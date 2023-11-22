Duchess Meghan visited ‘Justice for Girls’ in Vancouver for the second time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Vancouver this week. They went to a Canucks hockey game, Harry checked in on the preparations for the Vancouver/Whistler Invictus Games, and Meghan made a special visit to Justice for Girls. Back in January 2020, Meghan visited Justice for Girls and highlighted their excellent work, so this was Meghan’s second visit as a duchess.

Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

Joined by Jessica Lake and Lauri Thompson from the Lake family’s All One Fund, we had an engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world.

Together with our teen interns, staff, directors, and board members, we talked about Justice for Girls’ decades of work advocating for girls’ access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice.

A highlight of our conversation was the focus on girls’ and young women’s leadership. A feminist advocate from a young age herself, The Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice. Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired.

[From Justice for Girls’ IG]

Once again, making a quiet visit and allowing the charity/NGO to release the information and photos. Once again, Meghan prioritizes the empowerment of girls and women. So, obviously, all the Mail can talk about is Meghan’s jewelry! I get it, I love the way Meghan wears jewelry too. She wore her Edge of Ember “wave” earrings, her Cartier bracelet, “Diana’s Gold Tank Française Watch, and her £15,000 Lorraine Schwartz ‘Against Evil Eye’ bracelet.” Meghan also wore her Ralph Lauren silk trousers, which she previously wore to Wimbledon one year. I love her whole outfit – white wide-leg trousers, a simple white top with all of that gold jewelry. She looks rich and beautiful.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, Instar and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Duchess Meghan visited ‘Justice for Girls’ in Vancouver for the second time”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I love that one of her main focus remains the empowerment and equality of women. Her visiting these types of organizations brings light and publicity that is much needed. I really do love her for standing firm in her passion. And she looked luminous, healthy and joy filled.

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:12 am

    If she went with no jewelry, they would make a big deal of that. Then PW would be worried about what happened to Di’s watch. There would be speculation of selling jewelry to pay the mortgage.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      November 22, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Meghan can’t have nice things and evidently she also cannot not have nice things. I hope that read as twisted as the logic used by the UK trashloids. No wonder they are all losing money.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        November 22, 2023 at 8:27 am

        Good for Meg. She continues to work for her charities and doesn’t just appear for a photo op.

      • The Old Chick says:
        November 22, 2023 at 8:54 am

        That’s exactly what they’re saying.

        The story about the engagement ring had zero to do with the Pegger and everything to do with the RR stirring trouble about martial strife. Until we pointed out, M is wearing her WEDDING ring. Slightly more important. They want that that,Clarkson story, the one Cowmilla authorised, with the shit thrown at a naked black woman. That’s what they want.

  3. Becks1 says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:18 am

    I love that she has stayed true to these specific causes and I love that she champions local organizations like this one.

    Also, eyeroll to the jewelry. Sorry not sorry she has nice things.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      November 22, 2023 at 9:46 am

      Yes, it shows how much she has managed to stay true to who she is. These are the causes she was supporting before Harry came into her life.

      It is so nice to see them, and her specifically, happy and working and supporting things close to their hearts. Whenever I see a picture of them I am still so pleased they were able to protect themselves, their children and their marriage.

      Reply
  4. Chica says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Odd that she and Harry can do things on same and different days without overshadowing each other! The fascination with how she spends HER $$ is insane.

    Reply
  5. Pumpkin says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Aw glad to see her continuing to support them. I also like that they do a few things at the same time whenever they’re out doing something (so they went to the game but then Meghan also did this).

    As for her jewellery, she can wear whatever she wants whenever she wants.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Classy as usual 💖

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:34 am

    They complain about Meghan wearing a watch and a bracelet when the others are covered in millions of dollars worth of jewels. Anyway, I had a feeling she would visit one of the charities she visited when they were staying on Vancouver Island. I’m sure she will plan something for after Invictus when they come in 2025.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    November 22, 2023 at 8:36 am

    I love that Meghan visited Justice for Girls again. She’s very thoughtful.

    Reply
  9. Proud Mary says:
    November 22, 2023 at 9:00 am

    The Fail remains butt hurt since Meghan cleaned their clock in court; so if all they have to say is “look! Meghan, Jewelry,” you know the Duchess is doing really well, especially considering the disaster that was their English Rose yesterday.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    November 22, 2023 at 9:06 am

    🤍Wearing white for women’s rights! I’m glad Meghan shone a light on Justice for Girls again, and I love how all the RR “sources” and RR “friends of the Sussexes” only write about her after these visits (which obviously are planned ahead of time).

