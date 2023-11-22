“Happy Thanksgiving, hope you have a happy & safe holiday” links

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! We’ll be off on Thursday but we’ll have some posts on Black Friday. We hope everyone has a safe & happy holiday!

Fifteen years later, revisiting the first Twilight movie. [LaineyGossip]

Matt Bomer says there could be a White Collar revival!! [Socialite Life]

Guillermo del Toro’s great quote about the importance of having/buying physical media like Blu-Rays and DVDs. [OMG Blog]

I love that Jamal Hinton & Wanda Dench still have Thanksgiving together. [The Root]

This Irish show, Obituary, sounds amazing. [Pajiba]

Ariana DeBose, my woman king. [Go Fug Yourself]

Taylor Swift is staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving? [Just Jared]

Timothee Chalamet wore Junya Watanabe in Japan. [RCFA]

Timothee Chalamet also wore Prada in Japan. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Ralph Macchio & Jackie Chan are looking for the next Karate Kid. [Seriously OMG]

I really believe that Kanye West & Bianca Censori are done. [Hollywood Life]

Did Travis Kelce throw shade at Joe Alwyn? LOL. [Buzzfeed]

