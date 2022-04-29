Prince Harry’s ‘Today’ interview was ‘incendiary’ & ‘triggering’ for the Windsors

The Invictus Games have been over for a full week and Salt Island is still rocking back and forth in their padded cell, mumbling “but Prince Harry’s Today interview, but his interview!!” As I said last week, I was surprised by the fact that Harry made so much news in the interview, from his “making sure the Queen is protected” comment to his refusal to comment on his father and brother, to his seeming ambivalence about attending the Platinum Jubbly. It was a good interview and he managed to make news on a personal level AND highlight the games and draw more attention to Invictus. But, you know, one week later and Salt Island commentators are still trying to make the Today interview into the most scandalous thing that’s ever happened to the royal family.
Prince Harry’s suggestion that he has a ‘really special relationship’ with his grandmother in a recent US TV interview are likely to prove damaging in helping heal the rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed.
Speaking during the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, commentator Roya Nikkhah described Harry’s admission that he still has a close relationship with the Queen, 96, in spite of his controversial 2020 move to California, as likely to be ‘incendiary’ and ‘triggering’ for the rest of his family – who ‘are around for the Queen all the time’.
Royal expert Nikkhah told The Royal Beat’s host Kate Thornton: ‘That comment was quite triggering for the rest of his family, who are around the Queen all the time and I’m sure who the Queen does confide in quite a lot.’
She added: ‘There is no doubting that those two [the Queen and Prince Harry] have an incredibly special, close relationship. But I think to say to an American network, knowing these comments are going to go around the world, and come right back at your family, that the Queen tells Harry things that she feels she cannot tell any other member of her family who see her much more regularly – it just felt quite incendiary.’
“Incendiary,” my lord. The hyperbole deployed when these commentators are discussing the Sussexes never fails to amaze me. It can’t just be that Harry’s interview was “interesting” or “newsworthy” or “slick and professional.” It has to be incendiary, it has to be a BOMB going off in the heart of the monarchy, it has to be the most significant breach of trust EVER. So why are they really mad? I still think it’s because Harry insinuated that the Queen has sh-tty people around her. The sh-tty people around the Queen are the same people leaking to Roya Nikkhah and the rest of them.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and 'Today' screencaps.
Harry existing and thriving outside the royal family is really what’s incendiary and triggering to them.
They are going to have to learn to live with it af some point
Since January of 2020 people. Two months before the pandemic hit. THIS is STILL at the TOP of news for the UK. No what it is, it shows that there’s no need for a royal family. it shows that you can have a career and financial wealth OUTSIDE of the royal family and the rota. Remember the rota feels like they OWN the royals plus these so-called experts make their living off of that business. So Cali is now in the second spot in who makes the most money. Queen is one. California is two. Chuck is third, and lazybones is in fourth. Something else will is now mad at Harry on. Charles shouldn’t be worried cause he’ll have the top spot. But California is setting up a precedent for future generations of royals that the rota AND the royals are desperate to see destroyed
Yeah, no, they don’t get to mock or trivialize or deny the hell that Harry and Meghan endured at the hands of the RF and their sycophants, and then claim to be “triggered” themselves by what Harry said. F–k allll the way off with that.
Yep!
That is laughable! They are so out of touch with reality!
Incendiary leads to incandescence. Hyperbole aside, it was probably surprising to those “around for the Queen all the time” that Harry continues to have a good relationship with his grandmother. And it probably was kind of bomb-like that Meghan came along with Harry to have tea with TQ.
I love “those around for the Queen all the time” – not that they are actually around the TQ all the time, but they’re around “for her” like in case she wants to call them or something.
Just not on her 96 birthday.
He he proves his point, because she told none of them, he was visiting her.
My what delicate precious white snowflakes we have here.
I have a cousin I am extremely close to. He’s 10 years older and once I wasn’t a kid anymore we achieved that special close relationship where we tell each other things we don’t tell the others. We’re adults with lives, we don’t live near each other, but put us in a room and we’re thick as thieves, whispering and laughing about anything. I don’t see him as often as I should but that doesn’t affect our relationship.