    Reply
  11. MJM says:
    November 22, 2023 at 9:17 am

    I love that she did a repeat visit to Justice For Girls. A tremendous boost for an important charity.

    Reply
  12. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    November 22, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I really enjoy seeing Meghan highlighting the important work being done by the groups that she visits. Seeing Meghan continue the work that she was doing long before she entered “that family” is inspiring, showing how service truly is universal, how anyone can make a difference and every voice is important. I especially love that her and Harry do this work without expecting to be compensated to the tune of tens of millions of pounds, they do this work because they truly care about others.

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      November 22, 2023 at 9:58 am

      Yes! I also love how they work in stealth mode. She makes these visits quietly without a tale of press following her, and then booom! The charity get’s to release it and make headlines after the fact. It shines through in the photos that she’s engaged and comitted.

      Speaking of service. The whole charade around Chuck’s coronation was about “pesants” providing service for others. How many thousand bell ringer did they want to volunteer? They also had a dedicated web site for people to sign up to do volunteer work for charities in Chuck’s name. Don’t get me wrong, helping charities out is a good thing, but it’s hypocricy on the highest level given the BRF statement about H&M not being able to work for a living and provide service for the country at the same time.

      The world would’ve been horrible if it weren’t for all the volunteers doing good deeds. Were would we be today without the strong women before us who fought for women’s rights? Meghan is continuing their fight♥️

      Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      November 22, 2023 at 10:02 am

      Oy replikate and Prince incandescent, THIS is how it’s done! A happily married, mutually supportive marriage where both spouses have their own and joint causes and support them for YEARS, they don’t turn up, jazz hands for 5 minutes glower and show a baldy, jaw clenched head, that looks like a decommissioned solar panel and then bugger off, never to be seen again, with no links or information about how to donate to them. Harry and Megan CARE and follow through. Keen follows through on her legs by flashing her bits! Was that to grab your attention willy boy? Oooops sorry Billy, so sorry, I forgot this discripttion won’t apply to you, my bad, because I was talking about a HAPPILY married couple!

      Reply
  13. Lau says:
    November 22, 2023 at 10:05 am

    They are so mad that she wears Diana’s watch ahah.

    Reply
  14. M says:
    November 22, 2023 at 10:28 am

    The Twitter comments on their post are so unhinged. Nothing but lies. I wish these charities would block comments on posts like these.

    Reply
    • AC says:
      November 22, 2023 at 5:38 pm

      I get the feeling more of those commenters are paid trolls. When we see M interact and meet with Real people, everyone loves her.

      Reply
    • WhatKateHerselfSaidOnPageSix says:
      November 22, 2023 at 6:00 pm

      That’s a good idea. Comments should be open for tabloids because that’s how they make their money, but for charity and mental health it should be closed

      Reply
  15. WHAT says:
    November 22, 2023 at 10:29 am

    More mad that she actually has this ⌚ that she purchased on her own

    Unlike the Wales who has to be given items that they inherited or stole

    Meghan watch will go to princess Lili and/or possibly her future daughter in law along with Diana’s

    Reply
  16. sevenblue says:
    November 22, 2023 at 10:35 am

    It must be so nice for Meghan to go back to Canada. She has spent so much time there working, I am sure that place became like a second home to her. And now, she can visit anytime she wants with her husband with noone screeching about security costs to the public. She looks happy, relaxed, and free. That’s all I wish for her.

    Reply
  17. Over it says:
    November 22, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Now here is a duchess who is truly worth her weight in gold. One who knows how to use her platform for the support of worthy causes. One who doesn’t have to flash the world her bits to get attention. May we continue to be blessed with Meghan and be thankful for her because lord have mercy on the poor people of the uk who are stuck with flash -a-ss and didn’t even get the choice of wanting her or not .

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    November 22, 2023 at 11:42 am

    Look at how pleased the nonprofit was to have her there. Because she puts the focus on them, not herself.

    Reply
  19. WhatKateHerselfSaidOnPageSix says:
    November 22, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    Women helping women. This makes my heart happy! Btw how did everything end up looking perfectly color coordinated

    Reply
  20. Katie says:
    November 22, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    I love what Meghan and Harry do for Canada!

    Reply
  21. Well Wisher says:
    November 22, 2023 at 3:57 pm

    True to form……
    Service is universal

    Reply
  22. AC says:
    November 22, 2023 at 5:36 pm

    And this was all over SM yesterday and it was pretty positive overall.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment