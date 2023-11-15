Gwyneth Paltrow prefers the term ‘free birds’ to the ‘sad & lonely empty-nesters’

Gwyneth Paltrow covers this week’s issue of People Magazine. She’s promoting multiple things, mainly the 15th anniversary of Goop and Goop’s new Target/Amazon beauty line, Good Clean Goop. This is like the third thing I’ve read or watched from Gwyneth as she looks down her nose at the peasants who want affordable beauty and skincare products. Every single time, she mentions the fact that she would have loved to put more ingredients – better ingredients – into the product line but they had to keep the costs down, so you’ll take what you can get and you’re welcome, peasants. That’s what she talks about in the People Mag cover story video, but in the print edition, she’s talking a lot about her 50s and being on the verge of having an empty nest.

Her 50s: “I had the erroneous idea that I would be able to downshift a little bit. But life is very full-on. It’s been very intense.” The good.clean.goop product line: “We felt passionate about creating clean, efficacious products at a more accessible price for a broader audience. They call it ‘masstige’ in the industry. I love that word, between ‘mass’ and ‘prestige.’ So we set out to create this, and it’s been so much fun.” Her marriage to Brad Falchuk: She’s cherishing the quieter moments at the “Faltrow” residence, as she calls it. Nights are filled with cooking family dinners while listening to French pop music (her current favorite genre) and watching European murder-mystery shows. But Paltrow admits blending a family, especially one with four teenagers, is no easy task. “It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it. Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.” Moses is in his senior year of high school & Apple is already in college: Gwyneth says she prefers the term “free birds” to empty-nesters. “I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining. Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.” New chapters: “I believe that life, especially for women, comes in chapters. This is really going to be a new chapter for me.”

Back in the ‘90s, if you told me that Gwyneth would practically give up acting in her 30s to focus on wellness, beauty lines and clothing lines, I would not have believed you. We would have called her a sellout too, but it’s interesting to think back on how “selling out” was a mortal sin back then, and now everyone’s like, yay, sell out and make that money. As for “free birds” rather than empty nesters… say what you will about Gwyneth (she’s an elitist a–hole pushing pseudoscience on gullible rich women) but her kids turned out okay. I keep getting the impression that Gwyneth’s stepkids kind of hate her though. LOL.