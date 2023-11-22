Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham & the Strathmore Rose Tiara to a state banquet

Here are photos from last night’s state dinner/banquet at Buckingham Palace for the South Korean president and his wife. Day 1 of the state visit was full of the royal setpieces – a ride in a gold carriage, an enormous military parade and ride down the Mall, meeting Kate in her silly Red Riding Hood getup. Then this – a white-tie dinner, with King Charles cracking Kpop and Gangnam Style jokes.
The most notable stuff was the fashion and jewelry. Both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales wore new gown – Kate wore a custom Jenny Packham gown in white, with gold embroidery (you might even say it was part of her “golden thread” hahaha). She paired her look with white opera gloves because they’re all still shook about Meghan’s elegant gloves at QEII’s funeral. Plus, I would imagine the gloves cover up all of Kate’s persistent hand injuries and chronic bandage usage. Camilla wore a custom Fiona Clare gown in rich, red velvet. The sleeves, shoulders and bell-cuffs are entirely wrong on Camilla. The pirate-sleeve phenomenon is endemic for royal women.
As for the tiaras, I was wrong. I predicted that Kate would only be given one of the few tiaras she’s worn before, like the Lotus Flower or the Cambridge Lover’s Knot. But no, she wore the Strathmore Rose tiara, which used to belong to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mum. The Strathmore Rose tiara was given to then-Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon when she married the then-Duke of York in 1923. The tiara has barely been seen in the past decade outside of one 2002 exhibition and this is the first time it’s been worn in decades, apparently. Kate also got to borrow a pair of QEII’s diamond earrings from the royal collection.
Meanwhile, Camilla wore QEII’s ruby-and-diamonds tiara, last seen at a state banquet in 2019, when QEII wore it when Donald Trump visited. It features 96 rubies “given” to QEII “by the people of Burma.” It’s also part of the deconstructed Nizam of Hyderabad tiara? As in, QEII had a famous diamond tiara – a gift! – deconstructed and then reconstructed with rubies? Something like that. Camilla probably wore it because she wanted something to match her dress.
The Princess of Wales, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, for the state visit to the UK by President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee. Picture date: Tuesday November 21, 2023.
Queen Camilla at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Queen Camilla at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Queen Camilla with the First Lady of South Korea at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the President and First Lady of South Korea at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.
The Rose tiara. Cute.
Packham and Walker are just boring designers my goodness.
They don’t have much to work with, throw in Sophie dressmaker too.
The clothes always wear them.
What’s with the curtain rod shoulders? This is not a current trend and its incredibly unflattering. I’m convinced everyone at Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker is doing this on purpose.
Tiaras, designer gowns ..but on both of them the effect is expensive but cheap . Unlike Diana and Meghan who could wear a sack and look elegant .
I believe she is trolling…I mean, the rose tiara?what was she thinking? Does she really want us to remember the rose affair? And as far as the gown…I simply can’t! It’s the fourth (!) almost identical white gown she bought in a year!!! 2 at the coronation, one at a state banquet last year and this one!!!! Nothing original! Side note: she’s definitely on something! She couldn’t keep her eyes opened during the Korean president’s speech!!!
@first comment – good call on the Rose tiara. Camilla would never allow her anything without a barb attached to it. Of course I doubt Kate put 2 ans 2 together.
Kate’s really not that sharp. The only time she looked a few steps in front was bagging pegs. She’s only allowed tiaras, she can’t decide. Not her choice unless cams says so. They’re not buddies
Cam is likely trolling Kate. I do wonder how it works. Here Kate, you are allowed to wear this one. The embroidery on the dress suggests it was made to match the flower crown. Huh. Wonder where that idea came from. Recall Meghan’s veil being embroidered to match the Spencer tiara that she didn’t wear.
I think SHE is being trolled with that rose tiara. She probably had no idea that cam had that coming for her. She asked for a tiara, it got approved, there we go. Doesnt even fit her head, it’s quite high… i just dont like the eye makeup, dress is very nice and classy, i’d drop the gloves, makes it so heavy.
@StillDouchesOfCambridge – I agree with the dress and how high the tiara sits. As I looked at it, I thought it would look so much better sitting lower. The Queen Mother wore it very low, as was the style I guess at the time.
If it was Betty handing out the rose tiara, I would never think trolling. But, Camilla?
100 percent hard agree. That old ninny has to get her kicks from somewhere. I imagine Cams and her sister (who is becoming an equal partner lately in royal grifting) laughing at all the different ways they can set up Kate, and their excitement when they land on what they are going to do. I bet they rehearse beforehand how they will keep a straight face as they feed Kate some rationale about why the rose tiara is perfect for her, then cackle and take a big drag on their smokes.
💯 trolling with the Strathmore Rose tiara. By its name firstly and in appearance, it looks like the ‘junior bridesmaid’ of tiaras.
I truly love the Burmese ruby tiara but with the necklace and dress Camilla looks quite vulgar.
Isn’t one of the the points of being rich and fancy that you don’t have to do things like carry your own bag?
Twitter is claiming that she has only ever worn (4) tiaras that are associated with the queen mum? I wonder if she’s just been cut off from everything QEII related by Cam, and let’s be real, Willnot. He’s saving all the good ones for wife #2, this one is the training wheels of tiaras.
I like the rose tiara. Good choice
@Firstcomment Kate being on something would explain her bizarre facial expressions in several of these photos.
I looked at the main photo and thought, “Is Kate simple?”
@christine No. she’s mostly worn the Cambridge Lover’s Knot which isn’t associated with the Queen Mum at all. It was Queen Mary’s, then the Queen’s and then lent to Diana.
Yikes! Let’s just hope whoever is in charge of jewelry and tiaras gets it back from Can’t . We wouldn’t want anymore missing jewelry.
It’s stolen loot anyway, so who cares. It’s like one thief robbing the other. I can’t see justice in keeping it from Kate’s possible sticky fingers.
Look, I know how we all feel about this woman, but I think we need to lay off a little. She is going through the absolute worst time of her life with what’s to come, so we should show some grace. Picking apart her every physical feature and tiara choice (not hers, by the way) is just as mean-girl as we claim her to be.
Kate has a job to do and she isn’t delivering.
Flashing that much leg in a loud coloured outfit when she should be acting as a good host to the nation’s guests is unreasonable after being in the BRF this long.
Her outfit for the dinner is not well executed and the tiara, a moment that should have been a triumph, is a fail because she junked up the gown with busy decorations, bad gloves and no thought to how her hair should work with the tiara.
