers and plenty of career opportunities with all of his various side-gigs. He kept acting throughout his late-night job, he kept getting one-off jobs like “hosting the Friends reunion” and he’s a partner in a major production company, Fulwell 73. Corden also told Deadline that he’s ready to explore some other stuff, like writing and getting out of his comfort zone. It strikes me that Corden might be burned out a bit? I doubt that there’s some huge scandal behind this.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
His high level of success and access to opportunities are so disproportional to his moderate level of skill and talent. But, as you said, there is an audience for that brand of mediocrity that made the network a lot of money. To each their own. Good luck to him. I’m glad the plan re: Colbert didn’t materialize.
I’m no fan of James but to claim he is mediocre is unfair. The man can sing, dance, play several instruments, and is a fairly good actor. That takes talent. In addition to all that, he is social media savvy and has leveraged that successfully.
That said, he is a piece of human excrement bcos of how he treats his workers and those he deems beneath him.
I’m sure there’s no big scandal. I didn’t realise he was still hosting it with everything else he had going on, guy must be exhausted haha
I never understood the raging hate boner some people have for him. As an interviewer he’s average but the skits he created were phenomenal! Carpool karaoke was genius. So was Crosswalk The Musical. I loved his stuff with One Direction/Harry Styles. Tattoo Roulette was LEGENDARY! And the dodgeball stuff. I actually wish he did more of that one.
And I will be eternally grateful for how he treated BTS. He was an early adopter and figured out quickly how to make them shine even with the language barrier. From Flinch to Hide and Seek, they always made magic together!
Love your enthusiasm!
He has a reputation in the industry of being an incredibly difficult person to folks who aren’t famous.
Yeah it says a lot to me that his show only ran for 5 seasons and he already had an openly bad reputation for treating people poorly. Others have had shows much longer been in Hollywood longer and had their bad rep took decades to surface to those not directly working with them. To me it says a lot about just how bad he was.
Comments on other sites from British people were mostly ‘please don’t come back here!’ so he may want time off to see family in the UK more but work? I don’t know that he’ll get a warm response as people don’t seem to be indifferent to him there but have a strong hatred of him
I’m in the UK and he is not well liked over here, mostly due to being a really awful person – he did not hide it. He found success on Gavin and Stacey (a TV sitcom) and it went to his head – he is talented but not as talented as he thinks he is. He was notoriously rude to crew, fans, service people etc.. basically anyone who wasn’t famous or could help his career.
His bad behaviour burned a lot of bridges here in the UK and thats why he went stateside – sounds like he’s burned some bridges there too.
As for the Late Late Show – I could only watch some of it, Carpool Karaoke was good, he seemed better in that type of scenario than actually interviewing people (he’s terrible and is NOT funny).
He’s an arrogant, hideous human being who treats ‘inferiors’ like rugs to step on.
So raging hate is quite deserved in his case.
I also hope he doesn’t come back to the UK as we already have to stand Piers Morgan…
Yeah, we dont want him back. he is the type that all nicey nice to people more famous than him but crap to those he feels below him. There is a well known story about him and his family on a plane that tells you all you need to know…
Go to his Reddit AMA. It’s all right there
To address just one of those, James Corden stole carpool karaoke from beloved English comedian Robert Llewellyn. The original series was called “Carpool.”
But who will replace him? Maybe someone without a p*nis?
No, I’m pretty sure that’s illegal. If it weren’t, there would be one or two on the main channels, so I think a wiener is a requirement to host a late night television show.
Dammit! I forgot about DeSantis pushing that bill through.
If I had to wager, I’d bet a white male named James.
no, they could be named Jimmy or Jim!
It’s possible that a Chris might manage to break the James Ceiling of Late Night TV hosting.
Hmmm…maybe no scandal but he has a really bad rep in the UK. A friend who worked on Into The Woods said he was awful to the crew, really rude and demeaning, shouted at people trying to humiliate them in front of everyone. But sucked up to the other stars etc Apparently Emily Blunt avoided him outside of their scenes together!
Maybe thats why he ran to the US. I cant remember the actors name but an older respected man that he openly and blantantly disrespected at an awards show ,i think thats when the UK realised he was a w****r.
It was Sir Patrick Stewart and I think thw Video is still up on Youtube
Even in the US, one of the questions he was asked on that game where they answer or eat something awful, was did he know the name of at least one of the cameramen and he didn’t. He had no idea.
He’s a complete jerk to anyone he thinks is below him.
Have never found him funny or entertaining. No loss.
I will grateful if we never hear of him again LOL, although I think that will be difficult bc he seems well connected. But yeah… lots of horror stories about him being an asshole to crew, waiters etc.
As a host he’s fucking annoying. He’s so up Harry Styles’ and the Kardashians assholes he probably cant see the sun. Carpool Karaoke was a cool idea but he ALWAYS tries to outsing/compete with his guests and kind of ruins the thing. And he ruins every movie he’s in. Not that Cats and Cinderella had much saving lol
My boss taught me a new saying they learned from their mother.
What doesn’t come out in the wash, comes out in the rinse.
Something tells me he is getting ahead of a investigation into his behavior. Stories about his attitude are not one off things.
Thanks for a new saying Tiffany,i like it,i have copied and pasted it on my status. 😁
I actually knew this would happen before it was announced. My sister has a friend who works on the Late Late Show and she was telling me how she wasn’t sure that her friend would stay in LA because James Corden was thinking of leaving the show and returning to the UK. I never really liked James Corden, something about him always bugged me so I won’t miss him.
He’s always really bugged me. Like REALLY. I’ve only enjoyed a few carpool karaokes, I can’t imagine watching his show regularly. And there have been so many rumors of him being a jerk to work with.
Tiny rumor is that he will be the new Dr. Who. Russell Davies is replacing Chris Chibnall who is done. RD’s primary Dr. Who was David Tennant and some Matt Smith.
Excited about Davies returning to the show but not too sure that Corden is right for the role.
Oh god, I can’t imagine! Maybe as a companion.
I saw Colbert’s tweet about him leaving to join Dr.Who and thought it had to be a joke. It has to be!!
I did too until someone pointed out that Russell Davies was coming back and this is such an abrupt announcement. Plus he has been on a few episodes in the past. Seems like they usually leak it then drag it on and on.
I just can’t see him as the Doctor.
so many James Corden stories.
I’ll never forget the one about him sitting in first class next to a woman struggling with a crying baby. He was kind enough to ignore the ruckus the whole flight and not make a big deal.
When they landed and the poor woman was also trying to gather her bags while holding the baby, she finally snapped at him, “Would you at least hold her for a fcking second?!”
It was his wife. The baby was his baby.
That poor woman. However mean he is to the people he works with, he’s probably even worse to her.
I remember him most from his reddit AMA which was just everyone recounting bad stories about him
If CBS wanted me to watch they could do reruns of Craig Ferguson.
OMG SAME
Yes, please! I loved Craig.
Us people in the UK DO NOT want him back. He’s just an awful person. He’s the type of person who would say ‘I asked for blue f**king m & m’s you better pick out ALL the blue ones. There’s a reason his rep is so bad!