Princess Kate still doesn’t know how to exit a car without flashing people

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, for the official welcome ceremonies for South Korea’s president and first lady. Predictably, Kate made sure to exit the car with her skirt up around her thighs. It’s actually been a while since Kate had a major flashing episode, but her exhibitionist streak always comes out when she’s feeling ignored or she wants William’s attention. It might have worked – inside the palace, William and Kate joined King Charles and Camilla for a viewing of Korean art or Korean-inspired art in the Royal Collection. We’re never supposed to ask how the Royal Collection has so many African and Asian paintings, jewels, drawings, sculptures and objets d’art. Anyway, at the viewing, William put his hand on Kate’s back and she returned the gesture.
It’s fine. I’m actually surprised that she didn’t grope his ass in the middle of the diplomatic engagement. She did “joke” about wanting to do karaoke in South Korea though:
Kate Middleton has joked with South Korea’s foreign minister that she wants to set up a karaoke date should she and Prince William visit the country on a state visit in the future. The Prince and Princess of Wales were heard speaking with Park Jin about a possible visit to the country as dignitaries from the east Asian nation made the first incoming state visit to the UK since the King’s coronation.
While looking at pictures and gifts from Queen Elizabeth’s first visit to South Korea in 1999, the prince said: ‘I’ll put it in the diary’. Kate chipped in: ‘And karaoke!’
What’s actually funny about this is that Kate probably won’t travel anymore. Her husband does not want her around, especially on foreign tours. If a South Korean trip ever gets booked, five years from now, I guarantee that Louis or Charlotte will have an important test to take and they’ll need their mother around.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If this had been Meghan…
Why did she take her hair down inside? It just seems odd.
The whole bum/updo was probably attached to the hat.
I actually don’t believe that the picture is from that day. I believe they found a picture dating far back to show us that Will and Kate have pda like the Sussex’s.
The pic of #WillyWanker & Kkkate showing affection is NOT from this royal visit. The dress is red but its not the cape coat, or the short dress she had on under the cape. And the men are dressed differently. It doesn’t pass the smell test, as usual.
The UK media LOVES to gaslight with doctored or old pics. They did that with Willy’s alleged jog through Central Park in NYC. They released a pic of Willy jogging along a river, with a bridge in the background. That’s not Central Park. And the pic of Willy was from an old pic of him that they cut & pasted onto a NY scene.
They don’t even try. They are so used to getting away with their BS
That was my first thought. My second is, damn, I don’t blame her for flashing them. That’s alot of hard work.
Those hotdogs look great! lol these pics will distract positively for her press but for sure, Cam will NOT be happy about this. I think Kate realized that teamCam probably set her up to wear a completely inappropriate color for the event (+that junior Rose tiara for kids that she probably didnt get to try on prior to the event) and said something like “you should wear bright red in the morning like their flag, I’ll do red for the evening” not realizing everybody’s being super modest. She opted to purposely flash so the press will say something else than her santa gift bag was a lousy cosplay for the event.
Exactly.
@Scooby gang- this could not be Meghan… I think she has too much decorum to expose herself at such an event/ occasion . For crying out loud , this was a STATE EVENT where UK Government as host was about to receive the President of South Korea . This was no low level , entertainment event. Kate should have known better .
There is NO EXCUSE whatsoever for her to have pulled that stunt. This is a visit that where bilateral talks will be held, trade relations established and enhanced and all Kate could think of was to show what her husband is missing / spite Camilla / cosplay Meghan ( who by the way if she had to , would display a hint of flesh on occasions were it is deemed appropriate / acceptable – ie an evening outing). It portrays her in a very bad light
She also seems to have done herself no favours when compared with her MIL ( both wearing the same colours on the day) ,MIL looks a lot more regal and decent.
The move was tacky & disrespectful to the Monarchy & UK Government she is suppose to represent as well as to the visiting dignitary
If she thought the move made all attention focused on her, she is wrong It was an epic fail on all fronts . It was at best a cheap shot.
No self respecting female not to mention female leader ( which is what Kate spires to be) would resort to playing these sorts of games on such a formal setting / occasion
.
@jemmy … Well, the DM recently had an article about Meghan’s ‘leggy’ look in shorts while out with a friend (the friend whose son suddenly died). There is no mystery at all to me at why Kate ‘accidentally’ flashed her legs at the world.
Meghan SO lives in Kate’s head.
OMG, Kate Middleton has legs. Much ado about nothing.
It is an even worse comparison with Diana her mother on law. Diana was regal and iconic and did not go in for kates stunts. Camilla the step mother in law dresses more appropriately than Kate
Yvette. You’re so right. I think there’s a lot of jealousy of Meghan full stop, especially of a woman who is able to shine in the normal outfits of private citizens. How can I show a bit of leg, thought Kate. I know, I’ll do it at a state event in front of high level guests.
Can anyone explain why she put the leg farthest from the door out first. That is what caused all of this. The only explanation I have is she was sitting with one leg under her in the car. Or she did it on purpose. Either excuse is just dumb.
It would be different if this were the only time Kkkate showed the world her hooha, but she had made a practice of flashing her crotch that apparently goes back to her college days.
She has dressed inappropriately for events with Queen Elizabeth, wearing skirts that barely covered her upper thighs. She wore a bright pink suit with an extremely short skirt to Archie’s Christening. In the official pic of the Christening, Kkkate is in front with her thighs exposed. That’s what she wore to a church service.
There’s no excuse for the way she gets out of cars with her legs spread. It’s classless and vulgar
@Robert Phillips: “Or she did it on purpose.” Or? Trust me, a woman knows when her skirts are riding up or her underwear are riding down. Trust me on that. For one thing, it would have been rather obvious to her while she was seated in the car — and she would have felt the bunched-up clothing around her hips. The only way she would not have seen bare legs in the car would have been if she was holding the edges of the cape at all times, in which case I would have to ask why she felt the need to let go of the cape when the cameras were on. This was intentional and I think this was done to banish the memory of last week’s pictures of her looking old.
I remember Meghan was called vulgar for showing her shoulder and not a peep on Kate flashing people at an important event. And the British press say they aren’t racist.
Not a peep apart from the articles saying how she had to show her legs because she does so much pilates.
Which was hilarious because the queen showed plenty of shoulder and décolletage as a young woman. She had beautiful strapless dresses. Margaret as well but the queen is always thought of as so prim. No she knew the time and place but she wasn’t afraid to show some skin.
they are applauding her. the double-standard/racism is truly sickening, at least among the losers who read the british tabs
“the queen showed plenty of shoulder and décolletage as a young woman.”
No one would have batted an eye had Kate worn a similar dress closer to the fashions of the time during QE II’s reign, frankly it would have been an improvement over what she got her self up in that day and the evening event.
“Showing skin” is not the issue. Even Queen Victoria frequently wore and was depicted in bare shoulder gowns. Conducting herself with dignity as a representative of the crown is. That Kate legs were displayed in such an egregious, classless manner leaving the car was disrespectful and absolutely inappropriate.