If Kate wants sympathy and a pass for her bad decisions she can whistle for it. She earned her criticism here.
That was my thought, who knows when/if this tiara will ever be seen again!
Put as much lipstick on these pigs and throw in some stolen jewel tiaras for good measures and they still remain very much pigs.
Has anyone else noticed that EVERY TIME Side Chick puts on a tiara, it’s *always* a bit crooked? lolol. It’s something I noticed the last few times 🤪
KKKate will never learn the art of dressing or makeup. This was the time for a bolder lip, with all that white. Also, someone: PLEASE get her a blending sponge for those brown streaks she insists on drawing on her face!
Oh my stars the First Lady’s dress is gorgeous. Anyone know a designer?
Totally agree, the First Lady looks lovely!
100%! All the British royal women look like fussy, overdone, over bejeweled antiques. Then you have the First Lady, sleek, minimalist and absolutely stunning. She killed it.
The woman whose dress I want dissected was the one escorted into the banquet by Prince William. Did any of y’all see her??? Who is she & what the heck was she wearing???? And no, that was not an homage to a hanbok; that was more an homage to Heidi.
@BeanieBean – this sounds crazy, but I wonder if she was an interpreter? There aren’t really photos of her, so the photographers didn’t think she was anyone of importance — yet, she was seated right next to William at the dinner. And yet again, you don’t see her in photos because she is hidden behind a large flower display on the table. Who is important enough to sit next to William, but not important enough to be photographed or seen during dinner? That’s why I am guessing “interpreter.” But I have nothing else to base that on.
I love the pics of the Duchess of York/queen Elizabeth/queen mum wearing this tiara when she was young, I think it was her wedding. It’s an iconic flapper look. And as someone above said, Kate wears it like a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.
Surprising to me how Camilla has jumped all over the jewels since the Queen’s death. She’s like a little kid playing dress up and wearing as much bling as possible no matter how ridiculous it looks. She looks tacky and trashy which seems to be her style vibe.
I think Camilla has 100% control over the jewels and is being very stingy with what Kate gets to wear. Just like at the coronation – I think Kate was not allowed to wear a tiara as to not outshine Camilla. Instead Kate had that fake tiara made as a FU to Cam.
If Kate had the option, she too would wear every tacky piece of jewelry that she could with the biggest gemstones. We can already see that in the way she pairs jewelry. Camilla probably allowed Kate to wear this particular tiara as it’s understated and couldn’t possibly outshine the copious amount of diamonds and rubies she would be wearing.
I definitely thought Kate’s dress was a rewear! To me, the fluttery sleeves look girlish ( not in a good way) and the whole thing looks wan and bland compared to the richness of Camilla’s outfit. Not to mention how regal the first lady of Korea looks! I think it’s notable that Kate chose yet another Packham rather than asking for a designer that has actual roots in South Korea.
It’s not easy to don a priceless tiara that hasn’t been seen in decades, a huge white dress with actual gold embroidery, and elbow length white gloves and still be the most boring person in the room. How???
My first thought was that this dress was from the Embassy reception last year, or another state dinner. She had the long cape, encrusted with similar gold embroidery. I could swear she has remade the dress in its current form. Maybe not, but this is so similar, that if it’s new , it’s an extravagant waste of money. The gloves do nothing for the dress, either, and her hair needs to be up. That’s when she looks the best in tiaras. Next to the First Lady, she, Sophie, and Camilla totally missed the mark. But when don’t they?
Is it me, or does that rose tiara look fake? Jewelry expert I’m not, and lighting has a lot to do with how gems come off. Or is it the way she’s wearing it?
I don’t love the sleeves, but I love the classic lines of the seams (and the dress does not cut her off at the waist), and the gloves are a bit much, but probably appropriate in this setting. I think the tiara is very pretty. I wish she had put up her hair into some kind of knot, but the tiara is a bit busy. Maybe it’s just me – I think she looks lovely.
I like Kate’s look. I don’t like the black dress of the First Lady. She’s so beautiful and could’ve worn any color but she went with a funeral dress
The gloves are deeply terrible with that dress.
@MF hard agree. I actually shuddered.
I agree. The gloves fit rather like dish washing gloves – loose in the fingers and poorly fitted throughout. Dreadful!
Moving the yellow pin of ‘Good Behaviour’ onto the blue sash might also lessen the fussiness in general.
Gloves are more for sleeveless gowns or with a small shoulder cap. The way the sleeves drape over on this dress, the better way to style it would be to keep the arms bare and wear a few nice bracelets.
But once again kate can’t style for shit.
I agree about the gloves, and I’m not that keen on the draping sleeves but I think overall she looks nice in these pictures. She also looked nice in the nearly identical white gown with gold or silver embroidery that she already has in her closet. Use your imagination or just wear the same dress. Why have it made twice?
Yeah, agree. The sleeves are too fussy to look good with gloves. The gloves would’ve looked good with something sleeker. (Of course, “too fussy” is Kate’s style.)
So this really is a new dress? I swear, I’ve seen it before, maybe with longer caplets?
Agreed. I like the dress and hate the gloves. None of the other women are wearing gloves in the photos.
By wearing gloves Kate can’t wear big blue… maybe that’s the point
@BEANIEBEAN, it’s definitely a new gown..it is confirmed by different royal sites.
“By wearing gloves Kate can’t wear big blue”
LR42, good catch…🤔🤔🤔
Kate needed to lose either the gloves, or the caplet embroidery, or the caplets. And are royals allowed to put their pins on their sashes instead of near their dress neckline or on their shoulders? That would kill a lot of this bling overkill.
Indeed…
The only thing Kate had going for her was the new tiara. It makes me wonder if Angela Kelly restricted to her uses of tiaras. The dress is almost identical to what she wore to the South African State dinner, the gloves were unnecessary and the retail version looks much better than this custom version. Yesterday was not a triumph for Kate as her stans would like us to think.
Angela was disposed of.
I know and since then Kate has been allowed to wear more of the jewellery from the Royal Vault.
See I think she hasn’t gotten to wear that much more from the vault. Most of the significant jewelry we’ve seen her wear was jewelry she had access to before QEII passed, with the exception of maybe a few brooches here and there, the queen’s pearls. It really felt like she rushed the vault when the queen died before Angela Kelly was asked to um, retire. So she grabbed what she could and thats been it. She’s had two tiara events since the queen passed and while Camilla is sure rotating through the collection, Kate had to rewear the lovers knot and lotus tiara yet again.
