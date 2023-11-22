Melissa Barrera dropped from the ‘Scream’ franchise after her anti-Israel posts

A few days ago, Susan Sarandon attended a pro-Palestinian rally in New York. She spoke to the rally-goers, saying that Jewish people are “getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim.” Then she joined in with the chant “From the river to the sea,” a chant with a complicated history but widely considered as a call for the destruction of Israel. UTA promptly dropped Sarandon as a client. The Sarandon thing is, in my opinion, obvious and blatant antisemitism and a sideshow to the more nuanced conversations and arguments being had in Hollywood and beyond. Variety did a larger breakdown on the massive fissures appearing within Hollywood and Hollywood agencies since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th, where Hamas murdered 1200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds. Following the 10/7 attack, thousands of Palestinians have been killed by the IDF.
The CAA issue with Maha Dakhil: Across town, the agency’s fiercest rival, CAA, was dealing with a crisis. Maha Dakhil, one of its top agents, had ignited a firestorm with her Instagram posts, including one that said, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” In response, Dakhil was relieved of her duties as co-chief the motion pictures department, though she was allowed to remain an agent. It didn’t hurt that her most important client, Tom Cruise, made it known to CAA that he was backing her. Cruise met with Dakhil at her CAA office on Nov. 15. A knowledgeable source says he took the rare step of going in person to show support for his embattled agent. But the Dakhil issue didn’t end there. A group of CAA assistants threatened to walk out over the agency’s treatment of her, sources say. They believed she was being railroaded by management but ultimately abandoned their threat. At the same time, some of the agents who complained internally about Dakhil’s posts felt disillusioned, believing she should have been fired.
No one is on the same page: From power brokers to the rank and file, a growing number are incensed by the hostile rhetoric surrounding Israel and the lack of solidarity, even as some 240 hostages continue to be held by Hamas. Others feel a kinship with the Palestinian cause and believe Israel is the aggressor. The polarization is notable because the industry has largely presented a united front when it comes to politics, from its blanket opposition to former President Trump to its uniform support of reproductive rights. But when it comes to Israel, the cracks are showing.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt: “There’s just no excuse for not condemning Hamas and demanding the release of the hostages. Hollywood was quick to declare Black Lives Matter, as they should, and Time’s Up, as they should, and myriad other important causes. There’s plenty of room for criticism of Israel or to voice concerns about the ongoing war in Gaza, but that doesn’t provide celebrities and industry reps with an open license to wage unfair accusations against Israel, such as accusing it of ‘apartheid’ or ‘genocide’ or, worse, to celebrate the actions of Hamas terrorists.”
Melissa Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise: Some have had enough. Spyglass quietly dropped Melissa Barrera as the star of the next “Scream” film, sources say, due to her social media posts that referred to Israel as a “colonized” land and floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media, writing: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.” Barrera did not respond to a request for comment. Spyglass initially declined comment, though a spokesperson offered a statement to Variety later in the afternoon to clarify that the actor was fired because her posts were seen as antisemitic: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”
Marc Platt vs Boots Riley: Likewise, insiders say “La La Land” producer Marc Platt texted WME leadership about why Boots Riley was still a client after the “Sorry to Bother You” writer-director urged his followers on X to boycott an industry screening of footage of Hamas atrocities at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles. He dubbed the footage “murderous propaganda” and warning that “when IDF and Israeli officials are at The Hague for war crimes, massacres and genocidal actions- you wont want your name or image to have been anywhere near it.”However, Riley remains an agency client. A Platt rep says he merely flagged the posts.
Tom Cruise went to CAA personally to stand up for his agent Maha Dakhil? That alone probably saved her job. The Melissa Barrera situation is shocking to me though – they had groomed her to be the face of the franchise, the “Sydney” of the reboot, and she’d already starred in two Scream movies. The fact that Spyglass still fired her will likely have a chilling effect for a lot of young actors posting on social media about Israel and Palestine.
There’s a lot wrong with this and many in Hollywood (where I work) are comparing this time to McCarthyism. I’ve never lived through a moment when you weren’t allowed to critique another country. But my biggest take away is that the olds don’t realize that young people are not viewing this time period the way they are. The demo for, Scream is decidedly pro Palestine, so I do wonder what’s next.
Never thought of McCarthyism to describe it, but it fits. Any criticism is met with accusations of antisemitism and that effectively shuts down any meaningful conversation. This whole situation has been mind blowing to me. I have never bought into the whole “the Jews control the media, Hollywood, etc” but I can’t say it has not been difficult to see just how much power they’ve exerted over how this has played out in the western world.
Being against the actions of the Israeli state is not being antisemitic.
EXACLTY. Too many people are conflating the two. The bombing and hostage taking was wrong, but so is the constant bombardment of civilians (12K + now) and bombing of medical facilities. I work doctors without borders and we are reporting a lot about what is happening out there (we are one of the few of actually there) and out staff is being murdered along with their families. Let’s not say speaking out about these things is anti Semitic.
You are 100% right, and this wild intolerance and vindictiveness for anyone who disagrees with Israel’s brutal policies toward Palestinians is frightening me, indicating a real lack of free speech in our country.
Yep..What is also troubling is how many folks are openly being discriminated against because others don’t follow their script?
The conflation is deliberate.
I thought she also said the Jews control the media. How is that criticising the actions of Israel vs an antisemitic trope?
I think she said that we are seeing a bias towards Israeli over the Palestinian side and questions why that is. When I watch something like Al Jazeera news – which truly feels more neutral, she’s not wrong. Western media repeatedly asking all Palestinian guests (some who’ve lost 20 family members) to say they’re against Hamas is an example. ‘Jews control the media’ is racist, but questioning why media isn’t reporting evenly isn’t.