I don’t get the physics of it. The inside of the car looks bizarre. Is it like a two door sedan and they pulled the seat forward and she sat in the back and then when they got there they were like – just climb over Kate! With your foot on the seat like this!
I’m sorry but I have no idea how she managed that. She must have practiced. I think this was a favor to William – a glimpse of his hot wife’s legs – to detract from the sad in car story.
Not only that @moxylady007, but she also wore TWO KIND OF LAYERS: The coat and the cape and in spite of all these clothes she couldn’t manage getting out of the car without flashing her entire leg! Come on!! This was an official event!! As @sparrow mentioned yesterday, she’s there as representative of the British people!! No sense of decorum? This is what her fans call classy behavior? And finally, unfortunately, for me, the leg is definitely an anorexic leg, however well toned…the reason she wears all this fabric is to camouflage the fact…
What did the British media call her the other day? Oh yeah, “modest.” Well, they ought to know.
Scooby gang, that was my first thought too! My second was, she needs a tan.
She decided to show her best assest(s)???
Amazing. No stockings!! Shocking. Remember when Meghan didn’t wear stockings? They threw a fit. Fun times.
Honestly,this was an attention grab and done purposely to outshine Camila, who in turn sat her at the end of the table behind the candelabra. I want to know how quickly the seating was rearranged.
I looked hard at closeups. She is wearing hose. You can see where they wrinkle at the heel.
I definitely disagree. Those are skin wrinkles; you can also see a lot of skin discoloration/marks on her calves, something you wouldn’t see if she was wearing pantyhose.
I agree with @Barbara, it’s skin wrinkels, just as it is on her right thigh where she’s bending her knee. I recognize how my skin looks when the summer colour is gone.
The touching seemd very “planned”, not spare of the moment affection between two loving spouses. Done just in front of the camera to film it. They’re clearly not ready to make it official yet.
You two are correct
I said this yesterday her skin is spotty with veins and wrinkles showing which makes it more convincing- it’s her desperation and attention seeking showing plus she needs to wear pantyhose that hides those flaws
Noone outside of the 🐀 paid attention to her stunt and even they didn’t give it much attention after the backlash started
She’s also wearing two coats when it was all over Twitter it wasn’t that cold yesterday.
It wouldn’t shock me if this was her lame copycat attempt to Charlene which was everywhere earlier this week. It just wouldn’t be beneath her to copy everything like she tried and miserably failed with the Gray outfit trying to be Meghan
William knows where the 📸 are so this could be the offset to the daily fail article about them being compared to Diana and Charles when they was looking glum in the car when they were in Australia which was quickly taken down
This reassurance always happens when a 📸 is around and never done normally or genuinely so take it as whatever
This was a sad attempt of her being talked about as sexy when she has never and will never be seen in that regard along with her non sexy bald husband
No hose, you can see her moles & freckles & skin wrinkles. Plus with bare legs her muscle definition is more obvious, stockings somehow soften that.
Absolutely iconic. Gorgeous! She slayed.
It takes work to get a tea-length (inner) dress get up around one’s thighs.
Yes! You would have to know it was like that before you got out of the car definitely.
THIS!
The inner dress, the one under the coat dress which was under the cape, is actually pretty short – maybe 4-5 inches above the knee.
@Eurydice I think you’re mistaken. The dress can be seen in the twitter video where they put their hands on each others backs in the gallery. It’s tea length/mid-calf.
@Jen–what you’re seeing is that coat dress, the one that road up so high was the dress dress. There’s three layers: inner dress, coat dress, cape. For the ‘look at the cool stuff you gave us/we took from you’, she’s just wearing the inner two layers; i.e., she took off the cape…and hat & let her hair down for some reason.
Like Jen says. At first I thought it was some kind of mini dress but it is actually a midi dress, which can be seen when she’s standing up properly and it lines up with the hem of the coat. This is why it’d be so difficult to have it this high on getting out of the car; it’s so damn high up that it looks nothing like its intended shape.
Now I’m confused! I’m with Jen; then not with Jen! So it’s a dress under a coat with a cape on top, and the dress went up. Basically a three layered heap of red cloth.
@sparrow yes!! Its stupid lol. But if you look at the pictures from earlier this week from her christmas concerts (there’s a few posts), in the pictures where she is playing the piano in that coatdress you can clearly see the skirt underneath. So there’s a cape over a coatdress with some sort of dress underneath, attached or not.
I’m getting it now, with the help of Becks1. So this is her piano playing dress, always ready for when she sees a keyboard and wants to hurl herself into Richard Clayderman mode, legs flying around the pedals, unhindered by cloth.
That is exactly why it is so vulgar. She is pathetic in her desperation, the elegant glimpse of Meghan’s muscular leg on the red carpet really must have triggered her.
It’s the combination Handmaid’s Tale outfit with the brazen exhibitionism. Like, even hyper-conservative dress won’t stop a deeply insecure woman who threw it all away for the status and who can’t understand why she feels so trapped and angry.
Hey, Kate. ProTip: Pick up a book & EDUCATE YOURSELF.
You (allegedly) got into Oxford or Cambridge or wherever. Why not eat a decent meal so you can fire up those brain cells again?
Love, The Sisterhood
Kate supposedly was accepted to University of Edinburgh, not Oxford or Cambridge. She never had the marks for those schools.
My first thought as well – this was planned, intentional, and gross. It’s disrespectful to the host but she doesn’t care about anything but getting her attention.
Look how her right foot seems to be on the seat. I exited cars pretty much my whole life, but I can’t remember anytime my shoe was resting on top of the seat, not even while piss drunk.
I’m also having a hard time figuring out the interior of that car, but I don’t think her foot is on the seat. See the bottom edge of the interior of the door, the carpeting? That’s the same kind of fabric Kate has her foot on. The rest of the interior–the seats & arm rest–are leather. I still don’t get the dress riding up, though. It’s like she slid on her bum from one side of the car to the other in order to get out.
Who exits on their right side by putting out their left leg first? It’s crazy and she’s basically dragging her right leg over the seat.
It’s strange – you swivel your bum around so that you’re facing toward the door and then you step out with your right leg. And if there are some issues, like with a dress or a big step down, the guy holding the door could help you out. This whole thing seems very staged.
I just spent a lot of time (okay like 3 minutes) staring at the picture because I’m like HOW did she do this? It’s not just the putting her left leg out first (although that took some maneuvering) – then to have her right foot that high, almost on the seat itself as she gets out? I dont understand how this worked lololol. It looks so unnatural and only makes sense if it was designed deliberately to show as much leg as possible. And she knew where the cameras would be as well.
It’s just so desperate and pathetic. Who acts like this at a work event??
I want to see the photo taken before these photos!! It must have been so awkward looking to get into this position. Ha ha. Please someone find them.
@Becks1 – I wonder if this isn’t a response to all the sexy William stories we’ve been seeing lately. See? I can be sexy, too!
