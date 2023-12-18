Sydney Sweeney: ‘I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy’

Sydney Sweeney covers the latest issue of Women’s Health, all to promote Anyone But You, the romantic-comedy she did with Glen Powell. The interview has a weird feel to it, probably because Sydney couldn’t talk about the movie during the strike, but the second the strike ended, she called up the magazine and had them add some quotes. At this point, I don’t know what to think about the romance rumors between Glen and Sydney, but I do think this young woman would do almost anything to promote her work. She’s a hustler, and I’m saying that in a complimentary way. Her parents gave up a lot to help her break through and now that she’s arrived, she’s not wasting any opportunity. Some highlights from Women’s Health:

She loves to water ski: “It’s a lot of upper body strength, it’s balance, it’s core, it’s legs—you get tired really fast. I see such a change in my body after an entire summer of [skiing]. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid. But I never look at it as a workout because it is so much fun.”

She loves new challenges: “Whenever a new challenge presents itself and I’m not scared to push myself to try, that’s when I’m really proud of who I am… I know that my body can keep going—it’s more just that mental challenge to push myself through. I take that skill into skiing, into acting, into anything I do, because it’s always more mental than physical. Of course you have to train, but it’s mind over matter at the end of the day.”

She deals with social anxiety. “Whenever it feels like the world’s so loud, and there’s so much going on, and I’m trying to balance it all—sometimes, it can feel overwhelming.”

Her parents’ sacrifice: “I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake. [Sydney has since bought back her great-grandparents’ home on the same lake so she can return.] We couldn’t afford life in L.A. We couldn’t afford life anywhere,” she recalls. To help pay the bills, Sydney babysat, cleaned restaurant bathrooms, and led tours at Universal Studios. “It was hard because they were supporting my dream, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I didn’t want to fail them. No matter how long it took, I was going to be in a TV show or a movie, and I wasn’t going to stop until something happened.”

Working with Glen Powell: “Getting to work with Glen, I’ll never forget this one… I hope the audience can actually feel the love and fun we all shared making this film. That’s something I always feel from my favorite rom-coms—the joy and energy shared amongst the cast and crew, and I was lucky enough to experience that on this film.”

Kindness: “I truly believe that kindness is the most important attribute anybody can have, because whoever you see on your way up, you’re going to see on your way down,” she says. “I try to be as loyal to my people as I can, and I hope they return the favor. I also love watching everyone succeed together.”