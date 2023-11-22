“Happy Thanksgiving, hope you have a happy & safe holiday” links

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! We’ll be off on Thursday but we’ll have some posts on Black Friday. We hope everyone has a safe & happy holiday!
Photos courtesy of Element 5 Digital, Jed Owen and Virginia SImionato on Unsplash, Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.
Happy Thanksgiving Celebitchy🦃🦃.
Happy thanksgiving to the writers and readers! However you enjoy it- family, friends, quiet. I hope everyone gets some of what they want, and a good meal.
To all who celebrate – Happy Thanksgiving! To everyone working retail this weekend – I wish you well – good luck. To everyone else – enjoy your long weekend!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! ✨
I’m looking forward to participating in an age-old regional clash that will probably never be settled:
Sweet potato— or pumpkin?
Pecan obviously.
Sweet Potato everyday and twice on Thanksgiving 🙂
Happy Thanksgiving!
2nd vote for pecan!
Pumpkin. I don’t even understand this question. Sweet potatoes should be baked and served with brown sugar and marshmellows, as the Great Turkey intended. Pumpkin is for pies.
I’m a pie girl through and through, raised in the south but somehow have never even tried a sweet potato pie, only the way as described by @Bettyrose. I love a good pecan pie especially if you add some chocolate morsels and bourbon (we call it Carolina pie). To further cement pecan pie’s legendary status, I present to you exhibit B, which is when my Californian husband (raised by Connecticut transplants) moved to SC to live with me and my grandpa threw an oyster roast in his honor. And here he, the forever skeptic, had his first slice of pecan pie. He was hooked.
Also I prefer cold pumpkin pie with a crapload of whipped cream so every year now for 16 years I’ve made Ina Garten’s pumpkin mousse tart, holy god.
I’m planning on Pie-Day Friday.
Which means pumpkin pie for breakfast … and possibly lunch LOL
There are no calories this weekend. Pie for one and all!
Ever try a macadamia nut pie? Pretty much the same recipe as pecan pie, but with the Mac nuts & a lighter syrup.
Birthday Cake! My mother’s birthday is at the very end of November, so we always had birthday cake for her at Thanksgiving dinner. We never hosted Thanksgiving when I was growing up – we went to my aunt’s house every year (Aunt Rosie did Thanksgiving, Mom did Christmas). One of my uncles always brought Mom’s favorite chocolate cake for dessert for her.
I’m going with Coconut Cake! So there! But if I have to vote on pies, I’d vote for pecan, hands down. Or macadamia, sigh. I have a tough time with these either/or questions.
All pies are welcome in my home.
Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with joy and tasty food. 🦃❤️
For all CBers—peace and thanks to you all. ❤️❤️❤️
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! May the turkey not be dry and the the family fights not too explosive!
Happy Thanksgiving Celebitchies!!! (Celebitches??)
Celebetches?
Happy Thanksgiving to the CB team and awesome commenting fam! My students now call it “fall break” and plenty here aren’t American, but it’s always nice to take a pause and acknowledge what we’re thankful for. I’m very thankful for this site and all of you!
Backatcha Bettyrose. Your comments are always fab to read, and you often say things….so I don’t have to! Thanks to you, and a Happy Thanksgiving to one and all fellow Celebitchies!
Love you all at Celebitchy & Happy Thanksgiving and many thanks for you all!
Happy Thanksgiving may everyone have a family drama free day as possible!
May all who celebrate at Team CB and among us commenters have a happy, harmonious and relaxed Thanksgiving holiday!
🦃🍽🍠🥔🥧🍧🍮🍾🥂🍷🍻🦃
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Still no post about the Pax Jolie instagram?
Happy Thanksgiving!
Re: Travis. I don’t think it’s that deep y’all. Sounds like Swifties doing some fanfic.
Happy Thanksgiving 🍁 I appreciate this place!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving everbody! Enjoy that turkey 🙂
Happy Thanksgiving, stay safe and well!
Love this site!! Happy Thanksgiving to ALL!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone out there in CB world. I have two sweet potato pies in the oven and an apple on the way.
I hope everyone has a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.
I know what at least one of my long weekend streaming options will be: Obituary. That looks interesting! I just listened to the History Chicks talking about Frances Glessner Lee, she of the Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death. Fascinating!
Guillermo del Toro makes a great point. A couple years ago (after I had gotten rid of many DVDs because of streaming) my son pointed out that certain movies from my kids’ childhood were not always available and I started (re)buying some of the old DVDs from thrift stores. I managed to get most of the Barbie movies (there were a couple that were not good) and many of the Scooby Doo movies. Obviously not “important” movies but my kids have crazy fond memories of those two series so I’m glad to have them for their kids.