I was pretty sure we were going to see the lotus tiara last night so I think its really interesting that Camilla seems to have opened the vault.
This is also kind of a tasteful version of that monstrosity of a Party Pieces headpiece she wore to the coronation. My first thought on seeing it was, “well, that would have been a million times better than her coronation craft project.”
That’s another possibility for how Cam is trolling her with this tiara.
Leave it to Kate to wear that tiara all wrong. It’s back too far. Those gems should be facing forward, not looking like sunglasses that are going to fall off the back of her head. And don’t get me started on those gloves.
Dee – hard agree. And you shouldn’t be able to see so much of the frame!! It’s driving me nuts. Plus her hair should be an updo. She’s just so chronically terrible on all things fashion. It started on her wedding day with the breast cones and the hubris to think she could do her makeup better than a professional. And it’s all gone downhill from there.
As for Camzilla giving her the Rose tiara. Hahahaha
It is slightly better positioned than when she wore the Lotus as a head band, which was offensive, but I agree that it is set too far back.
It’s the position, but it’s also the wrong hair to wear with it. Camilla’s looks are never great, but her Tiara Hair is usually pretty spot on. (Especially when she goes Full Greville.)
I love that Strathmore got hauled out of the vault, I just wish everything else around it was better.
I absolutely hate when the “scaffolding” of a tiara is visible because the wearer’s hair is styled incorrectly, as Kate’s is here.
So… a ROSE tiara, Kate? Full of ROSES?
It’s a fantastic tiara, but nothing is just a whim with these folks. What message is Kate sending here?
It says banquet, so I’m assuming that involves eating. The gloves make no sense for that reason to me.
The gloves make no sense whatsoever. She continued to wear them during dinner. I mean…it’s rude.
Maybe she’s wearing gloves because her arms were deemed to be too scrawny or, hopefully not, she has bruises, that need to be covered.
@Chrissy — Kate’s worn gloves on numerous occasions so nothing is being deliberately covered up. William is a temperamental jerkoff of the first order but let’s not automatically assume he hits her. Their arguments may involve a lot of yelling and throwing of stuff but he saved his violence for Harry.
Angela Kelly was working on instructions from the queen with regard to tiaras and so if the queen wanted someone to wear a tiara, that person would find out. See Meghan and her wedding tiara. Kate was restricted to two main tiaras because the queen viewed her as a granddaughter in law and for the longest time she was barely working anyway. Let’s not forget that Kate didn’t get a household order from the queen until Meghan and Harry were officially dating and they knew Harry was going to marry her. The queen also noted Kate’s laziness during the dating years and frankly nailed her lazy character years ago.
Angela was removed because she wasn’t an ally to Camilla and Charles and not because of how she treated Kate, because the Queen tolerated Kate and showed it in her stinginess in lending her jewels.
Camilla has all the control now and this is the first time Kate has worn a new tiara and earrings. Anything else “new” was taken when Kate did the scavenger hunt the day the queen died. I agree with becks1 in that Kate has really not worn anything new until last night. And frankly following the car and red dress fiasco, it may be a while before cams lets her get anything new.
The 2022 State dinner Jenny Packham gown was, imo, more regal, especially paired with the Cambridge Lovers Knot crown. This gown seems more princess-y, with the short capelet and the more informal Strathmore Rose crown. I see what they are getting at-she’s moving on from the ‘Cambridge’ to the ‘future queen’ crown, but it also seems they don’t want her to be too regal to visually eclipse the forgettable Camilla. Which makes her focus-pulling red outfit from earlier in the day so confounding, unless there was something we were supposed to be distracted from seeing? That loud ensemble seemed to be such a faux-pas.
If ever there were a time for Kate to deploy one of those too-high belts, it would have been with this dress. It’s not remotely flattering.
Unable was seated behind a Candelabra, and she moved her chair closer to NK President, remembering how the rats had so much to say about Harry sitting behind Anne’s feather and Meghan with a candle in front of her, like the cameras can’t find them.
The colours of her dressed blended right in with the candelabra.
Unable probably was this close to asking the First Lady for her plastic surgeon’s number.
I don’t know why this pinged for me — but KFC and the president are wearing their sashes pointing in opposite directions. Any reason for that, or was it a mistake on someone’s part?
So are Kate & Cam. I just figured it had something to do with their made-up hierarchy.
Acha – Kkkeen and Sofiesta also have their sashes on the opposite shoulders so I’m assuming it’s just preference. It does look stupid though for some to be one way and some the other way.
Different orders are worn differently – Kate’s in the RVO, Camilla is wearing the Order of the Garter. Charles is wearing a South Korean order and their president is wearing the Order of the Bath. you’ll notice Kate and Sophie are wearing their the same way because it’s the same order.
Oops nevermind, I was wrong about Sofiesta’s sash. The photo I saw last night must have been reversed. Dynastysurf’s explanation makes much more sense lol.
Each order has an official way of wearing the sash so they are not likely to all be pointing the same way unless by happy chance most of the attendees have the same order.
(Which is not going to happen in the UK because they are relatively stingy in giving them out.)
As noted KC is wearing a Korean order sash and the President is wearing a British order sash – that’s the done thing for “visits” like this.
Meanwhile Sophie is still wearing scraps. The vault is not open for everyone.
Thanks for the genuine laugh this morning. Poor Sophie! Was Edward there?
I didn’t see him. They sent him off on a tour of the South Pacific. He might not be back.
All that crawling on her belly and being openly rude to Meghan in publicly, just to ingratiate herself to the powers that be; and she is still being treated like the Ford Fiesta that she is. That model was retired by the manufacturer for good reason. Seriously, Sophie, if Kate is not threatened by you, it’s because she considers you a dish rag. I mean, it is not you she copies, it’s Meghan. If people know you’re willing to accept any mistreatment just for an archaeic title, and just for the pleasure of wearing a few trinkets, well, then they will treat you accordingly. Let me sum it up for you: Meghan has more self-respect in her l left pinky finger, than you have in my your we entire body.
She looked like she was in a Victorian nightgown. She should have been carrying the candelabra!
Sophie also rewore her coronation gown. And Kate could have done the same because the gown in the coronation photo would have worked for this event.
I was really surprised to see Kate in this tiara last night. It has not been seen for decades as noted in the post and Order of Splendour speculated a few times that it might be too delicate to be worn anymore because of potential damage over the years.