That’s the thing. It’s such an awkward moment. Called it her flamingo pose this morning. She was going for sexy accident but gave us a Christmas lamp. Chica’s got an exhibitionist streak and always has. A desperate need to pull focus in whatever way she can. Copying Meghan’s looks. Flashing some leg. Laughing hysterically when no one else is. It’s always very disconcerting to witness.
And if there was a reason she HAD to get out of the car that way, the normal (dare I say, modest?) thing would be to hold that purse in her left hand, it’s small enough, while using her right hand to quickly adjust her dress as she got out. There’s no way she doesn’t know the skirt is riding up, and she’s not even glancing down at it, which again, would be normal (especially for someone in her position in public). She’s looking straight ahead, not even at the photographers, and we know she always knows where they are. No eye contact at all this time. She’s posing, while pretending to be oh so unaware of what’s going on.
Is there video of this moment anywhere? How did she manage to put her left leg out first when exiting the car? I can maybe understand fabric getting bunched up while sitting in the car, she’s wearing a cape, AND a coat, AND a dress underneath. But she’s been doing this for over a decade, wouldn’t you check to make sure your dress is pulled down before exiting the car? We’ve all had some awkward getting out of car moments while wearing dresses but… I don’t think I’ve ever quite exited like that!
Korean ‘karaoke’ is called Noraebang. She can’t even get that small, easy detail right. Sigh.
I think she confused South Korea with Japan. What did karaoke have to do with anything, even. Did she hear about K-pop recently.
Noraebang is also wildly popular is South Korea as well
There is a small Koreatown in Manhattan and it’s famous for all the karaoke clubs. South Koreans love their karaoke too.
South Korea, Japan – potato, potahto.
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. 🤦♀️
I mean, there’s showing some leg while getting out of the car and then there’s how she exited the car yesterday. we’ve seen her get out of cars dozens, hundreds of times over the past 12 years and yesterday was just something else. No way she didn’t know.
I agree 100% – this was done on purpose. This is not her first rodeo and she knew better. When I first saw those pics yesterday, I was like, Chuck will not be happy when he sees this and you taking press away from him.
And Meghan was dragged for opening the car door on her own… sheesh these people.
Seraphina – it won’t matter. When has she ever been punished for anything? If she had ever been punished we wouldn’t have seen her bare ass 50 times already. It would have stopped after the first time. And if she had any fear of punishment she wouldn’t have pulled this stunt yesterday.
Chuckles is deathly afraid of the wrath of the Pegginator so nothing will change or happen to the Adelaide Flasher here, unless Pegs demands or initiates it. She even got a brand new tiara from Camzilla! Everything will go on as usual. Sadly.
C-Rex won’t care about the flashing, but he’ll care that Kate’s bare legs knocked him off the front pages of the papers. Look for some more mystery posters to suddenly appear on the lamposts and trees of Bucklebury.
@Sussexwatcher I think her big punishment was Adelaide cottage. I think that was definitely Charles’ choice for her, not QEII’s (I don’t think she had much say in it at that point.) So I think everything flows from that.
I mean here maybe she was ticked about given a ROSE tiara so this was her payback?
IDK. but the inappropriateness astounds me.
Either Chuck or Cams will enact payback for this. Her red outfit was already attention seeking but the almost flash has made a lot of papers and it was so deliberate that they will not be happy about it.
Plus when she did the fashion show at Philip’s funeral she got benched by William so there will be more benching on events in the future.
@Nic919, yup. Chuck will be a nightmare due to this attention being showered on Kate and her legs – detracting from him and thus Cams will take her revenge out on Kate because I’m sure having to deal with Chuck will be enough punishment for Cams.
Re: Seraphina: I think it is unfair to say that “Chuck will be a nightmare due to this attention being showered on Kate and her legs – detracting from him” – I think, if any anger, it would be how this unfortunate series of events (Car photo, display of legs, fashion moment spotlight, PDA story, etc) distracted from a major Foreign Office and Government planned event. Months of planning would have gone into this.
The King’s role is to be the soft diplomacy arm of U.K. and the audience is home and abroad. This trade deal is big for the Government – especially in light of Brexit – and to have 2 front pages of the key newspapers that reach the key voting block be the leg image and another be her at the dinner – saying “steal the show” – luckily its the image of the President, First Lady and the King and Queen that is shown in South Korea. To have a First Lady like Akshata Murty, who is so global in her experience and she isn’t present at these events is such a missed opportunity for the country.
Remember, when the President Yoon visited U.S., the global feel good story from the U.S. state dinner was of President Biden allowing him the spotlight to sing American Pie because President Yoon mentioned that the song was his favorite song in school. All the spotlight from the U.S. state dinner was about President Yoon singing and all the Americans cheering him on. With all the star power present, the media spotlight was given to the guest. Then they presented with guitar signed by Don McLean.
For the press to be about the Princes of Wales, takes away from the planning of the Foreign Office team and the potential for a similar moment. It’s not a nice light for the RF , yes with the help of the RR spin and the friendly tabloids the story will move on, the media won’t tell her it was wrong and they will somehow find a negative spin on H&M (get ready for the wave of that) But, sadly but it might impact how the F.O. work with the palace in the future.
Today Sophie escorted the South Korean president.
I think the “King is jealous line” is such an unfair one to use all the time whenever the Wales have these stunts or their dynamics overshadow events , yes the King is imperfect, but these “stunts” impact the relationship with the Government and the central role he plays in that partnership.
Yes, I feel empathy for the Pr o W – yes she may have planned it all due to a myopic view of seeing only what those gross tabloid say and perhaps no member on her team have the true diplomatic training on how to balance soft diplomacy while using your star power to amplify an event. But I think we can give the King a pass on this one. He prepared, he even spoke in Korean, they had BLACKPINK, and all that have been seismically overshadowed. Even if bots are deployed to downplay what happened.
@gigi that’s a great post and you raise excellent points.
It’s easy to make this about the windsors dysfunction but this was about more than that. She went out of her way to make sure she got the headlines – not the visiting heads of state, not HER head of state – but her. It’s like she has zero idea of what her actual assignment is.
Imagine Michelle Obama or Jill Biden pulling a stunt like this. I mean hell imagine Melania.
If she used an official state visit to exact revenge on whoever, it’s a really really bad look for her.
100%, and the tell is that any normal human being would exit that exact car with the right leg first because of how she must’ve been seated inside the vehicle. This position requires essentially crawling out of the car in a plain awkward way that makes no sense, unless you know where the photographer is and want to make sure he gets both legs in the shot exactly like you practiced.
I’m ashamed to admit that I tried to recreate her exit from the car. Could NOT make it work. Completely unnatural.
I have exited a Tundra King cab 4 wheel drive in a formal and heels during a snowstorm in January for a charity event and it wasn’t anywhere near the disaster this was. I’m embarrassed on behalf of all the British subjects.
Is there video of this moment anywhere? How did she manage to put her left leg out first when exiting the car? I can maybe understand fabric getting bunched up while sitting in the car, she’s wearing a cape, AND a coat, AND a dress underneath. But she’s been doing this for over a decade, wouldn’t you check to make sure your dress is pulled down before exiting the car? We’ve all had some awkward getting out of car moments while wearing dresses but… I don’t think I’ve ever quite exited like that!