If they found that interview incendiary and triggering I’d hate to see how they’d react to my local weather report.
LOL!
Brava!!!
You know what I think? I think although the rest of the Windsors live in the uk, other than Andy, the rest don’t visit Betty . I think Andy visits for his own selfish reasons and also maybe he does like being with her because she indulges him. But the rest., nope .Charles doesn’t visit. And Willy and Katie definitely don’t. I can see maybe eugine and Beatrice and probably Peter and Zara but I am not so sure . All this to say just because you live in the same country or town or city as someone doesn’t mean you actually spend time with them
No, it doesn’t. There are plenty of people who tuck the elderly into homes and visit every now and then. If you have someone surrounded by servants and supposedly getting the best care, it would be even easier to do your own thing and neglect someone. I would imagine during the pandemic especially, they all had the same type of video chat relationship with her. In this era of electronic communication nobody has to be in the same area to be close. You would think these reporters lived in the middle ages relying on horse transport.
The government there just made sure the right to protest was now against the law, with the monarchy seal of approval and this light interview is what the papers are filled with and what the rats and rags are so “triggered” by. That island has a lot they can call “incendiary” but this interview is not one of them. I do hope this doesn’t detract from the brave athletes that are from Britain who achieved so much in the Invictus games, the media should have highlighted them instead of looking for more ways to vilify Prince Harry.
The UK media barely covered the Invictus athletes even before the NBC interview. Don’t bother looking for any factual or positive stories about the Sussexes in the newspapers or on TV because there are none. The agenda against H & M in the UK media (with full support from the BRF) is as obvious as it is odious.
The BRF and the BM can’t control the World’s media, so all these talking points are a waste of time.
Microsoft new explorer???, Is telling people that go on the Daily fail, that the paper is not trust worthy and full of lies.
But they’re not around her all the time. Hell, even her husband, when he was alive rarely saw her. She probably has mostly a business relationship with Charles. Same with William. I guess she sees Andrew a lot because he’s got nothing better to do and he’s probably buttering her up to pay off his debts and fines and to increase his inheritance.
They weren’t even around for her birthday!
As for his “incendiary” interview, wait until his book drops. I want heads exploding like Scanners.
I’m sure the RRs are exaggerating for clicks. I think, at best, they’re super annoyed.
That’s what’s interesting about the wording – they’re not around her all the time – they’re around *for* her all the time. Like, let us know if you need anything.
Eh, they are always mad at Harry about something. I think when the queen dies, he cuts ties with them, except maybe some of his younger cousins. He’s already stopped mentioning his father and brother by name unless someone brings them up.
@ MsIam, that is what I am expecting as well. Once TQ passes it will be a complete adios muchachos!! We are out of here!!! Their visits will be strictly business, nothing more. Granted Harry will want to show the children his country of birth, but that will rely solely on his security, to his specifications.
So they will be “incendiary” about that as well. They seem to have their knickers in a twist every day. They should certainly seek some help for that!!
Wait, are we supposed to care? Because I’m pretty sure they didn’t care about Megan when they were driving her to suicide. Nor do they care of that they’re inciting violence against him constantly so be triggered
But this time we’re talking about WHITE PEOPLES’ feelings. You know, IMPORTANT stuff! /s
At this point it sounds like the UK press is still trying to milk the interview for outrage clicks. What more is there to say. I don’t follow them but heard that all the usual suspect royal reporters are really quiet about Dan Rottens stunt to bring Tom Markle to the Jubbly. Not everything Harry says has to be “ outrageous “ or to wound the Windsors.
Also Megan and Harry are the only ones not living on her dime. That alone makes them special and that must drive the people still milking this woman for money absolutely beside themselves. Good.
The family should implode from spontaneous combustion at any moment since they are perpetually incandescent and everything strikes them as incendiary. Although this happens all the time in real life, it’s so unattractive when adults still fight over who is mummy’s favorite.
Am I the only one who found it appalling and shocking that the queen spent what may very well be her last birthday alone?