I’m not wading into this. The situation is far too complicated to address in a CB comment. All I will say is Sarandon continues to be an ass. And Barrera’s comments strike me as antisemitic. I get all my news from western media and they most certainly do not only show the Israeli side. Her implication about Jews controlling media is classic antisemitism. But there are no easy answers to this horrible situation. Everyone should be free to criticize the government of Israel and Hamas without repercussions.
Agree.
I have stopped listening to ANYONE who repeats shitty rhetoric surrounding this horrible tragedy. It’s not about picking a side – it’s about trying to understand an extremely complicated and truly horrible situation.
People are being lazy re: critical thinking as well as anti-semitic. The groupthink has been very strong with this conflict. The propaganda (from both “sides”) is clearly working.
And in criticizing Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, leaving out Hamas’ use of these buildings and the tunnels beneath for military purposes indicates ulterior motives in some cases. It’s complicated.
Her implication about Jews controlling media is classic antisemitism.
See I thought her implication was that the people of Palestinians were not white and othered. I didn’t think of the implication that Jewish people control the media. This is why we have to be careful with what we say and try to become educated on the situation…or at least I do.
What Brassy Rebel said.
I feel like the Media has really screwed up their coverage on this for the most part. But what else is new.
Hard agree, esp the observation that Barrera’s media remarks are antisemitism, not pro Palestine. Huge HUGE difference.
In my opinion, what that horrid person Susan Sarandon said is in no comparison to what Melissa posted.
Criticising the actions of Israel is not antisemitic.
THIS times a million!!! What the Israeli government is doing is unthinkable. 6000 children dead in 47 days. Explosives that are ecquivalent to two atomic bombs. 45% of homes in Palestine reduced to rubble. When the world said “Never Again” it should have applied to everyone. One horrific atrocity doesn’t excuse another, even larger, horrific atrocity.
But claiming Jews control the media is NOT criticizing Israel. It’s repeating an antisemitic trope. The fact that people can’t see the difference is frightening. You can criticize Israel without repeating antisemitic tropes that have nothing to do with Israel. See the difference?
Or you could phrase it this way:
THIS times a million!!! What ((Hamas)) is doing is unthinkable. 6000 children ((used as human shields)) dead in 47 days.)) ((Hamas has been bombing Israel constantly since 2001 and their Oct. 7 attack left 1200 Israelis dead and resulted in over 200 hostages.)) 45% of homes in Palestine reduced to rubble ((as Israel bombards the Gaza Strip in an attempt to destroy Hamas, which admits to using hospitalsm schools, and other civilian sites as bases of operation.)) When the world said “Never Again” it should have applied to everyone. One horrific atrocity doesn’t excuse another, even larger, horrific atrocity.
—Please don’t get me wrong. All of it is horrible. But the rhetoric and repetion of propaganda helps no one, and alienates people who are trying to understand the complexity of the situation.
You can oppose Israel’s unjust actions, and the lack of balanced coverage, without resorting to the old “Jews control the media” trope, which IS antisemitic. Always. Period. FFS, it’s not that hard. I’m not feeling terribly sorry for her.
100% this. Not sure what is so hard for people when it comes to considering the meaning of their words before they make statements, so they can ensure they are being clear about who and what they are supporting.
Sharing memes and slogans without any context is dangerous and harmful.
There is too faint and blurry a line between statements opposing the (utterly unjust, inhumane actions of the) Israeli government and statements that perpetuate anti-semitism, and it requires careful and thoughtful handling. People need to slow down for a moment and THINK before committing their opinions to the world. They need to think about whether they are helping or hurting the situation first.
And, simply saying that “criticizing Israel is not antisemitic” does not make it so and it is more complex than that. The veracity of a determination like this one will always depend on the context of the original statement.
Did she say that Jews control the media or did she say the media is biased towards one side? Because those two statements are wildly, wildly different. The former is antisemitic yes, the latter is… not.
Being critical of Israel is not the same as being anti-jewish. The American pro Israel propaganda is really working overtime atm.
And before anyone says anything i am 100% ANTI Hamas.
The media has not favored Israel in their coverage at all. They have been more balanced than the BBC, but the bar is in Hell with the latter as they have been blatantly anti-Israel for decades.
You can criticise Israel’s actions without being anti Semitic and you can want a free Palestine without supporting Hamas.
I’m Jewish. I am pro-Israel but anti Netanyahu. I want the Palestinian people to live in peace, but Hamas itself deserves no peace after the horrors they visited on Israeli civilians on October 7th.
I agree with those who say people are way too quick to engage in group think and lazy rhetoric on this very complicated matter. “From the river to the sea” is a genocidal chant, period. Some who are using it know that, and some are just joining in without any real understanding of its implications. And I am SO glad Sarandon was dropped by her agency because what she said was mind-boggling.
The “Scream” actress I don’t know. I’ve never heard of her. She’s young, and what she said IMO is not clearly anti-Semitic the way Sarandon’s words were. I have mixed feelings about her being fired over this. It will probably have a chilling effect on young people speaking out on these issues. They should speak out; but they should really research the issues and think on them before doing so. A lot don’t seem to be doing that.
I don’t know who Boots Riley is either, but he tried to boycott a screening of Hamas atrocities? Yeah, f**k that. It happened and some people seemed to forget it way too quickly IMO. The person tasked with defending women’s rights at the UN doesn’t seem to give a FF that Jewish women were raped. The truth is not propaganda and no one is being forced to go watch it. That smacks of denialism to me.
This is extremely worrying, in all possible contexts
It concerns me deeply that sharing an opinion on a subject brings more scrutiny than the subject itself. Zero tolerance for prejudice is commendable but demanding praise for some and vilification of others has become its own form of discrimination. ‘My enemy is your enemy’ is too simple a mantra for such a complex situation.