The photos were way worse than I was expecting. My god what is wrong with her.
Didn’t she get princess lessons?
Apparently she didn’t even get decent young woman lessons.
I bet she didn’t even watch The Princess Diaries!
20 years with William and 12 years as a married in and she is still flashing her nether parts to the public.
And it’s not the occasional thing it’s constant. So much like the cosplaying Diana and Meghan, at this point I believe it’s deliberate ploy to get attention and column inches.
Increasingly erratic behavior ….
All I can see is her posing like a flamingo 🦩 next to a car
All I can see is the leg lamp from A Christmas Story.
Snort laugh.
“Fra-gi-lie!” 🤣🤣
😂😂😂
how does you leg that is further in the car come out first no wonder she was flashing the crown jewels and showing ‘ a it of leg’ lol.
To get out of the car like that was a choice by Kate. A poor choice.
No doubt both Won’t and KFC and Cowmilla will be putting her in her place for the next 12 months for that stunt.
Will they though? I just replied to someone above that I don’t actually think anything will happen. She’s had constant flashing and attention seeking behavior and hasn’t been punished yet so why would anything change?
I guess Camzilla can tell her reporter BFFs to go after her but I’m not going to hold my breath. Until now the divorce is announced (and wearing a new tiara makes it seem less likely…?) and then it’s protect the heir and go hard on the ex-wife, I honestly don’t see anything happening to punish her.
Or else maybe she’s just so stupid that she’ll be punished but won’t even realize it. She’ll just continue to flash her privates, pat Pegs on the ass, and gurn like a lunatic at every opportunity.
The flashing happened before Meghan arrived and William probably still liked it in some level. But he doesn’t anymore, just like he hates the but grabs. There is no way he was aware of this pose until after the day was done, but it will be hard to ignore.
Looking at the photos again, it’s obvious she had loads of room to pull herself together; it’s not like she’s trying to get out of a mini metro.
This woman is so embarassing and cringe
I love the word cringe! Thing is, we all knew the PDA was round the corner, after that article the other day, wherein their super duper new team told them to be seen touching each other, but not too much. Oh, dear.
So they touched each others’ back for a few seconds and the cameras just happened to be on them for that small length of time? Is somebody reacting to all the “needing time apart” stories? Or was he putting his hand on her back to hurry her along and she did the same to avoid any media buzz about that?
Daily mail had a story.of William touching her back.
The moment started out with William’s typical herding motion to get Kate moving forward. When his arm dropped to her lower back she mirrored the motion and placed her arm on his back as well. To her great delight, he kept his arm on her long enough to be filmed.
One hundred percent that by that point in the day they knew that awful car photo of them was making the rounds and they were both motivated to counteract it at the reception, however briefly. At the least, Burger King is committed to his separation rollout timeline and it’s still in the early stage.
If you watch the excerpt you will see that it was all contrived – like Willnot made the first move Cant is surprised at the gesture ,and seem to ask what the gesture was about.. Willnot gives a response and then Cant reciprocates by putting her hand around him. It’s contrived .
Maybe both were in cahoot to take attention away from KC. Very bizarre behaviour re the vulgar display of flesh on a State Occasion
It certainly vomes across a bitt odd, the deliverate flashing and attentionseeking.
This was a state visit from a conservative country where modesty and humble acts are considered a virtue, that was meant to strengthen the ties and create a welcoming atmosphere.
Instead she proceeds to pull stunts and pose while flashing her legs and pulling attention in that over the top red cape and huge red hat and red stilettos?
Like really..
It looked like she went for his bum first, and then moved her hand up to his waist.
And why is this little hand movement of his “news” unless everyone in the royal rota knows he never touches her?
Becky English had her camera phone at the right angle to catch this and no one else? Yeah this was to make up for the car photo, which had been spread far and wide by then. This was as spontaneous as when she was filmed at the vigil and a reporter just happened to be there to film her.
It was English who recorded this? That explains everything. Willie must have threatened to Scobie her. She was too quick to tweet out that miserable car photo earlier in the day. This was a calculated cleanup.
It was definitely his signature “move it, woman” move. Like someone suggested, she got excited by the touch and reciprocated like “oh, we’re touching again?”.
And it’s the lack of any sort of PDAs with them that makes this news. It’s like watching Melania and Trump. You know the relationship is transactional but one partner keeps desperately hoping to show that it is more than that.
That pic that supposedly shows W&K PDA is an old pic. Its not from this state visit. It isn’t just that her hair is down, it’s a different dress. And Willy and the men are dressed differently, for a less formal occasion
My grandparents would call her a nasty trollop for that display.
On the plus side for Kate, her legs look fantastic.
There is no plus side for Kate.
To each their own. The sight of those pasty limbs, contrasted with the bright red fabric, is not pleasant to me. It is very incongruous with all the decorum and protocol lectures we got from the British media about poor Meghan who was actually quite modest.
@MJM – I think you are going too far as to say that “It is very incongruous with all the decorum and protocol lectures we got from the British media about poor Meghan” (Meghan by the way is far to classy and savvy to pull such a move.)
What about the people who live in the UK or the so called former British colonies where the UK Royal family is seen as the “Epitome of class ad decorum ” ( so the brits will want others to believe)
If any self respecting female turned up anther place of work with that amount of flesh on display, they would receive the marching orders.
Maybe the need to get and gain one over whoever Cant and Wilnot have in their sights was much more important than the fallout of such a move.
I found the whole move very nauseating to say the least.
Skinny doesn’t equal fantastic. Especially when she had muscles in her 20s that have since been dieted away. It is more sad than anything.
100%
I’ve looked at the video of the ‘sweet’ moment a few times. Maybe I’ve gone through the looking glass and out the other side, but it looks to me like initially W is pushing her (as in’ chop chop, let’s keep this moving).
The car thing was so deliberate as to be comical, but actually it’s sad. So desperate for attention, to act up like that?
I see their pure as driven snow English roses modesty was on full display. No nylons and I bet she wasn’t wearing underwear either. I see they followed the brief this one time that they could display some touching. It was a display because in the car if looks could kill with these two.
Kate begs for an ounce of attention so much, it’s embarrassing to see.
She will probably have a mental breakdown when George gets married and the media is interested in the new, young future queen and no one will care about her anymore
She’ll play the Camilla game then, keep them in their place.
When/if that happens, she will have been irrelevant for a decade or more.
I feel for Charlotte because with a competitive mother like that, it often affects their daughters the most. Will Kate really share the spotlight once Charlotte is older ?
^^ @Nic919 and that is exactly why Kate is the way she is.
We have a friend who will not let her daughter do anything without getting involved and trying to outshine her. It’s not nice. This has been going on for years. The girl is now in her late teens and it’s worse now than ever. Clothes, make up, hair.
Feel for charlotte fr. We were just commenting the other day about the steely QM who didn’t even want to give up the queen title when her own daughter became queen.