It really is a lovely tiara with obvious sentimental value to the family (at least I would assume so) so maybe we’re back to Kate winning the divorce war at the moment? Or William stamped his foot and demanded Camilla open the vault back up? I dont love how Kate has her hair worn with it though.
As for the dress….it looks a lot like her coronation dress. the opera gloves do not work with it. Someone needs to help her with the glove situation, lol.
I think Camilla’s dress is fine actually.
I do always think its a little weird when the royals bust out their tiaras and the visiting heads of state are not in tiaras. Its different when its royals visiting royals. but as it is it just ends up feeling……flashy? to me, IDK.
“…bust out their tiaras…” It seems flashy and out of touch to me. The world is hurting and they are in their “let them eat cake” phase.
I agree that the display is out of touch. QE2 wore all hers but she grew up in a different era and was respected by the people. Cams looks weighed down by all the jewels. And there is no longer a need to display wealth via stolen gems.
I really don’t think they’ll divorce, and I think for big occasions William makes sure his wife has things befitting her station. Not because he cares for her but because he cares for himself and what his wife has access to reflects on him.
Unless he finds someone with SKILLS willing to marry him, he’s with her in this aristocratic marriage til the end. She just has to know her place, and they may use the media to remind her and her family every now and then, but it won’t be a deluge.
Yup I think you’re right! He gains absolutely nothing by divorcing her
@Lee he gains not having to be around her in public, and its becoming increasingly obvious that he can’t stand being around her in public. so IMO that’s going to be the final straw.
As for the tiara – I think you’re right to an extent @Shazbot, as long as William IS married to her he’s going to make sure she has what he thinks “his wife” deserves, and I think this time he wanted her to wear a different tiara.
“Unless he finds someone with SKILLS willing to marry him…”
…which still won’t make him happy, because he’ll be as jealous of her as his dad was with Diana…
@becks1: i think the gloves would have gone better with this dress if it didn’t have those cap things. I actually don’t mind the gloves themselves, but Kate has a styling problem.
This also goes for the tiara. It’s a gorgeous tiara but not with that hairstyle.
As for the dress itself: it’s fine. But it literally looks like her coronation dress and another white dress she wore for another state visit.
Keen looked happier than she has in a while, is wearing a different tiara (which surprised me too), and presumably a new white dress. One message I hear is that KC wanted/ needed her there. Did HE pay for what she wore? It does dovetail with his (one) beloved DIL comments. The other message is that (possibly due to Brexit) the RF was used to curry favor with the South Koreans and I expect to hear about a beneficial trade agreement in the near future. They have gone full force royal for this visit and there has to be some benefit.
I fully expect somebody royal to wear a tiara at a state banquet! All the big, colorful, gaudy, matching sets!! Wear it all, baby! Camilla’s got it right, Kate’s still too timid.
Those earrings have been on loan to Kate for several years now. Surprised to see the Strathmore, since it was reportedly in very fragile condition and needed repairs to be wearable. I’ll guess that QEII approved its reconditioning.
As for Camilla, I can’t understand why she went with the Burmese ruby piece when she could’ve worn the Oriental circlet. It was designed by Prince Albert and it’s just beautiful, while this one is awkward. (I’m a jewelry junkie, in case it’s not obvious.)
I love me some bling – I swear I’m part magpie – but I really don’t like those earrings. The tiara is so delicate and pretty and then she pairs them with those clunkers. A bit of a miss for me.
I do like the dress though *shrugs*
So if the queen loaned her those earrings a few years ago, do you think she just kept them? I always assumed these things are returned right away but at this point who knows what these people do.
I think Kate still has them because Camilla’s ears aren’t pierced, so she can’t wear them.
Its definitely interesting that so far Camilla has made a point of wearing QEII’s personal jewels rather then the official crown jewels, except for the coronation. I can’t help wonder how many of them will still be with the BRF if Camilla outlives Charles.
Due to the “sovereign to sovereign” exception in the otherwise steeeeep inheritance tax, everything but the Crown Jewels was pretty much Elizabeth’s and is now Charles’ (with Camilla being the mistress of the vault now).
Sarah got gifted a tiara. Anne, Sophie, and the Kent and Gloucester families have their own private stashes. The Gloucester vault surpasses what the Queen of Belgium has (Queen Mary was generous in her gifting and the family was able to hold on) and it will be a sad day when it gets broken up,
Just googled that Oriental Circlet, as I hadn’t heard of it. That is gorgeous!!
I hadn’t heard of it either, and this might be my new favorite. It’s so intricate and delicate looking!
So she’s obviously still ‘in’ enough to get the good stuff when warranted
That is just one step up from the tinfoil she wore on her head for the Con-a-nation. I thought that white dress was her dress from that day also, but I guess she needed two white dresses that are ugly🤷🏻♀️
Honestly, if you told me this tiara was the companion piece to the mess she wore on her head in May, I’d believe you. It looks remarkably dull and cheap.
Cessily, when I saw that tiara, I didn’t particularly like it. Then I thought that the shape of it was quite close to the one she had made for the coronation. The fact that it has Rose in the name and that the shape is familiar makes me wonder if this is The Escort at work. It doesn’t help that the tiara is too far back on her head, too.
The dress is a dress. The question I have is why are there shoulder pads on that dress? Why does Cant feel that her shoulders must be the widest part of her body exaggerated by the shoulder pads so that it’s immediately noticeable? I agree the gloves should go–don’t know why she thought she needed them.
The Escort’s dress is fine. I’m not sure I like the end of her sleeves, but that’s a choice. The color is fine and the cut is fine for her. I have a problem with all of the BIG jewelry she is wearing. I keep wondering what she would have looked like if she had worn the necklace in her hair instead of around her neck. The tiara is quite something, but putting all of the other bling with it just detracts from it.
Beach Dreams–ITA. It looks two steps up from tinfoil.
Until she’s out, she’ll be in. The firm will not publicly disrespect the heir’s wife at a state event like this one, even if the couple are living fully separate lives and obviously hate each other. Diana continued to wear family jewelry during her separation from Charles, and some after (some pieces were on ‘lifetime’ loan).
That family is all about saving face and they would never be obvious about cutting out kate at something like a state dinner. She will get a tiara, even if it is a minor one but she will also have a candlestick block her face. It’s the little things they do.
Something nice: it’s event appropriate and it certainly is an improvement over that Handmaid’s Tale red monstruosity she wore yesterday. But boy is the bar low.