NO ONE in the family was with her, not even motivated by the brownie points in the press? And it’s not like anyone said the family would be celebrating with her at a different time. Nope. Just crickets for HM and a lot of courtiers watching her cut a cake. Really warms your heart.
I actually believe she doesn’t want them around much . Kate would have jumped on the opportunity to “celebrate her bday with her” if she had the chance . William too so he can score points
I actually think part of the reason she went to Sandringham was so that no one could leak a lie that they were with the Queen on her bday.
Well, the instant that Prince Phillip’s funeral was over, Charles buggered off to Wales or Scotland. No support for her from that source.
Maybe Angela Kelly had a hand in keeping all of them away. Proving Harry’s point once again.
If the press know that Harry and the Queen are so close, why were they outraged that he said it on “American TV”? I think the real outrage is that Harry is talking to US TV outlets and not the British press. In the past, someone like Roya Nikkhah would get the exclusive interview from Harry and now she and her colleagues have no access. Her profile picture on Twitter is of her interviewing Harry when he was promoting the Invictus Games in 2017.
Bingo! Its like the Oprah interview all over again. They aren’t just mad that Harry spoke, it’s also that he didn’t speak to THEM. Harry and Meghan told them that they would not engage with that element of the UK press. The pity is on them for not believing the Sussexes.
Did I read that correctly? “But I think to say to an American network, knowing these comments are going to go around the world … ” Wait, NOW they’re worried about what is being reported around the world? When they blather on and try to make everything into something damaging to the Sussexes and the world reads what they say, that’s okay? They’re doing damage to themselves, and this is what they’re worried about?
That family has paedophiles, thieves, alcoholics, murderers, adulterers etc but sure an interview about a grandson making sure his grandma is protected and ok is what triggers them .
These unevolved, incurious losers have never been truly put in their proper places to the extent Harry has done it. No wonder they’re triggered and will be over and over. The sad part is the Windsors aren’t trying to learn anything; they’re just bitching and copying the F out of Harry and Meghan.
Maybe the Windsors need to subscribe to BetterUp to help keep it together and not be triggered by everything.
For Christmas Harry should give his relatives gift certificates for therapy and use of Better Up’s programs! How many of them would actually try it?
LOL
His very existence triggers them. The very mention of his name.
The fact that Harry and Meghan are successful is what’s “incendiary and triggering”. Roya Nikkah can eff the eff off.
The Duke of Rosario, was spouting off to Dan Rotten, how he could take Harry, because he is a wimp, being lead around by his daughter and he don’t believe he was in the Army for 10 years.
I think Meghan use to cave in to Lord Kentucky Chicken, but so far she have stuck to her guns and he is blaming Harry for the cut off of money.
They cant say Harry lied, tho, when he insinuated that the queen needs protecting and needs “the right people around her.” Because the very next time we saw the queen after H’s statement, she was dressed properly and NOT looking disheveled and uncared for as she was when she came out in public for the first time after her last Covid rehab.
That was just a couple wks (if so many) before H made his comments. She was wearing a drab green coat that was not buttoned properly and with bruises on her feet and her scarf just hanging in her hand like she forgot to put it on before she came out to pose for the cameras. That pic garnered a lot of concerned comments, plus, her clothes has been hanging off her, as if she didnt hv a live-in seamstress whose job is to create and care for the queen’s wardrobe!!
Instead, this servant-cum-queen’s aide (AK47) was allowed to write a book about looking after the queen over the years, while still employed!!! And talk about how the queen drove her to drink.
Since H’s comments, the next time the queen was seen, her dress was fitting her much better, she looked much better and the palace has since advertised for a new security chief for BP!!!!!!!
The thing is, Harry could say whatever, he can say blue skies are beautiful, and someone in the RF would still found something to be mad about.
Good.
The Rota really acts like they have nothing else to write about. Aren’t they tired of feigning outrage at the Sussexes? I’m exhausted by it and I don’t even read the articles except for Kaiser’s excerpts. It’s the willful obfuscation of details for me.