God, I hope Charlotte gets the hell outta Dodge and goes to live with her Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan. Between her awful mother, even-worse grandmother, The Firm, and the British press, her life is gonna be a misery.
There was a headline about this on DM saying wow, what amazing legs or something like that. True, she has great pins but Meg would have been crucified if she had displayed half as much when exiting a car. The double standards are so obvious and nobody questions.
@Summerlover – While DM is praising her for a nice pins, her pictures are doing the rounds all over the world and the internet – imagine the reaction of the South Koreans when these pics hit the news stand.
She ( and possibly her husband- if the aim of the move was to poo over C&C limelight moment) have sure fired a self goal at Can’t without requiring any extra effort from the evil step mother who by the way looked very regal
Slight quibble, Kate does know how to exit a car without flashing, she chooses to flash the world. She is sick over Meghan looking like perfection, the sad state of her marriage and did what a sad exhibitionist does, made sure the photographers got a good look at her flashing them. Pathetic. I think Cam had that candelabra placed in front of her at the dinner as retaliation.
Exactly this, Lulu. Made a similar point below. She also managed to get one of her “looking sideways through the window” shots, which are pre planned with her photographer and edited to hell and back. She was desperate to get over the last few days of her true to life photos, and the truly loved up photos of gorgeous Meghan and Harry.
Mrs. Wails does this sort of thing on purpose. You can’t convince me otherwise. Remember that time period when she seemed to constantly have this issue? After the first or second flashing most normal people would have their hems weighted, or maybe realize that floaty skirts weren’t always suited for all events. Not her. The flashing continued. At the war memorial in India. At Eugenie’s wedding where she wore bright cranberry instead of following the obvious green and blue color scheme the rest of the family had. Mrs. Wails is an attention seeker through and through.
The hunger for male attention and lust has hit famine levels.
Added benefit – it keeps the attention off the melting face.
Agree. I also think it’s about trying to appear sexy when your face isn’t great, and your husband wants your Norfolk neighbour and mostly your sister in law. But majorly I think it’s about her obsession with Meghan. Kate is desperate to turn the attention dial back to herself – Meghan has been looking gorgeous, and accomplished, as always, at various events over recent days. She has looked in love with her husband. Kate’s first and last thought of the day is probably Meghan. Whereas I doubt Meghan cares much about her sister in law. Perhaps wishes her well but does not think of Kate to much of a degree.
How thirsty is she? Simply by being the Princess of Wales, she’ll already be in the limelight.
But then she has to trowel it on with a big red outfit & hat and a hoiked-up skirt so she could show off her legs.
There’s something up with her. She knows perfectly well how to get out of a car in a long coat/dress without flashing.
She’s dehydrated
^^^How can you quench her thirst? Haha.
Well, that’s how she got him, right? Walking a fashion show runway in lingerie at school? And we all know Pegs likes the open air. Exhibitionism is their thing!
First of all, she just really doesn’t get it and never will. State visits are work, they’re not vacations for you to go snorkeling and have karaoke night at a bar. Except that I guess for these two bozos, that how they view these international trips. It’s just so gross to me that the only thing she can say she’s looking forward to on a potential visit is karaoke. Nothing about international relations or some children’s charity she would visit. Just more fun vacation activities. She’s pathetic and horrible at her job. Pegs isn’t any better either.
As for her getting out of the car, the double standard for this utter imbecile and Meghan continues to enrage me. I can’t even imagine what the headlines would be for Meghan when she got ripped apart for not wearing pantyhose or any number of fake protocol mistakes.
And why is she even getting out this way anyway? How did her right leg get stuck completely up on the seat like that? The fact that her supposed fans would still call this woman classy and modest just shows that it’s always been about race and nothing else. It makes me ill. Ugh. So frustrating.
Yes this is why the karaoke comment bothered me. She wants to go to south korea bc of karaoke? That’s really all she could come up with???
She’s so fcuking pathetic. Part of me wants them to finally divorce so she can have her (and MaMidds) entire life’s scheme blow up in her face. So she can be shuttled off to her tiny separation cottage with only her wigs for company, crying when Pegs goes public with his sidepieces. So she can fade away into irrelevancy, coming out only for things relating to her children and looking more and more like the shriveled up old bit of dried chicken wing that she is.
However the other part of me wants her and Pegs to remain married forever so they’ll be forced to give us festive glances and groping bum pats at every outing. So she’ll get more and more desperate for Pegs’s attention that soon she’ll be running naked through the streets of Windsor. So they’ll be stuck making each other miserable forever and ever. Those two hateful people deserve each other, and we deserve the snarky gossip.
“So she’ll get more and more desperate for Pegs’s attention that soon she’ll be running naked through the streets of Windsor…”
Aw, come on. Why punish the rest of us? 🤣🤣😉
Karaoke is a Japanese term too so she seems pretty racist for not knowing that. Like maybe google for five seconds? She could have easily said she wants to try Korean BBQ.
But no, this senior royal sounds like a typical rich girl who doesn’t bother learning anything and assumes all Asian people have the same culture.
I think the goal with the karaoke comment was to be seen as fun and that she and William do fun things together.
Remember that visit to the US early in their marriage, tacked on to the end of their Canada trip? William played in some charity polo match in Santa Barbara & Kate was quoted as saying she loved it there & would love to come back with her bikini…. Yeah, that’s what state visits are for. This is Kate. Your future queen. Should you choose to have one.
An infirm 96 year old could get out of that car without her dress riding up so that was a very deliberate decision by Kate. The dress under the ridiculous cape had a loose fitting skirt and I suspect she scrunched it up on purpose to show off her legs. This reminds me of when she made a choice not to weigh down her hems and flashed her butt on a few official visits – Australia springs to mind.
So under the cape was a coatdress with a loosefitting skirt and under THAT was a shorter skirt. So she made sure the coatdress and cape were both out of the way and then made sure to pull up the under skirt. It took effort.
Jeez. So many layers… Is it that cold over there? 😉😂
She is so embarrassing. And obviously deliberate. Her fans are praising this in daily mail comments. The coat looked bad.
I know!! Not one comment calling her out on this staged stunt and cry for attention. She remains Saint Kate who never puts a foot wrong. A leg maybe but not a foot. One wonders if these glowing comments are bots.
Okay I’m laughing at she never puts a foot wrong because she has to put her whole dang leg out.
Yes, there’s the good old “She’s stunning” and “She always looks great”…Either her mum has nothing to do all day but post, or they’re bots. Ironically, the old chestnut “she never puts a foot wrong” hasn’t featured much!
Uh…that’s a *lot*, even by Kate’s attention-whoring tendencies. These shots are nearly as bad as the early days when she was flashing her bare ass. She must be feeling VERY beleaguered by whatever’s going on with Will and the Middletons to pull a stunt like that. Between this and the garish outfit in general, it reads desperate…or defiant. Maybe a bit of both.
She’s really letting her freak flag fly. I think she’s increasingly hemmed in–separation home, slashed clothing budget, media exposing her family’s grift, no foreign trips, etc.