During a cost of living crisis wearing a new gown that is near identical to the one she wore at last years state banquet, that she will probably never wear again … I have no words. UK, this is where you start the riots.
She probably thought wearing an older tiara was thrifty.
I once worked for a Client who told me that they stayed humble by making the most senior person on board serve the drinks on the company private jet. I couldn’t stop laughing. This reminds me of that idiocy and is probably EXACTLY what Keen thought was thrifty….
I don’t like the shoulders in Keen’s dress. What is her obsession with these giant shoulder pads? Doesn’t she understand that they give her a rectangle shape that’s not suiting her at all?
Probably because her shoulders have no definition on their own and she needs the pads to keep that sash from falling down.
Oh, I disagree there. Kate has broad, square shoulders; Pippa’s are more the sloping type. Those of us with broad, square shoulders just don’t need shoulder pads, let alone shoulder pads on shoulder pads as Kate wore the other day.
I hate the sleeve flap cape Kate is wearing, the shoulder pads are too boxy and the flaps look ridiculous, and those embroidered flowers would ruin any look. But lovely to see the Strathmore rose tiara as there aren’t too many tiaras regularly worn in the British royal family that I like. It seems the nicest pieces are kept in the vault. Camilla’s dress has a gorgeous color although I think the shoulder part is would look nicer without the little puffs.
The vault is so deep. Both Eugenie and Meghan wore tiaras for their weddings that had not been seen in many decades, and not because they were ugly,
(I remember live-commenting on the crew at Order of Splendor, and people had to come up with the ID. I think the OoS blogger got the credit. The Halo Scroll – which K wore for hers – had at least been seen out more recently because Anne had worn it a number of times when she was young.)
I really like Kate’s dress, shoulders are MUCH better than whatever was going on with that cape. I really dislike these goofy ribbon patches with brooches though. I wish they would stop doing that, it just looks messy and ruins the clean looks of all the dresses and jewelry. I get that it’s apparently some super snooty special club thing to have these, but they just look silly to me
Head to toe, Camilla’s look is much better than Kates. I admit to loving the ruby tiara.
My6in laws are from Burma.. My mother in law had to leave ww2 with some treasured family rubies smuggled out in her clothes while she walked into India for refuge after being tortured. . Her husband was in the ‘British’ military and was tortured for years until thankfully released. Britain gave no fucks for the Burmese ‘British officers and left them to rot. They walked to India and eventually came to Australia. But what they went through. Cams, honey, the Burmese people didn’t give you shit. It’s offensive every time I see that set. My mother in law had a couple of rubies which went in payment to escape what Britain did to Burma. Trust me, cams, Burma loathes the British.
They’re a little busy in Myanmar to notice anything about the royal right now.
Does it also bother you that the rubies were actually gifted as a necklace that the Queen never wore and then had reset into a different tiara. It always seemed rude to me
It bothers me what my family went through in WW2 in BURMA. If you are just a talking head and not Burmese (my family all say they’re Burmese) then mind your own business. I have no fs what anyone thinks. I know what all my in-laws and husband went through, in BURMA. F YOU
@lauren, the rubies were originally set in a necklace?! How interesting, I have never heard that. Any info I ever read about the rubies presented it as though the rubies were gifted to the Queen as a loose collection of stones. Yes, it does seem rude to me. Especially if the Queen never publicly wore the necklace.
@May, people always talk about the rubies like loose stones but they were in a necklace, this article includes a picture of the original necklace in the wedding gift display, just keep scrolling down its near the bottom https://royalwatcherblog.com/2022/11/12/wedding-gifts-of-queen-elizabeth-ii/
I hear you. The British RF really are feasting off the remains of their fading empire.
It sickens me to see the damage the BRF has done in so many countries. The sooner that disgusting family dynasty crumbles the better.
Jaded–damn straight. If Mike Flanagan wanted to do a sequel to Fall Of The House Of Usher, the Windsors would be the source material of life…🤣
The Old Chick–the British are notoriously awful to indigenous people who join their military. 🤮😡
I love the tiara Camilla wore. Beautiful and rich design. The “Rose” tiara is completely wrong for Kate’s updo, IMO. Camilla’s jewelry looks regal, Kate’s – ridiculous. Even the place on almost the top of her head looks wrong.
Apart from my ruby rant.
I like Kate here. That tiara is so pretty. Glad she got something new finally. I like the dress.. It’s totally appropriate. Not sensational but appropriate (frankly if Kate’s appropriatly dressed, that’s an actual win). For me Kate took out the night. Plus the queen liked white for state dinners. I’m sure there was a reason but I can’t think of it now. Kate for the win, (first time ever) 😂😂
Cowmilla looks ridiculous. Dial back the feedbag, horse. You look silly. I hope Britain is ashamed by her. They deserve it.
I guess, you are only meaning among the royals. Otherwise, it’s FLOSK for the win.
Loved her day outfit. Didn’t love what I saw of the night but it was one pic. It looked really dark and heavy, black? I’m on a small phone at night. Might not get the full pic yet. Her day outfit was stunning : beautifully tailored and fitted. I never compliment Kate so I guess it felt like the right moment not double down after that Carmen sandiego /red riding hood /Christmas tree monstrosity. The bar is on the floor, let’s face it
Kate looked okay but pageant. The true winner of the night was the spouse of the president of Korea. She looked glamorous and sophisticated and didn’t need silly baubles.
I like Kate’s gown (boring Jenny Packham but at least it’s not an Elsa dress) and gloves except for the fold on the top (don’t know what happened there)… but I don’t like the tiara on her. Oddly, it is too small for her head, even with her hair down in her little girl twirly girly curls down her back favorite style. If only she would wear tiara hair like Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady….sigh. And the earrings do not match the tiara at all. Girl cannot accessorize to save her life.
Cam wears that hideous Burmese Ruby tiara better than QEII and can rock the parure with it, she does great with big bling but the dress is terrible – a velvet pirate sleeved mumuuu indeed. Get a good bra please! Finally she should stick with the evening gown style she had in France which was terrific IMO…
Also, what’s with the photos of Kate arriving alone in the car? And all the articles emphasizing “Kate arrived by car” as if it’s an important detail…how else would she arrive, on horseback? William was notable by his absence in the car with her…
Maybe some of the guests arrived by carriage? Or walked? Or were already at the palace and dressed there?
William didn’t arrive with her? thats interesting. I’m presuming they both would have gotten ready at KP, I can’t imagine Kate helicoptering over from Adelaide in that dress. Does william stay somewhere else when Kate is at KP?
