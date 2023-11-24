Jamie Foxx accused of assaulting a model at a NYC restaurant in August 2015

Wednesday, November 22 was the last day of the “window” for the New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. Meaning, it was the last day for survivors of sexual assault or harassment to sue the people who harmed them without running into any statutes of limitations. It’s more than likely that Cassie had that timeline in mind when she sued Sean Combs. Then, another victim came forward and sued Bad Boy Records’ former president Harve Pierre of harassment and assault. A former model has also sued Axl Rose, saying that he sexually assaulted her in 1989 in a New York hotel. And now this: a woman – going by Jane Doe at this time – has filed a complaint against Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a New York City restaurant, according to court records. The woman’s complaint, filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, and obtained by PEOPLE, alleged that the incident took place in August 2015 at Catch NYC. The alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed she entered the establishment where she saw Catch Hospitality Group co-founder Mark Birnbaum seated “one table away having drinks” with Foxx, 55, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. Doe alleged that at approximately 1:00 a.m., she and a friend approached Foxx’s table to ask for a picture with the Academy Award winner. She claimed he replied, “Sure baby, anything for you,” and proceeded to take “several photographs.” In the complaint, the woman alleged that Foxx “seemed intoxicated.” She claims The Burial actor told her, “Wow, you have that super model body”, “You smell so good” and “You look like Nickie.” When she asked “Who’s Nickie?,” Foxx replied, “Gabrielle Union.” She alleged he then grabbed her by her arm and pulled her to the back area of the rooftop. The court filing alleged that once she and Foxx were in a secluded area, he “placed both of his hands on her waist, moved them under her ‘crop top’ and began rubbing her breasts.” She said she attempted to step away from him and noticed a security guard “some distance away who saw what was happening but walked further away.”

[From People]

The complaint goes into further detail, about how Foxx groped her genitals and he didn’t stop until Doe’s friend found her on the rooftop and got her the hell away. It’s so believable – a popular celebrity, drunk and partying, agrees to take a photo with a fan and then feels entitled to put his hands all over the fan. It truly happens all the time. Foxx’s spokesperson responded to the complaint/lawsuit:

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the actor, 55, told PEOPLE in a statement, “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again.” “And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” the spokesperson added.

[From People]

Is this malicious prosecution? A woman sues, the case gets dismissed, and the woman hops jurisdictions and refiles three years later? Eh. It will be interesting to see what happens here – Sean Combs settled with Cassie in record time, but from Foxx’s statement, I’m getting the vibe that he’s confident he won’t have to settle. For now.