And it’s pretty clear she only has access to a professional hairdresser for big “Firm” events. Otherwise, the hairpieces are all locked up in the Royal Wig Vault.
Someone on Twitter suggested she did this because she was mad about being excluded from Singapore. She might have even planned to wear the red outfit on a visit there, since the flag has red on it.
The Royalists and press attacked Harry and Meghan for their PDA but are swooning over William and Kate doing the same. This is irritating, plus it’s clear that Kate undid the last few buttons of her coatdress so that her legs would be show when she gets out the car. Whatever, if Meghan had done this she would be have been called all kind of names.
Came on here to talk about how this was so clearly deliberate and my fellow, fabulous celebitchies beat me to it!! LOVE IT!!
I still firmly believe Kate drinks too much and/or has prescription pill problems.
I think one of the paper’s cartoonists hinted at it too a year or two ago. He drew an unflattering cartoon of the Sussexes and Wailses (the way he depicted Meghan was predictably racist), and Kate was laid out like a skate fish with a bunch of wine bottles and glasses surrounding her.
I think she watches too many Korean drama. Karaoke. Seriously. That is all. There are so many great things about South Korea that Kate could have referenced. I wonder if she did any research prior to the visit.
@Southern Fried: I agree with you on this! She often looks a bit too rough, considering her age and lazy lifestyle, and she often acts inappropriately, like when she continually touches or grabs Peg’s bottom at public appearances or exposes far too much leg in public as if it’s accidental and we’re all too stupid to figure out that it isn’t, duh.
Holy shit how that is not anything other than trashy and embarrassing? Like, there’s no way it’s physically possible for that have even happened by accident, like the plausible deniability she used to have when her unweighted skirts would fly up in the wind, or she’d wear short skirts and angle herself to flash people when she got out of cars; she legit just hoiked up her coat to her thighs to get out of the car with her whole legs showing here, because that’s the only way that happens. This is a state visit, jfc. I almost admire how shameless the freak flag flying here is.
Methinks she was wearing stockings and was suffering from a bad case of static cling. lol. Her dress rolled up in the car and no way in hell it was gonna come down on its own. Fabric softener anyone?
It has been established that she was NOT wearing stockings. As Becks1 said above, getting the dress to be bunched up nearly up to her crotch like that, took effort, considering that she was wearing three layers, where the outer two were tea-length. She clearly moved them out of the way then hoiked up the inner hem, before sticking the innermost leg out of the car first then raising her right leg as high as she could. Exhibitionist. It shrieks “desperation”.
Was William with her? If it were any other loving couple, you’d be wondering WTH was going on in that back seat and probably coming up with the correct conclusion.
It looks to me like he first tried to guide her , then he removed his hand, then she took advantage of the moment and won’t let go so he has to choice but to play along. Of course I only see this version because in the car these two looked like they were sitting on opposite sides of the planet and had never met each other before
Do you know, while cooking just now (does it ever end?) I was thinking, is this Kate’s pre split “revenge dress”? Is this the moment she’ll take away with her, and hopes the rest of the UK does, too? Not beautiful Diana in her black dress at The Serpentine, but Kate with her knickers practically on show at the state visit? Getting her photo in early rather than after the event. Who is the intended victim/viewer of this event? William, another woman? Is she trying to make someone jealous, probably Meghan, or perhaps William/a mistress? Is she fed up of hearing about Meghan from her husband, the tabloids; is this Kate trying to make out she’s sexy (ugh) to the whole UK, just as her marriage cracks into dust?
I actually think looks great! One of her best outfits in a long time. I loved that she flashed the legs, whether on purpose or by accident. LOL She is definitely jealous the Meghan can show lots more skin that she can..LOL
No doubt. And let’s remember that Di & Fergie were always shaking things up with minor code violations. From them it was fun.
Red looks good on her, but this is too matchy, matchy. She needed a contrasting color for her shoes and handbag. She also could get some help with s bit of self tanner.
I ain’t no dignified lady and stuff but if I had crazy long and toned legs, I’d be flashing them all over the place. This is one of those moments that it’s the person not the behavior that’s problematic. From the right person, this would be hilarious.
@Betty @Wendy – yes she can flash all of herself if the ocassion was an informal occasion or formal evening out but NOT at a STATE or DIPLOMATIC events. Not only has a lot of planning one into these state visits, there is a lot at stake as bilateral trade talks are usually held, trade agreements enacted etc … The UK needs all of the goodwill it can get given what is going on with Brexit / cost of living crisis and all Kate & Will are concerned with is flashing her pale manly legs for the world to see just because she is trying to settle some score with whoever the has in her view.
I don’t know of ANY country in the world where the Female Government officials acting on behalf of their Movement will because due to some internal strife with there present whom they have a personal relationship with expose themselves in such an indecent manner . Well that is what Kate has just done – disrespectful to the Monarch ( who is UK’s ceremonial head of state) , The UK as well as the visiting dignitaries from South Korea.
Maybe its time she really gets the help that she needs because to be quite honest this move from her is so bizarre.
@Jemmy & Becks1 – Excellent points. The setting was wrong no matter who. Kate isn’t a diplomat or government official. She’s a wife. In her own words. But bizarrely has this role well beyond her capacity to appreciate. In another setting and a different person (one with a better sense of irony) mocking royal protocol could be done well.
It’s the setting that’s problematic for me more than the person. If she showed this much leg at a movie premiere or the BAFTAs? Then I would think it showed sass and personality.
She’s at a reception for meeting foreign leaders. It’s just inappropriate.
Also , after so many years in that family and doing these sort of state engagements and she still doesn’t know how to get out of a car without flashing the world, then we all know she did it intentionally/ Kate is a one trick trash a—as pony and she will never change
IMHO she wanted to change her press which was focussing on how awful she looked on Remembrance Day. She reminds me of a neighbor’s kid who pulled stunts. He seem to have the belief that any publicity even bad is publicity, and publicity is good. Add to that that it immediately puts previous news in the rearview mirror, and you have reasons why she would get out of the car in such an ungraceful and vulgar manner.
What a weird story. That cape, coat, dress situation — it’s almost ankle length. How on earth can you exit a car with it hiked ALL the way up like that? Obviously only on purpose. Her pasty bare legs aren’t the win she thinks she’s getting here. The other weird thing is the hair? It’s up with the hat, then down at the exhibit? I don’t get it.
Did Kate plan to get out of the car like that? No. I don’t want to think so, anyway. Did she feel embarrassed? Definitely not. And there’s the difference between Kate and most normal grown women who would have found this kind of thing unfortunate. Kate has very little in her life but trying to get attention, in that way she is like someone silly, someone who looks beyond her years but acts well under them. She reminds me of a very haggard looking teenager, a spoilt indulged child with no world experience. Put it this way. What better way to detract from the unedited photos of herself at remembrance; rumours of her falling apart marriage; and the lovely photos of her sister in law…
sparrow, I think you’re wrong about her not planning to get out of the car that way. By putting her left leg out first and having her right leg up high under her, it was guaranteed that the dress was going to hike up pretty high. Include the fact that she didn’t just pull the cape around in front to block the view? Yeah, it was planned.