Oh I did not catch that he wasn’t in the same vehicle as her. They would both be based at KP for this event so it is really odd that William wasn’t in the car with her. It’s not like he has extra responsibilities for this state visit.
Camilla wore the red gown to stand out. Kate, Anne and Sophie wore white dresses and they were washed out. Kate was giving Krystle Carrington with the shoulder pad dress, so ’80s. Sophie wore her coronation dress, Charles is stingy with Edward’s allowance. Sophie wasn’t at the head table. Kate behind the candelabra, so embarrassing.
That red gown stood out from a different century. My mother had an almost identical one from a shop called Droopy and Brown which was all the rage – in 1989.
I can believe she banned the other women from any colour though!
Cowmilla’s more is more situation looked tacky.. At least Kate did decent dress and jewellery. Tiara, earrings, dress. We won’t speak of the gloves but the rest was good. Happy to give Kate props the one (and likely) only time
With Camilla I agree less is more. The double display of rubies is a bit much imo.
I don’t think I could bring myself to enter a shop with a name like ‘Droopy & Brown’. That’s…quite a name, rife for ridicule.
Tessa–yep, Camilla needed to lose either the necklace or the earrings.
I almost wondered if Kate wore that bright red cape bc she knew that cam would be wearing red and rubies later. And Anne, Sophie and Kate all wearing that cream? color made me think this was the new burgundy brigade. The mayo brigade? The cream team?
The seating arrangement at the table is puzzling to me. Where is the SK First Lady and where is Egg?
The FL was next to Cams and then W next to FL.
*Bernie voice* I am once again asking why these designers or stylists or both are unable to dress Kate in a way that is flattering to her.
How is it possible for her to have all this access and still not look good? How?
Hint: it’s not the dress or the designer’s fault. It’s the awful, tacky woman wearing the dress that’s the problem. Everything she puts in will look ugly because Kate is ugly on the inside and it reflects on the outside.
Once again, the South Korean first lady is rocking it. Kate is meh… linebacker shoulder pads aren’t for her. And Camilla is the one wearing Carol Burnett’s GWTW curtains and rods here. Stolen rubies—so gauche.
Camilla is wearing red like scarlett wore to Ashley birthday party.
Isn’t the first lady over 50??? She looks considerably younger than Kate – more apparent in yesterday’s photos.
Kate’s dress is so fugly and matronly. The gloves are a disaster. The tiara seems like a demotion because of the size. It’s nice enough, but to me it’s boring and doesn’t make an impact. The hair is all wrong too.
Many Asians do look younger than their age. One of my friends mom is in her 70s but she looks like she could be in her 40s.
K does look older even though she’s about 10 years younger than the First Lady of South Korea. All the partying/drinking she did during her younger days and stress during her marriage all caught up to her.
Apart from the sleeves the dress is identical to the Jenny Packham dress she wore 12 months ago to the first state banquet of Charles’s reign. On that occasion she had long caped sleeves with silver embroidery. This dress has different sleeves. It would be very easy to change the sleeves.
I saw a theory on TikTok last night, saying that this was probably the tiara and gown she was planning on wearing to the coronation before the no tiara edict was put down. It made sense to me with the way the embroidery matches the tiara, and what not.
ohhhhhh that makes sense.
And the arts and crafts version of a tiara she wore resembled this one, if memory serves!
That is interesting. The tinfoil flower crown she constructed kind of makes me think of this rose tiara. So she’d planned to wear the real one but then had to construct a fake one.
I saw the same! Definitely an interesting theory.
Some awesome news is that Blackpink attended this event! They looked fantastic too.
(Apologies, I don’t know if this is threadjacking or not — not sure if Celebitchy covers kpop idols.)
Yes! Can we have a post on their fashion?
They looked incredible. My first thought when I saw them was it’s nice to finally see some *actual* royalty at Buckingham Palace.
They were the best dressed, IMHO.
FLOSK is gorgeous and her clothes are classy and understated. So elegant!
Her dress was perfect. Chic, elegant and understated. She made Kate and Camilla look like a pair of overdressed frumps.
Too bad the Strathmore Rose tiara looked like they forgot to clean it when they took it out of the vault – no sparkle, no lustre.
It seemed as dull as its wearer, and much too delicate for Ms Linebacker Shoulders, which certainly didn’t need accentuating by those shoulder pads.
Another one of Mumblina McButtons’ own-goals of money-wasting tone-deafness, being aloof, and out of touch.
It was noticeable how the tiara lacked sparkle. Being positioned behind that candelabra the one thing you should have noticed was those diamonds, particularly since it was so high on Kate’s head.
Kate doesn’t have any control over the jewellery, know what to do with it when she is allowed it and has no staff to fight her corner on her behalf. It should have been prepared to be worn, cleaned properly and she should have had better hair tryouts. She’s at Cam’s mercy here and doesn’t have the power to step over Cam’s slights. She doesn’t have the independent means to accessorize from family legacy on the Mids side like the Spencers did. Di used to borrow and rent pieces too, I think. Kate doesn’t have the wherewithal to help herself. She just thinks bling is the answer with no knowledge of the subtlety and care that goes into to presenting them at their best. Kate should have found better earrings to compliment the tiara privately and put one over on Cam. Judging from the tin foil tiara at the coronation Kate can’t play with the big girls. She and her mother don’t know how.
Where is princess anne.
She was there. She was showing her age.
I think Camilla looks good – I like her dress and, somehow, she manages to pull off wearing so much heavy jewelry.
I don’t like anything about Kate’s look. The dress is is not flattering, the color is draining, her makeup doesn’t help, the gloves look like long oven mitts, the tiara is too delicate for the thick construction of the dress and her hair doesn’t complement the tiara. Maybe I’m just having a reaction to more Packham cape sleeves, but if I could see Kate’s shoes I’m sure I’d hate them, too.
On a less sour note, the President’s wife’s dress is very interesting.
Love the dress and tiara. No to the gloves.
Alright the pirate blasphemy is getting out of hand 🏴☠️
Funny how the picture seems to catch Cam looking to the side like she is about to hand her purse to someone. Nobody thought she was important enough to retake it and released this version?
All these sloppy photos! Even the official coronation photos looked terrible. Basic things like not having the crowns crooked or releasing a photo where anyone in the frame looks unready. Charles’ reign is constantly looking amateur hour in these easily corrected ways. Even that photo of QEII, one of the ones near end, looking unkempt outside with her coat askew after an event would have never seen the light of day ordinarily.
