Duchess Meghan visited ‘Justice for Girls’ in Vancouver for the second time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Vancouver this week. They went to a Canucks hockey game, Harry checked in on the preparations for the Vancouver/Whistler Invictus Games, and Meghan made a special visit to Justice for Girls. Back in January 2020, Meghan visited Justice for Girls and highlighted their excellent work, so this was Meghan’s second visit as a duchess.

Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Joined by Jessica Lake and Lauri Thompson from the Lake family’s All One Fund, we had an engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world. Together with our teen interns, staff, directors, and board members, we talked about Justice for Girls’ decades of work advocating for girls’ access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice. A highlight of our conversation was the focus on girls’ and young women’s leadership. A feminist advocate from a young age herself, The Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice. Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired.

[From Justice for Girls’ IG]

Once again, making a quiet visit and allowing the charity/NGO to release the information and photos. Once again, Meghan prioritizes the empowerment of girls and women. So, obviously, all the Mail can talk about is Meghan’s jewelry! I get it, I love the way Meghan wears jewelry too. She wore her Edge of Ember “wave” earrings, her Cartier bracelet, “Diana’s Gold Tank Française Watch, and her £15,000 Lorraine Schwartz ‘Against Evil Eye’ bracelet.” Meghan also wore her Ralph Lauren silk trousers, which she previously wore to Wimbledon one year. I love her whole outfit – white wide-leg trousers, a simple white top with all of that gold jewelry. She looks rich and beautiful.