This is vulgar and crass. Even if it hadn’t been a State visit and was one of her ‘normal’ engagements, this is vulgar and crass. I believe she’s p!ssed about something and this is her way of showing that. Instead of thumbing her nose, this is what we get.
Congratulations to the Monarchy. If this is what you have to look forward to in future from this woman, you will have earned it. If you can’t shut down the absolute disrespect of this, you deserve what you get.
Hi Saucy&Sassy. This was one of my first posts on the matter. It wasn’t until I studied the pictures a bit more and read others talking about how she’d left with the wrong leg that I revised my opinion. Yep, you’re totally right, I do think it was done on purpose. My posts become angrier and more aghast the higher up and lower down you go from here!
It took me several minutes to make sense of what she is even wearing: the giant bow cape, over a separate/detachable open coat/coatdress, over a shorter dress. Why? How does one still manage to flash their bits buried in so much fabric? Especially when you’ve been sitting and had relative privacy to adjust anything riding up. The hair really must have been attached to the hat. Perhaps a net.
Her legs look AMAZING! I don’t believe this was planned, but if it was….good for her. Tall women should always show off their legs!
She’s at a state event representing her country. Showing off her legs is not appropriate here.
And yes it was 100% planned.
She should show off her legs at a state event? She should embarrass her guests? Or should she behave like an adult? Hmmm. Two of these are wrong, but one of them appeals to a lot of her fans. Which shouts lots and loud about her appeal to the inner tween behaviour inside of her worshippers. Most women prefer Meghan. Because she acts like a grown up.
This is just vulgar. Good for Kate she has long legs. So did Diana but she never in a million years would have purposely been vulgar.
Kate actually has short legs for her height. That’s why she’s always hiding her natural waistline.
Diana was taller and her legs were long but she never would have gotten out of a vehicle ass over teakettle just to show off her legs at a state event.
She looks like she did in the old days when she was drunk climbing out of cars. Looking at her, I wonder if that’s the case here. Anyway, that’s y’alls POW. I bet after Crocmilla got so much flack for her dress flying up in France she is loving this for Kate. They are both the Hot Mess sisters.
I think her legs have been photoshopped to look longer.
Kate brazenly and deliberately stole all the thunder from an important state event with this graceless and inelegant show because she is an empty-headed, attention-seeking nitwit.
She looks absolutely amazing, people. Seriously, we need to deal with that
Agree. She looks amazing and I’m getting a serious case of leg envy.
LOLOLOLOL!
Sure! If amazing means to embarrass herself in this way, of course she is amazing! Jokes aside, all she wants is for everyone to notice her and talk about her, so good job Kathy! I am seriously over this woman who doesn’t have anything to her name, hasn’t shown any initiative whatsoever and her only contribution to society is what she wears or how she gets out of a vehicle. If today the earth opens up and shallows her, there will be nothing of her legacy and she could have done so much with her platform. She is just another rich girl, who doesn’t appreciate all the good things she got in her life, who terrorised her sister in law and is part of the reason that Meghan won’t willingly set foot in the UK again, despite the fact that there are a lot of people here that have respect for her. So, no, for me Kathy is not amazing, never will be and that thought is driving her mad to the point of acting completely inappropriately during diplomatic visits.
Agree! Sophie. She’s not amazing. She has nothing to her and, like you say, if she were to bugger off to a far corner of the world, what could people say about her legacy? She was an attractive aged woman who got her legs out, a move that embarrassed state visitors to our country. Wow! Amazingly not amazing. I think this vacuum of real purpose and substance reflects so badly on her fans. What is there to uphold in a woman who doesn’t seem grown up enough to create the worth in worthwhile.
It’s not about what her legs actually look like.
It’s that she should not be exiting a car like that ON PURPOSE at this kind of event. Is this how you would act at a major work event???
Diana had great legs too but her legacy over 25 years after her death has to do with what she did with her privilege. And it never was attempting to flash people during a state event.
This screams pathetic and a desperate woman clinging to being thin as the march of time inevitably snatches whatever remnants of youth she had.
She looks like the attention-seeking flasher she’s always been from day one. Not a good look when you’re hosting the President and First Lady of Korea, who in fact has more elegance and grace in her little finger than Kate has in her entire being. It was crass, show-offy, immature and completely inappropriate, and I hope KC rips a strip off her for behaving so badly.
Honestly she is doing all that because she needs attention and the thing is you are all giving to her. Look at this blog, all Kate posts are getting hundreds of comments about how attention-seeking she is and yet, you are playing her game. I am gonna do my part and stop commenting so much on Kate posts.
I know. I had months of not writing about her; she really does not deserve my finger taps. But this is pathetic and got me typing away.
I agree, I usually avoid her posts like the plague because they are all the same. Lots of bad fashion and idiotic comments by Kate. But “Leg-gate” was irresistible, lol.
So tacky and low class. I’m not a princess but by my late teens I knew to swivel my hips outwards to when getting out a car, put both feet on the ground and then get out. No chance of flashing anyone that way. Her legs may be muscled but their size gives me pause. I’m not shaming but honestly it gives me eating disorder vibes.
Zero body fat. And that isn’t a woman who “struggles to find time to exercise,” that’s a lie on her part. She’s rabid about it. The running and working out are obsessive. I mean what else does she have to do?
Great points – when someone has dieted as drastically as she has her legs are just skin and bone and whatever muscle hasn’t wasted away. Definitely not an athletic leg.
What a bloody disgrace. This was a state visit, not a visit to soho! Flashing her bits was deliberate. In the car it looked like resting bitch face was ready to launch herself across the car and strangle Billy! Then she gets out flashing her legs and lady garden to the world and the press says “well done”, ffs. GB has gotten even sadder than I thought. Inside she has let her hair down(why) and Billy put his hand on her back to either catch her wiglet as it fell, or move her along (sans princess chop chop). She thinks “, oooo, he touched me, he really touched me” and gets her own touching in! Just happens to be a camera near by? NO Billy was fully aware of the camera, but didn’t want any “,” William was annoyed at Catherine for letting her dress ride up “, stories. But have no fear, Charlie and camzilla are busy plotting their revenge.
@Mary Pester quite frankly one was relieved that she was only flashing her pins and not Mrs Fuzzy but give her time and ALL could be revealed!
Got a feeling Mrs fuzzy is now Mrs Brazilian, and that’s the only reason she wasn’t noticed. But I tell you who did notice, there is a picture of the footman opening that door dear lord you should see his face 😳
I’m disturbed by the people who are using the excuse that they like her legs as justification for what she has clearly been doing since her college years, if not earlier. To each their own as far as appearances, but she is the future queen of England yet she has a habit of deliberately exposing parts of herself for attention. This isn’t a woman being proud of herself and her appearance showing a little shoulder or a little leg. This is an emotionally fragile woman who sees compliments as love or adoration, so she intentionally exposes parts of her body like her upper thigh, butt and nether regions as a way to get attention. Little girls and boys are seeing this woman who is a future queen showing that it’s okay to use your body for attention and have nothing else to bring to the table. She has no pride in herself and the fluff articles show that the media and those that follow her don’t have any pride in who she is either. I’m not saying that a person can’t be proud of how they look on the outside or has to only be intelligent but she clearly uses revealing herself either by flashing body parts or wearing short or tight clothes as a crutch. Playing this off as “Well at least she has nice legs” doesn’t help the situation and will only make this type of incident more likely to happen more and more in the future.
