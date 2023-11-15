Gwyneth Paltrow prefers the term ‘free birds’ to the ‘sad & lonely empty-nesters’

Gwyneth Paltrow covers this week’s issue of People Magazine. She’s promoting multiple things, mainly the 15th anniversary of Goop and Goop’s new Target/Amazon beauty line, Good Clean Goop. This is like the third thing I’ve read or watched from Gwyneth as she looks down her nose at the peasants who want affordable beauty and skincare products. Every single time, she mentions the fact that she would have loved to put more ingredients – better ingredients – into the product line but they had to keep the costs down, so you’ll take what you can get and you’re welcome, peasants. That’s what she talks about in the People Mag cover story video, but in the print edition, she’s talking a lot about her 50s and being on the verge of having an empty nest.
Her 50s: “I had the erroneous idea that I would be able to downshift a little bit. But life is very full-on. It’s been very intense.”
The good.clean.goop product line: “We felt passionate about creating clean, efficacious products at a more accessible price for a broader audience. They call it ‘masstige’ in the industry. I love that word, between ‘mass’ and ‘prestige.’ So we set out to create this, and it’s been so much fun.”
Her marriage to Brad Falchuk: She’s cherishing the quieter moments at the “Faltrow” residence, as she calls it. Nights are filled with cooking family dinners while listening to French pop music (her current favorite genre) and watching European murder-mystery shows. But Paltrow admits blending a family, especially one with four teenagers, is no easy task. “It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it. Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”
Moses is in his senior year of high school & Apple is already in college: Gwyneth says she prefers the term “free birds” to empty-nesters. “I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining. Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.”
New chapters: “I believe that life, especially for women, comes in chapters. This is really going to be a new chapter for me.”
Back in the ‘90s, if you told me that Gwyneth would practically give up acting in her 30s to focus on wellness, beauty lines and clothing lines, I would not have believed you. We would have called her a sellout too, but it’s interesting to think back on how “selling out” was a mortal sin back then, and now everyone’s like, yay, sell out and make that money. As for “free birds” rather than empty nesters… say what you will about Gwyneth (she’s an elitist a–hole pushing pseudoscience on gullible rich women) but her kids turned out okay. I keep getting the impression that Gwyneth’s stepkids kind of hate her though. LOL.
I got that impression also. (That the step kids loath her)
I mean, can you imagine having Gwyneth as a stepmother? The Disney movie practically writes itself!
Their was a lot of talk about Goop and Brad F having an affair when she was on Glee. So I can see why his kids would have a problem with her.
She seems to have a pathological need to rename everything that’s been around forever, then claim she invented it… Free Birds, Masstige, Conscience uncoupling… she’s exhausting.
Why does Gwyneth always look so bland, even sallow at times?
I know she’s seriously malnourished, but she’s selling her “beauty” line here, so her MUA could at least have attempted some sort of subtle glow-up miracle.
And don’t get me started about her hair. Even thin(ning) hair could be styled a lot better without really looking *styled*.
If I weren’t to try and shill for my own line, I’d at least try to make an effort – word salad and smug pretentiousness excluded.
I’m not a Gwyneth hater but I would definitely not buy her products. There are a lot of affordable quality skincare products on the market, and hers don’t even sound that good. I just don’t see who her clientele is.
One of my daughters admires her business achievements and looks. This daughter has climbed in the corporate world of NYC.
I find her rise in Beauty and Wellness (nepotism aside) rather strange. She’s average-looking with ratty, over-processed hair, but she can act. She was good at it. I suppose she provides a certain (completely pseudo) old money-style WASPiness that some people still value?
That’s the weird thing. She actually CAN act, especially given the right role and a good director. I’m sure she’s doing well selling her products, but if I had her opportunities, I think I’d rather act. Because that’s where she shines. You watch her in interviews, and she’s humorless, smug, and dull. Somehow she imbues her characters with a verve she herself lacks.
I’m constantly surprised by how utterly bland and ordinary she is.
Harsh when she tried to point out how unique and interesting she is telling us she likes French pop music, not plain American (Taylor who?), and she doesn’t just like crime drama she likes European murder mysteries.
She would never ever mention an American actor/show/performer and give them free press. Never.
Lol, that’s like Kevin Kline’s character in Soapdish – “I’ve seen things in Europe…European things.”
I do think as far as her kids go, she did good. She still seems to have a good relationship with Chris Martin, and by all accounts she and her goods love Dakota Johnson as well. And she’s not wrong — being a stepparent is hard, I think especially when the kids are older and coming into a blended family.
A friend got the advice that the attitude towards the stepmom is more about how the divorce went, more than the actual stepmom. That said, I think the most annoying thing about stepmom Gwyneth would be how blended and happy she would want everyone to be. And I doubt she hides disappointment well.
Yeah that advice seems pretty apt.
I mean I agree with that advice to an extent, but my daughter used to not have any issues with her dad’s partner when she was younger (not someone she’d ever call stepmom though as they hardly spend time together), but over the years she’s started to dislike her so I also think it has to do with different personalities and how you match, or don’t..
It sounded to me like she was being very careful about what she says about her stepkids so as to respect them and their mom. Maybe the past interviews were upsettng them? Relationships with steppareents can be fraught in normal circumstances, forget if your job involves repeated questions about your blended family. At least she’s not Leann Rimes sounding like she singlehandedly birthed and raised her stepkids. Not everyone is ready to be blended right away. I have a good friend who would love to be close with her stepkids but they hold back because their mom.has made it clear that she is their mom and my friend is not.
If you get rid of all the made up words and snobby speak, everything she says here is just ordinary, everyday problems and issues. The same with her advice and products. She just wraps it up in pretentious marketing and charges 10x more for it. And people fall for it! Her whole life is an act.
Actually I find her acknowledgement that blending families is hard and she just bumbles around and relies on her instinct refreshing. In my personal life I don’t know anyone who didn’t have some problems with it. Its the people who act like it’s all roses and hearts who irritate me. Of course she used to irritate me with her bragging on her conscience uncoupling but I think she probably deserves to be proud of how her and Chris Martin do things together as a family and that isn’t the norm wih my acquaintances. I just read on deux moi recently both of them were in Nashville having dinner together with their daughter. That’s nice. And Brad F and Dakota have nothing to be jealous over.
I have no understood how Gwyneth got the idea in her head that women want to look like her and be like her.
I’m utterly befuddled.