It’s as if no one cares.
That cracked me up! They released this one??? 😅
At least Kate can’t make this event about the early years
I feel like the shoulder pads and prominent sleeves on Kate and especially Camilla are meant to hide their bad posture.
Kate looked good!
Never thought I’d say this, but the Queen Mother wore the tiara better 90 years ago. Leave it to Keen to copy someone and then get it all wrong!
Genuinely surprised to see that tiara out. I thought no one would ever wear it again.
As for the dress, I think it’s a really nice dress. The embellishments seem a little too much though (I think I said this the last time she wore it). But with the tiara she chose, a simpler, less “heavy” dress would have worked a lot better.
That’s a completely new dress. She has 3 other gowns just like it but she has never worn this one.
Just been to check out the Nizam Link, and all indications are showing that betty didn’t have good taste in design the original necklace and tiara are exquiste, while the remake is so gaudy with the huge rubies in the tiara
I’m glad Kaiser cleared up that this dress was different from her coronation out fit because I thought it was the same dress. But no, I guess Kate can’t be caught wearing the same ugly white gown twice. Plus she looks high in the pictures and she definitely looked high earlier in that red outfit. I think that would explain that crazy way she got out if the car.
Tried to comment earlier but my screen keeps getting locked on ads. I saw Kate and this dress earlier this a.m. and immediately loved it on her. It is simple and hangs nicely. She rarely wears anything this well so a rare compliment is due.
She took theme dressing to a whole other level this time….coordinating with the candelabras
Being loaned the “Rose” tiara and being seated behind a large candelabra…methinks she is being trolled.
Exactly!! We all know that Peg loves his roses lol. Cowmilla knew what she was doing.
So interesting reading all of the very different opinions about these dresses and tiaras! My take, Camilla looks good. If not for the silly puff sleeves, I would say this is one of her best looks to date. The color is good on her and the tiara looks really striking in conjunction with the red dress.
Kate dress is ok but so boring. The color and cut reminds me of something an old-time nurse would wear? If that makes sense? And I don’t understand why she is suddenly wearing these massive oversize shoulder pads so frequently. They do not look good with her slight figure. The rose tiara is absolutely breathtaking, but in the photos I’ve seen of the queen mother wearing it as a young woman, she wore it across her forehead. If I was Kate, I would have gone for a 1920s look, A gown that was flapper inspired, and worn the tiara across the forehead as it was meant to be worn.
People mag has a lot of info on that tiara. And a shot of Egg looking dismayed at having to stand next to her (was sure it would be used here).
“The tiara comes with two frames, allowing it to be worn either across the forehead or on top of the head. The Queen Mother used it both ways, and Kate chose the more traditional setting…
https://people.com/kate-middleton-wears-rare-tiara-strathmore-rose-buckingham-palace-banquet-korea-state-visit-8404676
My question is why First Lady Kim Keon Hee wore black to a State Dinner? (and grey yesterday?)
Why not?
Please dont take this the wrong way Im just curious, but maybe you are from the US?
It seems to me that it is considered a bit unusual to wear black especially all black clothes in the US?
Whereas in many places in Europe for example it is standard almost uniform for many women to wear all black almost all the time, maybe switch it up with grey lol.
Maybe it is a cultural thing.
I think in NYC all they wear is black! Other places, maybe not so much.
Kate has worn black to a formal event like this so it’s not unusual.
I assumed a lot of people had a least one little black dress in the US. I think the gray and then black dresses were a good choice, because no matter what colors others wore her choice would not clash. She also looks really good in the colors she chose.
I don’t think Camilla wants to see the lovers knot and lotus tiara on Kate again, while she is current Queen Consort. I think the connection of these two tiara to Princess Diana drives Camilla mad. She is doing her best to put Kate in her place and erase as much memory of Princess Diana as she can. To the point of the BBC and BM rewriting history, show casing her as the love of Charles life, when we all know he had multiple (Kanga) lovers at on time. She is so crafty that she decided to wear a red dress to the states dinner and put Kate behind candles, so that Kate will learn that she isn’t Queen consort yet. And the rose tiara was also a reminder to us the viewers/watchers that William is still enjoy them rose bushes.
I didn’t even think about this! But yes it makes sense Camilla would “allow” Kate to pick another tiara because the Lover’s Knot is so closely associated with Diana. Kate last wore it to the Jordanian royal wedding but Camilla wasn’t there so she couldn’t do much about it. But it’ll be interesting to see if Kate wears the Lover’s Knot again in the future! Only time will tell.
Kate’s constant problem is that she doesn’t know how to put an outfit together that’s cohesive. The tiara and earrings don’t complement each other. The jewelry and embroidery of the dress aren’t complementary. Don’t even get me started on the gloves. The cheap looking purse.
Just because you slap on millions of dollars in jewelry against a custom gown doesn’t make you look regal. Looks like a girl playing dress up.
It’s so true, the gloves are so droopy looking, the earrings don’t compliment the tiara, the tiara is just plunked on her head like a child playing tea party. Why now, when she could build her hair up to meet the moment of wearing a rarely seen headpiece, does she leave the wiglets off?
If Kate wanted gloves with this silliness they should have been tight and tailored to the point they looked ‘sprayed on’. The tiara seems like Cam is being passive aggressive; it’s called ‘Rose’ and a bit too ‘young looking’ for middle aged Kate.
I love BlackPinks outfits perfect mix of State Banquet and Pop star – Kaiser will you be covering them ?
At these sort of events, I always wonder what it’s like if you’re sat next to Kate. What would you talk about? It doesn’t strike me that she would have much in the way of interesting conversation.
Kate’s dress is okay it just would look better on someone else, minus the linebacker shoulder pads. The dress doesn’t hang on her like it should. She might as well be wearing a sheet because the dress hangs on her the same way. It’s as if she buys clothes and doesn’t know how to buy items that fit her body properly or how to have them altered to fit her body. She always looks like she is playing dress up with someone else’s clothes. The tiara is nice but should have been mover forward at least an inch or two. The earrings don’t go with the tiara, neither does the hairstyle or cream (?) clutch. The First Lady’s dress is simple and dark but the way it fits her perfectly makes her look even more elegant than the others at this State Dinner. I still can’t believe she is 51.
I’m definitely in the “Camilla is trolling” camp. She wore the big ruby tiara with ROSES and probably told Kate to wear the Strathmore ROSE.