Exactly! You are SO right. I’ve been making the same point here and there. Is this what the monarchy has come to? A woman who stirs up debate about her legs? Her legs, of all things; not her work, not her ability with people, state visitors included. This is a silly woman not someone to aspire to. I want my kids to work hard and be kind, not get out of a car flashing their legs because that’s all they’ve got to offer the world and themselves. And, yes, this will become her go-to reaction to life when attention is elsewhere. She doesn’t seem fully formed to me. I’d also say that her looks are all she has to “weaponise” in reaction to criticism of her lifestyle, the intense threat she feels from other women (particularly her sister in law), and the reality of her true looks. This half a minute of leg flashing will seem like a supreme success to Kate, and that is really unfortunate for her.
@nerd, 💯💯💯💯💯
I’ll say this. It’s very awkward to host a diplomatic reception and the front pages are not of the King’s speech or even the people present but Kate’s legs. Of all the things. Did that ever happen in the past? The conservatives will be embarrassed.
In a way, I want things like this to keep happening. It’s what they asked for by praising Kate to sainthood and now her diplomatic small talk is karaoke. Not even the food or the culture and arts which they are quite big on (wasn’t that her major??) AND she’s flashing legs. Talk about professionalism.
Long or short, who cares? The outfit is hideous and looks ridiculous for this visit, completely out of place while screaming, “Look at me!” Those giant droopy bows are almost offensive. Ugh. And the leg flash was purposely done. She’s mad as hell at Will. Did you see the closeup of them in the car? Daggers.
am i the only one who thinks that her outfit resembles meghan’s outfit at elizabeth’s funeral? the hat + cape/coat whatever that is….
No, you have company. It’s been mentioned a few times in yesterday’s two threads featuring this red getup.
Holy Hell! This woman is such a light weight my God
Just shows how tacky and classless she is. She’s just stupid. I try not to talk about her, but she just keeps showing herself for the moron that she is.
I thought people were exaggerating until I saw the photos and holy hell … this is SOOOOO trashy.
We all could see Meghan’s legs in a recent photo because she was wearing shorts — modest ones, really — on a shopping outing with a friend.
This is a formal diplomatic occasion. Kate’s desperation for attention is pathological.
Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Let’s speak truth to power. Had Meghan pulled that stunt, had Meghan displayed that amount of bare leg, she’d be dragged for weeks in the tabloids. And you best believe that the criticism would take on an ugly and unnecessary racist tone. It’s blatantly obvious that many British people resent her Black heritage and will always uphold a different standard for Meghan that is vastly different from KKKhate’s.
I won’t repeat everyone’s comments, but it would have served her right if she got her right heel caught in the hem of her coat while exiting the car and did a flop.
Or tear the fabric of the coat. With it all being caught on camera and shown on the late news!
Keen has completely overshadowed the king & his concubine. Mission accomplished.
Maybe she won’t be allowed to hit the piano keys
So bizarre. If there was ever a porno parody version of Nobody Expects The Spanish Inquisition, this would be the costume.
Totally inappropriate behavior. So tacky and classless. So deliberate. I’ve never even seen Ivanka do that and she’s as low-brow as they come. Not stunned bc this is Kate. Surprised her vag or ass were not accidentally displayed, too.
It’s only a matter of time until she rolls out the Bend And Snap.
I just saw that on legally blonde which happened to be on one of the cable channel
🙂
K’s short legs have been photo shopped to look much longer. Planned photos perhaps. Not accidental nor any fashion glitch.
In the grand scheme of things it’s not that big a deal she flashed a bit of thigh. She has exhibitionist tendencies. However I get why people are calling out the double standards and how this would have been weaponized against Meghan if it was her. The protocol police are getting called out on their hypocrisy towards the one who never puts a foot wrong but showing bare thighs. They were getting so mad and defensive about the K being criticized, and of course attacking both Meghan and Diana in some posts . I just thought her bright red outfit and ginormous hat was way too much and was distracting, especially when everyone else was dressed more businesslike.
L4Frimaire, do you think it’s not a big deal when this is the picture the world gets to see? In what way do you think this is not damaging to the Monarchy?
There is no comparison with either Meghan or Princess Di. They each have/had a whole lot more self-respect and respect for the Monarchy than this and would never have flashed.
They handle Kate with kid gloves so they won’t let it damage the monarchy. You won’t see all the screeds in tabloids and talk shows going on about this the way they did over Meghan closing a car door or wearing a one shoulder dress, or shorts on a sweltering day in Dusseldorf. We all see it and the glaring hypocrisy, but they’ll play ostrich and go back to attacking the Sussexes for minding their business 8 time zones away. If this is how she wants to present herself while representing the monarchy globally , that’s on her and them. Oh well.
L4Frimaire, that may work in the UK, but these pictures are out in the world. What are they thinking?
Did someone warn the s.k first lady that Kate was going to dress like this was a late night event? It’s not fair. Maybe the skfl would’ve thrown on a miniskirt if she knew, lol.
It just looked like she tried to steal the spotlight from the other women. Not even steal the event. Just f over the other women. Maybe if the outfit wasn’t so bright it wouldn’t look so …suspicious. plus Kate is tall so that adds to it. I’m the same height as Kate.
I think William was being sweet only as not to yell. That hand was to coral her in.
Many people have literally praised the First Lady of SK for being simple and classy. If anything, This was more of a win for South Korea.
Well they gave their 15 mins for people to talk about them and then by tomorrow no one cares about them again.
If the only big thing that came out of this is that K desperately wants attention so she’s going for some leg and W rubbing Ks back(it seems she was a bit shocked by that gesture esp they looked miserable inside the car), instead of something of substance that can help the country with this state visit, then the taxpayers got ripped off.
OK, fellow CBers, I have actually tested this out. I put on a frock, and got in the backseat of my car. I sat in the passenger rear and then tried to get out using my left leg first. It’s incredibly tricky because my right knee and thigh were all in the way. I had to swivel on my bum so that I faced out of the car and even so, my right leg was an impediment. I ended up almost falling out of the car. And yes you could see my knickers I’m sure. I tried it several times and each time my legs were tangled up with each other and I flashed the world.
Kate had to do this on purpose.
She is meant to have these great legs but I thought they looked horrible when she was leaving the car.
She definitely did that on purpose, which speaks volumes about her.
Also her legs are definitely proof she has some kind of eating disorder. Her calves are toned but if you look at her thighs they are concave above the knee which is a very unhealthy sign. (Her arm muscles above the wrist do the same but it’s not as obvious.)