She wears jewelry better than Kate….
Kates sleeves, I cannot. They look like those little flounce valance curtains or napkins. Jesus.
They are awful!
She looks happiest when she gets to wear the tiaras.
For me it’s too much. The gown would look much better without the gloves. If she is hell-bent on wearing those gloves, the gown should not have those weird cap sleeves. It would be a lovely outfit without the caps, simple and regal, classical.
I don’t understand how she can go to a very formal diplomatic dinner and wear the hairdo of a six-year-old. An updo would be so much better.
Ah look, another episode of the Windsor show, in today’s episode we get to see the wrath and revenge of camzilla.
Whilst replikate stole the show by flashing pubes to the public, this evening was always going to be used to punish princess poser.
Camilla gave her a tiara to wear, telling her to wear her pulled back straight wiglet to show off the tiara camzilla was loaning her to wear. Keen was so pleased that camzilla was lending her the tiara that the dozy bint didn’t see the hidden meaning, but if you look at bullyam he did!
Keen didn’t realise that the lovely warm smiles she was getting from camzilla was because Cam was repeating in her head, “ah look, rose is looking down on keen again, and she isn’t even here!,
While bullyam is staring at the tiara plonked the wrong way on keens head, thinking, oh god why isn’t the real rose hear with me, wonder if I can slip away early.” keen sits down ready to pretend to eat, but grabs for the wine instead, when suddenly she realises” DANGER,, DANGER, there is a candelabra, nooooo, I’ve just had my botox and fillers redone, oh god I’ll melt, so she shuffles across and starts babbling about karioke, saying “oh my favourite song is I will survive”, while camzilla sits with a glint in her eye, thinking “not if I have my way dear”.
Dah dah dah. Tune in next week folks for Revenge of the Rose lover “, it’s going to be epic.
Oh, dear! Heat from the candelabra!! 😘🕯️
Just to let you know: “bint” is a slur with racist origins: it’s the Arabic word for daughter.
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/bint
I think the shoulder detail is great for giving Cam womanly shape definition, and the wrist detail is a nice embellishment for an otherwise quite plain dress.
Would be great to have the names of the Korean president and First Lady—Yoon Suk Yoel and Kim Keon Hee—stated in the post since the party was in their honor, especially since the First Lady is knocking it out of the park with her styling. 😊
Camilla looks like a couch.
I just find Kate too dull to even care.
Chuck looks so pale.
Is it make up to cover his general ruddiness?
I do wonder if there are government contracts with Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker because they are used so often and they are just so boring. There must be other British designers out there.
Kate was allowed to wear another tiara! I was so surprised to see that. This makes it the fourth one she’s been able to wear in over a decade of royal life? Someone above theorized Camilla has banned her from wearing the Lover’s Knot in her presence because of its Diana association, the main reason Kate wore it so much. I’ll be so curious to see if she’s allowed to wear it again while Camilla is queen.
I really love this tiara and I think it looks good on Kate but it’s set too far back on her head. I thought she was rewearing her coronation dress but it’s a new dress and very similar to last year’s caped Jenny Packham that she wore for the South Africa state dinner. I know there are some theories that Kate is being trolled due to the roses in the tiara/the name and well that could be true, it’s hard to disbelieve anything when the BRF is concerned. I actually think Kate looks pretty good here, she always looks happiest when she gets to wear the fancy stuff. Not sure the gloves were necessary but Camilla and the First Lady of SK both had long sleeves so maybe there was a dress code requiring long sleeves? I hate to admit it but Camilla looked pretty good. First Lady of SK also looked great too.
Why is Camilla sitting beside Charles at the banquet? Don’t they usually split up the couples, say Camilla next to SK’s President & Kim Keon Hee next to Charles? I thought that was standard at these state banquets. Instead we’ve got Camilla next to Charles & Miss Keen next to the President.
Haha so funny making jokes about domestic violence. Absolutely hilarious.
The tabloid comments on this are both interesting and hilarious. “See, Meghan, this is what you’re missing.” Really? As if Meghan is sitting there thinking, if only I had stayed! I can’t imagine anything more boring and stilted than spending an evening doing this. In tabloid land Kate in a tiara at the state dinner is Cinderella-dom come true. It’s a childish view of what is in reality looks dull to the hilt; most adults would see this and think “thank heavens I don’t have to go to charades such as this.”.
They really do desperately miss M a lot 😀.
Meghan and Harry have both “seen behind the curtain” .They know what’s really going on and that’s why they left. Sorry but they are not going back to the cult no matter how much they are bullied by the tabloids and other media trolls.
Someone here has been making , what I thought, was jokes about missing gems. After looking at these pictures I don’t think it was a joke. The jewelry looks different. The windsors had some hard times a couple of times. Did Elizabeth pop off some gems? We know Camilla would. Remember the expose that the queens mother was a big spender that’s in debt?
I actually like gowns. Smart of Kate to wear white so that Camzilla stood out. And while Camzilla included this understated yet pretty tiara for Kate, Kate was VERY smart to wear it. Charles favorite person was his Gan Gan- and this was her tiara. I’m positive Charles will be thrilled and all up in his memories.
Kate needs to stay in his good favor so he doesn’t force her to divorce, or if he does, he leaves her better off that William is.
What’s up with the consort’s lipstick? They over drew but the lipstick wore off and the lipliner didn’t? Amateur. I think the consort looks terrible even though I love the dress color but not necessarily on her. She’s frumpy, out of her league and completely overdone. Poor thing. Can’t y’all let her just stagger about in sensible shoes with her g&t and ciggies in peace? Why do they keep trying to turn this sow’s ear into a silk purse? Kate is just meh, as usual. She keeps doing this wide eyed thing like she’s a young ingenue. Whatever. Bored.
I thought Camilla was stunning. So what if all the jewellery was OTT.
I loved the Strathmore tiara. It suited Kate better than the tiara she usually wears.
I’ve always thought the Nizam’s tiara was far nicer, and have always disliked the new one. The rubies look stringy. I actually like Camilla’s dress and it matches the magnificent ruby necklace beautifully. As to the Strathmere Rose tiara, it’s beautiful, and I always thought it would have made a great wedding tiara for Kate. Don’t get me wrong. The Cartier one that she wore is beautiful, but Kate wore it in such a mousy way that you could barely see it. The Strathmere looks girlish on Kate in that outfit. A fringe tiara would have been fabulous and the crown has more than one. Of course her super-fake smile ruins everything.